VBS in Grand Rapids – Where to Find 2022 Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible Schools for West Michigan Kids
Grand Rapids summer fun is everywhere – including many local churches who love opening their doors to kids in their community with activities, games, songs and smiles every year for Vacation Bible School.
Vacation Bible Schools are one of many types of Grand Rapids summer camps. You don’t have to attend any church to participate in VBS, and most of them are free.
Grand Rapids VBS List
Overisel Reformed Church VBS: Monumental
VBS in Holland
Go off-road for a monumental adventure through the colorful canyons and sunbaked trails of the southwest. By exploring God's awesomeness, kids form a rock-solid faith for the road ahead.
VBS Registration Blythefield CRC Vacation Bible School
VBS in Rockford
Ridge Point Community Church: Ridge Kids VBS
VBS in Holland
For kids K-4th grade.
Join us for live worship band, creative storytelling, crafts, and activities all held in the great outdoors!
VBS Registration High Pointe Community Church VBS - Making Waves
VBS in Byron Center
June 13 - 16, 2022
In this wet and wild VBS, kids will learn that what you do today can change the world around you. When you put your trust in Jesus, you can "make waves" because of His Spirit living inside you.
Through 4 days of wonderful worship, creative crafts, missions moments, and God's word, we'll help kids understand how they can share God's love with the people around them.
Fee $15 for first child, $10 for 2nd and 3rd child, $5 for 4th child
$5 preschool age.
VBS Registration Hudsonville Reformed Church VBS: Backstage With the Bible
VBS in Hudsonville
We're ready to go 'Backstage With the Bible' and it's going to awesome! Join us for Bible Stories, crafts, singing, games, snacks and an opportunity to give.
Fellowship Reformed Church VBS: Zoomerang
VBS in Hudsonville
We present the Gospel in a uniquely themed, fun, high energy, atmosphere. We keep moving through many different activities such as music, crafts, games, drama, and Bible-building skills, reinforcing the Bible point for the day in many different ways.
VBS Registration Trinity Lutheran Church: Rocky Railway VBS
VBS in Grand Rapids
Children ages 3 years through grade 5 will experience God’s love through song, skits, stories, crafts, and more! This event is free and open to the community.
VBS Registration Lakeside VBS 2022 - Monumental
VBS in Alto
At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love!
Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun crafts.
Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.
Each day concludes with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 11:20 am.
We will have a special closing on Friday with a slide show and an ice cream social.
VBS Registration Aldersgate UMC: Discovery on Adventure Island
VBS in Grand Rapids
Aldersgate UMC invites all children preschool through entering 6th grade to join in fun Christian learning, FREE for up to 40 registrants.
As our kids go on an exciting island adventure, there will be plenty of great music, crafts, science activities, and snacks.
Our Pathfinders will explore what it means to Love on all creation, Trust by answering God's call, show Faith by acting on who God is, share Joy when we share God's light together, and have Hope and share Jesus' good news with others.
(Please arrive by 8:40 Monday morning.)
Thornapple Covenant Church VBS: Rocky Railway
VBS in Grand Rapids
Registration opens May 1, 2022.
VBS Registration Banner of Christ Church Vacation Bible School
VBS in Byron Center
June 5-9
VBS Listings
4 thoughts on “VBS in Grand Rapids – Where to Find 2022 Vacation Bible School”
When will the VBS schedule for summer 2018 posted?
The first weekend of June! 🙂
Reply to Jess, yes Macedonia is for everyone & all ages for VBS
Macedonia