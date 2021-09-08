Roselle Park in Ada: Bike the Paved Paths, Explore the Playground and… Climb the Silo!

Roselle Park in Ada is Unique

Roselle Park

1010 Grand River Dr NE, Ada, MI 49301

Roselle Park in Ada is not your traditional park. You won’t find swings or slides here, or even a splash pad.

But you will find a silo that you can climb to the top for incredible views. And a paved pathway that takes you through a beautiful nature preserve full of wetlands, prairie and forest.

Roselle Park’s 240 acres are located north of Fulton on Grand River Drive in Ada Township. The twin silos will tip you off that you’ve arrived.

We’ve visited at various times of year and there are always other visitors, but it’s never super busy. Dogs are welcome, but they must be leashed and cleaned up after.