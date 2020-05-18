Camping in Michigan with Kids? Here are 50+ Best Family Campgrounds in Michigan

Michigan is the King of Camping and #Lakelife
The thought of camping in other states has me curious – do those campgrounds boast enormous picturesque lakes, warm days and cool nights, and plenty of incredible views like campgrounds in Michigan?
Maybe they do, but I may never find out, as I’m still finding plenty of family fun in Michigan year after year.
If you want to know how to do camping, you need to do it in Michigan. We have the views, the hikes, the amenities, and plenty of friendly people to help you out if you have a question at your campsite or just need directions.
We’ve got a mix of state parks, national parks and privately owned campgrounds that all want your family to have the best experience possible. So request that vacation at work, read up on our favorite Camping Hacks, and pick your new favorite campground from our mega list of reader-recommended summer getaways!
Camping in Michigan with Kids
This huge list has 40+ reader-recommended places to take kids camping in Michigan from the primitive to glamping-style and book your outdoor summer adventure today.
Every campground is different and exploring each is part of the fun. Some range from rustic with no water or electricity hookups and others have ‘all the comforts of home‘ amenities. Whether you are a seasoned camper or looking to take your family camping for the first time, there are a number of great options all around Michigan (and a few in bordering states).
This post lists reader favorites along with comments about why they love these campgrounds for their families.
Some of these facilities are more for RV-camping families, while some are better suited for hardcore campers who leave their technology at home.
Get the family ready to unplug, make s’mores, and enjoy the great outdoors.
Did we miss one? Please leave us a comment and tell us about your favorite campgrounds in Michigan for families!
LOWER PENISULA – CAMPGROUNDS IN MICHIGAN
Camping in Michigan is possible in every corner of the state. If you want to camp under the bridge, use this list.
WEST MI CAMPGROUNDS
Charles Mears State Park, Pentwater
My family camps here every year. It’s got a cute downtown, great beach, and a small-town atmosphere. Hard to get into, though.
Diamond Lake Camp County Park, Newaygo
Diamond Lake campground has been a good stand-by when we want to be close to the North Country Trail.
Duke Creek in Cedar Springs, and no, it’s not the one on the highway. It’s tucked in the woods so it feels like you’re up north, yet I can still go to work downtown. I love the pool.
Dunes Harbor Family Camp, Silver Lake
Located in Silver Lake, Michigan. Dunes Harbor Family Camp is a secluded woodland harbor minutes from Silver Lake and the Sand Dunes with 60 waterfront campsites, among others.
Hill & Hollow Campground and RV Park, Pentwater
Hill & Hollow Campground is nestled in the woods just two miles north of Pentwater. With two heated pools, basketball and volleyball courts, your kids will have a blast!
Holland State Park , Holland MI
One of the most popular campgrounds in Michigan. This scenic spot makes packing it in easy. Holland State Park has a family in mind with the new playground, views of the iconic lighthouse, two campgrounds, beautiful beaches, and paddle rentals. Consider the Holland Camper Cabins if you desire a bit more of the modern conveniences.
We go to Hungry Horse Campground in Dorr every year! Excellent family camping, close to Grand Rapids, and the kids LOVE it! With a mile-long list of things to do on-site, you don’t have to leave to find the fun. A swimming pool, splash pad, three playgrounds, jumping pad, basketball courts, wagon rides, and tons of family activities make this campground a family favorite. 96 large sites are available on 90 acres.
KOA Coloma/St. Joseph, Benton Harbor MI
Located a mere two miles away from Lake Michigan, the St. Joseph KOA has a pool, hot tub, playground, bouncing pillow, mini-golf, and bike rentals. Families can check out the nearby attractions in St. Joe – children’s museum, splash pad, and carousel for one of the campgrounds in Michigan packing in the fun.
KOA Covert/South Haven, Covert MI
The South Haven KOA is only 10-15 minutes away from six popular beaches in the area. Perfect for families, the campground features a trampoline basketball court, rock climbing wall, gem mining, fishing, craft time. Wanting a quick meal or snack? Order pizza or snacks from the cafe and have it delivered directly to your campsite.
Lakeside Camp Park, Cedar Springs
Lakeside is an awesome campground. You’d be surprised you can’t hear the highway and they do a lot for kids and it is very clean and popular!!
Muskegon State Park is right on Lake Michigan and it feels like you have the whole beach to yourself! This is one of the hidden gem campgrounds in Michigan.
Oak Grove Resort and RV Campground, Holland MI
If you aren’t ready to be rustic, but still want close proximity to Lake Michigan, Oak Grove Resort is a great option. There are complete hookups for RV’s, a swimming pool, hot tub, laundry room, gift shop and cabins available for rent.
Orchard Beach State Park, Manistee
Orchard Beach has an amazing bluff view of the sunset, in a small town, great biking on M22, and is wooded. While the beach is not really family-friendly, you can head south about five minutes to Fifth Street Beach. The beach house bathrooms were clean, and they had tables if you wanted to take a break from the sun.
We love going to Pioneer Park in Muskegon for a weekend camping trip because it’s close, it’s right on Lake Michigan, and you don’t have to have reservations.
P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Muskegon MI
You’ll get amazing panoramic views of Lake Michigan with a unique dune stairway climb at Hoffmaster State Park. The large, modern campground sits on three miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.
With a heated swimming pool, a recreation room with a pool table and video games, a playground, horseshoe pits, volleyball and basketball courts, Salmon Run is sure to make your vacation a fun-filled time. It’s a great place for kids!
With tons of activities and amenities, there’s something for the entire family. Make sure to check out the events calendar before you book, so you can plan your vacation. If you have little ones, you may want to rent a golf cart, the campground is one of the larger campgrounds in West Michigan. Clean, level sites all with water and electric make it easy to relax for 2 nights or up to 2 weeks per season. Sandy Pines also offers Rustic Cabin or Rental Trailer options. They have family activities galore – a splash pad, mini golf, ropes course, four large heated pools and plenty more.
Silver Lake Resort & Campground, Mears MI
Silver Lake Resort and Campground offers a resort-style stay and is conveniently located only one mile from the sand dunes. The campground has over 200 campsites and offers both RV sites and campsites for tent camping or cabins for rent. A playground, catch and release fishing pond, and heated swimming pool will keep the kids busy.
It’s a great little campground, especially for kids! We’ve gone since our girls were babies – it’s our favorite place! Campsites or cabins.
Tyler Creek Golf Course & Campground, Alto
Tyler creek has a great creek/pond area for beginner fisherman, a playground, sandbox, volleyball area, all to keep your kids busy. And, it’s only about a mile away from Boulder Ridge Animal Wildlife Park.
TriPonds Family Camp Resort, Allegan
This is an absolute favorite of ours. Hiking trails, mini-golf, fishing ponds, spacious fields, large lots, friendly staff, and clean facilities. TriPonds is a place you can come to relax, retreat, and reconnect with family and friends. Kids can hit up the playground, mini-golf course, or go fishing for a start at TriPonds Family Camp Resort. The resort hosts various levels of family campsites, including eight rental cabins. Enjoy 90 acres of beautiful shaded trees, hiking trails, peaceful ponds, spacious fields, and large lots.
Yankee Springs Recreation Area, Middleville MI
If you enjoy swimming, fishing, boating, and other water activities check out Yankee Springs. The main campground sits on Gun Lake, but there are a total of nine lakes in the park area.
Van Buren State Park, South Haven, MI
Michigan’s Van Buren State Park sits on picturesque Lake Michigan in South Haven. The campground has 220 modern campsites. With one mile of sandy beach and high dune formations, kids will love to take a roll down the dunes. Local shops and restaurants are only minutes away.
Wabasis Lake Campground, Greenville
Wabasis Lake has been a favorite campground in my husband’s family for years. Now we go every summer. It’s a haven for campers, boaters, and nature enthusiasts! The campground is located within Wabasis Lake Park, so bring your hiking boots, there are plenty of trails between the campground and park. But we can’t forget about the large sand beach, boat ramp, and fully stocked campground store.
Warren Dunes State Park, Sawyer
Beautiful dunes and hiking trails and 3 miles of shoreline await at Warren Dunes. Kids like discovering the little river and dogs love that there’s a pet-friendly spot along the beach.
Whispering Surf Campground, Pentwater
If you love going to Pentwater this smaller campground is only about eight miles away. Not so hard to get into, shady, and there’s access to both Lake Michigan and Bass Lake.
Yogi Bear Jellystone Park, Silver Lake
What can I say, it’s a Yogi Bear Campground! If you’ve never been to a Yogi Bear Campground, you need to book your vacation now. So much for the kids to do, they will never want to leave and beg to come back year after year. Amenities include a large heated pool, kiddie pool with mushroom fountain, arcade, playground, fishing pond, basketball & shuffleboard courts, wagon rides, daily activities, and movies.
Yogi Bear Jellystone Park, South Haven
Another Yogi Bear Campground! Jellystone in South Haven is one of the smaller campgrounds, so it’s perfect for first-time campers. Activities planned for the kids every day! Yogi Bear’s Camp-Resort is all about family fun. The campground has campsites, cabin rentals and offers unique themed weekends. Family activities abound with arcade, laser tag, pedal carts, a large jumping pad and plenty more so boredom won’t be an option.
Warren Dunes State Park, Sawyer MI
Known for the spectacular sand dunes and six miles of hiking trails, Warren Dunes State Park offers views of Lake Michigan you can’t get anywhere else. Semi-modern and modern campsites are available.
Woodchip Campground, Byron Center MI
One of our long-time favorites is Woodchip Campground in Byron Center. It is just outside GR and provides easy access to the lakeshore, shopping, downtown, & surrounding areas. It provides the perfect low-stress getaway for families, with a wide variety of leisure activities (beautiful pool area, modern playground, bounce pillow, free crafts, volleyball, basketball, gaga ball, horseshoes, four square, a newly renovated camp store and even free rootbeer floats!)
NORTHERN MI CAMPING
Aloha State Campground, Cheyboygan
One of the campgrounds in Michigan that families love is near Cheboygan on Mullett Lake. You get access to other rivers and lakes, too. The campground is very nice and clean.
Campers Cove RV Park & Canoe Livery, Alpena
One of the great campgrounds in Michigan for kids..right on the Thunder Bay River. They have an indoor pool for rainy days. .a water trampoline on the river..putt putt golf…tri-wheeled bike rentals…paddleboat, pontoon, and fishing boat rentals. Activities for the kids on holiday weekends and “train rides” for the kiddos. They have cabins to rent or campers to rent as well.
A slightly more rugged camping experience for those wishing to check out Sleeping Bear Dunes.
Interlochen State Park is situated between two well-known fishing and swimming lakes and is across the street from The Interlochen Center for the Arts, which has renowned musicians perform concerts year-round. Maybe you can catch a concert while camping!
Kibby Creek Campground, Ludington
Located in the countryside between Ludington and Pentwater and a mile from Lake Michigan. They have a swimming pool, fishing ponds, playground, kids barrel train, mini-golf, arcade, and camp store featuring ice cream, candy, Slush Puppies, and more!
Despite the name it takes all types from tents to motor homes – the campground is on the Leelanau peninsula and sits right on Lake Leelanau – tons of families, beautiful area – we grew up camping there and is a favorite to return to every year.
Ludington State Park, Ludington MI
I could go on for days why Ludington State Park is so great, it is a must for campers and is always in the top campgrounds in Michigan. Hiking, biking, fishing, tubing down the Sable River, and swimming in either Lake Michigan or Hamlin Lake. Yup, that’s right, two different beaches! Be ready with your camping plans in the winter though, because this campground is a favorite for most, spots do fill up quickly, so be ready to reserve six-months in advance. Big Sable Point Lighthouse sits on Ludington State Park and is a classic Michigan stop. You can climb to the top of the lighthouse (fee applies). The park features three campgrounds with 360 campsites. A one-mile stretch of the Big Sable River runs through the park and provides excellent opportunities for fishing and paddling.
We stayed at Mackinaw Mill Creek last summer, when we were on our way up to camp in the U.P. If you like camping with a view of the Mackinac Bridge, this is the perfect campground for you! We had the most amazing view, especially at sunset. If you are heading over to Mackinac Island, you can buy ferry tickets at their camp store, and they have a shuttle bus that will take you to and from the ferry dock. If you have older kids remember to bring your bikes, the shuttle bus has a trailer so you can bring them to the island (there is a small fee on the ferry for the bikes, but it’s still cheaper than renting on the island).
Petoskey State Park, Petoskey
Wooded campsites along a pristine section of Lake Michigan beach are one of the reasons families love to camp here. Petoskey is a fun family destination in the summer with loads of bike trails and walking paths, a historic downtown area, and great restaurants. The Bear River recreation area is nearby as well. Hunting for Petoskey Stones is a favorite pastime.
Platte River Campground, Honor
Best ever! Super clean grounds, only minutes from Sleepy Bear Dunes, and seconds from the Platte River. There is tubing, canoeing, and kayaking down the river, which ends in Lake Michigan. Nearby biking and hiking trails, and short drives to Traverse City, and Glen Arbor. SO much to do in this area, the list goes on and on. Great for kids!
Poncho’s Pond RV Park, Ludington
Very family-friendly, lots of activities for the kids and has outdoor AND indoor pools (for those rainy days).
Camping in the City? Yes, please! Traverse City State Park is an urban park that features a quarter-mile of beautiful beach on the Grand Traverse Bay. When surrounded by the woods you wouldn’t believe you are only two miles from downtown Traverse City. Being another family favorite campground, make sure to reserve well in advance if you plan on camping during The National Cherry Festival or in the Fall when leaves start to change colors. Also, plan on bringing a wagon to carry all your beach supplies!
Young State Park is located at the east end of beautiful Lake Charlevoix. The beach at Young State Park was voted the “best beach of the year” by the Petoskey News.
CAMP ON THE EASTSIDE
Bay City State Park, Saginaw Bay Area
This gorgeous view comes with a splash pad, large wooden play structure, beach, and wetlands with miles and miles of paved trails on Lake Huron.
Detroit Greenfield RV Park, Ypsilanti/Detroit Area
Before you write this off because you don’t have an RV – they rent RVs! Bring your own or rent one of theirs and you’ll be set up for an amazing adventure. They have an epic waterslide launching you into the lake! Bonus: This campground is a hop skip and a jump from Greenfield Village / Ford Museum. Plus, Detroit fun awaits just 30 minutes east.
Lakeport State Park, Port Huron
Rustic or mini-cabin camping right on the water plus a quick drive into Port Huron and Lexington State Park.
It’s family-friendly on the water and in the woods! This is one of the campgrounds in Michigan with beautiful sunsets. It’s a peaceful getaway where kids can ride bikes and play safely.
Port Crescent State Park, Port Austin
You can get beautiful sites right on the beach and the sunset is incredible! Awesome place for kids and right down the road from Caseville. One of the campgrounds in Michigan that you have to check out.
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, Carsonville, MI
Waterloo Recreation Area, Chelsea MI
If you have a love of horses, make sure to visit Waterloo Recreation Area, the lower peninsula’s largest recreational park. In addition to the two general campgrounds, nature trails, beaches, and boat launches, Waterloo hosts a unique equestrian campground.
CENTRAL MI CAMPGROUNDS
A general store, a beautiful waterfront, and family fun weekends are a sampling of some of the fun amenities at Camp Michiwana. There are 54 campsites, some with water and electric only and others are full hook-up sites. Rustic cabins are also available at this Christian campground located on Long Lake.
Dumont Lake Family Campground, Allegan MI
Bring your tent, camper, RV or rent an RV directly from the Dumont Lake Family Campground. Enjoy 520 feet of private beachfront activities including kayaking, paddleboarding, a new fishing dock, corn hole, and disc golf.
Fort Custer Recreation Area, Augusta MI
Fort Custer is a short distance from both Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. Near Eagle Lake, the campground offers 219 modern campsites. In addition to the campground, this State Park features three lakes, the Kalamazoo River, a swimming beach and more than 25 miles of multi-use trails.
Markin Glen County Park, Kalamazoo
The 38-site campground is located near downtown Kalamazoo, but you would never know it. The park has 160 acres of campsites, trails, beaches, tennis courts, volleyball courts, and fishing.
River Ridge Campground, Breckenridge
They have a pool and spa, it runs right along the Pine River so you can hear the water all night while you sleep. They also have a pond with a water trampoline, a jungle gym, and an aqua slide! It’s a great place with family activities.
Sleepy Hollow State Park, Laingsburg/Greater Lansing area
Sleepy Hollow offers 4 different camping areas on the Lake Ovid with a river running through the grounds. Plus, many trails to experience it all!
Taylor’s Beach Campground, Howell
Affordable family camping with seasonal, overnight, weekly, and monthly campsite rentals. It’s a great place for your family and friends to have fun and enjoy time together.
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, Fremont IN
Just outside of Michigan is Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. Lodging includes 540 campsites, as well as deluxe cottages and rustic cabins. The family-oriented amenities include an indoor pool, three outdoor pools, a water splash park, paddleboat, and rowboat rentals, five playgrounds, game room, mini-golf, pedal cart rental, kiddy train rides, wagon rides, horseshoes, sand volleyball cards and more.
UPPER PENINSULA CAMPGROUNDS IN MICHIGAN
Say Ya to Camping in Da U.P.!
Really, camping in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is a treat. You are a world away and immersed in natural beauty. If you like camping with kids, give one of these UP campgrounds a try!
Note: These are campgrounds in Michigan that our readers have vetted for us. We know there are so many more incredible campgrounds in the U.P., so tell us about your faves in the comments so we can add them to our list!
Looking for campgrounds in Michigan that are on an island? Beaver Island has a few campgrounds if you are interested in taking the ferry over for some good old-fashion rustic camping. None of the campgrounds take reservations, and there is no water or electricity.
Bewabic State Park, Crystal Falls
Bewabic State Park is wonderful place to camp in the U.P. Picnic areas, a hiking trail, two playgrounds, an excellent beach and a boat launch to Fortune Lake are among the additional amenities at this park.
Mouth of Two Hearted River Campground, Newberry
If in the U.P. the Two Hearted River is great. First-come, first-serve basis. No reservations. Tents and small trailer use only, and is located on Lake Superior at the mouth of Two-Hearted River.
Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Paradise
There are two campgrounds at Tahquamenon Falls. If you have younger kids I recommend staying at the Lower Falls. The trail along the falls is very kid-friendly. You can also rent a row-boat and row over to the island. The island is a great adventure. A quick hike around and you will find small water hole areas for kids to splash and play in. If you are camping you can pay for an all day rental and head over to island multiple times. Our younger kids loved it. This is one of our favorite campgrounds in Michigan.
Map of Campgrounds in Michigan
find campgrounds near me
Would love to see Woodchip Campground (in Byron Center) added to your list!
Perfect place to camp with kids. So many fun things for them to do!
Super fun playground (with a huge bounce pillow!), pool, crafts . . .
Especially nice place to camp as it’s located not far from mall, grocery store, restaurants – but still feels like you’re “away from it all” inside the campground.
Clean, updated, and owners are committed to family! https://www.facebook.com/386729578057142/videos/252651962545687/
Woodchip is a great family campground! Owners are fantastic. I would highly recommend this place to anyone. Many activities for children and a beautiful pool!!
I would love to nominate Woodchip Campground in Byron Center. It is an amazing campground for families! They have fun activities, a bounce pillow and swimming pool. Please add them to your list.
Woodchip Campground in Byron Center is amazing!
One of our long-time favorites is Woodchip Campground in Byron Center. It is just outside GR and provides easy access to the lakeshore, shopping, downtown, & surrounding areas. It provides the perfect low-stress getaway for families, with a wide variety of leisure activities (beautiful pool area, modern playground, bounce pillow, free crafts, volleyball, basketball, gaga ball, horseshoes, four square, a newly renovated camp store and even free rootbeer floats!) We love this hide-away close to the city, and have made lots of fun family memories there. It can serve as a convenient home-base to explore West Michigan, or provide a relaxing getaway, without ever leaving the campground.
We love camping at woodchip campground located in Byron Center. It has tons of family fun activities to enjoy. Easy to get to being just west of 131, and just 15 minutes south of Grand Rapids. It is also just 1.5 miles from Kent trails for biking and walking.
Woods and waters in white cloud is my favorite as a child and now a mom. Weekend themes are super fun for kids!.
Thank you for your article. All campgrounds is awesome
My family has a camping trip to Saginaw Country Park last summer. This campsite is home to 151 sites located near a small lake. The lake has several features that make it awesome for swimmers; one of them is the sandy beach. Some of the amazing activities my son and my daughter can engage hayrides.les.
Where can you tent camp for under $20 with a family?
Kibby Creek Campground | Ludington
Located in the countryside between Ludington and Pentwater and a mile from Lake Michigan. We have both shaded and grassy sites that can accommodate tents, pop-ups, trailers, fifth wheels, and motor homes. We have a swimming pool, fishing ponds, playground, kids barrel train, mini golf, arcade, and camp store featuring ice cream, candy, Slush Puppies and more! A family favorite for decades. Now with more restrooms and beautifully remodeled restrooms!
Campers Cove in Alpena is a great campground for kids..right on the Thunder Bay River. They have an indoor pool for rainy days. .a water trampoline on the river..putt putt golf..tri-wheeled bike rentals…paddle boat, pontoon and fishing boat rentals. Activities for the kids on holiday weekends and “train rides” for the kiddos. They have cabins to rent or campers to rent as well. Should be added to the list.
Taylors Beach Campground in Howell is a great place for kids.
Jellystone in South Haven is amazing. Activities planned for the kids everyday!
You missed mentioning Triponds Campground. This is an absolute favorite of ours. Mini golf, paddle boarding, fishing ponds, jump pad, petting /walking goats …. It is awesome!
Absolutely love Lake Leelanau RV Park – despite the name it takes all types from tents to motor homes- the campground is on the Leelanau peninsula and sits right on Lake Leelanau – tons of families, beautiful area – we grew up camping there and is a favorite to return to every year
The discription for River Ridge Resort is actually River Ridge Campground in Breckenridge MI. This is a very kid friendly park.
How about Logan hills campground in Hale Michigan! It’s family friendly on the water and in the woods! Beautiful sunsets and peaceful getaway where kids can ride bikes and play safely
Port Crescent State Park, in Port Austin is one of our favorites! We go there every summer! You can get beautiful sites right on the beach and the sunset is incredible! Awesome place for kids and right down the road from Caseville.
It’s been YEARS since we’ve been to Stony Haven…we tent camped in the back 40 there back in the day.
Our kids LOVE Mackinac Mill Creek just outside of Mackinac City…I’ve been going there since I was a kid. 🙂
we go to salmon run in grant ,mi. Its great for kids!
Just bought a pop up camper that we are excited about. Most of the state parks and Pioneer Park are already booked for Memorial Day weekend. Any suggestions on where we could try to get in that weekend? Thanks!!
River ridge is on the Muskegon river.
Bewabic State Park is wonderful place to camp in the U.P. A wonderful place, we go a couple times a year.
Covenant Hills in Otisville is awesome for families!
We LOVE Pioneer Park! We will be going back one last time before school starts. It is clean and has great areas for kids to play. Lake Michigan beaches can’t be beat and that is where we spend most of our time while camping at Pioneer park. It is very close to Michigan Adventure and that makes a great day trip. Highly recommend.
Has anyone camped at LakeView Campsite on Hamlin Lake in Ludington?
We love Hill & Hollow Campground in Pentwater as well as Muskegon State Park. Hill & Hollow have two nice pools to choose from and nice shaded lots. Muskegon State Park is right on Lake Michigan and it feels like you have the whole beach to yourself!
I don’t know how Young State Park didn’t make this list!! BEST campground ever!:) Especially great for families with little kids…have been camping there since I was born:) Ludington is a close second for us too.
Pioneer Park! Muskegon , Right on Lake MI!
I was excited by the title, but I think my style of camping might be different and so maybe this list doesn’t work for my family? When I see things like Jellystone and “well manicured grass,” I get turned off. I think generators, lawns and RVs. Not my idea of a pleasant camping experience. Are there walk-in sites at these places? For Sleeping Bear Dunes area, we’ve always liked DH Day, but haven’t made it out there in a few years. The whole family has also enjoyed camping on Beaver Island, but that takes some time and money to get to. While not on my list of very favorites, Diamond Lake campground has been a good stand-by when we want to be close to the North Country Trail. Btw, if you want a roof and showers, you can also stay at the North Country Trail Association’s historical schoolhouse for very cheap in White Cloud.
Julie, there’s a little bit of everything included here. If you like a more natura experience, try one of the walkin sites at Platte River. I camped there awhile ago and it was fun, but be prepared to carry all your equipment in.
Cool! Thanks!
I agr4 Julie I think of sleeping in a tent in the woods, no running water just “roughing it”. But we all have different opinions. We went to a camp ground in Manton that was really nice an peaceful. If in the UP the 2hearted river is great. We got lost getting to the sites since the GPS stopped working though.
Stay away from Yankee Springs/Gun Lake this year. All beaches are closed, and the lake’s test results for E. Coli are twice as much as the shut-down levels.
Young state park is the BEST.
We live in Traverse City and go to Interlochen State Park, already been there 3 times this summer!
Sandy Pines is close enough for Dad to get to work. Kids can play at the water park, ropes course, tennis, basketball, gaga ball, dodge ball, mini golf, beach fun and rent a golf cart to get around the park as well as play a 18 holes of golf. THis is our first year there and are loving it.
Orchard beach is beautiful, been there a few times.
We’re headed to Wabasis tomorrow. So excited 🙂
I love Pentwater. We prefer a smaller campground about 8 miles away called “whispering surf” . Not so hard to get into, shady, and there’s access to both Lake Mi and Bass lk.
Lakeside is an awesome campground. You’d be surprised you can’t hear the highway and they do alot for kids and its very clean, and popular!!
I agree Jason but it is always full!
It cracks me up every time we drive by that campground along the highway in Cedar Springs. How is that camping? lol
Has anyone camped at Tyler Creek in Alto?
Yes, we go there every year. Tyler creek is great. Just got back this week actually! Very clean pool, super relaxed and our favorite spot in lot 7 or 8. We have 3 young kids and being right off the playground, sandbox, volleyball is awesome. Never very busy and always a lot of fun. The “petting zoo” is more like farm animals, but the kids always get a kick out of it. For sure recommend… it’s one of our favorites.
it sounds really fun
All great campgrounds