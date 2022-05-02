VBS in Grand Rapids – Where to Find 2022 Vacation Bible School

By / May 2, 2022
VBS vacation bible school kids in park playing game

Vacation Bible Schools for West Michigan Kids

Grand Rapids summer fun is everywhere – including many local churches who love opening their doors to kids in their community with activities, games, songs and smiles every year for Vacation Bible School.

Vacation Bible Schools are one of many types of Grand Rapids summer camps. You don’t have to attend any church to participate in VBS, and most of them are free.

Want to add your VBS to the guide?

You may! [submit it here.] This is a free service but we do ask that you give grkids.com a little love in return. If your church has a facebook page, website, newsletter, bulletin board, etc., please include a little blurb about grkids at the earliest opportunity.

Please submit your Vacation Bible School as early as possible. It will be added to this list as soon as it is approved.

Grand Rapids VBS List

Be sure to register your child for any camps you’re interested in to ensure a spot.

We are continually updating this list, so check back regularly for new additions!

GRKIDS provides this VBS information as a general service to the community. Decisions on participation in any religious-based program are, as always, based on a personal / family decision.

Clear

Overisel Reformed Church VBS: Monumental

VBS in Holland

Go off-road for a monumental adventure through the colorful canyons and sunbaked trails of the southwest. By exploring God's awesomeness, kids form a rock-solid faith for the road ahead.


VBS Registration

Grades: Preschool, Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: July 11
4706 142nd Ave, HollandMI, 49423
(269) 751-8744
[email protected]

Blythefield CRC Vacation Bible School

VBS in Rockford

Grades: Preschool, Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: July 11

Time: 6:30 - 8:30 PM
6350 Kuttshill Dr NE, RockfordMI, 49341
(616) 866-6962
[email protected]

Ridge Point Community Church: Ridge Kids VBS

VBS in Holland

For kids K-4th grade.

Join us for live worship band, creative storytelling, crafts, and activities all held in the great outdoors!

A VBS Family Celebration will be held on Sunday, July 17 at 10 AM with our Outdoor Service.


VBS Registration

Grades: Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: July 11

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 PM
340 104th Ave, HollandMI, 49423

High Pointe Community Church VBS - Making Waves

VBS in Byron Center

June 13 - 16, 2022

In this wet and wild VBS, kids will learn that what you do today can change the world around you. When you put your trust in Jesus, you can "make waves" because of His Spirit living inside you.


Through 4 days of wonderful worship, creative crafts, missions moments, and God's word, we'll help kids understand how they can share God's love with the people around them.


Fee $15 for first child, $10 for 2nd and 3rd child, $5 for 4th child

$5 preschool age.


VBS Registration

Grades: Preschool, Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: June 13

Time: 5:00 - 8:00 PM
2975 76th ST SW, Byron CenterMI, 49315
(616) 583-1451
[email protected]

Hudsonville Reformed Church VBS: Backstage With the Bible

VBS in Hudsonville

We're ready to go 'Backstage With the Bible' and it's going to awesome! Join us for Bible Stories, crafts, singing, games, snacks and an opportunity to give.

Grades: Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: June 13
3950 Highland Dr, HudsonvilleMI, 49426
[email protected]

Fellowship Reformed Church VBS: Zoomerang

VBS in Hudsonville

We present the Gospel in a uniquely themed, fun, high energy, atmosphere. We keep moving through many different activities such as music, crafts, games, drama, and Bible-building skills, reinforcing the Bible point for the day in many different ways.


VBS Registration

Grades: Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: June 20
6610 36th Ave., HudsonvilleMI, 49426
(616) 669-1213
[email protected]

Trinity Lutheran Church: Rocky Railway VBS

VBS in Grand Rapids

Children ages 3 years through grade 5 will experience God’s love through song, skits, stories, crafts, and more! This event is free and open to the community.


VBS Registration

Grades: Preschool, Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: June 20
2700 Fulton St. East, Grand RapidsMI, 49506

Lakeside VBS 2022 - Monumental

VBS in Alto

At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love!

Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun crafts.

Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.

Each day concludes with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 11:20 am.

We will have a special closing on Friday with a slide show and an ice cream social.


VBS Registration

Grades: Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: June 20

Time: 9:00-11:30 am
Registration Deadline: 06/19/2022
6201 Whitneyville Avenue, AltoMI, 49302
(616) 868-6402
[email protected]

Aldersgate UMC: Discovery on Adventure Island

VBS in Grand Rapids

Aldersgate UMC invites all children preschool through entering 6th grade to join in fun Christian learning, FREE for up to 40 registrants.

As our kids go on an exciting island adventure, there will be plenty of great music, crafts, science activities, and snacks.

Our Pathfinders will explore what it means to Love on all creation, Trust by answering God's call, show Faith by acting on who God is, share Joy when we share God's light together, and have Hope and share Jesus' good news with others.

(Please arrive by 8:40 Monday morning.)

Grades: Preschool, Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: June 20

Time: 9 - 12
4301 Ambrose Ave NE, Grand RapidsMI, 49425
(616) 363-3446
[email protected]

Thornapple Covenant Church VBS: Rocky Railway

VBS in Grand Rapids

Registration opens May 1, 2022.


VBS Registration

Grades: Grades K-5
Weeks Offered: June 27
6595 Cascade Road SE, Grand RapidsMI, 49546
[email protected]

Banner of Christ Church Vacation Bible School

VBS in Byron Center

June 5-9

Grades: Preschool, Grades K-5, Grades 6-8
Weeks Offered: June 6
1111 68th Street, Byron CenterMI, 49315
(616) 538-1313
[email protected]
VBS Kids at a Vacation Bible School Near Grand Rapids

Submit your VBS Information Here

VBS Listings

  • The number parents should call if they have questions about your VBS
  • Email parents should contact if they have questions about your VBS
  • Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your website.
  • Link for VBS sign-up if you have electronic registration for attendees (optional). Be sure to include the https:// part of the URL when you type it in or it won't properly link to your website.
  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

  • Select all that apply (Hold the CTRL button while selecting multiple grades)
  • Select all that apply

  • Describe your VBS in 150 words or less

More in Grand Rapids

4 thoughts on “VBS in Grand Rapids – Where to Find 2022 Vacation Bible School”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.