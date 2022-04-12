20 Community, Parenting & Mom Groups Around Grand Rapids

Mom Groups Help You Find Your Village in Grand Rapids

After I had my first baby, I spent three months working up the courage to find mom groups in my area to join.

I’m so thankful that I did because I quickly learned that we are not meant to parent alone. We need the support and camaraderie of other people who understand us.

Whether it’s parenting or fitness or finding a general support group, being part of a community is great for your well being.

In addition to mom groups, we’ve found groups for fitness, newcomers, dads and more.

These are the places you can find friends for the journey. Who will adventure in Grand Rapids with you. Who will encourage you. Who you can do life with.