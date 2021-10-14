12 Indoor Pools Near Grand Rapids With Open Swim Time

Enjoy Open Swim at one of These Indoor Pools

Swimming is a rite of passage for kids in the Great Lakes state, so it’s only sensible that we have dozens of public swimming pools around West Michigan!

While some are for summer use only, several are indoor pools allowing for year-round splishy, splashy fun.

When you want an easy getaway to make you feel like you’re in a warmer, sunnier place, pack up the kids and visit one of these fantastic indoor pools around Grand Rapids.

Please note that all hours, prices and schedules may change without notice and it is your responsibility to call ahead.

Many pools require diapered children to wear a swim diaper with an additional plastic cover over top.

Pool hours and operations are changing rapidly during these times. Use this article as a guide but be sure to confirm hours, reservations, and costs before heading out. Check the website or call the pool you’re interested in before heading out. Most are operating with different schedules and restrictions according to state guidelines.

12 Indoor Pools Where Your Little Fish can Splish-Splash the Day Away

Holland Community Aquatic Center 550 Maple Ave, Holland, MI 49

616-393-7595 Features: The splash zone features tumble buckets, a tire swing, lemon drops, vortex pool and water cannons at this indoor water playground! Oh, and did we mention the 3-story, 150-foot waterslide?? All available during Family Splash Time.

Cost: Find pricing here. Rates range from $5 for residents to $8.50 for non-residents. Memberships are also available.

Pro Tip: You can even host a birthday party here! More Info

GVSU Indoor Pool 1 Campus Drive, Allendale, MI 49401

616-331-3313



Features: Open and lap swim available. Advanced swimmers can enjoy the diving boards and six swim lanes.

Cost: Pricing available here. $5/day for community members, or you can purchase a punch card. More Info

Byron Center Community Pool BYRON CENTER HIGH SCHOOL – 8500 Burlingame Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

616-878-6651 (ext 5) Features: Open swim is typically Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Please check community calendar or call to confirm times before heading out.

Cost: $3 for kids, $4 for adults. You can also purchase a punch card. More Info

Goldfish Swim School 2845 Thornhills Ave, Ste S, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-275-3086 Features: Possibly the warmest pool in West Michigan! Goldfish’s 90 degree pool makes it very easy for any age to hop in.

Cost/Time: Family swim is Saturdays, 12:30 – 1:30 PM and is $15/family. On the Saturday you wish to swim, you must call 616-275-3086 to reserve a spot. They open at 8 AM on Saturdays.

Pro Tip: This is a popular place for swim lessons for all ages and is also a birthday party hot spot. More Info

Forest Hills Aquatic Center 600 Forest Hills Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-493-8950 Features: Family swim, lap swimming and dive board use available.

Cost/Time: Family swim often on Saturdays, from 1 – 2:30 PM. Registration required. More Info

Kentwood Aquatics Center 6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

616-698-6700 (ext 42336) Notes: Currently only offering lap swim due to pandemic. Traditionally open and lap swim are offered.

Cost: $1-3 for Kentwood Public Schools residents, $1-4 for non-residents. More Info

North Rockford Middle School 397 East Division St, Rockford, MI 49341

616-863-6316 Cost/Time: $1-2/person. Open swim Tues & Thursdays, 8 – 9 PM. Saturday, 9 AM – Noon. More Info

Grand Rapids Community College – Ford Fieldhouse 111 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-234-3505 Features: Pool available to ages 18 +.

Cost: $3/day per person. More Info

Hudsonville Aquatics 5037 32nd Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426

616-669-1740 More Info

Jenison Aquatics 2140 Bauer Rd, Jenison, MI 49428

616-457-6110 More Info

Spring Lake Aquatic Center 16140 148th Ave, Spring Lake, MI 49456

616-847-5858 More Info

GR Kroc Center Aquatic Center 2500 S. Division, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

616-588-7200 (ext 2037) Features: A zero entry pool, lazy river, waterslide, hot tub and more. Open swim is not currently on the calendar at the Kroc Center as of date of publication, due to the pandemic. More Info

If you know of a pool that we missed or if you have recommendations for other parents, please leave us a comment. Thanks!