Versluis Park in Plainfield Twp is Your Beach For Nearby Water Fun

Note: The water at Versluis Park has been under scrutiny in light of PFAS contamination found in neighboring areas. According to Plainfield Charter Township, The state has tested the water in Versluis Lake for PFAS multiple times, with the most recent test conducted last July. The results of these tests have been consistent and indicate that PFAS levels in Versluis Lake are comparable to levels found in the Great Lakes. Based on this, the state has determined that the lake is safe for swimming and recreation. To download and view the latest test results summary letter, click here. To download and view the Versluis Lake test site map, click here.
Versluis Park is Your Go-To Beach
3650 Versluis Park NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
beach with lifeguards, playground, modern restroom
The weather was beautiful. The beach beckoned…but which one? I thought of driving out to Lake Michigan, but didn’t really want to make the commitment.
Then I remembered Versluis Park in Plainfield Township. I had driven by a few times, but never visited. It was about 15 minutes from our house So it was settled…let’s go!
Versluis Park is one of over 50 west Michigan beaches and has one of the 85+ playgrounds.
No More Admission Fee
Versluis Park no longer has an admission fee!
Versluis Park at a Glance
- One-mile paved biking/jogging trail
- Accessible beach ramp
- Kayak and canoe launch
- Two playgrounds
- Swim area with lifeguards
- Modern restrooms.
- Covered eating area near the beach
- Grills and picnic tables throughout the park.
- Sand volleyball courts and horseshoe pits
Versulis Park Beach Hours
For 2022, Versluis Park swimming beach is open Sat – Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
On Fridays the park will open at 10 a.m. to allow for weekly maintenance.
The park is open Memorial Day through Labor Day.
The rest of the year, typically when public schools are in session, Versluis Park is open from 7:00 a.m. to sunset.
Know the Rules at Versluis Park
I was struck by the multitude of rules posted at the gate. I spoke with the gate attendant and he told me the lake is in an old gravel pit- which means there’s a 30ft drop off right after the swim rope. Mainly, they want to make sure people are safe while they swim. And at Versluis, that means rules.
Here’s a synopsis:
- No food on the beach (they don’t want to encourage geese and ducks to hang out).
- Alcohol is prohibited on park property.
- No glass on the beach (they don’t want people getting hurt by broken glass).
- No flotation devices (rafts, swimmies, etc), except for Coast Guard approved life jackets.
- No swim masks, flippers, snorkels, etc. Goggles are okay as long as they don’t cover the nose.
- Parents must be in the water with children under 10 years old.
- If you leave, you must pay to re-enter.
Now that we’ve got the rules covered, let’s talk about the fun stuff.
More About Versluis Park
Versluis Park is great for toddlers as long as you are ready to go in the water with them.
Bring your beach toys for sand play, bring a coast guard approved life jacket for swimming, and spend time on both of the play structures.
The small beach area, swim area, and close proximity to the restrooms make this a great park for families with toddlers.
Modern restrooms are available, not far from the beach and playground area. The women’s restroom has a baby changing table in the larger stall.
A foot wash station is a short distance away from the restrooms.
Versluis Park has an abundance of picnic tables throughout the wooded section of the park.
They also have a covered eating pavilion and charcoal grills.SaveSave
Tips for Visiting Versluis Park
- Versluis Park has 2 great playsets, one on the beach and one near a picnic area.
- As far as facilities are concerned, there is a drinking fountain/shower/foot wash as well as a basic bathroom area. No food is for sale in the park. If you plan on eating in the park, pack a picnic or hit McDonalds (just across the street) before you come in. You may not walk out of the park and then return…foot traffic is not allowed – it’s a good idea to plan ahead before your visit.
- I brought along a bucket and shovels and camp chairs and we stayed for about 2 hours. The beach was full, but not crowded. The beach is not all that big, so be prepared to be close to other people while you play in the sand. The water was clear and clean, although I did overhear other people talking about how it was covered in cottonwood just a few weeks earlier, so be aware of that possibility earlier in the season.
- This is a good spot to fish. Go ahead and bring a pole.
- The beach closes in mid-August for the season because most of the staff are college students and the park also hosts a triathlon, which uses the lake for swim practice.
- Versluis Park is great for toddlers as long as you are ready to go in the water with them. Bring your beach toys for sand play, a Coast Guard approved life jacket for swimming, and spend time on both of the play structures.
- Many of the picnic tables and one of the playgrounds are in shaded areas. The beach and lifeguard station are in full sun, so come prepared for a warm time if you’re headed to play in the water.
Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails
Find your next outdoor adventure near you with our map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds and parks in West Michigan.
4 thoughts on “Versluis Park in Plainfield Twp is Your Beach For Nearby Water Fun”
When I went to Versluis Lake it was quite busy. They charge by the vehicle, so I guess if you took a van load it would be a better deal than a 2-seater. I know that Plainfield Township residents can get a season pass for $15 because their taxes support the park. Maybe they do it so it doesn’t get too crowded? It isn’t a huge park, and I’m thinking that it would be overwhelmed by people if it were free.
