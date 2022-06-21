Versluis Park in Plainfield Twp is Your Beach For Nearby Water Fun

Versluis Park is Your Go-To Beach

Versluis Park 3650 Versluis Park NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 beach with lifeguards, playground, modern restroom

The weather was beautiful. The beach beckoned…but which one? I thought of driving out to Lake Michigan, but didn’t really want to make the commitment.

Then I remembered Versluis Park in Plainfield Township. I had driven by a few times, but never visited. It was about 15 minutes from our house So it was settled…let’s go!

Versluis Park is one of over 50 west Michigan beaches and has one of the 85+ playgrounds.