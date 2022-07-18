Johnson Park in Walker has Alll the Room to Run, Bike and Play

A Bit about Johnson Park

johnson park 2600 Wilson Ave, Walker, MI 49534 natural hiking paths through hardwoods

Trail Length: 1.5 miles

Trail Difficulty: Moderate

Dogs Allowed? Yes, but they must be on a 6-foot leash.

Facilities: Modern bathrooms

Stroller Friendly? Not really – very grassy and hilly

Time of Year Accessible: May 1-October 31 from 7 AM-dusk.

Johnson Park is a beautiful, sprawling park along the Grand River in Walker. It connects to Millennium Park through the Kent Trails system.

Covering nearly 260 acres, Johnson Park has a lot of room to spread out, relax, and enjoy the great outdoors.

Johnson Park is one of over 50 walking trails in West Michigan.