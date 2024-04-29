Bet! Color Factory Chicago will Rizz You Up, No Cap

OMG, Color Factory Slays
Yeah, I know, mom using slang is eyeroll central. But it is sooo fun to watch my teens cringe when ‘cringe’ rolls off my tongue. IFKYK, right?
Seriously, if you have teens, tweens or any other people in your life that love filling up their camera roll with the 0.5 shots and selfies galore, then Color Factory in downtown Chicago might just be your next stop.
Part art museum, part interactive experience, the Color Factory exhibits highlight elements of Chicago, like the colors of its flag and local delicacies.
Full of twists and turns, it will keep you guessing and entertained from start to finish.
What Stood Out
Located in the lower level of Sears Tower (Willis Tower, if I must) the Color Factory is made up of 14 unique experiences knit together by color and sensation.
Not only are your eyeballs on a delightful journey, your tastebuds and other senses get to join the party, too.
Multiple mini snacks on the go – from macaroons to jelly beans to ice cream – were a delightful surprise.
And the easy hands-free photo system, with QR-codes and cameras strategically placed throughout the museum meant I didn’t have to need a phone to capture the fun.
Color Factory Room Highlights
Walking through the one-way color trail is a take-your-time endeavor. You know you can’t go back, so you want to linger and experience every nook and cranny of every room before you move on to the next. Some of the rooms that gave use the biggest jolts are called out here.
Confetti Room: Have a blast throwing confetti at each other, capturing playful photos.
Minty Ball Pit: Jump and slide your way into a giant pit filled with soft, mint-colored balls.
Mirror Maze: Good luck keeping a straight face in this zany maze made entirely of mirrors and colorful things you can climb on.
Pop Rocks Color Quiz: Guess different flavors just by their colors—surprisingly tricky!
Windy Balloon Room: It’s a different kind of windy city with these air-propelled balloons floating all around you.
What You Get with Your Ticket
Snacks: There are free snacks like macaroons and jelly beans as you walk through the exhibits.
Photos: Don’t worry about taking pictures; there are cameras set up so you can get great family photos emailed to you for free.
Interactive Fun: Every exhibit has something fun to touch, play with, or participate in.
Kid & Teen Friendly: It’s designed to keep kids and tweens engaged and entertained.
Good Photo Opportunities: You’ll find plenty of cool spots to take photos with your friends
Practical Info
Location: Inside Willis Tower, 320 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL. Enter through Jackson Boulevard and head to Lower Level 2.
Tickets: Starting at $29. For the best pricing, book online ahead of time
Duration: Plan for around 90 minutes.
What to Wear: Comfy shoes and cute clothes.
When to Visit: For fewer crowds, visit early in the morning or during weekdays.
Final Thoughts:
I highly recommend visiting if you’re looking for a teen-friendly activity in Chicago.
Compared to other similar attractions like the Museum of Ice Cream, we thought Color Factory offers more things to do and tastier treats, making it a better value for a family outing.
So, if you’re kinda into art, want an immersive experience that lets you taste, smell, and even hear color, Color Factory is probably something you will really enjoy.