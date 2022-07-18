Johnson Park in Walker has Alll the Room to Run, Bike and Play

By / July 18, 2022
Johnson Park red playground Hunt

A Bit about Johnson Park

johnson park

2600 Wilson Ave, Walker, MI 49534

natural hiking paths through hardwoods
Trail Length: 1.5 miles
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Dogs Allowed? Yes, but they must be on a 6-foot leash.
Facilities: Modern bathrooms
Stroller Friendly? Not really – very grassy and hilly
Time of Year Accessible: May 1-October 31 from 7 AM-dusk.
WEBSITE

The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!

JBZoo parks series banner John Ball
There are many exciting adventures at John Ball Zoo this year.  Come see the Koalas and join us for all the favorite, fun events like Superhero Day, Princess Day, Kids Day and more.  For more details, visit JBZoo.org.  

Johnson Park is a beautiful, sprawling park along the Grand River in Walker. It connects to Millennium Park through the Kent Trails system.

Covering nearly 260 acres, Johnson Park has a lot of room to spread out, relax, and enjoy the great outdoors.

Johnson Park is one of over 50 walking trails in West Michigan.

Johnson Park grassy nature trail Hunt

Johnson Park Details

Their address will take you to the main entrance near the historic closed shelter. However, sometimes this entrance is closed.

(The lodge is a popular place for weddings and other events, so the lot is often busy on weekends.)

There is an entrance off of Butterworth to get to the yellow playground in this part of the park.

Johnson Park yellow playground overview Hunt

Further down Butterworth you’ll find another entrance to the red playground area, where there is a bathroom and covered shelter.

Johnson Park red playground kids on wheel swing Hunt

Because Johnson Park is so large, I’d recommend reviewing their park map before heading out — it’ll give you a better understanding of the park and where to find entrances.

Johnson Park map
Photo from Kent County Parks

Locals love the disc golf course and the baseball fields, as well as the paved path for biking and the nature walk. They also love that it’s a clean park!

Johnson Park picnic tables and girl Hunt

Johnson Park at a Glance

  • Two playgrounds
  • Popular disc golf area
  • Fishing along the Grand River
  • Picnicking
  • Nature trails
  • Paved pathway
  • Ball diamonds
  • Sledding hill
  • Covered shelters
  • Picnic tables
  • Clean bathrooms
  • Paved trail connects to the Fred Meijer Millennium Park Trail Network for a nice long bike ride or walk.
Johnson Park Grand River views Hunt

With all its wide open spaces, Johnson Park is perfect for flying a kite. Plus toddlers will enjoy the open space to “run” around, as well as the play structures.

There is an incredible amount of picnic tables at Johnson Park, and grills can be found throughout. The historic enclosed shelter is often rented out, but there’s an open shelter at the red playground, as well as lovely shade trees galore.

Johnson Park lodge Hunt

Tips for Your Trip From Other Parents

  • This is a fun place for a picnic, with all the beautiful shade trees. Pick a picnic table or lay a blanket in the grass.
  • There’s a fun sledding hill in winter.
  • There’s a nice walk through the woods, but it is hilly and sometimes buggy.
  • Watch kids if you play at the yellow playground area. It’s not far from the yard of the lodge, where lots of events take place. My son almost ran across the lawn to the corn hole sets that were set up for a wedding reception!
  • The main entrance (where the address will take you) can be closed, so you’ll have to access the park via Butterworth.
  • Lots of fishing opportunities along the Grand River.
Johnson Park yellow Play Structure Ward
Find More Hiking Trails GIF
See Local Playgrounds 800x200
Things to Do in Grand Rapids

Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails

Find your next outdoor adventure near you with our map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds and parks in West Michigan.

More to Explore

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.