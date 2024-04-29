Bet! Color Factory Chicago will Rizz You Up, No Cap

OMG, Color Factory Slays

Yeah, I know, mom using slang is eyeroll central. But it is sooo fun to watch my teens cringe when ‘cringe’ rolls off my tongue. IFKYK, right?

Seriously, if you have teens, tweens or any other people in your life that love filling up their camera roll with the 0.5 shots and selfies galore, then Color Factory in downtown Chicago might just be your next stop.