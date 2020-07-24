Frog Hollow Park is ADA Accessible and Built for Hours of Fun

Kids Love the Bouncy Turf at Frog Hollow Park
350 84th Street SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Frog Hollow Park is tucked back behind Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming and is popular for keeping kids laughing and playing for hours.
Frog Hollow offers many different play structures for kids, including frogs, slides, telescopes and lots of objects to climb. Built from a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Corporation in 2005, Frog Hollow is designed to allow all children (those with and without disabilities) to play and explore together.
It is a big draw for families because it is an enclosed playground, giving mom and dad peace of mind as kids run in and out of play structures. The variety of play options also makes it great for families with big age gaps between their kids – here you will find something for everyone!
FROG HOLLOW PARK TIPS
Tips for Your Trip from other Parents
- There is minimal shade on the playground so protect your kid’s skin accordingly.
- Park planners were smart and created only one entrance/exit to the fenced in playground, so there’s a lot less worry about a kid accidentally wandering off.
- If you go on a Thursday you can also hit up the Metro Health Farm Market (5900 Byron Center Avenue SW) and get some tasty eats for your visit!
- Speaking of tasty eats, they have a nice pavilion space with a nearby bathroom so bring a lunch and make a day of it.
FEATURES
FAQ’s
This is a great park for toddlers and preschoolers! There are many accessible play structures, and much of the ground is rubberized. The fenced in area provides added security so parents can let littles explore without worry.
Families love the fenced in area that offers hours of fun for kids of all ages. The playground was designed to encourage kids to explore and use their imaginations as they climb the mini rock wall or giant plastic rock structure to get up to the slides. There are ample things to hop, skip or jump. The rubberized ground beneath many of the structures means less bumps and scrapes.
There are trees around the perimeter, but the playground is in full sun, so come prepared with sunblock. On hot summer days, it is best to visit the park early or late in the day.
