Best Grand Rapids Events Calendar for Families

Grand Rapids Events for Families
Featured Grand Rapids Events
Log On for a Free Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our Local Recycling C...
EVENT DETAILS
Walker's Easter Egg-spedition
Map It
March 25 - April 7, 2021
Kids are invited to look for pictures of Easter Eggs in three Walker-area parks for prizes!
Find the pictures of all the eggs in each park, write down their colors, return the participation form to the KDL Walker Branch or the Walker Ice and Fitness Center by April 7 and receive a prize! Three additional names will then be drawn April 12 to win an Easter basket!
BRICKLIVE Supersized! at John Ball Zoo 2021
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Map It
March 27-September 26
If you enjoyed last year’s brick toy Zoo Takeover, you’re going to love BRICKLIVE Supersized!
This traveling exhibit is making its first US stop (straight from Great Britain!) to bring over 30 astonishing larger-than-life toy brick animal sculptures right here to West Michigan.
BRICKLIVE Supersized! will be on display at John Ball Zoo from March 27-September 26 and is included with general admission.
Spring Break Open Skate at the WIFC
Walker, MI 49534
United States
Map It
March 31-April 12, 2021
(Closed on Easter Sunday, April 4)
Staying home for Spring Break? Hit the ice for some fun during Open Skate!
$10 per person admission. Skate rentals are free!
Masks are required at all times. Must provide name and phone number for contact tracing.
Email [email protected] with any questions
Wednesday Parent & Child Roller Skating Open Sessions
Grandville, Michigan 49418
United States
Map It
Wednesdays at 4 pm
- Feb 17 & 24
- March 3, 10 , 17, 24, 31
Public Skating Session designated for the littles & parents! $3 admission under 10 yrs old!
Come skate with us after school to wear out some energy and get your kids off the screens!
This session is dedicated to the younger/beginner skaters while avoiding the weekend crowds but all are welcome!
Bunny Cuteness Overload! Interactive and Educational!
Rockford, MI 49341
Map It
March 30-April 30
Come interact and learn about our bunnies! Indoor or outdoor, weather permitting. By appointment only. $5 per child, $15 per adult, discounts offered.
Hands on interaction. Offering a cozy indoor setting to spend time petting, feeding, and learning about our bunnies. Outdoor visits too! Extra hours available during Spring Break 4/3-4/10!
Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Map It
April 8, 2021
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo!
Grab your capes and fly over to explore the Zoo and meet your favorite superheroes!
Your family will have the chance to meet and take photos with a group of characters on the beautiful Bissell Tree House deck. These magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart. Reserving your timed tickets recommended. Free for members, adults-$12, children (3-12)-$10, children 2 and under are free.
Reimagine Trash: Virtual Recycling Center Tour
Map It
Mondays, April 5-June 28, 2021 | 1:30-3:00pm
A FREE weekly virtual tour on Facebook Live!
Learn about the recycling process and machines, get behind-the-scenes views, access a craft video with simple instructions, ending with an interactive question and answer time.
Grand Rapids Events Today
*use the arrows to toggle to see Grand Rapids Events for upcoming days
Note: Seasonal events listings are updated about a month before the season.
Have West Michigan or Grand Rapids events to add? Do that here »
1 thought on “Best Grand Rapids Events Calendar for Families”
Hello. I plan to be in the Grand Rapids area this summer. I understand that they have a Polish festival every year. When/if it will be going on this summer, and location. Any help is appreciated. Thanks.