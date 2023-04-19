Grand Haven MI: 22 Best Things to Do, Plus Where to Stay & Eat

Have the Best Time in Grand Haven MI
Grand Haven is a beloved beachy vacation town on the shore of Lake Michigan.
Known for its quaint, small-town charm and scenic views of the lakeshore, this West Michigan escape comes alive with things to do in the summer.
Countless family-friendly activities await in Grand Haven from festivals, shopping, and dining to beaches, hiking, and more.
Visiting for the weekend, staying for the day, or just a few hours, we have lots of ideas to fill your time!
Things to do in Grand Haven MI
There are endless ways to explore and find things to do in Grand Haven MI.
Use this list of family-friendly activities including the beach, festivals, and food to keep everyone entertained and well-fed.
Fishing on the Grand Haven Pier
1 – Sink Your Feet into the Sand at Grand Haven State Park
1001 South Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Grand Haven State Park is easily the most famous of the Grand Haven beaches. With over a half mile of sugar sand beach, it’s one of the iconic things to do in Grand Haven.
Find bathrooms, a beach house, playground, picnic areas, and food concessions, making this a perfect place to visit with the family.
Grand Haven State Park Beach
Walk out onto the pier or explore the State Park’s 48 acres. The State Park also offers many camping sites if you’d like to extend your stay.
Fee: A Michigan State Park pass or a day pass is required for entry.
Good to know: The State Park beaches use a flag system (Green, Yellow, Red, Double Red) to inform visitors of water conditions and when it’s safe or hazardous to enter the water as a swimmer.
On double Red flag days, the swimming area is closed and swimmers are not allowed to enter the water. Swimmers who violate the notice can be fined up to $500. Check swimming conditions at Grand Haven State Park’s Facebook page.
More Beaches: This and other great beaches are listed in our Michigan Beach Directory.
2 – Wander & Shop in Downtown Grand Haven MI
Washington Avenue, Grand Haven MI 49417
The Downtown area is another main attraction in Grand Haven. In fact, Grand Haven Michigan has one of the best little downtowns in West Michigan.
There are many local shops and scrumptious eateries to visit.
Downtown Grand Haven MI
The downtown area is connected to the beach area via a boardwalk – more on that in the next section.
Visiting Downtown Grand Haven with Kids?
Head to the Splash Pad (101 N Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417)
Located near downtown, this small spray pad is next to the river and is surrounded by a grassy area.
Stop at MacKite Downtown
106 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven, MI 49417
MacKites & Toys is a great place to visit for one-of-a-kind gifts – kites included! A stop inside is an easy way one can add a little fun to a trip to downtown Grand Haven. Their walls are loaded with games, puzzles, toys, beach umbrellas, sand toys, boogie boards and more.
MacKite in Downtown Grand Haven
3 – Stroll the Boardwalk & Get a Pronto Pup
313 S Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
As mentioned, you can travel the 1.5-mile boardwalk from downtown all the way to the Lake Michigan beach, South Pier, and lighthouses.
Enjoy the exquisite view along the Grand River as you walk. Feel the breeze on your face and watch the boats come in and go out from the great lake.
There are quite a few places to stop along the boardwalk.
Pronto Pup is a great choice for a savory bite. This winsome little shop is a staple in Grand Haven MI.
Pronto Pups on the Grand Haven Boardwalk
Pronto Pups are in essence, freshly made corndogs but they’re also so much more.
They are a scrumptious, mouth-watering Grand Haven delicacy that people willingly wait an hour in line for.
Good to know: Pronto Pup accepts cash only and they are open seasonally from May through September.
4 – Walk the Grand Haven Pier
South Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Continue walking the boardwalk until you reach the South Pier. (Of course, while still enjoying your yummy Pronto Pups.)
You’re sure to get the perfect Grand Haven MI photos from the pier.
Good to Know: Exercise caution while venturing out onto the pier in any weather. The pier can get slippery when wet or in freezing conditions and people have fallen in or been swept off the pier by big waves.
Grand Haven offers more information on water safety.
5 – Admire the Grand Haven Lighthouses
S Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
The Grand Haven South Pier is home to two lighthouses, and they are among Michigan’s favorites.
Both buildings on the pier are lighthouses.
The one at the very end of the concrete catwalk is the South Pierhead Outer Light. It’s equipped with a fog-horn.
The taller structure – the one that looks more like a traditional lighthouse – is known as the Inner Pier Lighthouse.
Grand Haven Inner Pierhead Lighthouse
In the summer, twinkling lights illuminate the walkway between the two beacons. In the winter, it looks something like this-
The Grand Haven Inner Pierhead Lighthouse is the tall, cylindrical building
The Grand Haven lighthouse duo also make for great photo backdrops.
Grand Haven Lighthouses in the background
6 – Stay Up Late for the Grand Haven Musical Fountain
1 North Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Hanging around for the evening? You must see the Grand Haven Musical Fountain at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium!
Take a seat in the amphitheater and settle in. Every day at sundown, you’re invited to enjoy the free choreographed light and water display at the largest musical fountain in the world!
Bright colors, flashing lights, and upbeat music create an enchanting experience. Shows run 25-30 minutes.
Grand Haven Musical Fountain
At different times throughout the year the Musical Fountain puts on “Themed Displays.” Some of their past themes include Jimmy Buffet, The Greatest Showman, and even Disney themes like Encanto and Frozen. Check the schedule on their website.
The show is a free event and begins at dusk each evening from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
7 – Hike the Trails at Rosy Mound Natural Area
13925 Lakeshore Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Rosy Mound Natural Area offers beautiful wooded trails leading to a sandy beach along Lake Michigan. The paths are a mixture of gravel and a wooden boardwalk.
There are a total of 360 stairs that go up and over the dune to the lake. If you have little ones, we recommend wearing them in a carrier.
Take your time on the stairs. It’s a beautiful hike with built in places to take frequent breaks if needed.
Go at your own pace and soak in the scenery. It will be a worthwhile, soul filling excursion.
If the stairs are a problem, there are alternate paths which lead through the wooded park.
Park fees: daily $8 per vehicle or $25 for annual permit sticker ($15 for Ottawa County residents).
Please note: dogs are not allowed at this park. Click here for details.
8 – Put a Grand Haven Festival on Your Calendar
Grand Haven MI 49417
Who doesn’t love a good festival? If you’re looking for a great summertime event, Grand Haven Michigan has the answer.
Great Lakes Kite Festival – May 20-21, 2023
Grand Haven State Park 1001 S. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Join kite flyers from around the world at the Great Lakes Kite Festival. Watch world-famous stunt fliers maneuver kites bigger than school buses. There’s even a spot to fly your own kite.
Admission is free, if parking at the State Park you need a State Park pass. Daily passes are available.
Grand Haven Kite Festival
Arts Festival – June 23-25, 2023
Washington St, Grand Haven MI 49417
Over 85 artists come to Grand Haven from across the country for this arts festival. View art displayed outside the walls of museums and meet the creators who designed them.
Admission to this three-day event is free.
Coast Guard Festival and Fireworks – July 28 to August 6, 2023
113 N 2nd St, Grand Haven MI 49417
The Coast Guard Festival began as a simple picnic and rowing festival in 1924. It has grown into a week long event to recognize and celebrate the brave individuals who are a part of the U.S. Coast Guard. Enjoy festivities, food, and fireworks.
Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest – August 12, 2023
Grand Haven City Beach S. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Want to build a gawk-worthy sand masterpiece? Well, this event might be for you! Put those sand castle building skills to the test this summer at the Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest! Create your sculpture inside the 2-hour window before judges walk through to determine the winner.
9 – Make Sure You’re at the Coast Guard Festival
Grand Haven MI 49417
Speaking of festivals, The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is perhaps one of the most well known things to do in Grand Haven.
This festival draws visitors from the area and all over the country. What began in 1924 as a picnic for service members has grown to a festival that draws over 350,000 people to the area that are ready to check off all those fun summer bucket list activities.
This year the festival is running July 28 – August 6, 2023.
Parade of Boats at the Coast Guard Festival
Service members who have sacrificed their lives in the service of their country are honored during the multi-day event.
All kinds of activities await at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, including carnival, fireworks, two different parades, a parade of ships, free ship tours, and more.
10 – Dine at Grand Haven City Beach
S Harbor Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Grand Haven City Beach is just 0.4 miles south of the Grand Haven State Park, making it a good alternative on days when the State Park beach is full.
Located along South Harbor Drive, this beach is also easy to get to from downtown Grand Haven.
Enjoy beachside dining at Notos at the Bil-Mar
Dogs are allowed on a leash 11AM – 5 PM (Memorial Day – Labor Day) at Grand Haven City Beach. In the off-season (from Labor Day – Memorial Day) dogs are allowed at all times if on a leash.
Noto’s at the Bil-Mar
1223 S Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417
This restaurant is only a short jaunt from Grand Haven City Beach and a great place to land after spending the morning or afternoon in the sun and in the water. Indulge in delicious dining with lakefront views, or order food to go and have a picnic on the beach.
11 – Ride the Grand Haven Trolley
440 N Ferry St., Grand Haven MI 49417
Save your legs and add a little fun to your visit by riding a Grand Haven Trolley. The Harbor Trolley is a unique (and extremely inexpensive) way to see the streets of Grand Haven.
All summer long you can ride the historic trolley to points of interest such as the Boardwalk, Chinook Pier, and the State Park. The trolley runs from noon – 8 PM, and it includes a historic tour of the town.
These buses, operated by Harbor Transit, are outfitted to look like old timey trolleys.
Grand Haven Trolley
Catch the trolleys at any intersection around town (except along US-31 and M-104). The trolleys run seven days a week Memorial Day – Labor Day.
They offer two different loops, the Buccaneer Loop includes Downtown Grand Haven MI. The Laker Loop runs from the south side of the Grand River channel to the north side.
Cost to ride is $2.50 for adults (18 years and older), senior citizens and children (3-17 years old) are $1.25, and children two and under ride for free with an adult, although in 2022 the fares were not collected.
Trolley runs noon-8pm daily from June – August
12 – Get Out on the Water
Grand Haven MI 49456
For a different way to explore Grand Haven, why not explore it from the water?
Boating the Grand River in Grand Haven MI
Rent a Boat
Floating your way through town is a great way to experience the Grand River and Spring Lake waterways.
At Grand Haven Boat Rentals (1211 Jackson St, Grand Haven, MI ), choose between cruising pontoon boat rentals or sports pontoons that can tow a tube.
Note: Most boat rental companies allow pets on board but do check for restrictions and added fees. Michigan law requires children to wear floatation devices and adults to have one accessible.
Try Kayaking the Inland Waterways
For a low-key day on the water, you’ll want to go kayaking. No experience or license is required for kayak rentals.
Lakeshore Kayak Rental – Spring Lake, MI
Here are a few rental places:
West Marine: 810 Jackson St., Grand Haven, MI 49417
Lakeshore Kayak Rental: 15348 Cleveland St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
Most rental facilities provide life jackets in addition to boat or kayak rentals.
Take Friends on the Grand Haven Cycleboat
For a non-traditional way to get out on the water, hop on the Grand Haven Cycleboat.
This 16 passenger ride is powered by you, the passenger. The Cycleboat operates on the Grand River. Take a two hour cruise along the Grand River and bring along a friend or two.
The captain steers the boat while the passengers paddle and provide the momentum for the boat to move.
Grand Haven Cycleboat
Bring your own beverages and snacks for a good time and they will provide coolers. This trip is a great idea for a date, hang out with friends, or small party.
13 – Soak Up a Lake Michigan Sunset
Lake Michigan, Grand Haven MI 49417
Any fun-filled day spent in Grand Haven can be made even better by a Lake Michigan sunset. Find a beach and walk along the shores of Lake Michigan as the sun begins to go down.
Take in the glorious colors of the sunset as they dance on the waves of the Big Lake. During the summer, sunset is around 9 PM or later.
Pier and Lighthouses in Grand Haven MI
14 – Take the Pups to a Grand Haven Dog Beach
Grand Haven MI 49417
Here are a few beach locations near Grand Haven Michigan that allow your pups to tag along.
Grand Haven City Beach
S Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417
This beach is located off of South Harbor Drive and within walking distance of downtown Grand Haven. Dogs are allowed here on a leash.
Kirk Park
9791 Lakeshore Drive, West Olive, MI 49460
Just a 15 minute drive south of downtown Grand Haven, Kirk park allows dogs to roam off leash.
Grand Haven is ripe with dog-friendly outdoor spaces, including dog-friendly beaches.
15 – Hike Dewey Hill
Grand Haven MI 49456
Dewey Hill is a sand dune directly across the street from Downtown Grand Haven. In the 1940s, city residents planted dune grass and trees on the dune to keep its sand from blowing into the river and to stabilize it.
Today, the dune is still there but has been renamed the Kitchel Dune. It lies on 3.7 acres within the city-owned Kitchel Lindquist Hartger Dunes Preserve and is home to the Grand Haven Musical Fountain.
Follow the Connie Lindquist Trail to find the base of Dewey Hill. As you hike, please take extra care to stay on the marked trails.
Grand Haven Dewey Hill/Kitchel Dune Area Map
This Dune preserve is located on the north side of Grand Haven. The 15-minute drive to the preserve from Downtown will take you through the town of Ferrysburg.
Dewey Hill and Musical Fountain from the South side of the channel
This area is a dune preservation, and any sort of traffic off the path can harm the dunes and the local ecosystem.
16 – Stop in at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum
200 Washington Ave, Grand Haven MI 49417
The Tri-Cities Historical Museum has been a part of the Grand Haven area since 1959.
The Museum is home to both stationary and rotating exhibits. They have annual events such as “Haunted Museum” in October and “Holly Jolly Family Day” in December.
Tri-Cities Historical Museum
Go to their website to learn more about their current and upcoming exhibits.
The museum offers tours, outreach programs, and they even have learning kits to loan out. These services, although free, require reservations. School tours are offered throughout the year and sensory days for neurodivergent visitors.
Admission to the museum is free and street parking is available on Washington St.
17 – Play Pickleball, Skate, or Ski at Mulligan’s Hollow
600 Y Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Mulligan’s Hollow is Grand Haven’s largest public park with activities for any season.
This 80-acre piece of land is home to the Ski Bowl, YMCA, tennis courts, softball diamonds, soccer fields, and it most recently became home to the Grand Haven Skatepark and new pickleball courts.
The skate park is made up of 13,000 square feet of ramps made for bikes, roller blades, and skate boards. The park features include: a view of Lake Michigan, full sized bowl, quarter pipe, Hubba box, box rails, c-rails, 2 five stair rails, and one 7 stair rail.
Winter at Mulligan’s Hollow
In the winter you can enjoy the outdoors at the Ski Bowl. There are eight different downhill runs perfect for skiing or snowboarding. Day passes and rentals are available. Check their their website for hours and rates.
18 – Play at Imagination Station
1 Y Drive, Grand Haven MI 49417
Imagination Station is a parent’s dream. The huge playground is unique with its different structures and equipment. It’s outfitted with handicap accessible and adaptive equipment.
Redesigned in 2019, the playground now features a bouncy, rubber play surface, sure to soften any tumbles kiddos may take.
Imagination Station Playground Grand Opening
Did we mention it’s fenced in with one way in and out, making this a great space for little wanderers?
The only drawback to this park is trying to get the kids to leave at the end of the day!
19 – Hit Up the Beach at North Beach Park
18775 N Shore Drive, Ferrysburg MI 49409
Located just north of Grand Haven, and fairly close to Ottawa Sands Park, along the shores of Lake Michigan. North Beach Park is one of the lesser known beaches in the Grand Haven area but worth a trip.
Unlike other beaches in the area, the parking lot is only a few steps from the beach. Making the sand and water easily accessible.
The park features a covered picnic area, public bathrooms, playground, water spigot for washing sand off, and easy access to the beach.
They have a wheel chair accessible beach walk. The dunes are a short hike to a scenic overlook of the great lake.
North Beach Park on Lake Michigan
Park fees: $8 per vehicle daily or $25 for annual permit sticker ($15 for Ottawa County residents).
20 – Spend the Afternoon at Ottawa Sands County Park
18153 N Shore Drive, Spring Lake MI 49456
Ottawa Sands County Park is a fun and mildly challenging climb, due to the sand. The sandy trails are relatively flat but not stroller friendly. Again, a carrier is recommended for little kids.
There are a few different trails to venture on. The main trail makes a loop around the lake.
Sandy Trails at Ottawa County Park
Attention bird watchers: bring those binoculars. There are many birdhouses and even a bald eagles’ nesting area. For a fun activity see how many different species of birds you can identify.
Bathroom facilities include portajohns at the trailhead.
Good to know: It can get very hot in the summer months with the sand and sun. If visiting in the summer either a morning or evening trip would be recommended.
21 – Beach, Hike, and Play at Kirk Park
9791 Lakeshore Drive, West Olive MI 49460
Kirk Park is a dog friendly park and beach near Grand Haven MI. This park offers barrier free access to picnic areas, restrooms, and a trail to the Lake Michigan overlook.
The park also offers a playground, hiking and cross country ski trails, a reservable picnic shelter and lodge, and modern restrooms.
Follow the path to the beach through the woods and over the dunes. The trail includes over 500 stairs and steep drop offs. This trek might be difficult for some hikers, especially little ones.
Just 15 minutes from downtown Grand Haven, Kirk Park is another great stop to add to any itinerary.
Park fees: daily $8 per vehicle or $25 for annual permit sticker ($15 for Ottawa County residents).
22 – Visit Nearby Spring Lake
Spring Lake MI 49456
The Village of Spring Lake is a short five minute drive north of Grand Haven along the Grand River. Spring Lake offers many places to explore, shop, and dine.
Mill Point Park and Preserve
612 W Savidge St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
Here is the perfect spot to spend the day outside. This park offers a boat launch, grills, playground equipment, and picnic area. It has bathrooms and trails for biking and walking.
Tanglefoot Park
312 W Exchange St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
Located on the south shore of Spring Lake. The park features a pavilion, kayak and boat launch, kayak rentals, picnic tables, outdoor fireplace, farmers market, and wedding and event rental spaces.
North Beach Park
18775 N Shore Dr, Ferrysburg, MI 49409
An exciting little beach tucked away in the northern part of Ottawa County. They offer beach access, modern restrooms, a play structure, covered picnic area, and is near a dune overlook.
Idle Hour Cafe
213 W Savidge St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
The perfect little spot offering breakfast and lunch. Meet up with a friend for coffee or stop in to take a break. They have started serving dinner on certain nights of the week too. Check their Facebook page for more details.
Fill Up on Great Food
Spending a day or a weekend and completing our list of things to do in Grand Haven is bound to leave any person hungry.
If you’re wondering where to eat and drink in Grand Haven Michigan, we have a round-up of wonderful Grand Haven restaurants to try!
Fricano’s Pizza Tavern
1400 Fulton St., Grand Haven MI 49417
If anything, get the pizza. Fricano’s Pizza Tavern is a “cherished landmark that [is known for bringing] pizza to Michigan in 1949.” Founded by Gus Fricano, the tavern is a well-known and beloved local landmark. It has been operating for over 70 years!
Paisley Pig
501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven MI 49417
One of the best local dinner restaurants in town. The Paisley Pig offers a nice spot to relax and bite into some good food. They offer catering and takeout options too. Check out their website for ordering info and find their weekday specials.
The Morning Star Cafe
711 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven, MI 49417
The Morning Star is a great local place if you’re looking for a breakfast or brunch option. They’re open seven days a week, early mornings until mid-afternoon.
Aside from their indoor dining room, outdoor seating is available. They offer order pickup too. Simply call ahead to order, their phone number is 616-844-1131.
Oddside Ales
41 Washington Avenue #160, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Odd Side Ales offers craft brews and artisan coffee at their Side Bar cafe. Couple this with a lovely dining environment and find a perfect place to throw one back. Their dining space is great for meeting up with a friend for coffee or a weekday lunch, getting some virtual work done, or dinner out with a significant other.
While they do not have a kitchen, there is a list of restaurants who will deliver food right to your table. Or choose to bring in carryout.
There is an indoor rental space available from Labor Day to Memorial Day. With a capacity of up to 40 people, host a medium size gathering in this private space. Fill out the form on their website for more information.
The Toasted Pickle
112 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven MI 49417
The Toasted Pickle has amazing, one-of-a-kind, sandwiches. This sandwich shop is an iconic restaurant in Grand Haven Michigan and a local favorite.
The menu offers full and half sandwich options, soups, salads, sides of french fries and fried pickle poppers, different dessert options, and a satisfying kids menu. If you have a mac and cheese lover in the group, they’ll be delighted with the house made mac and cheese!
Located in downtown Grand Haven, their restaurant offers dine-in, carryout, pick up, or delivery to Odd Side Ales (right to your table!).
Electric Hero
20 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven MI 49417
Electric Hero is another great sandwich shop in Grand Haven. They feature soups, salads, and a wide variety of hot and cold sandwich options. They also feature vegetarian and vegan options.
Place your order in the shop or online. If you’re hosting a gathering, they have catering options available.
Arturo’s
305 N Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven, MI 49417
In the mood for some tacos? Arturo’s Tacos is your taco stop. Visit for “Taco Monday” and get discounted tacos! Order tacos “American Style” (served with lettuce, tomato, and cheese) or “Mexican Style” (served with cilantro and onion).
Not in the mood for tacos? They offer a varied selection of authentic Mexican food options such as tostadas, burritos, salad, and tortas (Mexican flatbread sandwiches) with choice of meat and toppings, and more.
Beat their Super Burrito challenge and not only is your Super Burrito free, but also receive a t-shirt, a photo on their burrito wall of fame, and free tacos.
Where to Stay in Grand Haven MI
With so many things to do here staying overnight, or a few nights, allows the fun to keep on going!
Take a look at our list of Grand Haven hotels, Airbnbs, vacation rentals, & overnight accommodations and there’s sure to be a spot for meeting your travel needs.
Looking Glass Beachfront Inn
1100 South Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417
The Looking Glass Beachfront Inn is a top Michigan romantic getaway! This small five-bedroom Bed & Breakfast sits atop a sand dune and overlooks Lake Michigan, the pier, and the lighthouses. Plus, they are directly across the street from the beach, which can be seen from the fabulous deck.
The room rates vary by lake view, size, and bathroom amenities, but all are tastefully decorated and are coupled with a fresh made breakfast.
Baymont by Wyndham Grand Haven
1500 S Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven, MI 49417
For a Hotel with a convenient location, look no further. The Baymont is located just off of US-31, and within 10 minutes of the beach and downtown area.
The hotel has a pool and hot tub for those who like the water, but might not enjoy the beach. They have board games in the lobby to add a little enrichment to your stay.
Best Western Beacon Inn
1525 S Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven, MI 49417
Best Western Beacon Inn is conveniently located within a 5-minute drive to the State Park. Receive free breakfast with your stay and access to their indoor swimming pool and hot tub, weight room, and business services.
Some of the rooms offer exterior, motel-like, room access and are not connected to the hotel structure. Be sure to make a note when making a reservation.
Harbor House Inn
114 S Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417
This 1987 Victorian style inn offers a cozy common area and fireplace with a selection of board games and books. View the Grand River Channel from the common area.
You will be met by three floors with 19 guest rooms. The first floor is handicap accessible and they offer many accessible features within the grounds.
Harbor House Inn is conveniently located within walking distance of the beach and downtown area.
Holiday Inn Grand Haven-Spring Lake, an IHG Hotel
940 W Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456
Located along the Grand River in Spring Lake, this hotel is just few minutes from Grand Haven’s downtown and State Park.
It features both indoor and outdoor swimming pools and hot tub. The rooms are spacious and some even have balconies.
The on site restaurant makes dining effortless. If staying in the Spring or Summer months, there is a lawn outside equipped with yard games and a tiki bar for an evening drink.
The Carriage House on Lake Michigan
Grand Haven, MI 49417
This rental house offers lovely accommodations with historic charm and stunning views of Lake Michigan. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, it can comfortably host up to four guests.
Equipped with a range of amenities, including a full kitchen and dining space, high-speed internet, cable TV, heating and air conditioning, as well as an onsite washer and dryer. What more could a person need?
The Carriage House boasts an idyllic outdoor space straight out of a storybook. The private backyard offers stunning views of Lake Michigan, adding to the winsome details of the landscaping. Arrive here and relax with the feeling of being away from it all.
The property is situated along Lake Michigan shoreline, just five miles south of Grand Haven, and conveniently located off of M-31.
Everything about The Carriage House makes it an ideal destination for your next getaway in any season!
Downtown Waterfront Condo
Downtown Grand Haven, MI 49417
Stay right in the middle of it all at this two-bedroom, one-bath condo. The condo comfortably sleeps up to four people and offers gorgeous views and a spacious living room for stretching out and relaxing.
An added bonus is the private waterfront deck just outside the front door. Walk out the front door and stroll down the pier or watch the sunset over the Grand River channel from the living room.
Find a fully stocked kitchen, a washer and dryer, and bed linens. Everything needed is here for a fun-filled stay.
Grand Haven Lodging Map
FAQs
Where is Grand Haven?
Grand Haven is located in the northern part of Ottawa County on the Lake Michigan shore. It is about 40 miles west of Grand Rapids. This makes Grand Haven an easy destination for a day trip if you can’t stay overnight.
What is Grand Haven MI known for?
Grand Haven is famous for the Musical Fountain and iconic red lighthouses. Grand Haven State Park and its incredible beaches with sugar-soft sand are also noteworthy.
Grand Haven is known as the Coast Guard City. It was given this title by President Clinton in 1998. There is a Coast Guard base in Grand Haven and they host the annual Coast Guard Festival every Summer.
What is the weather like in Grand Haven MI?
As a lake town, Grand Haven’s weather weather is usually cooler than inland cities like Grand Rapids. The closer you are to the lake, the breezier it is.
It also experiences lake effect snow, meaning Grand Haven averages 10″ more snow each year than Grand Rapids. (Average snow for Grand Haven is 74″ vs Grand Rapids’ 64″.)
When is the best time to visit Grand Haven MI?
Many argue that summer is the best time to visit Grand Haven because of the beaches and comfortable summer temps, but others like what the area has to offer in the off-season.
Fall in Grand Haven (and to be honest anywhere in Michigan) does not disappoint. The vibrant, rich colors throughout the season are unbeatable. Rosy Mound Natural Area is a perfect example of this.
Let’s not forget winter activities like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and snowmobiling. The extra snow here means more opportunities for winter sports.
And the beautiful, crystal like, ice encrusted waves along the shoreline are a sight to behold in winter. For an outdoor person who doesn’t mind bundling up, a winter trip to Grand Haven might be your thing.
Map of Things to Do in Grand Haven
find things to do in Grand Haven MI