20 Community, Parenting & Mom Groups Around Grand Rapids

Mom Groups Help You Find Your Village in Grand Rapids
After I had my first baby, I spent three months working up the courage to find mom groups in my area to join.
I’m so thankful that I did because I quickly learned that we are not meant to parent alone. We need the support and camaraderie of other people who understand us.
Whether it’s parenting or fitness or finding a general support group, being part of a community is great for your well being.
In addition to mom groups, we’ve found groups for fitness, newcomers, dads and more.
These are the places you can find friends for the journey. Who will adventure in Grand Rapids with you. Who will encourage you. Who you can do life with.
In This Article:
Parenting Groups
Bright Beginnings
Locations in Kent County
Bright Beginnings program includes the following services: personal home visits, playgroups/parent meetings, developmental screening, and resource network. Bright Beginnings is available to all families in Kent County with children birth to Kindergarten entry.
Ottawa Area ISD Play N Learn
Locations in Ottawa County
Designed for families with children ages 0 – 5. Monthly sessions are based on a children’s book, with a story, finger plays, crafts and activities centered around the book. Each family receives a children’s book to take home. Child development and reading readiness information is also available for parents.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)
Multiple Locations in West Michigan
Groups meet around town at various locations, usually in churches. Caters to the needs of the mother with young children (newborns until kindergarten).
Daddy Daughter Time
Locations in West Michigan
Daddy Daughter Time is a non-profit organization dedicated to deepening the bond between fathers and daughters. They host monthly events for dads and their girls where they create lasting memories. Their D.A.D.U.P. program offers invaluable encouragement and “dadvice” focusing on five traits: Dependability, Accessibility, Devotion, Understanding, and Patience. Tickets available for individual events or a membership.
Grand Haven
St Pat’s MOMS Group
920 Fulton Street, Grand Haven, MI 49417
MOMS (Mothers Of Many Seasons) is a group of women who are mothers of any age or stage of mothering, providing spiritual, social, emotional and practical support in the vocation of motherhood. Open to the community. Activities and topics change from week to week. Meetings are Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 AM, September-May.
MOMS Club of Grand Haven
Locations in Grand Haven, Ferrysburg, Spring Lake, Nunica
The MOMS Club of Grand Haven (MOMS Offering Moms Support) is a non-profit chapter of the International MOMS Club organization. They seek to bring community, socialization and support to all moms in and around the Tri-Cities area (Grand Haven, Ferrysburg, Nunica, Spring Lake) through weekly free or low cost events. Most of their events are held Monday through Friday 9:00-5:00 PM.
Grand Rapids
ABC Moms
1640 E Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
ABC Moms is a community group for mothers of children birth through age six. They provide the opportunity to connect with other mothers and be encouraged in your role as a wife, mother, sister, friend. They meet at Ada Bible Church – East Paris Campus on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Tuesdays of the month from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM. Childcare is provided.
Cornerstone MOPS
1675 84th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Cornerstone MOPS is a group for mothers who have children birth through kindergarten. They meet twice a month at Cornerstone Church 84th St Campus, from Sept through May.
Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Club
3090 Pine St. SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting moms of multiples in the Greater Grand Rapids area. Their goal is to support and assist women who have, or are expecting, multiples. In addition to online support, they offer many opportunities to meet in-person to support and learn from each other.
MOMS Club of Grand Rapids – North
Locations around Grand Rapids
MOMS Club of GR North is a group of stay-at-home, work-at-home, and part time working moms from Grand Rapids. They offer lots of activities geared towards mothers and children. Except for the monthly Mom’s Night Out, their activities are during the day, and children are always welcome. The group includes women with varying interests, ages, and lifestyles, however they come together with the important goal of raising healthy, happy children.
Moms of Grand Rapids
Locations around Grand Rapids
Moms of Grand Rapids is an inclusive non-profit organization. They support all individuals that identify as a mom and live in the West Michigan area. Their mission is to provide a supportive community for women to make connections to other mothers navigating the joys and challenges of motherhood. They have weekly playgroups and monthly meetings. Each month they also have a moms’ night out, book club, movie night, game night, and craft night.
Seymour SuperMoms
840 Alger St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
SuperMoms is a group of moms of all ages with kids of all ages supporting and encouraging each other through all seasons of motherhood. This community provides an open, caring, and accepting atmosphere where women can come together to connect, grow, learn, and laugh together. They meet the 1st Fridays of every month from 9:00-11:00 AM at Seymour Church. Coffee and breakfast treats will be served. Childcare is provided for infants through kindergarteners.
Holland
M&Ms
446 W. 40th St., Holland, MI 49423
A place where moms of young children can be encouraged in community. Moms of young kids carry a lot of responsibility, and it can feel lonely at times. M&Ms is a place where they can be encouraged by Mentor Moms who’ve ‘been there…done that’, while building friendships with moms in the same stage of life. Enjoy laughter, learning and life while the littles are cared for. Meetings are Tuesday mornings at Central Wesleyan Church.
Moms in Tow
Based in the greater Holland area
Moms in Tow provides local discounts, a way to find out what activities are going on, and helps with general support and resources for families in the greater Holland area.
Hudsonville
Mom’s Time Out
3617 Hillcrest Rd., Hudsonville, MI 49426
Mom’s Time Out is an outreach to moms of all ages. Whether a newly pregnant mom, a mom of babies and toddlers, a step mom, a mom with school aged or teenaged children, a single mom or a grandmother – all are welcome!
The premise of Mom’s Time Out is a time for friendships to be formed while providing a time of relaxation and renewal. It also gives support and an opportunity for outreach to the moms in the community. These nights are totally free and include a nice dinner, time to visit with other moms, a speaker and usually an easy craft. Meetings at Hillcrest Church and free childcare is also provided.
Fitness Groups
Fit4Mom – Grand Rapids
Trinity Lutheran Church – 2700 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Immanuel Reformed Church – 1300 E Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Fit4Mom offers fitness classes for women at all stages of motherhood – from pregnancy to postnatal and beyond – as well as free playgroups and mom’s nights out.
Hike It Baby
Locations around West Michigan
Hike It Baby is a family organization dedicated to getting children outside with their families and friends through various group events. They host a variety of outdoor events, including trail hikes, stroller walks, and park and plays around West Michigan. Hike It Baby members can hike with any of 300 Hike It Baby branches across the United States.
No Excuse Mom
Locations in Grand Rapids
A local community of women looking to connect and support each other in personal journeys to wellness. They host free workout groups where children can attend and play while you exercise.
Community Groups
Great Start Parent Coalition
651 Franklin St., Grand Rapids, MI 49507
The Great Start Parent Coalition is made up of committed parents from all over the county who want to ensure a GREAT START for their own children in the community. Their mission is to increase parents’ skills, knowledge and participation in early childhood planning and decision making in the community.
Newcomers Club of Grand Rapids
6595 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
A non-profit, all-volunteer social organization that provides a network of friendship to people in the Grand Rapids area. They invite people of all ages and backgrounds to join as they make new friends, enjoy fun activities and learn about the Grand Rapids community. Once a month they have a General Meeting, which features a speaker from the community. Members can also sign up for various activities that meet throughout the week, either in person or virtually – book clubs, cards and games, lunches, and much more.
Side by Side
2012 Griggs St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
A local chapter of Side By Side, an international organization that brings together wives of physicians and dentists to encourage them in their marriages, in their faith in Jesus Christ and to provide support for the unique challenges that come with being married to someone in the medical field.
