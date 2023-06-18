How To Visit Washington DC with Kids: 2023’s Top Attractions, Tips, and More!

Metro FYI

Washington DC’s Metro rail system is easy to navigate. It’s made up of six different lines, each with its own color, and every stop is labeled with a color and a name, which makes it easy to know which line to take to all the different attractions.

Stations are clean and clearly marked, and the Metro runs from early morning to late at night so you can make the most of your time in the city.

HOT TIP: Before you go, print off a hard copy of the DC Metro Map (in color if possible) – the Metro is easy to navigate if you know what the names of the stations at the end of each line are.

The trains say “Orange Line to New Carrollton” or “Orange Line to Vienna” instead of which direction the rail cars are heading.

If you plan to ride the Metro at all, consider a SmarTrip Card! It’s a rechargeable card used to pay for your Metro rides. You swipe it to get into each station and swipe it again to get out.

Our kids loved the responsibility of swiping their own cards before and after all of our metro rides.

You can also use the card to pay for bus rides and parking in some metro lots.

SmarTrip cards are available to purchase at any Metro Station – you can also get a SmarTrip card online ahead of time.

If you’re staying outside of downtown, consider the 3-day unlimited SmarTrip pass that allows you to ride as many times, and on as many lines as you want.

Riding the Metro into and out of the city each day will save you time and money because parking in the city is expensive and can be difficult to find – especially during busy seasons.

Ride the Metro and get ready to explore all that Washington D.C. has to offer.