Best Grand Rapids Events Calendar for Families

By / April 1, 2021 /
grand rapids events calendar

Grand Rapids Events for Families

Looking for things to do in Grand Rapids today with your family?

You just found the best kids calendar for West Michigan! Add these family friendly activities to your calendar.

Scroll down a bit and you’ll see kids events in Grand Rapids today and for upcoming dates.

Find things to do with this family-focused West Michigan and Grand Rapids events calendar for families.

From festivals to classes to concerts to workshops – find an event your whole family will love.

This event calendar covers communities across West Michigan, including Grand Haven, Ada, Zeeland, Rockford, the City or GR, Kentwood, Holland, Caledonia, Muskegon, Hudsonville, or Lowell. It's organized by day so that you'll be able to find a Grand Rapids event for your family quickly and easily.

Find events and things to do near year for your family with GRKIDS.com.

Featured Grand Rapids Events

Log On for a Free Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our Local Recycling Center

Log On for a Free Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our Local Recycling C...

Reimagine Trash: Learn About Waste & Recycling in a Virtual Recycling Center Tour In the past, the Recycling Center Open Hours tours were known for recycled crafts and games along ...
EVENT DETAILS

Featured Grand Rapids Events
Walker's Easter Egg-spedition
Alpine Estates Park, City Central Park and Community Park
Walker, MI

Walker Easter Egg Hunt copy

Walker, MI
Map It

March 25 - April 7, 2021

Kids are invited to look for pictures of Easter Eggs in three Walker-area parks for prizes!

Find the pictures of all the eggs in each park, write down their colors, return the participation form to the KDL Walker Branch or the Walker Ice and Fitness Center by April 7 and receive a prize! Three additional names will then be drawn April 12 to win an Easter basket!

Featured Grand Rapids Events
BRICKLIVE Supersized! at John Ball Zoo 2021
John Ball Zoo

BRICKLIVE Supersized JOhn Ball Zoo

1300 Fulton St W
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Map It

March 27-September 26

If you enjoyed last year's brick toy Zoo Takeover, you're going to love BRICKLIVE Supersized!

This traveling exhibit is making its first US stop (straight from Great Britain!) to bring over 30 astonishing larger-than-life toy brick animal sculptures right here to West Michigan.

BRICKLIVE Supersized! will be on display at John Ball Zoo from March 27-September 26 and is included with general admission.

Featured Grand Rapids Events
Spring Break Open Skate at the WIFC
12:00 PM
12:00 PM
Walker Ice and Fitness Center

Spring Break Open Skate

4151 Remembrance Rd NW
Walker, MI 49534
United States
Map It

March 31-April 12, 2021
(Closed on Easter Sunday, April 4)

Staying home for Spring Break? Hit the ice for some fun during Open Skate!

$10 per person admission. Skate rentals are free!
Masks are required at all times. Must provide name and phone number for contact tracing.
Email [email protected] with any questions

Featured Grand Rapids Events
Wednesday Parent & Child Roller Skating Open Sessions
4:00 PM
4:00 PM
Tarry Hall Roller Rink

Tarry Hall Parent Child Skate

3330 FAIRLANES AVE SW
Grandville, Michigan 49418
United States
Map It

Wednesdays at 4 pm
- Feb 17 & 24
- March 3, 10 , 17, 24, 31
Public Skating Session designated for the littles & parents! $3 admission under 10 yrs old!

Come skate with us after school to wear out some energy and get your kids off the screens!
This session is dedicated to the younger/beginner skaters while avoiding the weekend crowds but all are welcome!

Featured Grand Rapids Events
Bunny Cuteness Overload! Interactive and Educational!
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
Green Space

GreenSpaceBuns

6509 Fricke Ct NE
Rockford, MI 49341
Map It

March 30-April 30

Come interact and learn about our bunnies! Indoor or outdoor, weather permitting. By appointment only. $5 per child, $15 per adult, discounts offered.

Hands on interaction. Offering a cozy indoor setting to spend time petting, feeding, and learning about our bunnies. Outdoor visits too! Extra hours available during Spring Break 4/3-4/10!

Featured Grand Rapids Events
Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo
10:00 AM
10:00 AM
John Ball Zoo

JBZ Superhero Day

1300 Fulton St W
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Map It

April 8, 2021

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo!

Grab your capes and fly over to explore the Zoo and meet your favorite superheroes!

Your family will have the chance to meet and take photos with a group of characters on the beautiful Bissell Tree House deck. These magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart. Reserving your timed tickets recommended. Free for members, adults-$12, children (3-12)-$10, children 2 and under are free.

Featured Grand Rapids Events
Reimagine Trash: Virtual Recycling Center Tour
1:30 PM
1:30 PM
Virtual Event

Recycling Center Plastics line

Virtual Event, MI
Map It

Mondays, April 5-June 28, 2021 | 1:30-3:00pm

A FREE weekly virtual tour on Facebook Live!

Learn about the recycling process and machines, get behind-the-scenes views, access a craft video with simple instructions, ending with an interactive question and answer time.

Grand Rapids Events Today

*use the arrows to toggle to see Grand Rapids Events for upcoming days

Note: Seasonal events listings are updated about a month before the season.

Have West Michigan or Grand Rapids events to add? Do that here »

Monthly Events & Activities for Families

*Toggle to the month you're interested in.

You'll find local kid activities for today and the rest of the month listed in the links.

JANUARY Things to Do with Kids

FEBRUARY Things to Do with Kids

MARCH Things to Do with Kids

APRIL Things to Do with Kids

MAY Things to Do with Kids

JUNE Things to Do with Kids

JULY Things to Do with Kids

AUGUST Things to Do with Kids

SEPTEMBER Things to Do with Kids

OCTOBER Things to Do with Kids

NOVEMBER Things to Do with Kids

DECEMBER Things to Do with Kids

Full List of Things to Do with Kids in Grand Rapids

If you want the Ultimate List of Things to Do with Kids in Grand Rapids, there's an article for that.

Click the image below.

things to do grand rapids west michigan

For kids event calendars in Lansing and Kalamazoo, use the links below:

1 thought on "Best Grand Rapids Events Calendar for Families"

  Lorraine

    Hello. I plan to be in the Grand Rapids area this summer. I understand that they have a Polish festival every year. When/if it will be going on this summer, and location. Any help is appreciated. Thanks.

    Reply

