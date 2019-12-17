Use This List of Greater Grand Rapids Preschools to Find the Perfect Fit for Your Child

If you are enrolling your first preschooler for the fall, you may be surprised to find out how much preschool education has changed since you went to preschool. The classroom options range from public, to religious, to hands-on learning, to multilingual, to outdoor learning. Certainly there is something for every child.

And don’t let a fall start date fool you. Enrollment for many preschools start as soon as January. Check out our listings of open houses and school programs below.

If you are on the fence regarding sending your child off to Kindergarten or keeping them in another year of preschool, check out what kids need to know for Kindergarten in Michigan.

Some kids may qualify for FREE preschool. Check out the links for Head Start and Great Start Readiness Programs below.

*It is a parent’s responsibility to research a preschool’s accreditation status. Accreditation is not a legal requirement for preschools in Michigan and choosing an accredited preschool is a parent preference.