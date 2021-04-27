Playgrounds & Parks: 57 of the Best West MI Destinations for Kids, PLUS a MAP!

Grand Rapids is Bursting with Parks & Playgrounds for Kids to Explore

Exploring new parks is a great way to get out and discover different parts of West Michigan without spending a lot of money.

Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air is more popular than ever these days, so that’s why we’ve revamped the West Michigan Playgrounds Guide to help you find your family’s next favorite kids park with playground.

Amazing parks are everywhere in West Michigan. We’ve tracked down the best Grand Rapids playgrounds.

Some of the best playgrounds in Grand Rapids are tucked away in the corners of neighborhoods, others are in urban settings near downtown, and there are lakeshore parks on this list, too.