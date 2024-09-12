New Splash Pad, Mountain Bike Trails & Playground Among Upgrades Under Construction in EGR

Big Upgrades Coming to Manhattan Park in East Grand Rapids!
Manhattan Park in East Grand Rapids is getting a much-anticipated glow up.
Construction began on September 3, 2024, and exciting new features like a splash pad, mountain bike trails, and a revamped playground are all part of the plan.
It’s hoped that Manhattan Park Improvement Project will be ready for fun next summer, with work set to finish by June 30, 2025.
What’s in Store for Manhattan Park?
Families and outdoor lovers here’s what’s coming:
- Splash Pad: Perfect for cooling off on hot summer days, a brand-new splash pad will likely be open between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
- Mountain Bike Trails: Nearly three miles of trails are being added, featuring beginner and intermediate routes and a dedicated skills area for mountain bikers. The City is currently working with the West Michigan Mountain Biking Alliance to enhance the trails in Manhattan Park.
- Court Additions & Improvements: The tennis and sand volleyball courts are getting a facelift with new surfaces, and there will be new, dedicated pickleball courts for fans of this fast-growing sport.
- Redesigned Playground: The playground will have a new, universally accessible poured-in-place surfacing so all children can enjoy it safely.
- New Pavilion and Restrooms: A modern pavilion for gatherings and events, plus updated restrooms on the west side of the park, are also in the works.
- Improved Walking Paths: Better pathways and access points throughout the park will make it easier to explore.
- Lush Landscaping: Expect new trees and plants to add beauty and enhance the park’s environment.
Park Plans
Staying Active During Construction
Manhattan Park will remain a great spot to visit while the improvements are underway. Safety fencing is up around construction areas, but much of the park is still open.
The athletic fields, existing restrooms, and the Fred Bunn Multiuse Trails are accessible, and you can still walk from the west parking lot to the fields.
Crews are starting with demolition and underground work to set the stage for these new features. Work will continue through the fall, pause during winter, and resume in the spring, with everything on track to open by early summer.
About the New Trails
The Fred Bunn Multiuse Trails will offer something for everyone: about three miles of trails for all skill levels and a special skills area for mountain biking. The trails will be perfect for biking, hiking, running, and cross-country training for local teams. Some sections might close temporarily during construction, but most will remain open when work isn’t happening.
Why Manhattan Park?
Open year-round, Manhattan Park is a favorite hangout for families in East Grand Rapids. It’s where you’ll find youth soccer and baseball games, sand volleyball matches, playground fun, and great picnic spots. The park’s trails connect to the Reeds Lake Trail system, and in winter, there’s a big sledding hill for snowy fun!
Visiting Manhattan Park
Manhattan Park has two entrances: the main one off Manhattan Road (430 Manhattan Rd) and another off Cascade Road at the southwest corner of the Cascade and East Beltline intersection. The playground, pavilion, and sand volleyball courts are near the Manhattan entrance, while the bathrooms and playing fields are closer to the Cascade entrance.
For the latest news and updates on the project, check out the City of East Grand Rapids park updates page.
Manhattan Park // 331 Cascade Rd SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506 // WEBSITE
Manhattan Park is just one of over 85 parks with playgrounds in West Michigan, offering something special for everyone!
1 thought on “New Splash Pad, Mountain Bike Trails & Playground Among Upgrades Under Construction in EGR”
Thank you for the nice article!