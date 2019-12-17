This information is updated for the 2020-21 preschool year.
Use This List of Greater Grand Rapids Preschools to Find the Perfect Fit for Your Child
If you are enrolling your first preschooler for the fall, you may be surprised to find out how much preschool education has changed since you went to preschool. The classroom options range from public, to religious, to hands-on learning, to multilingual, to outdoor learning. Certainly there is something for every child.
And don’t let a fall start date fool you. Enrollment for many preschools start as soon as January. Check out our listings of open houses and school programs below.
If you are on the fence regarding sending your child off to Kindergarten or keeping them in another year of preschool, check out what kids need to know for Kindergarten in Michigan.
Some kids may qualify for FREE preschool. Check out the links for Head Start and Great Start Readiness Programs below.
*It is a parent’s responsibility to research a preschool’s accreditation status. Accreditation is not a legal requirement for preschools in Michigan and choosing an accredited preschool is a parent preference.
Greater Grand Rapids Preschools Guide
Within a safe, Christ-centered, child-focused environment, preschool students at Grand Rapids Christian Schools engage with caring teachers who purposefully provide experiences to inspire creativity, nurture faith, and foster academic, developmental, and social growth as they excite children about learning and prepare them for future success.
Focusing on the whole child, our highly trained teachers document each child’s individual progress with a portfolio centered on faith formation, cognitive and physical growth and abilities, and their social-emotional well-being. Play is an important part of our preschool program. It inspires creativity, teaches empathy, encourages language development, fosters independent learning experiences, gives students space to solve problems, and prepares them to be lifelong learners.
GRCS offers the following programs:
Preschool
• 3-5 year olds
• Schedules ranging from 2 half days to 5 full days
Nature-based Program (Rockford Christian campus)
Spanish Immersion
• Iroquois campus only
• 5 full days, 5 mornings, or 5 mornings plus 3 afternoons
Young Fives (Iroquois and Rockford Christian campuses)
Before and After School Care
• Starts at 7:00 AM; Ends at 6:00 PM
Eagles Kids Club
Students enrolled in preschool at Grand Rapids Christian are automatically members of Eagles Kids Club and receive a $500 tuition gift certificate to use toward their kindergarten tuition and a second $500 gift certificate a year later to use for first grade!
Join us at one of our upcoming open houses:
• January 14: Rockford Christian
• January 16: Iroquois Campus
• January 21: Evergreen Campus
Registration begins at the open houses. We would also love to give you a personal tour.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
GR Christian Elementary School | Iroquois Campus | 1508 Alexander St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506-3200 | 616-574-6565
GR Christian Elementary School | Evergreen Campus | 1630 Griggs St SE, | Grand Rapids, MI 49506-4427 | 616-574-6565
Rockford Christian School | 6060 Belding Rd |Rockford, MI 49341-9616 | 616-574-6015
Children’s Workshop Preschool is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, licensed in the state of Michigan, and has no religious affiliation. Our program has been serving families in the greater Grand Rapids area since 1976.
Our students enjoy a safe and nurturing environment that allows them to develop a love of learning through a balance of structure and play. We are the only preschool in the area to offer a unique program for toddler and tween children to learn socialization, early classroom experience, and music time, which helps them gain independence while developing the academic skills that will carry them through their school years. These 2–3 year olds do not need to be potty trained to attend the toddler or tween class. Children’s Workshop offers a variety of classes for your toddler through young 5-year-old, including an optional lunch hour and full-day classes to prepare your soon-to-be Kindergartner.
Our teachers have an average of 16 years teaching experience and participate in both regional and national conferences where they are educated on the latest teaching tools and techniques. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Beth at [email protected].
Our open house and open registration for the 2020/2021 school year is Thursday, January 9th from 6-7:30 PM.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
2727 Michigan St NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-977-0555 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
At AppleTree & Gilden Woods, we provide the highest quality educational programming in a safe, nurturing, child-centered environment, for ages 6 weeks through 10 years old, that earns the trust of the children and families we serve. Our caring, experienced teachers are dedicated to discovering and nurturing each child’s unique abilities.
The livestream video feed allows parents to “visit” their child’s classroom anytime during the day using a computer or mobile device. Parents also receive electronic daily reports that recap their child’s day and are viewable online in real-time.
Our approach is a combination of industry-respected curriculum and proprietary learning tools that meet all domains of development necessary for a quality, educational early childhood experience to prepare children for Kindergarten Readiness. We maintain rigorous quality standards to ensure building and child safety, curriculum, programming, and staff training requirements are continually being met. Weekly enrichment programs include Music, Fitness, Spanish, S.T.E.M., and Computer classes.
Before and after-school care, as well as spring break, winter holiday, and summer day camps, are offered for school age children. Transportation to and from local elementary schools is available at selected locations. Throughout the year, we provide opportunities for parents to get involved by participating in our activities.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
• Breton Village – 616-957-1023
• Caledonia – 616-891-2776
• Cascade – 616-726-5000
• Cascade Young 5’s and School Age – 616-719-4401
• Grand Rapids – 616-447-7837
• Grandville/Wyoming – 616-531-4252
• Holland – 616-393-6525
• Hudsonville – 616-662-4222
• Kentwood – 616-530-6400
• Knapp Corner – 616-364-0543
• Rockford – 616-874-5437
• Standale/Allendale – 616-805-9335
• Walker East – 616-481-3811
• Walker West – 616-735-4600
“NorthPointe Christian has exceeded my expectations and I am so excited to have made the choice to send my son there!” – NorthPointe Christian parent
NorthPointe Christian is a Christ-centered, family community where children are encouraged to grow spiritually, socially, and academically. Our teachers love and serve Jesus wholeheartedly and are dedicated to nurturing each student to further cultivate their God-given gifts. We focus on authentic learning experiences, including field trips, special visits from community workers, and much more! Our variety of programs help us meet the needs of all learners. All NorthPointe teachers are certified.
We offer:
• Preschool for 3 and 4 year olds
• Developmental Kindergarten (Young Fives)
• 3 and 5 day Kindergarten
• Spanish Immersion and English Programs
• Nature-Based Outdoor Preschool
• Intergenerational Preschool (curriculum incorporates learning with grandfriends)
• Flexible Schedule Options, from 2 half days to 5 full days
• Before/After School Care (6:30 AM-6:00PM)
Age Requirement:
2 years, 9 months at the age of enrollment. Mid-year enrollees welcome as space allows.
Learn more at an upcoming event or call for a personal tour!
Thursday, January 16th, 2020, 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Pancakes and Preview
Event details available at: http://www.npchristian.org/admissions/attend_PreKEL_event.cfm
CONTACT INFORMATION:
540 Russwood Ave NE | Grand Rapids MI, 49505
616-363-4869 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Ada Christian School partners with parents to educate the whole child. With programming for 3’s, 4’s and Young 5’s, we nurture each student–mind, body and soul– in Christian community. By presenting each subject through a biblical perspective, students are given a platform to express how God is uniquely working in their lives.
Integrated Outdoor Education
For every student, in every grade, our 37-acre classroom provides hands-on opportunities to interact with God’s creation. Students find meaning through working in gardens, caring for goats and chickens, exploring trails and experiencing life in our Native American and Homestead villages.
Preschool enrollment for 2019-2020 opens on Jan 6.
All day, half day and hybrid options available. Class details, curriculum and additional information is available on our website. Families interested in learning more about Ada Christian Preschool are invited to contact our Preschool Director, Jennifer Gormley ([email protected]) for more information.
Come Visit!
Join us for our Open House on Jan 21 at 6:00 PM or call to schedule a personal tour. Come see all that Ada Christian School’s Christ-centered environment can offer you and your child.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
6206 Ada Dr. SE | Ada, MI 49301
616-676-0254 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Free and sliding scale tuition options are provided to eligible families through the Great Start Readiness Program grant at 26 sites throughout Grand Rapids.
Our mission is to provide students with a world-class pre-kindergarten education using a prove approach and best practices. We teach every student using play based environments that support critical thinking skills, develop positive self-esteem, facilitate independence, and build excitement for life-long learning.
We teach language arts and literacy, mathematics and numeracy, science and technology, social studies, and the arts using a research-based curriculum, known as Creative Curriculum, which is aligned to the Michigan Department of Education’s Early Childhood Standards of Quality. Our preschool environments offer quiet and active work and play, as well as individualized and group focused teaching activities. Children have opportunities to build social skills daily by making decisions, solving problems, sharing, taking turns, following directions, listening, creating, discovering friendships, and above all building a love for learning.
For those who may need extra supports in reaching developmental benchmarks, our preschool environments also provide access and opportunities to receive intervention, as well as specialized instruction and services. We are able to adapt and customize the setting to optimize student growth for all learners.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1331 Franklin SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-819-2111 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Legacy Christian School is a Christ-centered, family community where children are encouraged to grow socially, academically and most importantly, spiritually. All of our teachers love and serve Jesus and are dedicated to nurturing each student to further develop their God-given gifts. The variety of programs we offer helps us to meet the needs of all learners.
We offer:
· Preschool for 3 and 4 year olds
· Young 5’s
· Five day Kindergarten
· Spanish Immersion and English programs
· Flexible schedule options – 2 or 3 day / AM & PM classes
Age Requirements:
· 3 year old Preschool – must be 3 by Sept 1, 2020
· 4 year old Preschool – must be 4 by Sept 1, 2020
· Young 5’s – must be 5 by Jan 15, 2021
· Kindergarten – must be 5 by Sept 1, 2020
Preschool, Young 5’s and Kindergarten registration begins on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Join us for our open house on January 9 from 5:30-7:30 PM or call to schedule a personal tour so you can experience what happens in the classroom and see all that Legacy has to offer your child and family!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
520 68th St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49548
616-455-3860 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
For more than 30 years, The Goddard School has been a trusted name among families. Its classrooms are safe, nurturing environments for children six weeks to six years, offering age-appropriate opportunities to explore and discover.
Their F.L.EX. ® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun. It’s designed to help build each child’s emotional, academic, social, creative and physical skills – including 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking – to provide a well-rounded experience and help each one become school-ready, career-ready and life-ready.
The Goddard School offers enrichment programs, which are provided at no additional cost, that have been thoughtfully designed to reinforce STEAM learning and help children develop valuable 21st century skills.
An analysis of Children’s Progress Academic Assessment (CPAA) data show that Goddard School students score 45% higher on math and literacy assessments than their non-Goddard peers. These findings were verified by Hanover Research, an independent third-party research firm.
For more information on the three locations in the Grand Rapids area or to schedule a tour, please visit GoddardSchool.com/GrandRapids.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1544 Macnider Rd SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-7550
5820 Bayberry Farms Dr | Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-202-2777
2911 Knapp Street NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-208-9292
Email [email protected] for a tour or go on a virtual tour. Registration begins January 1.
3-yr-old Program
- Monday and Wednesday, 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM
- 3 by September 1
4-yr-old Program
- Monday and Wednesday, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- Monday and Wednesday, 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM
- Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- Optional Friday, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- 4 by December 1
Young Fives
- Monday-Thursday, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- Optional Friday, 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- 4 by February 1
Open House
- Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Monday, February 3, 2020, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
CONTACT INFORMATION:
3060 Wilson Ave | Grandville, MI 49418
616-534-5465 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
During the early years, children need a stimulating environment which will provide them with experiences that will aid them in developing to their full potential. Our goals are to provide experiences and activities which will enhance your child’s basic individual needs: spiritual, emotional, social, intellectual and physical.
Messiah Lutheran Preschool provides children with a wide variety of learning experiences. We offer a Christ-centered environment where your child will be free to explore and receive guidance in activities where he/she will be able to experience success.
WHAT WE OFFER:
Terrific Threes – For children age 3 by Sept. 1st, 2020
Tues./Thurs., 8:45 AM – 11:15 AM
Fantastic Fours – For children age 3½ by Sept. 1st, 2020
Mon./Wed./Fri., 8:45 AM to 11:15 AM
Fantastic Fours & Fabulous Fives combo- For children age 4 by Sept. 1st, 2020
Mon./Tues./Thurs., adding Friday in Jan. 8:45 AM to 11:30 AM
Please join us during one of our 2020 OPEN HOUSE DATES:
January 28th or March 19th from 6-7:30 PM
CONTACT INFORMATION:
2727 Five Mile NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-363-2553 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Worship, learning, community and creation form the foundation of faith-based learning at WSCS. A Christian emphasis is threaded through our entire curriculum. We invite you to discover how your child’s growth will be nurtured and developed within our preschool-8th grade school community! WSCS offers play-based 3s, 4s, 4s Nature Preschool, and Young 5s classes, with flexible scheduling options available.
All students participate in outdoor educational experiences with our full-time Director of Outdoor Education in our onsite nature preserve, school garden, natural areas, and two outdoor classrooms.
In addition to preschool, WSCS offers Little Sprouts Childcare, a flexible and affordable year-round childcare and development center offering preschool wraparound, before/after school, school vacation, snow day, and summer vacation care that includes field trips, classroom buddies, chapels, and cheering on WSCS middle school athletic teams at their home games.
WSCS also hosts BUDS, regular gatherings for parents and their ‘buds’ ages 0-5, featuring a variety of 30-minute fun, free & educational drop-in classes.
Come check us out at our Early Childhood & Kindergarten Preview Night, January 9, at 6:30 PM. Give us a call to schedule your private tour today!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
955 Westend Ave NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-453-3925 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Come join our Family at Grace Church Preschool! Our program builds strong relationships with our families and creates a warm and loving relationship for our little ones to learn! The children in our program explore through play and meaningful connections with the world around them. We believe that a strong social-emotional connection allows children to flourish as they grow!
We offer a multi-age preschool room and a young fives program to prepare children through developmentally appropriate curriculum. The young fives program also offers a daily enrichment hour of Art, Music, Spanish and PE. Please call us today for more information.
Preschool Class Day and Times:
MWF All Day: 9:00-3:00
MWF Mornings: 9:00-11:30
MWF Afternoons: 12:30-3:00
T/TH All Day: 9:00-3:00
T/TH Mornings: 9:00-11:30
T/TH Afternoons: 12:30-3:00
M-F All Day: 9:00-3:00
M-TH Young Fives: 9:00-3:00
Enrollment begins on Wednesday, January 8 at 8:00 AM.
Call us soon to set up at visit as our classes fill up quickly!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1815 Hall St SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-241-3202 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
At Hudsonville Christian we believe that God has big plans for every child. Our goal is to help each child discover pieces of that plan by integrating faith and learning to nurture the whole child – physically, emotionally, intellectually and spiritually. Our mission at Hudsonville Christian is to include all of God’s children and we will work with you to create a plan that works best for your child. We offer a variety of programs and schedules to meet your child’s needs, including 3 School, 4 School, Nature Based 4 School, Young 5s, and Kindergarten.
HCS also offers Kids’ Corner Childcare for HCS students in 3 School – 5th grade. Please visit www.hudsonvillechristian.org/kidscornerchildcare for more information.
Join us at our Exploration Night on January 23! Child check-in begins at 6:00 PM and the Parent Presentation begins at 6:30 PM. Bring your child to visit the classrooms, meet the teachers and participate in fun activities. Visit www.hudsonvillechristian.org/explorationnight for more information. Enrollment begins January 23, 2020.
Hudsonville Christian is committed to partnering with parents to make a Christian education possible. Come talk to us about how we can invest in your child’s education together. Ask us how preschool at HCS can be free!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
3435 Oak St | Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-7486 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
New Branches Charter Academy offers free GSRP preschool to eligible families in the Grand Rapids area! We also have a tuition-FREE K-8 program that provides a positive learning environment and a rigorous academic and cultural program. Our students learn outdoors on our 12-acre campus – located south of downtown Grand Rapids.
At New Branches, we believe every student is unique and an individual. While in preschool, your child will learn social skills and the basics of the school environment that will be very valuable for their years to come.
We are proud to provide:
-Environmental education
-Positive culture
-Rigorous learning
-Character education program
Call today to schedule a tour!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
3662 Poinsettia Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-243-6221 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Come and explore our diverse ecosystems! Our preschool program is nature-based while focusing on developing the foundation of early childhood academic skills. We encourage discovery, learn outside and explore using all of our senses. From forests to prairies and ponds to meadows, our campus puts learning at our students’ fingertips.
At WMAES, we do more than tell our students to recycle – we educate them about the impact they have on their environment. Students plant and grow their own food while caring for it as it grows and matures. Our gardens are located just steps outside of our brand-new early childhood center that opened in the fall of 2018. Our program is tuition-based but will accept the State of Michigan childcare reimbursement. Students need to be 4 years old to attend.
Call today or go to wma-es.com to schedule a tour!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
4463 Leonard St NW | Walker, MI 49534
616-791-7454 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Northwest Co-op Preschool offers a play-based, child-centered approach to preschool using nature as a guide. In partnership with Blandford Nature Center, we offer full classroom days of outdoor exploration throughout the year, along with using natural elements as tools for learning and play inside.
We focus on teaching the whole child. Equal emphasis is placed on social, emotional, and intellectual growth. Experienced-based education encourages children’s creativity, helps them to become critical thinkers and promotes interest in life-long learning.
Another unique characteristic of our preschool is that parents are viewed as partners in the education of their child. Open since 1962, NWCo-op is a non-profit organization operated completely by its members—the parents. As a co-op, we enjoy the benefits of parent participation in the classroom and in the operation of the school. Our preschool is a welcoming community for your entire family.
3-4 year old preschool—Tues and Thurs: 9:15 AM-11:45 AM
4-5 year old preschool—Mon, Weds, Fri: 9:15 AM-11:45 AM
2020 Open Houses:
January 28—6 PM-7:30 PM
March 11—6 PM-7:30 PM
April 16—6 PM-7:30 PM
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1934 Bridge St NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-730-1830 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Our Savior Lutheran Preschool offers a Christ-centered education. Our preschool provides a variety of learning experiences within a caring, Christian environment.
Our program offers the following:
• Daily Bible lessons including a weekly story, songs, prayer and memory verse including sign language
• Monthly theme units with corresponding instruction
• Free play time with choices including a housekeeping center, fine motor manipulatives, art center, math activities, and a hands-on texture table
• Circle time instruction, emphasizing days of the week, calendar, weather, colors, shapes, counting, name recognition, and a letter sound of the week using Zoophonics
• Indoor large motor activity room and fenced outdoor playground
• Emphasis on sharing, working together, taking turns, and growing in Christ
We offer morning programs (9:30-12:00) for 3 and 4 year old children. Class size is limited to 16 students with a degreed teacher and depending on class size, a teaching assistant.
Nestled in the heart of southeast Grand Rapids, Our Savior Lutheran Preschool is located on a low-traffic side street between the East Beltline corridor and Breton Village.
We at Our Savior Lutheran Preschool desire to provide a safe and loving atmosphere for your child. Enrollment opens in January for the fall and continues throughout the year.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1916 Ridgewood Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-949-0710 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
We are a Christian school serving West Michigan for over 35 years. Located on 3 acres, we offer a variety of programming for children. Our team of licensed teachers offer preschool, Spanish, STEAM emphasis, music, art, P.E., intergenerational learning through our Foster Grandma program and small group learning. Our Homeschool Hybrid program begins in the fall! Schedule a visit today!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
9614 Fisk Rd. | Belding MI 48809
616-794-3451 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Your Affordable Christian Preschool-Daycare where a lifetime of learning begins!
LET’S SET SAIL TOGETHER!
You and your child will joyfully journey with AnchorPoint’s supportive resources and cooperative counsel.
• Christ-centered education
• Safe, nurturing environment
• Experienced teacher-aide teams
• Excellent academic preparation
• Innovative, interactive activities
• Spacious rooms, playground, gym
• Convenient central location
• Affordable tuition
LICENSED PRESCHOOL 3s & 4s/5s
• 2- or 3-day schedule
• 9:00–11:30 AM
• 7 AM-5:30 PM student daycare
CURRENTLY ENROLLING
Open Houses–January 22 & April 16, 2020
6:30-7:30 PM
Or call for a family tour.
WELCOME ABOARD!
Email us at [email protected]
CONTACT INFORMATION:
601 36th St SW | Wyoming MI 49509 (just west of the 131 expressway)
616-608-4006 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Byron Center Christian Preschool is a joyful place where children play, explore, learn and grow in a Christ-centered environment.
Teachers work to closely build relationships with students and prepare each child for future success. They incorporate social, emotional, spiritual and academic goals for all students.
BCCS Preschool is rated a four star program by Great Start to Quality. Our teaching staff is not only highly qualified, but also loves God and loves their students.
We offer Full-Day Preschool, Preschool-3, Preschool-4 and Junior Kindergarten for children ages three, four and five.
Limited spaces are available, so contact Andy Reidsma TODAY for a personal tour! Email [email protected] or call 878-3347.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
8705 Byron Center Avenue SW | Byron Center , MI 49315
616-878-1502 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Preschool is a time for your child to grow and develop physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Our learning environment is one of laughter and fun. Through all of this your child will grow, love, and learn.
Your child will be a part of a community with a family atmosphere at ISJ Academy. Our structured program will help to prepare your child for the formal school years.
We offer full-time or part-time preschool options. Part-time preschool sessions run Monday through Friday from 8:10 AM until 11:30 AM. Full-time preschool sessions run Monday through Friday from 8:10 AM until 3:00 PM. Preschool may run in coordination with our before and after school programs.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
2066 Oakwood NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49505
616-363-0505 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Eastminster Preschool has provided quality preschool education to area children since 1973. Our curriculum is based on skills for kindergarten readiness with a play-based and child-centered focus. It is developmentally appropriate and fosters social, emotional, physical, and cognitive growth. Our learning environment inspires natural curiosity, promotes self-discovered knowledge, encourages independence and builds self-esteem. With low student/teacher ratios, the classes are taught by teams of licensed and bachelor-degreed teachers. Our goal is for each child to leave preschool with enhanced knowledge, independence, self-confidence, creativity, self-control and a love for learning.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1700 Woodward Ave SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-247-0433 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Stepping Stones Montessori School provides intentionally prepared environments for children from 12 weeks to 15 years. Highly educated guides respect the individual development of each student.
SSMS nurtures global citizens and guides children to realize their unique potential. Our students are self-directed, responsible, self-aware and self-confident.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1110 College Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-451-8627 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Ada Village Preschool is nationally accredited by NAEYC. We offer half day programs for three to five-year old children. Our preschool provides a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can be curious and develop a love for learning. Our highly educated, experienced staff works closely with families to provide the best educational experience for every child. Our play-based curriculum addresses children’s developmental needs, strengths and abilities.
Please call, 616-676-3576, to schedule a tour so you can experience all AVP has to offer!
On-line Public Registration begins at 6 PM on January 13, 2020. The enrollment form can be found at www.adavillagepreschool.org.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
6330 Ada Dr SE | Ada, MI 49301 (located in Ada Congregational Church)
616-676-3576 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
“It makes us happy to know our daughter is learning at a safe & accredited program with the highest educational standards. For two years, her teachers have provided warmth, consistency and a playful environment, which has helped her develop independence and a strong learning foundation to bloom from.”
“Our three boys attended Ada Village Preschool. We love the developmentally appropriate curriculum, loving teachers and safe environment provided for all children regardless of need. My boys each have a unique learning style and personality, yet AVP was a perfect fit for all of them. They have excelled in school because of this positive start.”
Serving the Grand Rapids area for over 37 years. The center serves all children between the ages of 2 1/2 – 12 years old. Offering: morning preschool, half and full day child care, before and after school care for school-age children and summer day camp activities. Fall Open House on Tuesday, February 4th from 5:00 – 6:30 PM.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1465 Three Mile Rd NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49544
616-784-4061 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
“Orchard Hill Christian Childcare and Preschool is my girls’ home away from home. From day one the teachers have shown love and compassion. They address every child by name as they walk in and leave every day and staff is genuinely engaged in their wellbeing. This is my third year at the center and feel so blessed that we have found a child care center that is loving, compassionate and does a phenomenal job preparing my girls for Kindergarten. Not only do they provide all the necessary needs for my children while they are there, they also have family activities several times throughout the year that allow us to come and interact as a family with the staff. Summers – yes! They even have an amazing summer program that makes me jealous I have to work. They go on field trips and keep the kids busy (splash pads, parks, pools, crafts & More). Thank you Orchard Hill from the bottom of my heart!!!”
We are an NAEYC accredited Program where children learn through play! Our program provides both structure and freedom, which allows the child to explore, develop and grow emotionally, socially, physically and intellectually. We offer many different programs starting with Young Threes and going to Young Fives. We also offer a lunch bunch program and multi age enrichment program to extend your child’s day. Our Open House is January 9th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM with open enrollment following on our website on January 15th at 8:00 AM. Email us at [email protected] to learn more!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
2345 Robinson Rd SE | Grand Rapids MI 49506
616-459-7386 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Catholic schools in the Diocese of Grand Rapids are an alliance of 31 vibrant learning communities throughout West Michigan. From the earliest years, we inspire young people to grow in faith and grace, achieve more in school and life, develop creativity and character, and feel welcomed and cherished for their unique gifts.
We partner with parents to help children reach their full potential. Before and after school care are available.
Scholarships are available.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
360 Division Ave S | Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-551-4743 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
FHPP is NAEYC accredited, 4 Star Great Start to Quality rated and Christian based. We provide opportunities for children to experience love for God, His creation and others. We use a developmentally appropriate approach to teaching which fosters fine and gross motor skills, listening and verbal skills, independence, creativity, self-expression and self-control. Children are guided in accepting and following directions, assuming responsibilities, safety rules and good health practices. We support families in their efforts to help their children develop as healthy, thoughtful and spiritual individuals. We emphasize math, language and literacy, science, social studies, physical fitness and personal/social development. We are “Christ centered, Child focused, Love driven”.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
7495 Cascade Rd | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-957-3239 | WEBSITE
Grace Beginnings Preschool has offered a Christ-centered preschool program for over 20 years, where children can learn and grow! Our program exceeds Michigan State Standards, providing a safe & nurturing learning environment for your child. We use an engaging curriculum to excite and prepare your child for kindergarten.
Class Offerings:
Three-Year-Old Class
Tuesday, and Thursday
9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
12:30 PM – 3:00 PM*
Four-Year-Old Class
Monday, Wednesday, Fridays
9:00 AM -11:30 AM
12:30 PM – 3:00 PM*
*Afternoon Sessions are subject to enrollment numbers.
Open Enrollment Begins January 20, 2020
Open House: January 30, 2020 5:00- 7:00 PM
Or call to schedule a family tour anytime!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
150 50th St SW | Wyoming, MI 49548
616-534-0805 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Head Start for Kent County | Locations throughout Kent County including Grand Rapids and surrounding areas.
Child Development Services of Ottawa County (Head Start) | Locations include Coopersville, Grand Haven, Holland and Zeeland.
Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) Ottawa (Ottawa Area ISD) | Great Start School Readiness Program is a free preschool for four year old children who meet state guidelines (income criteria: for a family of 4, for example, up to $64,375).
Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) Kent (Kent ISD) | Families qualify for free preschool based on income or other factors such as special needs or high risks. Guidelines vary based on the age of the child.
Help Me Grow-Ottawa | Not sure what the best program or location for your child and family might be? If you live in the Ottawa Area, connect with Help Me Grow-Ottawa to learn about what options are available for your family. Call 844-233-2244 or connect online at www.hmgottawa.org
Ada Christian School | 6206 Ada Dr. SE Ada, MI 49301 | 616-676-0254
Ada Village Preschool| 6330 Ada Dr SE Ada, MI 49301 (located in Ada Congregational Church) | 616-676-3576
Adventures Learning Centers | Locations in Caledonia 616-891-7950 and Kentwood 616-301-2030
AnchorPoint Christian Preschool | 601 36th St SW Wyoming MI 49509 (just west of the 131 expressway) | 616-608-4006
AppleTree and Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool | 14 Locations in Greater Grand Rapids | 616-454-5432
Bright Horizons at Spectrum | 1697 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-774-7420
Byron Center Christian Preschool | 8705 Byron Center Avenue SW Byron Center , MI 49315 | 616-878-1502
Canterbury Creek Farm Preschool | 6555 Grand River Dr NE, Ada, MI 49301 | 616-676-0248
Catholic Schools – Diocese of Grand Rapids | 360 Division Ave S Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-551-4743
Children’s Workshop Preschool | 2727 Michigan St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-977-0555
Childtime Learning Centers | Locations in Byron Center, Holland, and Kentwood | 855-336-5451
Duncan Lake Early Childhood Center | 9751 Duncan Lake Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 | 616-891-6220
Dutton Christian Noah’s Ark PreKindergarten | 6980 Hanna Lake Ave SE Caledonia, MI 49316 | 616-698-8660
Early Childhood Center at Byron Center Public Schools | 2300 84th St SW Byron Center, MI 49315 | 616-878-6130
Eastminster Preschool | 1700 Woodward Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-247-0433
Forest Hills Presbyterian Preschool | 7495 Cascade Rd Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-957-3239
Grace Beginnings Preschool | 150 50th St SW | Wyoming, MI 49548 | 616-534-0805
Grace Church Preschool | 1815 Hall St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-241-3202
Grand Rapids Christian Schools | Locations in Grand Rapids and Rockford | 616-574-6000
Grand Rapids Public Schools | 1331 Franklin SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-819-2111
Gymco Discovery Preschool | 2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-956-0586
Hudsonville Christian Preschool | 3435 Oak St Hudsonville, MI 49426 | 616-669-7486
Hudsonville Public School Early Childhood Program | 5535 School Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | 616-797-0842
ISJ Academy | 2066 Oakwood NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-363-0505
Kelloggsville Early Childhood Learning Center | 977 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-532-1585
Kenowa Hills Early Childhood Center | 3971 Richmond Ct NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 | 616-647-0910
Kidz in Motion Preschool | 1391 Gezon Parkway, Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-726-7979
Lamont Christian School | 5260 Leonard Rd., Coopersville, MI 49404 | 616-677-1757
Learning Ship Christian Preschool | 2900 Baldwin Street, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | 616-662-2107
Legacy Christian School | 520 68th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49548 | 616-455-3860
Little Lambs Cooperative Preschool | 7248 68th St SE, Alto, MI 49316 | 616-554-3350
Maple Tree Preschool | 3060 Wilson Ave Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-534-5465
Mayflower Preschool | 2345 Robinson Rd SE Grand Rapids MI 49506 | 616-459-7386
Messiah Lutheran Preschool | 2727 Five Mile NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-363-2553
Milestones Child Development Center | Locations in Caledonia, Belmont, Cascade | 616-551-3200
Montessori Connections Preschool | 6810 Old 28th St SE Suite 1 Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-940-4616
New Branches Charter Academy | 3662 Poinsettia Ave SE Grand Rapids MI 49508 | 616-243-6221
New Community Preschool | 2340 Dean Lake Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | 616-361-9780
Northpointe Christian Schools | 3101 Leonard St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-363-4869
Northview Preschool | 3880 Stuyvesant Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525| 616-361-3470
Northwest Co-op Preschool | 1934 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-730-1830
Our Savior Lutheran Preschool | 1916 Ridgewood Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-949-0710
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Childcare Center | 1465 Three Mile Rd NW Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | 616-784-4061
Polka Dot Garden Preschool | 3934 Wilson Ave Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-538-9710
Precademy | 8485 Homestead Dr Zeeland, MI 49464 | 616-748-5637
Saint Mark Preschool | 1934 52nd St SE Kentwood, MI 49508 | 616-455-5320
Saint Peters Lutheran Preschool | 310 E Division St NE, Rockford, MI 49341 | 616-866-3700
Saint Robert Catholic School | 6477 Ada Dr. Ada, MI 49301 | 616-455-4966
Saint Stephen Catholic School | 740 Gladstone Dr SE East Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-243-8998 x206
Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic School | 1429 Wilcox Park Dr SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | 616-458-4228
Stepping Stones Montessori School | 1110 College Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-451-8627
The Goddard School | Locations in Cascade 616-954-7550, Grand Rapids 616-208-9292 and Grandville 616-202-2777
Treasure Tree Preschool | 5353 Wilson Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI 49418 | 616-532-8827
Tutor Time | Locations in Cascade, Grand Rapids and Jenison | 866-912-6862
West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science | 4463 Leonard St NW Walker, MI 49534 | 616-791-7454
West Side Christian School | 955 Westend Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-453-3925
Wyoming Public Schools Preschool | 1840 38th St. SW, Wyoming MI 49519 | 616-530-7525
