Ultimate Toddler Activities Guide: 20+ Things to Do in West MI

Toddler Activities in West Michigan & Grand Rapids
You may think you know of the things to do with kids in Grand Rapids, but when your toddler is on the move and ready to play, it’s time to go!
To help you search for the “best toddler activities near me,” we’ve put together a huge list of little kid play areas, local things to do with toddlers, and classes around Grand Rapids, MI, that toddlers will love to visit.
Whether you have an adventurous child who is looking to climb and explore or a reserved child who loves to sing songs and read books, there are options for everyone!
And if you have a favorite spot you love to visit for toddler activities, please share in the comments.
Adventure to Epic Toddler Play Places
In West Michigan, you just never know what the weather will do. But even if it’s freezing cold, too hot, or raining cats and dogs, toddlers still need to get their energy out.
Use this list of pint-sized places to find nearby indoor play places and active things to do with toddlers.
Included are destinations ripe for climbing, singing, and dancing so you can get out of the house and have fun together.
Here’s our roundup of the best places to go with a toddler in West Michigan:
*Be sure to check business websites or call ahead to confirm your plans. Business hours, pricing, and availability change often.
1 – EverPlayCafe
6886 Cascade Rd SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
2022 Admission: $4/child (ages 1-7) for all day play; Free for adults, children under 1 and 8+ years old.
EverPlay Cafe is a full service coffee bar for adults and a creative, drop-in play space for kids. The play area is geared towards babies, young toddlers, and preschool-aged children.
One of their rules we love is “Have a converstaion with someone you don’t know and relax!”
Bonus: Their coffee beans are roasted fresh on site from Rapids Coffee Co.
DETAILS
2 – Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
2022 Admission: ages 1-64 – $10; Museums for all – $1.75
While there are two floors of awesome fun just waiting to be discovered at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, the Wee Discover exhibit is where toddlers will want to go.
This special room full of baby and toddler activities is just for children birth to age three. There’s even a Tummy Time Playspace for the not-yet-crawlers.
Why is this special toddler area fantastic?
It’s mostly closed off from the rest of the floor.
That’s great because you don’t have to worry about big kids cruising through and there’s only one way in/out, making it easier to keep an eye on little escape artists.
Bonus – Children under 1 are free! DETAILS
3 – Catch Air
2978 28th Street SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
2022 Admission: Children 2 and under – $12; Children 3 to 10 – $15; 2 free adults per group (not per child) – $5 each additional adult.
This indoor playground is a little kid’s dream.
Massive slides, bubble dance parties, and inflatables are part of the fun. Geared toward kids 10 and under, Catch Air is the perfect toddler thing to do if you’re concerned about big kids knocking over your little one.
Even better, there’s a separate play area for kids under 48 inches tall called Tiny Town.
And, non-walkers are free! DETAILS
4 – Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 PEARL ST NW, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49504
2022 Admission:
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is a great place to play a giant “I Spy” Game!
Push your toddler in the stroller and let them take in all the sights. Stop every now and then to try out the hands-on experiences in the museum, too. And don’t forget to ride the carousel. DETAILS
5 – Curiousity Courtyard & Children’s Garden at Meijer Gardens
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
2022 Admission: Rates vary by age, with prices between $2-$18 per person. Children under two are free. Membership information can be found here.
Curiousity Corner – An inviting, colorful play space located indoors on the lower level of Frederik Meijer Gardens. Explore ten different activity stations while there. Free with admission.
Children’s Garden – Open year-round, the children’s garden is this expansive play area that is completely fenced in. With a treehouse, water play areas, sand digging section, mazes, and lots of interactive art, this incredible outdoor space is a must for kids.
DETAILS
Toddler Activities with Animals
Visiting petting zoos and animal farms is often one of the favorite things to do with toddlers – and for good reason!
Toddlers are fascinated by animals and their antics.
The next time you’re on the prowl for fun toddler activities, consider visiting one of these animal-filled destinations:
6 – John Ball Zoo
1300 W FULTON ST, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49504
Offering camel rides, a funicular, lions, tigers, bears, monkeys, and an animal farm-like petting zoo, there is something for everyone.
The Zoo is built on a hillside, so come prepared to walk. Although the recently renovated zoo is more stroller-friendly, some find it easier to use a child carrier.
DETAILS
7 – The Critter Barn
9275 ADAMS STREET, ZEELAND, MI 49464
Opportunities abound at Critter Barn to interact with rabbits, chickens, ducks, cats, hogs, cows, sheep, goats, donkeys, turkeys, pot-bellied pigs, geese, a pony and a horse!
From feeding and petting, to caring for the animals and learning all about them, Critter Barn has it all!
DETAILS
8 – Deer Tracks Junction
7850 14 MILE RD, CEDAR SPRINGS, MI 49319
As you might guess, there are dozens of deer to pet at Deer Tracks Junction. But there’s also yak, elk, and goats at this petting farm.
Visitors can take an air-conditioned stagecoach ride where the animals may come right up to you for a visit.
Feed cups are available to purchase for many of the animals and there’s also a giant play structure, making this a great animal farm for kids.
DETAILS
9 – Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 PRATT LAKE SE, ALTO, MI 49302
Located on 80 acres of land, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is a unique, hands-on experience for the entire family.
The park boasts a distinct collection of exotic animals and reptiles, and the variety and dynamic atmosphere make Boulder Ridge anything but your average zoo.
DETAILS
10 – Fellinlove Farm
6364 144TH AVE, HOLLAND, MI 49423
The farm is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing dynamic experiences for all ages and abilities.
At this petting zoo farm, guests can not only pet the animals, but they can also get right into the pens with miniature llamas and donkeys.
DETAILS
Free Things to Do with Toddlers
Toddler activities don’t always have to be expensive. Use this handy list to find free things to do with your toddler.
11 – Play at the Library & Stay for Storytime
One of the classic toddler activities: storytime at the library.
Local libraries regularly host storytimes and most have a play area for kids.
Several of our favorite library play areas are at East Grand Rapids Public Library, the Wyoming KDL Branch, the Hudsonville Library, and the Main GR Public Library.
12 – Take a Stroller-Friendly Walk
Here are a few tried-and-true stroller-friendly trails that will make you and your toddler happy:
- Roselle Park (1010 GRAND RIVER DR NE, ADA MI 49301)
- Reed’s Lake Trail (750 LAKESIDE DRIVE SE, EAST GRAND RAPIDS MI 49506)
- Huff Park Trail (2399 BALL AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS MI 49505)
- Whistlestop Park Pond Loop (2120 76TH ST SW, BYRON CENTER MI 49315)
- Frederik Meijer Gardens (1000 E BELTLINE AVE NE, GRAND RAPIDS MI 49525)
- Millennium Park (1415 MAYNARD AVE SW, WALKER MI 495340
- Buck Creek Nature Preserve (4269 BURLINGAME AVE SW, WYOMING MI 49509)
– and so many more.
13 – Visit Holland Playland
1446 W. 40TH ST. HOLLAND, MI 49423 (ENTRANCE D)
This indoor toddler play area is for kids 6 months – 2 years.
Bonus – there’s a coffee shop for parents to enjoy. FREE admission.
DETAILS
14 – Enjoy the Woodland Mall Play Structure
1446 W. 40TH ST. HOLLAND, MI 49423 (ENTRANCE D)
This large climbing play structure is best suited for more adventurous toddlers on a daytime visit (while the big kids are at school). Find it near the food court. Details
15 – Find the Best Parks for Toddlers
Another timeless thing to do with toddlers: spend time at a park.
If you are visiting a park for toddlers, you know that playgrounds with smaller play equipment, soft surfaces, stroller-friendly access, and playground fences are appreciated amenities.
For the best parks for toddlers, choose from this list:
GR Township Park
1836 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525
Open May 1 – October 31
Grand Rapids Township Park (a hidden gem tucked away from the township fire department) has a large playground that is sectioned into age-appropriate play areas good for toddlers to older kids. It’s easy to see all of the different play areas at one time.
The play area is surfaced with woodchips and surrounded by flat, paved walking paths.
There is a whole section of the park with toddler-sized play equipment. There’s also a lot of green space at the park for kids to run around and burn up some energy.
Frog Hollow Park in Wyoming
2050 Metro Court SW, Wyoming MI 49519
Parents gush about Frog Hollow Park. Why?
The park is fenced in, has just one entrance/exit, is ADA accessible, and full of age-appropriate toddler activities.
Parents get peace of mind at this great playground!
While it’s perfect for kids of all ages and abilities, toddlers enjoy the play equipment built specifically for little kids.
Parents enjoy the added safety that comes with the rubber topped playground.
Imagination Station in Grand Haven
1 Y Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
The Imagination Station Grand Haven is located behind the Tri-Cities YMCA parking lot and is decked out with a lighthouse, anchors, familiar street signs, and a Coast Guard boat.
In addition to cool landmarks, the slides, rock walls, and rope structures are sure to be a hit, too.
It’s perfect for toddlers – it has toddler-sized play equipment and the entire playground is fenced in. The playground is handicap-accessible and the surface is soft and bouncy.
Details
Allendale Community Park
6676 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale MI 49401
Allendale Community Park has TWO splash pads (the smaller splash pad is just the right size for toddlers) and a giant sandbox.
In addition to the large playground equipment, there is a smaller, mostly-shaded toddler-sized playground, too.
Details
Whistlestop Park
2120 76th St SW, Byron Center MI 49315
This stroller-friendly park features a pond surrounded by a Storywalk. Hop from placard to placard and read the story as you walk around the pond. You can also fish in the catch-and-release pond or play on the toddler-sized swings and slides.
Details
Pinewood Park, Splashpad & Playground in Kentwood
2000 WOLFBORO DR SE, KENTWOOD MI 49508
Pinewood Park’s big draw are the large, colorful play structures with multiple climbing features and slides.
For toddlers, there are smaller slides and spaces to play on. Besides the play structures, there is a sandy area for digging and playing, and the splash pad is an obvious delight for toddlers.
All play areas are over mulch.
Details
16 – Get splashy at an area spray pad or splash park
Splash pads have sprung up all over West Michigan in the past few years. Ranging from very small to really big, there are a variety to choose from.
In addition to the mega splash pad at Millennium Park, the splash pads at Lamar Park in Wyoming, Veterans Memorial Park in Wyoming, and Tanglefoot Park in Spring Lake are great for toddlers.
17 – Cool off at a toddler-friendly beach
The best beaches for toddlers aren’t too busy, have things to do other than swimming, and don’t involve parking headaches.
Some of our favorites include:
- Versluis Park in Plainfield Township. This small sandy beach offers free admission and is close to Grand Rapids. Plus, there’s a playground near the beach, picnic tables, and a nice shady area. It’s a short walk from the car to the beach. Modern restrooms are also a perk.
- North Beach Park (just north of Grand Haven.) This Lake Michigan beach is a hidden gem. It’s not huge, but it is usually not very busy. There’s a great playground structure, picnic tables, and a dune hike. Parking is fee-based and the beach is a bit more of a walk – you have to go down a sandy hill to get to the water.
- Millennium Park Beach & Splashpad. Admission here gets you into both the beach and the splashpad. The splashpad is one of the largest in West Michigan and a great treat for families. The beach is sandy but the sand is a little grittier than you’ll find on Lake Michigan beaches. Since it’s an inland lake, though, you don’t have to worry about big waves. Restrooms, changing rooms, concessions, and multiple playgrounds make this a nice choice for toddler activities.
- Myers Lake Park in Rockford is a smaller lakeside park that has lots of trees and grassy areas as well as the beach. There’s not a lot of sand here. Modern restrooms, free admission, and easy parking make this a draw for families.
Toddler Playtimes & Events
18 – Explore Local Toddler Playtimes & Events
Searching for toddler activities near me? Or open toddler playtimes (aka toddler time) in Grand Rapids and Lakeshore area? Look no further!
Use this list of events of area toddler activities happening today and in the near future:
|Craigs Cruisers
|Rebounderz
|Holland Aquatic Center
|Zeeland Recreation
|For the Kids Gymnastics
|Altitude Trampoline Park
|Sky Zone
|Byron Township Toddler Rec
Toddler Storytimes
19 – Fill your calendar with storytimes
Toddler activities wouldn’t be complete with storytime! Many libraries and local organizations offer storytimes throughout the year.
Many storytimes go beyond reading a book – look for storytimes in Spanish, that incorporate music & movement, or have special themes to mix things up.
Upcoming toddler storytimes are listed below:
Classes for Toddlers
20 – Sign up for Toddler Classes
When it comes to toddler classes, West Michigan has options. Class-based toddler activities not only let your child socialize while they learn, they are often gateways to parent friendships, too.
|Type
|Ages
|Name
|Address
|Gymnastics Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|AGES 1-3
|Gymco
|2306 CAMELOT RIDGE CT SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546
|Gymnastics Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|18 MONTHS – 3 YEARS
|For The Kidz Gymnastics
|1391 GEZON PARKWAY, WYOMING, MI 49509
|Gymnastics Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|18 MONTHS – 3 YEARS OLD
|Kids Unlimited Activity Center
|596 BALDWIN ST. STE #2, JENISON, MI 49428
|Gymnastics Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|18 MONTHS TO 3 1/2 YEARS
|Northstar Gymnastics
|724 BYRNE INDUSTRIAL DR, ROCKFORD, MI 49341
|Gymnastics Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|18 MONTHS TO 3 YEARS OLD
|Champion Gymnastics
|2424 VAN OMMEN DR, HOLLAND, MI 49424
|Gymnastics Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|18 MONTHS TO 3 YEARS OLD
|Gonyon’s Gymnastics
|622 CHATTERSON RD, MUSKEGON, MI 49442
|Gymnastics Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|18 MONTHS TO 3 YEARS OLD
|GRG Gymnastics
|1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
|Community Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|18 MONTHS TO 5 YEARS
|Toddlers on Track for School
|320 AMITY, LOWELL, MI 49331
|Community Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|BIRTH TO FIVE YEARS OLD
|Play and Learn Groups
|143 BOSTWICK AVENUE NE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503
|Community Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|BABIES to KINDERGARTEN ENTRY
|Bright Beginnings Playgroups
|VARIOUS LOCATIONS, GRAND RAPIDS, MI
|Music Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|3 MONTHS TO 4 YEARS OLD
|Little Feet
|VARIOUS LOCATIONS, GRAND RAPIDS, MI
|Music Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|BABIES THROUGH 18 MONTHS
|Kindermusik
|3300 BURTON ST SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546
|Music Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|AGES 0 TO 4
|Joyful Sounds Music
|959 LAKE DR SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49506 • AGES 0 TO 4
|Swim Classes for Toddlers • Parent/Tot til age 2
|4 – 35 months
|Goldfish Swim School
|2845 THORNHILLS AVE SE SUITE S, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546
|Swim Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|CHILDREN AGES 0 -5
|Zeeland Recreation
|320 E MAIN, ZEELAND, MI 49464 • CHILDREN AGES 0 -5
|Soccer Classes for Toddlers • Parent and Tot
|15 months – 3 years
|Soccer Buddies
|2100 28TH ST SE, GRAND RAPIDS MI 49508
|Classes for Toddlers
|up to age 3
|Parks & Rec Departments
|VARIOUS LOCATIONS, West Michigan
|Mommy & Me Classes for Toddlers
|up to age 3
|Mommy & Me Classes
|VARIOUS LOCATIONS, West Michigan
Sundays are also for @littleartparkgr. A fun free art playgroup for kids ages 2-5!
Hello I love GR Kids. You save me so much time and research. I used to have time go to websites to find fun, call places, google, print and put into a notebook and calendar, fun events. You’ve made it so easy. I just print or save to my phone. I’ve learned of sooooo many new places. Thank you . I did just click on Jesters Court and unfortunately they closed forever, due to Covid19.