Playgrounds & Parks: 57 of the Best West MI Destinations for Kids, PLUS a MAP!

Grand Rapids is Bursting with Parks & Playgrounds for Kids to Explore
Exploring new parks is a great way to get out and discover different parts of West Michigan without spending a lot of money.
Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air is more popular than ever these days, so that’s why we’ve revamped the West Michigan Playgrounds Guide to help you find your family’s next favorite kids park with playground.
Amazing parks are everywhere in West Michigan. We’ve tracked down the best Grand Rapids playgrounds.
Some of the best playgrounds in Grand Rapids are tucked away in the corners of neighborhoods, others are in urban settings near downtown, and there are lakeshore parks on this list, too.
Directory of Kids Parks With Playgrounds
If you’re looking for a “kids park with playground near me,” start here.
Scroll through the list below or use the SEARCH fields to filter the list according to location or park features.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Roselle Park Description
Roselle Park is not your traditional park. No swings or slides on the playground.
But you can climb a silo all the way to the top for incredible views of Ada.
The playground is mostly climbing and other more simple equipment that encourages kids to use their imagination.
Ride or walk down the paved pathway through a beautiful nature preserve full of wetlands, prairie and forest.
This path is the PERFECT place to take your young child and their bike, whether they’re pedaling with training wheels, using a balance bike, or scooting along on their own.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Natural playground area with climbing features over mulch.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Ada Township Park Description
Ada Township Park is a popular family park home to a fishing pond; basketball, pickleball and tennis courts; soccer and softball fields; and tons of opportunities for exploring.
This large park has a playground, pavilion, and gazebo with grills, picnic tables and paved and natural trails for walking or biking.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Playground has a wood chip surface, several play structures for every age, and is located near the pavilion and restrooms.
The playground has accessible play equipment.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Allendale Community Park Description
Allendale Community Park has TWO splash pads and a giant sandbox, making it a fun kids park for all ages.
Perfect for toddlers, it has a small separate playground as well as a smaller splash pad.
For the older kids, it has a larger playground area with play structures. There is also a second bigger splash pad, a giant sandbox, an Octoball pit, picnic tables, basketball hoops and baseball fields.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Two playgrounds are available, one especially for toddlers. The larger has a huge sandbox, a merry-go-round, swings, a big play structure and more.
The smaller is shaded with pint-sized structures and toddler swings. Playgrounds are both woodchip-based.
The playground is good for toddlers
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Whistlestop Park Description
Whistlesop Park includes walking trails, play equipment, picnic area, athletic fields, and fishing amenities.
You’ll also find baseball & softball fields, play equipment, a 2.5-acre catch and release fishing pond, walking trail, soccer fields, football fields, pavilion and picnic area, and volleyball court.
There is even a dog park with fun climbing structures for your furry friend!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The playground is large and inviting, including a secondary smaller area for toddlers. Both playgrounds feature slides and climbing structures and are over mulch. There are also regular and baby swings.
The playground is good for toddlers
Caledonia Lakeside Park Description
Pack your picnic lunches and head to Caledonia Lakeside Park for a day of fun! Play on the two playgrounds, walk or bike the trail into town for ice cream, try your luck at fishing, or run and play in the open spaces. Enjoy your lunch at this fun kids park in either an open or closed shelter or dozens of picnic tables.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The park offers both a large and a small playground, with play structures for the big and the little kids.
Creekside Park Description
Creekside Park offers everything you need for a day of fun and leisurely strolls.
With plenty of playground space and lots of trail options, kids and adults will love this park. The bridge over the creek is also beautiful - this park is a great escape from busy city life!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Creekside Park has two separate playgrounds, connected by a paved trail with a bridge in the middle, offering a scenic view of the creek running through the park.
Each playground offers huge climbing structures with slides, rock walls, ladders and more. Both playgrounds are topped with woodchips.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Cascade Township Park Description
Cascade Township Park has it ALL! From the amazing playground to the dog park to the many opportunities for sports, this park is worth the drive from near or far.
Kids will want to spend all day here (especially if there are low plane flyovers from the airport nearby!), so pack a lunch, some sunscreen, and sand toys and get ready for a treat!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The playground is fairly new and has a cushiony rubber surface.
It has unique and uncommon toys like a saucer swing, a net climbing structure, a small sandbox, and of course large structures with plenty of crawling, climbing, and sliding opportunities.
The playground is fantastic for older kids down to toddlers. There is not a separate toddler area, but many structures are low to the ground and designed for parents to accompany playing toddlers.
The playground has accessible play equipment.
Wahlfield Park Description
If you're looking for a great park to hike, Wahlfield Park is the place to go. Kids will love the visual scavenger hunt and crossing several wooden bridges along the trails.
Trails are for hikers and mountain bikers.
Enjoy your lunch at picnic tables at the trailhead while the kids play on the playground.
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Large play structure for a wide range of ages, with climbing areas and swings surrounded by mulch.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Manhattan Park Description
With its community feel, 40-acre Manhattan Park is a popular hangout for East Grand Rapids families.
This super fun kids park has a playground, picnic areas, sand volleyball courts that can be used for sand play when not in use, and is a host for baseball & soccer games. Manhattan Park is a fun place to hammock and you can find a pavilion for rent, nature trails and tennis courts as well.
During the winter, fly down the long sledding hill also located in the park.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Climbing structures, swings and a play structure are all over mulch, in a large, spaced out area.
Versluis Park Description
If you can't go to Lake Michigan, head to Versluis Park!
Families love the accessible beach ramp, kayak & canoe launch, LIFEGUARDS, and restrooms. Plus covered eating area, grills and picnic tables throughout the park.
Review the rules prior to heading out since it's a former gravel pit.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Versluis Park has two playgrounds, and both are accessible.
The play area by the beach is over sand, lower to the ground and a tube for crawling. By the shelters, the playground is longer with interactive toys across the ramps.
The playground has accessible play equipment.
Huff Park Description
A day at Huff Park will make both parents and kids happy!
Kids will love climbing around on the updated playground and exploring the wooded trails, and parents will love the gorgeous views along the long boardwalk.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Playground is woodchip-topped and recently updated. Lots of fun climbing and swinging options!
Campau Park Description
Campau Park is perfect for a hot summer's day, where kids can run from the sunny playground to the cooling splash pad. This fun kids park also offers a large basketball court, a picnic shelter and picnic tables throughout.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The playground's surface is woodchipped and has tons of play structures, including slides, a climbing net, bridges, swings and more.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Description
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park contains over 150 acres of fun for residents and visitors alike.
With breathtaking landscaping, thoughtful sculpture art and hands-on children’s activities indoors and out, it’s easy to spend an entire day at this West Michigan magnet for family entertainment.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Cherry Park Description
Cherry Park is a small urban community park perfect for a summer's day. The water playground and two playground areas are close together, with benches and picnic tables nearby for parents to sit and relax and watch the kids.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The woodchipped surface playground has a couple of twisty slides, a merry-go-round and a climbing dome. It has benches for parents and is adjacent to the splash pad.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Ottawa Hills Park Description
This neighborhood park got a major facelift in 2019 with the installation of a bunch of new playground equipment.
It is now a universally-accessible playground and features a bunch of climbing structures, spinning items, and basketball courts.
This super fun kids park also has basketball & tennis courts and picnic areas to enjoy a packed lunch.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Modern, colorful universally accessible play area for all ages that includes slides, swings, climbing structures and musical interest areas.
The updated version of a merry go round is a unique feature this park offers.
This playground is great for toddlers as well as older kids.
Soft rubber ground cover
Mulick Park Description
Mulick Park's large splash pad is the perfect place to cool off in the summers.
With a playground, picnic area, baseball diamonds and tennis courts, it has something for the whole family.
This fun kids park also provides thrills during the chillier months with shorter sledding hills, perfect for younger kiddos.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Small playground with musical areas over mulch.
Mary Waters Park Description
Mary Waters Park is all about visitors staying cool, featuring a shaded playground, a splash pad with water fountains and a covered picnic area.
The fun continues in the winter, with a long gradual hill that is perfect for sledders of all ages.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Shaded, medium sized play structure with monkey bars and climbing options over mulch.
Highland Park Description
Highland Park is an urban park with lots of options for both kids and adults.
The splash pad is a huge attraction for the kids, while the disc golf course draws the teens and adults.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Playground has a woodchip surface with a large play structure and a merry-go-round.
Lincoln Park Description
Lincoln Park is an oasis just west of downtown Grand Rapids, where visitors will enjoy the playground, fenced basketball courts and larger splash pad in the summertime.
This fun park is also reviewed as one of the cleanest parks around, with well manicured open fields perfect for chasing kids.
Pack a lunch, too, because there are plenty of picnic tables.
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only
Playground Description:
Shorter playground perfect for younger kids, with swings & climbing structure all over mulch.
Kroc Center Description
The Kroc Center's outdoor campus has an awesome park that will keep kids entertained for hours.
The "dinosaur fossil" sand play area will be a huge hit, along with the fun structures on the playground.
Take a short stroll on the paved walking path, have lunch on the picnic tables, and be sure to visit the pond to scope out some fish.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Playground has a large structure with a big slide.
Lots of swings and spinning and climbing structures as well, plus a sandbox!
Surface is woodchipped.
Joe Taylor Park Description
Joe Taylor Park is a small, modest park in an urban neighborhood.
Kids will love the splash pad with its bucket dumpers, and parents will love the toddler-focused playground and benches surrounding the park.
This park is perfect for a couple of hours of fun on a hot summer day!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Playground is small, woodchip-surfaced and perfect for toddlers.
You'll find baby swings, a small structure with slides and a fun springy merry-go-round.
Fuller Park Description
Fuller Park is perfect for the whole family, from the kids to the furry members of your family!
Splash pad offers refreshment on a hot day, and dogs can play at the dog park.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Playground has a woodchip surface, with plenty of equipment to climb, slide and run around on. Benches are also available around the playground for watching parents.
Garfield Park Description
Garfield Park is an urban park with two great playgrounds for kids of all ages!
Even teens and adults will find this park a solid destination with its disc golf, volleyball, basketball courts and free WiFi.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Two playgrounds to choose from - one for older kids and one more suitable for toddlers.
Both playgrounds are woodchip-topped and have plenty of choices for climbing, sliding and spinning.
The playground is good for toddlers
Aberdeen Park Description
This fun kids park boasts a playground, green space to run, picnic areas and a Michigan-themed splash pad. Aberdeen Park is an urban park perfect for kids of all ages. Older kids will love the basketball court, soccer field, tennis courts and ball diamond.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
This urban park, perfect for older and younger kids, is woodchip-topped and has one large play structure, plenty of swings and more climbing fun. The playground is not shaded. Restrooms, as well as the splash pad, are adjacent to the playground.
The playground is good for toddlers
Wilcox Park Description
A sweet little getaway in the city! Splash pad, basketball & tennis courts, picnic tables & an enclosed shelter, and two playgrounds with separate climbing structures.
They even have some old school playground equipment. It's also a good place to hammock, play frisbee, or fly a kite.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Two modern playsets over mulch, including slides, swings and climbing structures. Woodchip ground cover.
Alger Park Description
Alger Park is a fun kids park for everyone!
Older kids and adults will love the bike and walking trails, track and sports fields and courts. The younger kids will have a blast on the playground and the splash pad.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The playground has a woodchip floor, with two large play structures, a slide, swings, a merry-go-round and plenty of things to climb on.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Grand Rapids Township Park Description
Grand Rapids Township Park is a fun kids park that offers a large playground that kids will love - from toddlers to older kids.
There is also a lot of green space at the park for kids to run around and burn up some energy.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The playground is large and surfaced with woodchips. Play structures are available for toddlers as well.
The playground is good for toddlers
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Riverside Park Description
Not only is Riverside Park perfect for soaking in some scenic views of the Grand River, but there is also something for everyone at this fun park.
From disc golf, fishing, a kayak launch, and a playground to pavilions with grills, athletic fields and a paved, multi-use walking and biking trail, Riverside Park checks all the boxes.
The paved path follows the Grand River for a mile and includes an awesome iron bridge over the flowing water.
And for those parents who just want to relax and take a breath, there is free WiFi!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
There are multiple play areas in Riverside Park.
The modern equipment has ample opportunities for climbing, sliding and swinging.
The playground equipment has mulch ground covering.
Richmond Park Description
Richmond Park is a gem for visitors looking for an urban oasis and perfect for year-found entertainment.
Guests will get to choose from playgrounds, baseball diamonds, basketball & tennis courts, and a mountain bike trail during warmer months.
In the winter, bundle up and hit the sledding hills or cross-country ski trails offered at this fun kids park.
The pool area has spray features, huge curly water slide, zero depth entry, accessible lift, concessions and picnic tables.
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only
Playground Description:
Partially shaded play structure with tall and shorter slides over mulch.
Briggs Park Description
Briggs Park is the place to go for summertime fun. They have a huge pool and a massive waterslide - plus poolside concessions. Take a break from the water to explore the playground, play a game of basketball or enjoy your lunch at the picnic tables at this fun kids park.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The playground is a little walk from the pool area. There are a couple of large play structures, a few swings (including baby swings) and benches and picnic tables throughout. It has a woodchip surface.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Wedgwood Park Description
The kids will love seeing the ducks at Wedgwood Park before heading off to the playground to play. The park is also next to Buck Creek Trail, so hiking and biking is an option - and if you want to stick around for lunch or dinner, there are picnic shelters with tables, a campfire area and charcoal grills. Older kids can their skills on the baseball/softball and football/soccer fields.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Medium sized play structure with swings, a digging seat to play in the sand and a climbing structure that looks like a car. Mulch ground-cover.
Heritage Park Description
Heritage Park is a fun kids park with a little of everything.
Kids will love time on the playground, followed by some fishing and checking out the ducks and geese around the pond.
Adults and older kids will have a ball playing disc golf, sand volleyball or basketball on the lighted court.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Woodchip-surfaced with plenty of options for older and younger kids.
The playground is good for toddlers
Wabasis Lake Park Description
Wabasis Lake Park is an outdoor enthusiast's dream.
Explore the beautiful hiking trails or catch a fish. Splash around on the sandy beach, set the kids loose on the playground, or play a sport.
There is a four-lane boat launch, and the park connects to a campground with hook-ups and cabin rentals if you're looking for an extended stay.
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Four separate playgrounds within the park, though one is for campground users only. All play structures have climbing areas and slides over mulch.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Bob King Park Description
Kids love playing on TangleTown at this fun kids park. The huge wooden play structure is complete with twisty slides, bridges, towers and tons to climb on. There is also a separate fenced-in toddler playground. Not interested in a play structure? Practice your baseball or tennis game instead or enjoy flying a kite through the wide open fields.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The playground is home to TangleTown, a massive wooden play structure with tons of slides, bridges, climbing fun and more. There is also a tire swing, regular swings and a separate fenced in area perfect for toddlers. Most of the playground is shaded and has woodchips or sand.
The playground is good for toddlers
The playground has accessible play equipment.
Paw Paw Park Description
With the addition of formerly known Macatawa Park, the now 172 acre Paw Paw Park is a naturalist's dream come true.
The bridges, boardwalks and observation decks follow the river, offering beautiful, scenic views of nature.
Paw Paw Park encourages visitors to enjoy the park on paved or natural surface trails, a playground, or during a game of disc golf.
During the colder months, enjoy the silence of winter on snow shoes or cross country skis.
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Smaller yet engaging playground with a tall slide over mulch on the west end of the park.
Holland State Park Description
Holland State Park makes for the perfect summer park day!
Kids will love working up a sweat climbing the dunes and then hitting the waves to cool off.
The whole family will love a walk on the pier to check out the lighthouse, Big Red.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Playground is on the beach and full of fun for kids. It was also recently updated.
Quincy Park Description
Quincy Park offers guests a little bit of everything!
Visitors will find little league and soccer fields, paved walking trails covered by large mature trees, picnic tables and two sets of play equipment.
Don't forget your furry friend, because Quincy Park also has a very nice shaded dog park suitable for big and small dogs.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Quincy Park has two sunny, spectacular playgrounds, one near each entrance.
The one nearest to the dog park offers soft, bouncy flooring, fun pretend-play activities, and awesome rock climbing boulders.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Hager Park Description
Hager Park is huge!
There are so many different things to do - and a "secret," shaded playground with a zipline and "old school" equipment like a merry-go-round.
Dozens of picnic tables, huge open area, tons of woods for hiking and so much more.
Indoor buildings are available for rent.
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only, Not on trails
Playground Description:
The large Age of Discovery playground is a wooden structure. Kids playing here and its dozens of hiding spaces.
Due to its large size, it can be difficult for parents to see their kids. The playground surface is sand. There are a couple of accessible swings, but they are also on the sand.
This play area is in full sun with very little shade.
There is a secondary, smaller playground that is almost fully shaded. It was swings, a tall slide, merry-go-round, and teeter-totter all on grass.
There is also a zipline on this playground over grass.
The playground has accessible play equipment.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Rosewood Park Description
Rosewood Park is a kid magnet. The playground and splash pad are very well kept, and their equipment appeals to a range of ages.
Rosewood Park has a two-story slide! And a splash pad!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
There are two separate playground areas here, both with recycled tires ground covering. There is a smaller play area for toddlers.
Everything is out in the open so it's easy to keep an eye on kids at different play structures.
The larger playground has a huge two-story slide.
The slide works best with longer shorts or capris. (I tried going down with short shorts – the skin on my legs did not appreciate that.)
The playground flooring gets very hot in the sun so water shoes would be a good idea.
The playground is good for toddlers
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Maplewood Park Description
With both a splash pad and lake, water lovers will rejoice.
The park also includes a variety of athletic fields, a walking path, and a playground.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The signage on the playground has one section as 2+ and another as 5+, but it is one big unit.
There is not a separate toddler playground.
The uppermost levels of the play structure have open spaces to climbers that may make parents of toddlers nervous.
The surface is recycled tires.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Veterans Memorial Park Description
Located next to the Kentwood Activities Center, Veterans Memorial Park has a newer playground, restrooms, new picnic shelter and a splash pad! Athletes can play soccer, tennis or basketball. Next time you walk or ride the East West trail, stop by for a visit!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Tall playground with longer and twisty slides, along with a separate climbing structure. All play structures are over a rubber surface.
Pinewood Park Description
Pinewood Park offers visitors several playing fields and courts, large colorful play structures, a covered pavilion, and a splash pad.
Pinewood Park also has lots of open area, with a soccer field, baseball diamond, skateboarding ramps and basketball courts.
In addition to the playgrounds, there is also a sandy area for digging and playing younger kids will love.
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only
Playground Description:
Large colorful play structures with multiple climbing features and slides.
There are also smaller slides and spaces for toddlers.
All play areas are over mulch.
Tunnel Park Description
Walk through a tunnel in a dune to enter Tunnel Park.
Families love the playground, dune climb and a dune stairway, picnic areas, two picnic shelters, four sand volleyball courts, modern restrooms, and seasonal concession with vending machines.
Pets permitted on leash October - April only.
The only way down to the beach is down a wooden staircase or a set of dunes, so plan accordingly. Sandy trails to key use areas, including through the tunnel to a beach overlook deck.
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Playground includes slides with separate climbing structures over sand.
Kirk Park Description
If you are up for some hiking with gorgeous forest and lake views, Kirk Park is the perfect destination.
Get a good workout hiking the wooded trails and reward yourself later relaxing and playing at the beach!
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Small, remote and woodchip-topped.
North Beach Park Description
Have a Grand Haven beach experience without the crowds! This beach is where the locals go to avoid the tourists.
When you need a break from playing on the beach, take a short hike up the wooden stairway to see the views from the top of the sand dunes.
Restrooms are only open in the summer.
Dogs are not allowed from May 1 - September 30. They must be leashed the rest of the year.
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Modern, colorful play structure with monkey bars and slides over sandy, rubber tiles.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Pere Marquette Park Beach Description
Beach sport enthusiasts will love Pere Marquette Park.
Rent jet-skis & paddleboards, take a kite-boarding lesson, and play sand volleyball.
Those looking for a more relaxing trip to the beach will find a playground, restaurant and concessions, wheelchair accessible beach walk, picnic tables and restrooms.
Pere Marquette beach is raked daily, so it is no surprise it is listed as one of the cleanest beaches by the National Healthy Beaches Campaign and the Clean Beaches Council.
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Very large structure with many options for play, including multiple slides & tunnel, all over sandy beach.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Huizenga Park Description
This park has it ALL!
The playground is perfect for kids of any age - even toddlers with its padded surface and low equipment.
Kids will adore the zipline, and the older kids will be thrilled that this park also has a skate park.
Add to these things a beautiful fishing pond and lots of sporting options - this park is a solid destination.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
A large playground with a woodchip surface as well as a padded surface.
Large play area has tons of spinning, climbing, swinging and sliding fun, including a zipline!
The playground is good for toddlers
The playground has accessible play equipment.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Imagination Station Description
Imagination Station is a parent's dream.
The huge playground is so unique with its many structures and equipment.
It is also perfect for toddlers and is accessible with adaptive equipment.
The best part: it is fenced in with one way in and out, so it is safe for little wanderers.
The only drawback to this park is trying to get the kids to leave at the end of the day!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The recently updated playground is HUGE!
It features fun details that reflect the city of Grand Haven. Children can find a lighthouse, anchors, familiar street signs, and a Coast Guard boat while playing.
In addition to cool landmarks, there are new slides, rock walls and rope structures.
Perfect for toddlers with a separate structure and the entire playground is fenced in!
It is also handicap accessible.
The ground is soft and bouncy and there are ramps in place of stairs.
The playground is good for toddlers
The playground has accessible play equipment.
Robinson Township Park Description
What doesn't Robinson Township Park have?
Visitors will find a picnic area and shelter with grills, playground, restrooms, hiking & equestrian trails, biking paths, and athletic fields.
Don't forget Fido - this park is dog-friendly!
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only
Playground Description:
Large shaded play area with multiple climbing features and swings over mulch.
Grand Haven State Park Description
Grand Haven State Park is a perfect day destination to enjoy the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Kids and adults will love the endless sandy beach, jumping big waves, strolling the pier to the lighthouse and, of course, walking to get ice cream!
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only
Playground Description:
Rubber surface with plenty of climbing, sliding and crawling activities.
Fitzgerald Park Description
Fitzgerald Park is worth the drive for a perfect day of exploration with the whole family!
The nature trails lead to stunning views, the kids have plenty of places to play, photo ops are top notch and there is no shortage of things to do here - from disc golf to kayaking to a fish ladder and more.
This wonderful park is best known as the home of the “Ledges”—ancient sedimentary rock outcroppings lining the shores of the Grand River.
Facilities include six picnic sites, three miles of trails, volleyball, basketball, playground. Kayak launch for privately owned boats.
It's just a 40-minute drive for those used to hiking in Grand Rapids.
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas, Playground or main areas only
Playground Description:
Two playgrounds are available - one for older kids and one for smaller. Playground surface is sand.
The playground is good for toddlers
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Fallasburg Park Description
Fallasburg Park is a beautiful, picturesque park located just north of Lowell in the historic Fallasburg community. Spanning over 250 acres (including parts of the North Country Trail), this is a popular place for kids and families to hike, explore a historic covered bridge, play on the playground, or take fall family photos.
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only, Not on trails
Playground Description:
There are various play structures throughout the park. The main structure, at the main entrance area, has a mixture of paved turf and wood chips. Toddlers would best enjoy the smaller play structure near the covered bridge, though the main playground is great for all ages.
Grand River Riverfront Township Park (North and South) Description
Lowell's Grand Riverfront Park consists of two sections, North and South, that are joined by a splendid new walking bridge over the Grand River.
The 80-acre Grand River Riverfront Park includes two islands.
The south portion of the park has a canoe launch, two softball fields, a lacrosse field, 8 soccer fields, and a playground with equipment designed for ages 4 to 12. There's also a mile-long paved nature/walking path, a scenic overlook and fishing pier on the Grand River, one large picnic shelter with restroom facilities and one smaller one without. The park is open to the public every day from 8 AM to dusk, except for days that snow or water make driving in the park unsafe. Restrooms are closed from late October until late March.
The North side of the park is easily accessed at the corner of Bowes Road and Fulton Street in Lowell Charter Township. This side of the park has a small playground, gaga ball pit, pickle ball courts, and an ice cream shop (in season)
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
South Grand River Riverfront Park: The playground here has a woodchip surface and is surrounded by large open fields.
North Grand River Riverfront Park: The playground at the North side of this park includes a gaga ball pit, a small playset, and pickleball courts.
Ludington State Park Description
Pack up the family and your beach gear and head up for a great day at Ludington State Park.
Kids and parents will have a ball playing at the beaches, hiking the sand dunes, exploring the many trails and having lunch staring at the gorgeous views of the lakes!
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Playground available at Hamlin Lake.
Townsend Park Description
Townsend Park is a perfect mix of nature and family-friendly activities. Follow the path over the stone bridge to the shaded playground, then take a hike on a well-maintained wooded trail.
Townsend Park also has baseball diamonds, fishing, and creek stomping for a day of fun.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Townsend Park has three separate playgrounds.
The shaded playgrounds feature slides and climbing features, including a rock wall.
The surface is mulched.
Myers Lake Park Description
A day at Myers Lake Park is like a mini vacation.
Kids can spend all day here playing on the beach, fishing in the lake, playing on the huge play structures and having a picnic lunch in the shade.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Both playgrounds are woodchip-surfaced with large play structures for older kids to toddlers.
The playground is good for toddlers
Algoma Sports Park Description
Algoma Sports Park is perfect for a fun-filled afternoon. The playground has several unique play structures, and there is plenty of grassy space for kids to run around and burn up some energy. The pavilion has plenty of picnic tables and offers some nice shade from the sunny playground.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
The woodchip-topped playground has swings, slides, and plenty of climbing options, including a fun climbing net structure. Some of the structures are low to the ground, making this playground a great place for toddlers.
Glen Park Description
Glen Park is a like a mini getaway into nature with its wooded setting, nature trails, boardwalk and picnic setting.
Kids will love the huge play structure and climbing rock!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Woodchip surfaced with large play structure, rock climber and more.
Rogue River Park Description
Rogue River Park isn't just a really great name - it is a really fun park!
Visitors may recognize Rogue River Park as a major trailhead for the Fred Meijer White Pine State Trail, but the park has something for everyone.
Whether you're looking for nature trails, river access, a playground, or sports fields, you can find it at this fun kids park.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Two separate play structures, one for toddlers and one for older children. Play area also has multiple slides, swings and is over mulch.
The playground is good for toddlers
Long Lake Park Description
Long Lake Park checks lot of boxes.
Kids will enjoy not one, but two playgrounds, followed by a nice swim at the beach.
Lots of shaded areas for picnicking to round out the day.
Pack up the kayaks and canoes for a fun time on the lake.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Two playgrounds - one near the beach and one is near the wooded picnic area.
Both playgrounds have structures with lots of options - bridges, sliding and climbing.
William Rogers Village Park Description
William Rogers Village Park is the perfect spot for young kids!
It boasts a stone-wall enclosed playground with swings, splash pad, paved pedestrian paths and volleyball court.
During warmer months the large band shell performance area hosts concerts and events. Extra bonus: there is also a nearby ice cream shop!
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Stone-wall enclosed play area with lots of climbing options and swings, all over mulch.
Grose Park Description
Grose Park is a hidden gem!
You could spend all day here, swimming at the beach, walking through the woods and along the creek, fishing and playing horseshoes.
Adults and kids will love the beautiful views of the lake, creek, woods (and wildflowers in the spring!).
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Woodchip-topped with large play structures, offering plenty of sliding and climbing for older kids as well as younger ones.
The playground is good for toddlers
Johnson Park Description
Johnson Park is a huge park with lots of shade trees - perfect for a hot summer day with the whole family!
Kids can explore TWO playgrounds and will love all the space to run.
Parents will love that this is a clean park with beautiful views and lots of picnic areas to make a fun day of it.
Stroller-Friendly? Playground or main areas only, Not on trails
Playground Description:
Two playgrounds are available - the yellow and the red. They are woodchipped and offer large structures with lots of slides, swings and climbing areas.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Millennium Park Description
This sprawling, 1,400 acre park offers endless activities.
Experience 18 miles of trails (both paved and unpaved) for both bikers and hikers, playgrounds, shelter rentals and expansive water sports fun - including both a beach and a splash pad.
People come here to swim, boat, bike, bird watch, picnic, play volleyball, cross country ski and more.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
There are three different playground sections at this park, one for the younger kids, one for the older kids, and one ninja warrior course. The playgrounds are outside of the fenced-off beach area and have a nice grassy area nearby.
Kids and families that like to watch American Ninja Warrior on television will love testing their mettle on the new play equipment at Millennium Park.
Multiple obstacles and structures comprise the playground, which is geared toward older kids.
This design is the first in the USA and Millennium Park is excited to debut it here right in Grand Rapids.
The playground is good for toddlers
Palmer Park Description
Palmer Park is the perfect place to host your next shaded picnic.
The wooded picnic area and open shelterhouse are situated right next to the playground, making it easy to grab a bite and stay cool on hot summer days.
Palmer Park also features baseball diamonds, paved bike path, natural surface hiking trails, fishing spots and an 18-hole golf course.
Stroller-Friendly? No, few or no areas
Playground Description:
Two separate smaller, shaded play areas over mulch.
Oriole Park Description
Oriole Park is in a fantastic residential neighborhood that is perfect for any warm weather outing.
This park has a partially enclosed playground area with multiple slides situated right next to a splash pad when the kids are ready to cool off.
Make a day of it and enjoy a lunch in the picnic area, or get your exercise in on the basketball or tennis courts and paved walking/biking path.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Partially enclosed, shorter playground with multiple slides over mulch.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Lamar Park Description
If your family has a variety of interests, Lamar Park is your one-stop-shop for everyone's entertainment.
Sports fields & courts, a climbing wall, huge splash pad, playground, walking path and amazing picnic areas to enjoy a meal al fresco make Lamar Park the perfect way to spend a family day together.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Very large playground area with a variety of options for kids, including slides & climbing structures.
There is also a big climbing wall to challenge all ages.
All play areas are over mulch.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Pinery Park Description
Pinery Park in Wyoming is a great place to exercise whether you are a kid or adult, and pack a lunch afterwards for a shady al fresco lunch.
This fun kids park boasts a paved fitness path with exercise equipment along the way, numerous picnic shelters, disc golf course among mature trees, basketball & tennis courts and baseball fields.
In the winter, bring a sled and enjoy the hills Pinery Park has to offer.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
Play structure with swings set over mulch.
☆ TOP PICK PLAYGROUND
Helder Park Description
Helder Park has it ALL!
A day of fun for the whole family awaits at this park.
Start your day at the park with playground time, a nice walk, some sports (lots of sport options here!) - and even bring along your four-legged family member for some social time at the dog park.
Stroller-Friendly? Yes, all or most areas
Playground Description:
This park boasts two playgrounds - one for kids ages 2-5, and one for kids 5 and up.
Playgrounds are woodchipped and have plenty of climbing structures, slides and even a merry-go-round!
Playgrounds are located close together, making the park ideal for families with children of any age.
The playground is good for toddlers
Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails
Find your next outdoor adventure near you with our map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds and parks in West Michigan.
