New Splash Pad, Mountain Bike Trails & Playground Among Upgrades Under Construction in EGR

Park Plans

park plan

Staying Active During Construction

Manhattan Park will remain a great spot to visit while the improvements are underway. Safety fencing is up around construction areas, but much of the park is still open.

The athletic fields, existing restrooms, and the Fred Bunn Multiuse Trails are accessible, and you can still walk from the west parking lot to the fields.

Crews are starting with demolition and underground work to set the stage for these new features. Work will continue through the fall, pause during winter, and resume in the spring, with everything on track to open by early summer.

About the New Trails

The Fred Bunn Multiuse Trails will offer something for everyone: about three miles of trails for all skill levels and a special skills area for mountain biking. The trails will be perfect for biking, hiking, running, and cross-country training for local teams. Some sections might close temporarily during construction, but most will remain open when work isn’t happening.

Why Manhattan Park?

Open year-round, Manhattan Park is a favorite hangout for families in East Grand Rapids. It’s where you’ll find youth soccer and baseball games, sand volleyball matches, playground fun, and great picnic spots. The park’s trails connect to the Reeds Lake Trail system, and in winter, there’s a big sledding hill for snowy fun!

Visiting Manhattan Park

Manhattan Park has two entrances: the main one off Manhattan Road (430 Manhattan Rd) and another off Cascade Road at the southwest corner of the Cascade and East Beltline intersection. The playground, pavilion, and sand volleyball courts are near the Manhattan entrance, while the bathrooms and playing fields are closer to the Cascade entrance.

For the latest news and updates on the project, check out the City of East Grand Rapids park updates page.

Manhattan Park // 331 Cascade Rd SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506 // WEBSITE