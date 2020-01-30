Which School is Right for My Kid? – Answers Vary

Gone are the days when there was only one school choice for a family, and it all centered on their address. In addition to fantastic neighborhood public schools, West Michigan now offers private, charter, faith-based, outdoor, Montessori, home schools and more.

Kids spend a majority of their waking hours in school, so making sure your child is enrolled in the right school is a big task. Consider your child‘s learning methods, physical and mental needs, and any special family values (like faith) that you want honored in an educational setting.

And then sit back with a cup of coffee or tea (or beer??) and get ready to find the best school for your kid in our Grand Rapids School Guide. It’s the comprehensive list of school options in Kent and Ottawa counties.