Which School is Right for My Kid? – Answers Vary
Gone are the days when there was only one school choice for a family, and it all centered on their address. In addition to fantastic neighborhood public schools, West Michigan now offers private, charter, faith-based, outdoor, Montessori, home schools and more.
Kids spend a majority of their waking hours in school, so making sure your child is enrolled in the right school is a big task. Consider your child‘s learning methods, physical and mental needs, and any special family values (like faith) that you want honored in an educational setting.
And then sit back with a cup of coffee or tea (or beer??) and get ready to find the best school for your kid in our Grand Rapids School Guide. It’s the comprehensive list of school options in Kent and Ottawa counties.
Grand Rapids Public Schools
GRPS proudly offers the largest selection of school choices.
Neighborhood schools offer a traditional education and are open to all students within their attendance area. Exciting pilot programs are underway to strengthen the connection between neighborhood schools and neighborhood residents.
Theme schools offer the core curriculum through a unique lens, including environmental science, arts and music, global studies, leadership, Montessori, International Baccalaureate and more.
Centers of Innovation are unique public-private partnerships that offer students a rigorous education along with opportunities to connect with professional mentors, complete job shadowing and internships, and earn college and trade school credits or career certification.
1331 Franklin St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 819-2111 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER
“The teachers are exceptional
educators and kind mentors,
the administration is engaged an
d open to change, and the atte nding community is incredibly r ich and dynamic”
Public, Private, Charter, Language Immersion and So Many More
If you haven’t noticed already, West Michigan families have countless options when it comes to educating our children. In fact, there are so many, you might be wondering, which school is right for my child?
Our GRKIDS Schools Guide breaks down all of these options into several categories to help you easily narrow down your choices.
Your options range from language immersion, to balanced calendar, to experience-based schools, plus so many more. Use our guide to get started on exploring all of the amazing options that exist in our community.
CHARTER SCHOOLS
Charter schools are publicly funded schools, which means students do not pay tuition to attend. Even though they are publicly funded, these schools typically have more freedom than traditional public schools in regards to curriculum and educational philosophies. In some areas, charter schools have gained considerable popularity and enrollment is determined by a lottery system because more students have enrolled than school capacity.
Byron Center Charter School
BCCS maintains smaller class sizes, and provides a safe, orderly and academically challenging school environment for students.
9930 Burlingame Ave SW | Byron Center MI 49315
616-878-4852 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
- Black River Public School | 491 Columbia Ave, Holland, MI 49423 | 616-355-0055
- Byron Center Charter School | 9930 Burlingame Ave SW | Byron Center MI 49315 | 616-878-4852
- Chandler Woods Charter Academy | 6895 Samrick Ave., Belmont, MI 49306 | 616-866-6000
- Creative Technologies Academy | 350 Pine Street, Cedar Springs, MI 49319 | 616)-696-4905
- Cross Creek Charter Academy | 7701 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Byron Center, MI 49315 | 616-656-4000
- Eagle Crest Charter Academy | 11950 Riley Street, Holland, MI 49424 | 616-786-2400
- Excel Charter Academy | 4201 Breton Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-281-9339
- Flat River Academy |9481 Jordan Road, Greenville, MI 48838 | 616-754-9360
- Grand Rapids Child Discovery Center | 409 Lafayette Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-459-0330
- Grand River Prep High School | 650 52nd Street SE, Kentwood, MI 49548 | 616-261-1800
- Hope Academy of West Michigan | 240 Brown Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 | 616-301-8458
- iCademy Global | 8485 Homestead Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-5637
- Innocademy | 8485 Homestead, Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-5637
- Knapp Charter Academy | 1759 Leffingwell NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525| 616-364-1100
- New Branches Charter Academy | 3662 Poinsettia Ave SE Grand Rapids MI 49508 | 616-243-6221
- NexTech High School | 801 Broadway Ave. NW #225 Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-458-4992
- Ridge Park Charter Academy | 4120 Camelot Ridge Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-222-0093
- River City Scholars | 944 Evergreen St., Grand Rapids, MI 49507 | 616-248-3390
- Vanderbilt Charter Academy | 301 West 16th St., Holland, MI 49423 | 616-820-5050
- Vanguard Charter Academy | 1620 52nd Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 | 616-538-3630
- Vista Charter Academy | 711 32nd Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 | 616-246-6920
- Walker Charter Academy | 1801 Three Mile Road NW, Walker, MI 49544 | 616-785-2700
- Wellspring Preparatory High School | 1031 Page Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-235-9500
- West Michigan Academy of Arts & Academics | 17350 Hazel St., Spring Lake, MI 49456 | 616-844-9961
- William C. Abney Academy | 1435 Fulton St. East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-454-5541
LANGUAGE IMMERSION SCHOOLS
If you want to give your child the gift of a second (or third) language, many area schools offer language immersion programs. While Spanish is the most popular offering, there are other options available here in West Michigan, like Mandarin Chinese. These programs are offered through both private and public schools, so enrollment may be free or tuition-based and may require residency in a particular school district depending on the program of interest.
Grand Rapids Christian Schools
Students are uniquely prepared to achieve success in school and life through enrollment in Grand Rapids Christian Schools’ Spanish Immersion program.
Comprehensive Curriculum
In the Spanish Immersion program, students are taught a parallel curriculum and are held to the same standards as their peers in the non-immersion program. Students receive instruction in Spanish and will learn to read, write, and speak in Spanish. The total immersion program begins in preschool and kindergarten and continues through the 8th grade. Continued Spanish Immersion programming is offered at the high school, including exciting opportunities for travel, internships, and worship, as well as a partnership with Calvin University which allows students to begin working toward a Spanish minor already in high school!
Spanish Immersion students benefit from a program led by a coordinator dedicated to ensuring the strength of our program and the excellence of our staff, as well as supportive administrators who help ensure excellence in programming!
Spanish Immersion students at Grand Rapids Christian Schools excel in classrooms that fully integrate faith and experience God’s majesty as they:
• Engage with NATIVE-SPEAKING teachers and support staff.
• Achieve functional PROFICIENCY in Spanish while also developing strong English literacy skills.
• Receive added SUPPORT by trained staff to ensure students ACHIEVE AT THEIR HIGHEST POTENTIAL.
• Build deep CROSS CULTURAL understandings and appreciation for differing cultures.
• ENGAGE IN GOD’S KINGDOM through Christian discipleship.
Applying for Admission
Students new to Spanish Immersion are accepted at either the preschool or kindergarten level, and students transferring from another Spanish Immersion program who meet language proficiency standards are accepted beyond kindergarten.
Grand Rapids Christian Elementary
1050 Iroquois SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Michelle Ogdahl | 616-574-6565
Grand Rapids Christian Middle School
2036 Chesaning SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Linda Vellenga | 616-574-6015
Grand Rapids Christian High School
2300 Plymouth SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Vickie Fischer | 616-574-5605
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
“We are just totally excited about what has happened when our children have come to Spanish Immersion at GRCS. Not only are they proficient in English, they are proficient in Spanish as well. They have a sophisticated awareness about culture and have a multicultural competence as a result of participating in this program.”
NorthPointe Christian Schools
NorthPointe Christian’s Spanish Immersion Features:
- Christ-centered
- Add.a.lingua Partnership: provides 3rd party accountability, teacher support, and ensures best immersion practices
- Native Speakers: students hear native tongue throughout their education
- Reading resource staff provide support
- Loving, community environment
Offered: 3s Preschool – 9th Grade (and growing through high school)
540 Russwood Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49505
616-363-4869 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
- Forest Hills Public Schools – Ada Vista Elementary School – Forest | 7192 Bradfield St. SE, Ada, MI 49301 | 616-493-8970
- Forest Hills Public Schools – Meadow Brook Elementary Mandarin Chinese Immersion | 1450 Forest Hills SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-493-8740
- Grand Haven Christian Schools | 1102 Grant Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417 | 616-842-5420
- Grand Rapids Christian Schools | 1050 Iroquois Drive SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-574-6500
- Grand Rapids Public- Southwest Community Campus | 801 Oakland Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 | 616-819-2947
- Grandville Christian | 3934 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-538-9710
- Holland Public Schools – Holland Language Academy | 45 East 25th Street Holland, MI 49423 | 616-494-2600
- Innocademy – Las Huellas | 8485 Homestead Drive, Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-5637
- Jenison Public Schools | 8375 20th Ave. Jenison, MI 49428 | 616-457-8890
- Legacy Christian School | 67 68th Street SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 | 616-455-3860
- NorthPointe Christian Schools | 540 Russwood Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-363-4869
- Rockford Public Schools – Roguewood Elementary | 3900 Kroes Street, Rockford, MI 49341 | 616-863-6374
- West Ottawa Public Schools – Lakeshore Elementary School | 3765 N. 168th Ave., Holland, MI 49424 | 616-786-1400
- Zeeland Christian School | 334 West Central Ave., Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-772-2609
- Zeeland Public Schools – Lincoln Elementary | 60 E. Lincoln, Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-3350
- Zeeland Public Schools – New Groningen Elementary | 10542 Chicago Drive, Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-3375
EXPERIENCE-BASED SCHOOLS
Experience-based schools appeal to a wide range of students, offered through both public and private educational settings. These schools give kids the education foundation they need plus a variety of hands-on learning outside of the traditional classroom setting.
Rockford Christian School
Within a safe, Christ-centered environment, students at Rockford Christian School grow academically and spiritually as they learn in and about God’s world.
We are child-focused because we believe each child is made in the image of God, and are ready to partner with your family to nurture your child’s faith and provide the individual attention that enables them to reach their full potential.
Our nature-based program weaves an environmental focus throughout our curriculum. Located on 30 acres overlooking Lake Bella Vista, our campus offers outdoor learning opportunities for our students who also enjoy off-campus learning experiences at Camp Roger weekly and in other locations throughout Michigan during the year.
6060 Belding Road | Rockford, MI 49341
616-574-6015 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
New Branches Charter Academy
New Branches Charter Academy is a tuition-FREE PK-8 public school that provides a positive learning environment and a rigorous academic and cultural program. Our students learn outdoors on our 12-acre campus – located south of downtown Grand Rapids.
At New Branches, we believe every student is unique and an individual. We bus students who live with a five-mile radius of our campus. Students have the opportunity to work together in our garden and learn the food cycle from farm to table. They know how to prepare the soil, plant, water, measure growth, harvest, and prepare food from crops.
We provide:
-Environmental education
-Positive culture
-STEAM
-Rigorous learning
-Eco-art
-Character education
3662 Poinsettia Ave SE | Grand Rapids MI 49508
(616) 243-6221 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science
Come and explore our diverse ecosystems! Our 62-acre property contains a forest, a prairie, a meadow, a pond and a garden in which students learn by connecting the Michigan curriculum to the rich environment at their fingertips. We encourage discovery, learn outside and explore using all of our senses.
At WMAES, we do more than tell our students to recycle – we educate them about the impact they have on their environment. Students plant and grow their food while caring for it as it grows. Our gardens are located just steps outside of our school building.
Schedule a tour at wma-es.com!
4463 Leonard St. NW | Walker, MI 49534
616-791-7454 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
NorthPointe Christian Schools
BPL allows students to be the drivers of their education in an out-of-the-box environment. With the guidance of mentors, students pursue internships of their choice twice a week and project-based learning three days a week. As a program within NorthPointe Christian Schools, students have access to athletic and extracurricular opportunities.
3101 Leonard St. NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-942-0363 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
- Forest Hills Public Schools – Goodwillie Environmental School | 8400 2 Mile Road NE, Ada, MI 49301 | 616-493-8633
- Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School – Evergreen Program | 1630 Griggs St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 |616-574-5900
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Academy of Business, Leadership & Entrepreneurship | 421 Fountain St. Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-2310
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Academy of Design and Construction | 421 Fountain St. Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-2310
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Academy of Health, Sciences & Technology | 421 Fountain St. Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-2310
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Academy for Modern Engineering | 421 Fountain St. Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-2310
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Blandford | 3143 Milo St., NW Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | 616-819-2555
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy Elementary School | 1460 Laughlin NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-819-2550
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy Middle/High School | 1417 Covell Ave, NW 49504 | 616-819-2550
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Center for Economicology at City High Middle School | 1720 Plainfield Av., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-819-2380
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – City High Middle School | 1720 Plainfield Av., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-819-2380
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Coit Creative Arts Academy | 617 Coit Av., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-2390
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Gerald R. Ford Academic Center | 851 Madison Av., SE Grand Rapids, MI 49507 | 616-819-2640
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Grand Rapids Montessori | 159 College Av., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-2405
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Grand Rapids Montessori High | 421 Fountain St., NE 49503 | 616-819-2310
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – North Park Montessori |3375 Cheney Av., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-819-2848
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Public Museum High School | 54 Jefferson St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-6450
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Public Museum Middle School | 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-819-3600
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Ridgemoor Park Montessori | 2555 Inverness Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-819-2950
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Sherwood Park Global Studies Academy | 3859 Chamberlain Av., SE Grand Rapids, MI 49508 | 616-819-3095
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Southwest Community Campus | 801 Oakland Ave., SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-2947
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – University Prep Academy | 512 S Division Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-819-1010
- Grand Rapids Public Schools – Zoo School | 1300 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-819-3344
- Grandville Calvin Christian Schools – Ambassador High | 3750 Ivanrest Ave. SW Grandville MI 49418 | 616-538-0990
- Kent Innovation High | 1655 E. Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-363-8010
- New Branches Charter Academy | 3662 Poinsettia Ave SE Grand Rapids MI 49508 | 616-243-6221
- NorthPointe Christian Schools – Big Picture Learning | 3101 Leonard St. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-942-0363
- Rockford Christian School | 6060 Belding Rd., Rockford, MI 49341 | 616-574-6400
- Stepping Stones Montessori School | 1110 College NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-451-8627
- West Michigan Academy of Environmental Sciences | 4463 Leonard St. NW Walker, MI 49534 | 616-791-7454
- West Michigan Aviation Academy | 5363 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-446-8886
PRIVATE RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS
Private schools are supported by individuals which allows for more freedom on how the school is operated. Many families choose private schools because of the school’s ability to incorporate educational philosophies or religious teachings into the classroom that are not available in other educational options. Families pay tuition for private schools, however some schools offer scholarships based on need and also offer discounts when multiple children from one family are enrolled.
Grand Rapids Christian Schools
Nearly 2300 students from diverse cultural, economic, and spiritual backgrounds find their place at Grand Rapids Christian Schools. Our teachers create dynamic classes that meet the needs of students with different learning styles to ensure all students achieve at their potential. Students graduate from Grand Rapids Christian Schools prepared to engage, serve, and make a meaningful impact on their communities and around the world.
Our five campuses in Grand Rapids and Rockford provide preschool through high school students with a variety of learning opportunities including Spanish Immersion and a hands-on, nature-based environmental program. Students at every level are nurtured academically, physically, emotionally, socially, and spiritually.
At Grand Rapids Christian, our mission is to prepare students to be effective servants of Christ in contemporary society. Ultimately, our graduates are well prepared for today’s world and tomorrow’s expectations.
By using their gifts to glorify God and pursue personal faith, graduates of Grand Rapids Christian Schools will be…
Disciples of Christ – Prepared to follow Christ with faithfulness, resilience, and humility in a broken but hopeful world.
Culturally Competent – Prepared to engage with a diverse range of people and ideologies.
Communicators and Collaborators – Prepared to work in a team environment, articulate ideas, and consider multiple viewpoints.
Justice Seekers – Prepared to actively pursue greater wholeness in the world by working for justice and practicing stewardship.
Creative Solution Finders – Prepared to identify issues, engage in critical thinking, and persistently work toward solutions.
Lifelong Explorers – Prepared to live a life of discovery and wonder in God’s world.
Learn more at one of our upcoming Admissions events or schedule a personal tour so you can see our classes in action.
Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School – Iroquois Campus | 1508 Alexander St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-574-6565
Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School – Evergreen Campus | 1630 Griggs St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-574-6020
Rockford Christian School | 6060 Belding Rd | Rockford, MI 49341 | 616-574-6015
Grand Rapids Christian Middle School | 2036 Chesaning Dr SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-574-6015
Grand Rapids Christian High School | 2300 Plymouth Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-574-5605
“Grand Rapids Christian Schools has been one of, and perhaps the best investment I’ve made in my life. My wife and I believe that the single most important task that the Lord has given us is to raise our children to love and live for Him. The K-12 education each of my kids received at GRCS was not only excellent, but more importantly – much more importantly – it helped to instill a Christ-centered worldview in each of them. They are now grown, but the Christian foundation that the excellent teachers at GRCS helped to instill in them remains. I am grateful to be a part of what God has done and is doing in and through Grand Rapids Christian Schools.”
NorthPointe Christian Schools
NorthPointe Christian Schools is passionate about making sure every one of our students – preschool through high school – reaches his or her full, God-given potential. We pair academic excellence with a Christ-centered environment to reach our mission of “equipping students to impact their world for Jesus Christ.” NorthPointe Christian teachers love and serve Jesus wholeheartedly and are dedicated to nurturing each student spiritually and academically.
NorthPointe Christian programs include:
Spanish Immersion (through 9th grade)
3s and 4s Preschool
Nature-Based Preschool
Intergenerational Preschool
Young Fives
Home & School Hybrid
Before/After Care
6th Grade Bridge Year
High School/College Dual Enrollment
Big Picture Learning (hands-on, internship-based learning)
540 Russwood Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49505
616-942-0350 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Ada Christian School
At Ada Christian School we educate the whole child – mind, body and soul in Christian community.
Preschool through 8th grade students experience:
– Faith-based education
– Exceptional fine arts
– Weekly chapel and small groups
– A multi-age campus community
– Rigorous academics
Integrated Outdoor Education
Our 37-acre classroom provides all students with a unique learning experience through caring for our resident goats and chickens, planting and harvesting in our greenhouses and gardens, tracking solar and wind energy, exploring our Native American and Pioneer Villages, and observing our various ecosystems.
Now Enrolling!
3’s, 4’s & Young 5’s
Progressive & 5-Day Kindergarten
1st-8th grades
Schedule a tour today!
6206 Ada Dr. SE | Ada, MI 49301
(616) 676-1289 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Legacy Christian School
At Legacy Christian School we are “Preparing Christ-Followers and Kingdom-Builders”! All preschool-8th grade students will receive:
• Quality, Faith-based education
• Academic Excellence
• Inclusive Education
• Loving Community
• Multi-Age Classroom Buddies
• Weekly Worship / Small Groups
LCS is happy to offer a Spanish Immersion option beginning in Kindergarten. This immersion program is a method of educating children by instructing them in the Spanish language so they become bilingual.
Registration for the 2020-2021 school year begins January 6, 2020!
• 3 and 4 year old preschool
• Young 5’s
• English Kindergarten-8th Grade
• Spanish Immersion Kindergarten-4th Grade
Call us today to schedule a personal tour to see all that Legacy Christian can offer your family!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
67 68th St SW | Grand Rapids, MI 49548
616-455-3860 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
West Side Christian School
West Side Christian is a preschool-8th grade school whose mission is to provide a quality Christ-centered education to all students. A Christian emphasis is threaded through our entire curriculum. Students are taught about every aspect of God’s creation, and we’re pleased to offer nature preschool, outdoor education opportunities for every grade, and an on-site nature preserve and garden.
WSCS also offers Little Sprouts Childcare, a flexible, affordable, year-round childcare/development center offering preschool wraparound, before/after school, school vacation, snow day, and summer vacation care.
Come discover how your child’s growth will be nurtured and developed within our school community!
955 Westend NW | Grand Rapids MI 49504
616-453-3925 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
ISJ Academy
We are a Christ-centered school with strong academics, a family-like atmosphere and conveniently located north of downtown Grand Rapids.
2066 Oakwood NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49505
616-363-0505 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Our Savior Lutheran School
Since 1955, Our Savior Lutheran School has been recognized for excellent Christ-centered academics at an affordable price. Our Savior Lutheran School’s classic approach to education develops critical thinking, while small class size allows for individual attention.
Each day begins with God’s word providing the comforting message of salvation through Jesus Christ. The rich musical heritage of the Christian church is further emphasized through classes dedicated to music, choir, and band. Athletics, drama, and after school activities help develop a positive, loving work ethic grounded in the Bible preparing children for an active life of service for the good of all.
1916 Ridgewood Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
(616) 949-0710 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Trinitas Classical School
Now enrolling full-time and homeschool students in grades K-8
Trinitas Classical School is a community of Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians committed to educating children in an environment that is both academically challenging and joyful.
Our approach to education is multi-directional, looking to both past and present to prepare students for the future. We employ a classical education distinguished by memorization and conversation around great ideas, which equips students with “the lost tools of learning.” Uniting this with the best contemporary tools of education and intentional character education, Trinitas prepares its students for lives well-lived.
1934 52nd St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49508
(616) 855-6518 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Faith Community Christian School
We are a Christian school serving West Michigan for over 35 years. Located on 3 acres, we offer a variety of programming for children. Our team of licensed teachers offer Spanish, STEAM emphasis, music, art, P.E., intergenerational learning through our Foster Grandma program, small group learning and before/after care for students (Crusader Care) . Our Homeschool Hybrid program begins in the fall! Schedule a visit today!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
616-794-3451 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
AnchorPoint Christian School
SEARCHING for an Adventure in Learning for Your GRKID?
You’ve just DISCOVERED your Affordable
PreK-Grade 6 School with Student Daycare.
LET’S SET SAIL TOGETHER!
AnchorPoint has supportive resources and an encouraging atmosphere!
• Christ-centered education
• Safe, nurturing environment
• Personal care in small classes
• Multi-age teams and buddies
• Experienced, creative teachers
• Inspiring academic curriculum
• Art, Music, PE, Spanish, Tech
• Innovative, interactive activities
• Affordable PreK-Grade 6 tuition
• Spacious rooms, playground, gym
• In-school enrolled-student daycare
• Family partnership in child’s growth
• Convenient central Wyoming location
LICENSED PRESCHOOL 3s & 4s/5s
• God’s LOVE All Day!
• 2- or 3-day schedule
• 9:00–11:30 AM
KINDERGARTEN 8:30-11:45 AM
GRADES 1-6 8:30 AM-3:30 PM
STUDENT DAYCARE 7:00 AM-5:30 PM
OPEN HOUSES
January 22 & April 16, 2020
6:30-7:30 PM
Or call for a PERSONAL TOUR. Email us at [email protected]
601 36th St SW | Wyoming, MI 49509 (just west of the 131 Expressway)
616-608-4006 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Byron Center Christian School
Byron Center Christian School seeks to provide an excellent education, rooted in God’s Word, preparing students for lifelong service in God’s Kingdom.
We strive to partner with parents to help each student succeed academically, but also to grow socially, emotionally and spiritually. It is our desire to teach using God’s Word as the basis for everything we do!
8840 Byron Center Avenue SW | Byron Center, MI 49315
616-878-3347 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Catholic Schools - Diocese of Grand Rapids
Catholic schools in the Diocese of Grand Rapids are an alliance of 31 vibrant learning communities throughout West Michigan, inspiring young people to grow in faith and grace, achieve more in school and life, develop creativity and character, and feel welcomed and cherished for their unique gifts. Scholarships are available.
360 Division Ave. S | Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-551-4743 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Private, Religious Schools in Kent County & Ottawa County
- Ada Christian School | 6206 Ada Dr. SE Ada, MI 49301 | 616-676-1289
- Adams Protestant Reformed Christian School | 5539 Byron Center Ave., Wyoming, MI 49519 | 616-531-0748
- Algoma Christian School | 14471 Sparta Ave, Kent City, MI 49330 | 616-678-7480
- Allendale Christian Schools | 11050 64th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401 | 616-895-5108
- All Saints Academy | Elementary – 2233 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-447-2997; Middle School – 1110 Four Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-363-7725
- AnchorPoint Christian School | 601 36th St SW Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-608-4006
- Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School | 6393 Belmont Ave NE, Belmont, MI, 49306 | 616-361-5483
- Borculo Christian School | 6830 96th Ave. Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-875-8152
- Byron Center Christian Schools | 8840 Byron Center Avenue SW Byron Center, MI 49315 | 616-878-3347
- Calvary Schools of Holland | Elementary & Middle School – 518 Plasman Ave. Holland, MI 49423 | 616-396-4494; High School – 6047 147th Ave Holland, MI 49423 | 616-396-0248
- Catholic Central High School | 319 Sheldon Blvd SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 | 616-233-5800
- Catholic Schools – Diocese of Grand Rapids | 360 Division Ave. S Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | (616) 246-0590
- Corpus Christi Catholic School | 12100 Quincy St, Holland, MI 49424 | 616-994-9864
- Covenant Christian High School | 1401 Ferndale Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49534 | 616-453-5048
- Divine Providence Academy | 18768 8th Ave, Conklin, MI 49403 | 616-899-5300
- Dutton Christian School | North Campus – 6729 Hanna Lake Caledonia, MI 49316; South Campus – 6980 Hanna Lake Caledonia, MI 49316 | 616-698-8660
- Eastside Christian School | 2792 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49506 | 616-942-2939
- Grand Haven Christian Schools | 1102 Grant Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417 | 616-842-5420
- Grand Rapids Christian Schools | Multiple Locations | 616-574-6000
- Grand Rapids Hebrew Academy | 2615 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49506 | 616-957-0770
- Grand Rapids Adventist Academy | 1151 Oakleigh Road NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49504 | 888-791-3108
- Grandville Calvin Christian Schools | Preschool/Elementary – 3934 Wilson Ave., SW Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-538-9710; Middle/High School – 3740 Ivanrest Ave., SW Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-531-7400
- Heritage Christian Schools | 6340 Autumn Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | 616-669-1773
- Holland Christian Schools | Multiple Locations | 616-820-2805
- Holland Adventist Schools | 11385 Ottogan St, Holland, MI 49423 |616-396-5941
- Holy Spirit School | 2222 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49504 | 616-453-2772
- Holy Trinity Catholic School | 1304 Alpine Church Rd NW, Comstock Park, MI, 49321 | 616-784-0696
- Holy Trinity Lutheran School | 4201 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI, 49509 | 616-538-1122
- Hope Protestant Reformed Christian School | 1545 Wilson Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49534 | 616-453-9717
- Hudsonville Christian School | 3435 Oak St, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | 616-669-6689
- Immaculate Heart of Mary School | 1951 Plymouth Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49506 | 616-241-4633
- ISJ Academy | 2066 Oakwood NE Grand Rapids MI 49505 | 616-363-0505
- Jenison Christian School | 7726 Graceland Dr, Jenison, MI 49428 | 616-457-3301
- Journey Academy | 161 Spaulding Ave SE Ada MI, 49301 | 616-303-0040
- Lamont Christian School | 5260 Leonard St, Coopersville, MI 49404 | 616-677-1757
- Legacy Christian School | 67 68th St SW Grand Rapids, MI 49548 | 616-455-3860
- Libertas Christian School | 5181 64th Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | 616-669-2270
- Living Stones Academy | 1415 Lyon Street NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-803-9654
- NorthPointe Christian Schools | 540 Russwood Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-363-4869
- Our Lady of Consolation School | 4865 11 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI, 49341 | 616-866-0931
- Our Savior Lutheran School | 1916 Ridgewood Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-949-0710
- Plymouth Christian Schools | Elementary – 1000 Ball Ave., NE Grand Rapids, Mi 49505 | 616-458-4367; High School – 965 Plymouth Ave., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-454-9481
The Potter’s House | Elementary/Middle School – 810 Van Raalte Dr SW Grand Rapids, MI 49509 | 616-241-5202; High School – 2465 28th Street Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-249-8050
- Rockford Christian School | 6060 Belding Rd, Rockford, MI 49341 | 616-574-6400
- Sacred Heart Academy | 1200 Dayton St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504| 616-459-0948
- San Juan Diego Acader | 1650 Godfrey Ave S.W. Wyoming MI 49509 | 616-243-1126
- South Christian High School | 7979 Kalamazoo Ave Byron Center MI 49315 | 616-455-3210
- South Olive Christian School | 6230 120th Ave, Holland, MI 49424 | 616-875-8224
- St. Anthony Of Padua Catholic School | 2510 Richmond St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-453-8229
- St. John Vianney Catholic School | 4101 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-532-7001
- St. John’s Lutheran School | 527 Taylor Ave. Grand Haven, MI 49417 | 616-842-0260
- St. Mary’s Catholic School | 430 E. Savidge Street. Spring Lake, MI 49456 | 616-842-1282
- St. Patrick School | 4333 Parnell Ave NE, Ada, MI 49301 | 616-691-8833
- St Robert Catholic School | 6477 Ada Dr Ada MI 49301 | 616-455-4966
- St. Stephen Catholic School | 740 Gladstone SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-243-8998
- St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic School | 1429 Wilcox Park Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-458-4228
- Tri-Unity Christian School | 5353 Wilson Ave SW Wyoming MI 49418 | 616-532-8827
- Trinitas Classical School | 1934 52nd St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49508 | 616-855-6518
- Unity Christian High School | 5900 48th Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | 616-669-1820
- West Catholic High School | 1801 Bristol Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49504 | 616-233-5900
- West Side Christian School | 955 Westend NW | Grand Rapids MI 49504 | 616-453-3925
- West Michigan Lutheran High School | 601 36th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-455-2200
- Zeeland Christian School | 334 W Central Ave, Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-772-2609
- Zion Christian School | 7555 Byron Center Ave SW, Byron Center, MI 49315 | 616-878-9472
SECULAR PRIVATE SCHOOLS
The Goddard School
For more than 30 years, The Goddard School has been a trusted name among families. Its classrooms are safe, nurturing environments for children six weeks to six years, offering age-appropriate opportunities to explore and discover.
Their F.L.EX. ® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun.
The Goddard School offers enrichment programs, which are provided at no additional cost, that have been thoughtfully designed to reinforce STEAM learning and help children develop valuable 21st century skills.
1544 Macnider Rd SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-7550
5820 Bayberry Farms Dr | Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-202-2777
2911 Knapp Street NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-208-9292
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Lake Michigan Academy
Lake Michigan Academy is a private day school designed for bright students who possess specific learning disabilities and/or ADHD. Our 1st-12th grade program delivers quality education through small class size, differentiated teaching strategies, and intense remediation. Students play an active role in their education and assist instructors in setting academic and social emotional goals.
Turning Pages, Lake Michigan Academy’s celebrated tutoring agency, serves children who struggle with reading or have been diagnosed with dyslexia by using the Orton-Gillingham method. This specialized research-based approach is multi-sensory and phonics based. Trained instructors assess reading difficulties and provide individualized remediation.
2428 Burton, SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-464-3330 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Stepping Stones Montessori School
Stepping Stones Montessori School provides intentionally prepared environments for children from 12 weeks to 15 years. Highly educated guides respect the individual development of each student.
SSMS nurtures global citizens and guides children to realize their unique potential. Our students are self-directed, responsible, self-aware and self-confident.
1110 College Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-451-8627 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
- Lake Michigan Academy | 2428 Burton, SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-208-9292
- Stepping Stones Montessori | 1110 College Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-451-8627
- The Goddard School | Multiple locations in West Michigan
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Public schools were once the primary source of education for students and public schools remain a popular option for students in West Michigan. Public schools are funded through tax dollars, so families pay no tuition to attend. While most students who attend a public school live within that school’s district boundaries, many schools offer school of choice so that students outside of the school district can still attend.
Kent County Public Schools
- Byron Center Public Schools | 8542 Byron Center Ave SW Byron Center, MI 49315 | 616-878-6100
- Caledonia Community Schools | 9753 Duncan Lake Caledonia, MI 49316 | 616-891-8185
- Cedar Springs Public Schools | 204 E Muskegon St., Cedar Springs, MI 49319 | 616-696-1204
- Comstock Park Public Schools | 101 School St. NE Comstock Park, MI 49321 | 616-254-5001
- East Grand Rapids Public Schools | 2915 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-235-3535
- Forest Hills Public Schools | 6590 Cascade Rd. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-493-8800
- Godfrey Lee Public Schools | 1324 Burton Street SW, Wyoming MI 49509 | 616-241-4722
- Godwin Heights Public Schools | 15 36th Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49548 | 616-252-2090
- Grandville Public Schools | | 616-254-6550
- Kelloggsville Public Schools | Grand Rapids, MI 49548 | 616-538-7460
- Kenowa Hills Public Schools | 2325 4 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | 616-784-2511
- Kent City Community Schools | 200 North Clover Street Kent City, MI 49330 | 616-678-7714
- Kentwood Public Schools | 5820 Eastern AveKentwood, MI 49508 | 616-455-4400
- Lowell Area Schools | 300 High Street Lowell, MI 49331 | 616-987-2500
- Northview Public Schools | 4365 Hunsberger Avenue Northeast Grand Rapids, MI | 616-363–6861
- Rockford Public Schools | 350 N. Main Street Rockford, MI 49341 | 616-863-6320
- Sparta Area Schools | 465 S. Union St. Sparta, MI 49345 | 616-887-8253
- Thornapple Kellogg Schools | 10051 Green Lake Road, Middleville, MI 49333 | 269-795-3313
- Wyoming Public Schools | | 3575 Gladiola SW, Wyoming MI 49519 | 616-530-7550
Ottawa County Public Schools
- Allendale Public Schools | 10505 Learning Lane Allendale, MI 49401 | 616-892-5570
- Coopersville Area Public Schools | 198 East Street Coopersville, MI 49404 | 616-997-3200
- Grand Haven Public Schools | 1415 Beechtree StreetGrand Haven, MI 49417 | 616-850-5000
- Hamilton Community Schools | 4815 136th Avenue, Hamilton MI 49419 | 269-751-5148
- Holland Public Schools | 320 West 24th StreetHolland, MI 49423 | 616-494-2000
- Hudsonville Public Schools | 3886 Van Buren, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | 616-669-1740
- Jenison Public Schools | 8375 20th Ave. Jenison, MI 49428 | 616-457-8890
- Saugatuck Public Schools | 201 Randolph Street Douglas, MI 49406 | 269-857-1444
- Spring Lake Public Schools | 345 Hammond Street Spring Lake, Michigan 49456 | 616-846-5500
- West Ottawa Public Schools | 1138 136th Ave, Holland MI 49424 | 616-786-2050
- Zeeland Public Schools | 183 W. Roosevelt Ave. Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-3000
VIRTUAL ONLINE SCHOOLS
Virtual schools are gaining popularity and can be another good fit for some students outside of a traditional classroom education. Most learning is taught by online instructors and with virtual schools, kids can be enrolled in schools where location is not a consideration. Both public and private virtual online school options are available.
- Clonlara School | 1289 Jewett, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 | 734-769-4511
- K12 | Five Virtual Academies Available in Michigan| 866-968-7512
- Michigan Connections Academy | 3950 Heritage Ave., Okemos, MI 48864 | 1-800-382-6010
- Michigan Virtual School | 920 Municipal Way Lansing, MI 48917-6872 | 888-532-5806
- Virtual Learning Academy of St. Clair County | 1520 Michigan Road, Port Huron Twp., MI 48060 | 810-364-8990
- Westwood Cyber High School | 3601 Janet St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 |
HOME SCHOOL
Home school is another popular option in West Michigan. Resources for these families are available to give these students the best education right at home.
TUTORING & ENRICHMENT PROGRAMS
While many schools offer great support and intervention for kids who may need some extra help in the classroom, supplementing that with outside support can get your child to where he needs to be more quickly.
Kumon Math & Reading Center
Kumon is a supplemental program for preschool through high school students which prepares them for high school, especially standardized testing and the SAT by ensuring that they know math and have excellent reading skills. Kids study at the center twice a week and get worksheets to do at home on other days. Kids go from struggling or average students to those studying far above grade level.
6810 Old 28th St, Suite 6 | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 977-0729 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
- Grand Rapids Tutors |1451 Lake Dr. SE P.O. Box 68661 Grand Rapids, MI 49516 | 616-481-8168
- Kumon Math & Reading Center | 6810 Old 28th St, Suite 6 | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | (616) 977-0729
- Mathnasium | Locations in Grand Rapids and Kentwood | 616-541-5150 (Kentwood), 616-956-5600 (Grand Rapids East), 616-710-2135 (Grand Rapids North)
- New Chapter Learning | 4083 Eagle Rock Ct. SW, Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-534-1385
- Outside the Box: Creative Tutoring | Libraries around Greater Grand Rapids | 616-259-0539
- Sylvan Learning Center |3910 Burton St Se Ste 102 Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-552-8179
SCHOOL SUPPORT
If your family could use some help supporting your child through ADHD, Autism, behavioral concerns, or are just looking for some educational enrichment, outside help is available. Check out our list of organizations who can provide resources or come along and support your child and family.
HSB, Inc.
We offer educational resources and enrichment opportunities for children from all walks of life and schooling affiliations. HSB, Inc. is a local nonprofit, proud to have a tremendously wide reaching and positive impact in our community. Looking to enrich your child’s educational journey? Our facility should be your first stop!
5625 Burlingame Ave SW | Wyoming, MI 49509
616-532-9422 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
- Autism Family Network | 445 Standale Plaza Grand Rapids MI 49534 | 616-426-9467
- Autism Support of Kent County | P.O. 150348 Grand Rapids, MI 49515 | 616-752-8577
- Brains | 3292 North Evergreen Dr. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-365-8920
- HSB, Inc. | 5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-532-9422
- Neurocore Brain Performance Centers | 2040 East Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 800-600-4096
- Pine Rest ADHD Assessments | Several Locations through Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore | 866-852-4001
BALANCED CALENDAR SCHOOLS
Students who go to these schools log the same number of days as students with a traditional schedule, however, time off is more ‘balanced’ throughout the year. Summer break is shorter, usually around six weeks, to decrease the chance of summer learning loss. Additional breaks are generally given in the fall, winter and spring.
- Caledonia Community Schools – Emmons Lake Elementary | 8950 Kraft Ave Caledonia, MI 49316| 616-528-8100
- Grand Rapids Christian Elementary – Evergreen Campus | 1630 Griggs St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-574-5900
- Jenison Public Schools – Jenison International Academy | 800 Connie St. Jenison MI 49428 | 616-457-8477
- Ridge Park Charter Academy | 4120 Camelot Ridge Drive SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-222-0093
- Zeeland Public Schools – Zealand Quest | 175 West Roosevelt Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-3050
Do you have experience with any of the schools listed? Do you know of one we forgot? Please, share your experiences with us by leaving a comment!
Jenison offer Spanish immersion starting in Kindergarten and will go throughout HS but the furst class has only made it to 7th grade so far. They also have a new K-6 building where all Spanish immersion takes place (no longer in multiple buildings) called El Puente.
It is disappointing to see the lack of support for public schools on this list. There are many public school options that would fit into these categories.
As an educator, I love the freedom that Journey Academy allows students to have! They are free to interact with one another, work at their own speed, and follow what they are truly interested in!
Brittany H.
The Chinese Immersion Program at Meadow Brook Elementary is currently pre-enrolling for Kindergarten.
There is an Open House today at 1.30pm where parents get to observe the classrooms and Q & A session with the Principal and a panel of Parents. If timing doesn’t work, call the school at (616) 493-8740 to schedule a private visit! The students will have a competitive edge especially in this integrated world!
http://www.facebook.com/FH.Chinese.Immersion
Melody,
Another option for online K-12 education is Alpha Omega Academy (www.aoacademy.com). Alpha Omega Academy (a division of Glynlyon [www.glynlyon.com]) is headquartered in Rock Rapids, IA. It is a Christian school, offering accredited (www.advnc-ed.org) education option for students interested in one course for one semester or a full-slate of courses for an academic year. Alpha Omega Academy uses Alpha Omega Publications curriculum. It serves students who study at home and students who study in brick-and-mortar environments. Note: I work as a teacher for Alpha Omega Academy.and live in Grand Rapids.
Roy Williams, Ph.D.
My two grandchildren started Byron Center Charter this year. One a freshman and one third grade and it has been a very positive experience. It is a wonderful caring staff.
Is there a list of schools in West Michigan that offer a year round calendar?
We currently do not have a resource on schools in W Michigan with year round calendars, but that is something worth considering for future posts. Thanks!
We JUST published this today, Derina! https://grkids.com/balanced-calendar-schools-in-grand-rapids/
Precademy (Preschool), Innocademy (Young 5’s-8th + Spanish Immersion) and iCademy Global (K-12 online) all have a balanced calendar schedule! Information night for Youngest Friends and Preschool Enrollment on Thursday, February 2nd @ 6:30pm. Additional information nights on March 9th and March 14th at 6:30pm.
Are there any schools in Michigan or elsewhere that offer more than 180 days of instruction?
My daughter just completed her first year at Connections academy, which is on your list (out of Lansing). She did their 4th grade program and we were pleased with it. However, we recently found out that Jension Public school district also has a virtual charter school program and students can still participate in their sports and orchestra programs. Currently it starts at 6th grade-12th but they’re working on adding lower grades. http://www.jpsonline.org/schools/jenison-international-academy/
There is a wonderful classical conversations campus in Allendale. Classical conversations is a co op for homeschool families. It meets every monday from 9-12 and follows the classical education model. There are a few other campuses around West Michigan as well. https://www.classicalconversations.com/
When searching for Spanish immersion programs in West Michigan I came across another list:
http://addalingua.com/about/our-schools