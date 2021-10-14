12 Indoor Pools Near Grand Rapids With Open Swim Time

Enjoy Open Swim at one of These Indoor Pools
Swimming is a rite of passage for kids in the Great Lakes state, so it’s only sensible that we have dozens of public swimming pools around West Michigan!
While some are for summer use only, several are indoor pools allowing for year-round splishy, splashy fun.
When you want an easy getaway to make you feel like you’re in a warmer, sunnier place, pack up the kids and visit one of these fantastic indoor pools around Grand Rapids.
Please note that all hours, prices and schedules may change without notice and it is your responsibility to call ahead.
Many pools require diapered children to wear a swim diaper with an additional plastic cover over top.
Pool hours and operations are changing rapidly during these times. Use this article as a guide but be sure to confirm hours, reservations, and costs before heading out. Check the website or call the pool you’re interested in before heading out. Most are operating with different schedules and restrictions according to state guidelines.
12 Indoor Pools Where Your Little Fish can Splish-Splash the Day Away
Holland Community Aquatic Center
550 Maple Ave, Holland, MI 49
616-393-7595
Features: The splash zone features tumble buckets, a tire swing, lemon drops, vortex pool and water cannons at this indoor water playground! Oh, and did we mention the 3-story, 150-foot waterslide?? All available during Family Splash Time.
Cost: Find pricing here. Rates range from $5 for residents to $8.50 for non-residents. Memberships are also available.
Pro Tip: You can even host a birthday party here!
GVSU Indoor Pool
1 Campus Drive, Allendale, MI 49401
616-331-3313
Features: Open and lap swim available. Advanced swimmers can enjoy the diving boards and six swim lanes.
Cost: Pricing available here. $5/day for community members, or you can purchase a punch card.
Byron Center Community Pool
BYRON CENTER HIGH SCHOOL – 8500 Burlingame Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
616-878-6651 (ext 5)
Features: Open swim is typically Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Please check community calendar or call to confirm times before heading out.
Cost: $3 for kids, $4 for adults. You can also purchase a punch card.
Goldfish Swim School
2845 Thornhills Ave, Ste S, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-275-3086
Features: Possibly the warmest pool in West Michigan! Goldfish’s 90 degree pool makes it very easy for any age to hop in.
Cost/Time: Family swim is Saturdays, 12:30 – 1:30 PM and is $15/family. On the Saturday you wish to swim, you must call 616-275-3086 to reserve a spot. They open at 8 AM on Saturdays.
Pro Tip: This is a popular place for swim lessons for all ages and is also a birthday party hot spot.
Forest Hills Aquatic Center
600 Forest Hills Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-493-8950
Features: Family swim, lap swimming and dive board use available.
Cost/Time: Family swim often on Saturdays, from 1 – 2:30 PM. Registration required.
Kentwood Aquatics Center
6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
616-698-6700 (ext 42336)
Notes: Currently only offering lap swim due to pandemic. Traditionally open and lap swim are offered.
Cost: $1-3 for Kentwood Public Schools residents, $1-4 for non-residents.
North Rockford Middle School
397 East Division St, Rockford, MI 49341
616-863-6316
Cost/Time: $1-2/person. Open swim Tues & Thursdays, 8 – 9 PM. Saturday, 9 AM – Noon.
Grand Rapids Community College – Ford Fieldhouse
111 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-234-3505
Features: Pool available to ages 18 +.
Cost: $3/day per person.
Hudsonville Aquatics
5037 32nd Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-1740
Jenison Aquatics
2140 Bauer Rd, Jenison, MI 49428
616-457-6110
Spring Lake Aquatic Center
16140 148th Ave, Spring Lake, MI 49456
616-847-5858
GR Kroc Center Aquatic Center
2500 S. Division, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
616-588-7200 (ext 2037)
Features: A zero entry pool, lazy river, waterslide, hot tub and more. Open swim is not currently on the calendar at the Kroc Center as of date of publication, due to the pandemic.
If you know of a pool that we missed or if you have recommendations for other parents, please leave us a comment. Thanks!
4 thoughts on “12 Indoor Pools Near Grand Rapids With Open Swim Time”
Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Indoor swim lessons available. Information at
https://www.grandrapidsmi.gov/Government/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation/Recreation/Aquatics
Location: City High Pool
Note: Classes available for a variety of ages and skill levels.
Contact: 616-456-3696, [email protected]
Price: $38 resident, $48 nonresident
The GR Kroc Center has a shallow splash area (it goes from 2 inches and gradually climbs. In the more shallow section they have fountains and water play things, as well as a shallow water slide and play spray climb on jungle playset. In the 3-4foot areas, they have more sayers and dumpers, as well as a lazy river and in the 4-5 foot area they have a big water slide for kids and adults 48″ and taller. Lastly they gave a lap pool section that also houses in-pool basketball nets and pool-safe basket balls. They have a hot tub for adults, and in the lazy river they have tubes you can ride or hang onto, if you like! It’s a VERY FUN pool!
I am wondering if anyone has anymore info on the pools that were mentioned above such as if they have kid areas with slides and shallow water or if they are just big pools to swim in? I know about a few of them but not all of them. Any info would be much appreciated!!
Montcalm Community College
2800 College Dr. Sidney MI – 13 mile Northeast of Greenville for all those Montcalm County residents and people who don’t mind a drive in the country we welcome everyone.
Rates: Ages 10-Adult $4 – Ages 4-9 $3
Group rates 7-10 people $20, 4-6 people $16, 3 people $9 (anybody qualifies as a group)
We also have pass options and all fees include pool, gym and fitness center(age appropriate)
Hours of open swim: Mon 7:30-9:30pm, Tues &Thurs. 4-6pm & 7-9pm, Sat & Sun 1-4pm (More daytime swim available check our website).
Rental of pool, gym and commons are available look online at http://www.montcalm.edu
Phone: 989-328-1259 or toll free 877-328-2111
We have a beautiful large underused facility. We are the best kept secret in Montcalm County.