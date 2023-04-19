Grand Haven MI: 22 Best Things to Do, Plus Where to Stay & Eat

Oddside Ales

41 Washington Avenue #160, Grand Haven, MI 49417



Odd Side Ales offers craft brews and artisan coffee at their Side Bar cafe. Couple this with a lovely dining environment and find a perfect place to throw one back. Their dining space is great for meeting up with a friend for coffee or a weekday lunch, getting some virtual work done, or dinner out with a significant other.



While they do not have a kitchen, there is a list of restaurants who will deliver food right to your table. Or choose to bring in carryout.



There is an indoor rental space available from Labor Day to Memorial Day. With a capacity of up to 40 people, host a medium size gathering in this private space. Fill out the form on their website for more information.