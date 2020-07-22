Zeeland Public Schools Start In-Person Learning on September 1 (With a Revamped Virtual Option)

ZPS is Ready for Both Students to Return to the Classroom, and Students to Attend Virtually
Zeeland Public Schools has announced its plan to return to in-person learning starting September 1, with a virtual option for families who wish to do this. ZPS plans to follow the state’s Safe Schools Roadmap, meaning that this plan is in effect so long as Michigan is in phases 4, 5 or 6 of the Safe Start Plan. As of publication, Michigan is in phase 4.
It is highly probable that ZPS will open this fall for In-Person education. To do so, Michigan must remain at Phase 4 or higher (scale is 1 – 6) and our District Preparedness Plan must match the Michigan Safe Schools Roadmap.
In a letter to parents and the community, Zeeland Public Schools Superintendent Calvin De Kuiper shared openly how over 100 ZPS staff has been working hard over the summer to pore over parent feedback, attend countless meetings and webinars, and work closely with Ottawa County Health Department to make decisions.
“We are making long-term contingency plans for every imaginable forecast, depending on how the world around us changes,” explains De Kuiper. “All of our plans seek ways to focus on the relational side of school. It is the teacher / student relationship, the student / student relationship, and non-classroom activities that make education special.”
Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan
Zeeland Public Rolls Out New Z-Connect Online Learning Option
While Zeeland recognizes the importance of relational learning, they admit that in-person learning isn’t an option for all families right now. In response, they are putting final touches on their new Z-Connect Online Learning program.
ZPS says that their virtual learning program won’t be like last semester.
“This online option will be very different compared to what was offered in the spring of this year,” says De Kuiper. “The Z-Connect Online option … will mirror a school experience as much as possible focused on academic progression.”
They also intend to have special education instruction available to eligible students.
Beginning September 1, Zeeland Public Schools will provide the two learning options for students. Parents will receive information on the two options with an electronic reply form on July 31. This survey will ask you to choose In-Person or Z-Connect Online for each of your students.
This comes as a relief for families who wish to learn from home this semester, but whose children struggled with the emergency virtual education last spring. Zeeland saw that hurdle, and quickly created a plan to clear it.
Now, if Michigan rolls back to Phase 3 of the Safe Start Plan, Zeeland students can slide into the Z-Connect program with as much ease as possible.
Zeeland Public Schools Plan
School Resumes: September 1, 2020
Plan Highlights:
- Following state’s Safe Schools Roadmap
- Early Childhood Center and Z-Kids will also be open
- New Z-Connect Online Option
