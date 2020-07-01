Zoo Adventures & Brick Building Summer Class Sign Ups HAPPENING NOW

New Summer Classes at John Ball Zoo for Kids
John Ball Zoo is offering a variety of summer classes for kids entering 1st through 6th grade.
Classes are small in size to allow for safe social distancing and compliance with state guidelines for programs.
Early morning Zoo Adventures offer an opportunity to venture into the Zoo and greet animals as they first wake up. Bricks-4-Kidz classes offer opportunities to test engineering and architecture skills while comparing LEGO creations to the real, wild counterparts!
NEW ZOO CLASSES
Classes begin July 6
Zoo Adventures:
Be the first to greet the animals in the morning!
Enjoy opportunities to greet the chimps, bears, or tigers as they get their breakfast, meet ambassador animals, and enjoy park and pond explorations. Animals are usually most active first thing in the morning and this early start gives you the chance to be the first to catch the bears as they scratch their backs, the chimps as they do their first forage for food, or even greet Wyatt as he takes his first perimeter patrol.
Classes are offered 8:30 am-10:30 am, multiple times throughout the week, so choose the day that works best for you.
*More classes to be added soon – check back if your favorite is sold out.
Bricks-4-Kidz:
The Zoo is partnering with Bricks-4-Kidz to offer kids the opportunity to build their own LEGO animals!
While their creations may not be 80,000 bricks like some featured in the BRICKLIVE Anima Paradise exhibit in the Zoo they’ll still have fun making their own creation. Kids will have the opportunity to compare their creations with the real thing with a meet and greet with one of the Zoo’s ambassador animals.
All participants receive a voucher for free admission into the Zoo to see the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise Exhibition along with the rest of the amazing Zoo animals.
Classes are offered Tuesdays & Thursdays at 1 pm for 6-8 yr olds and 2:45 pm for 9-12 yr olds.
- July 7 – Bird Bonanza
- July 9 – Slithery Snakes
- July 14 – Dabbling Ducks
- July 16 – Frog Friends
SAFETY
Saftey Precautions: Class sizes are strictly limited to no more than 10 participants. We ask that all participants come with a mask and are familiar with how to wear it correctly. Participants will be asked to wear their masks for brief periods of time when going into buildings or in situations where they may be closer than 6ft. to fellow participants or the public. Participants will not be asked to wear masks during activities that occur with safe social distancing. Zoo exploration will be done during the first portion of the class so that interaction near general Zoo visitors is kept to a minimum. Please read all confirmation materials carefully for further information regarding safety screening for participation in the class. This may include answering questions about activity in the week(s) prior to attending as well as temperature checks at the time of drop-off. If a child is unable to participate due to illness a full refund will be available.