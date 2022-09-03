See why Robinette’s Apple Haus Makes a Perfect Fall Day Trip Destination

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
Ask locals where they love to go for fall activities and you’ll hear a chorus of votes for Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery.
Why Robinette’s? They’ve been here a long time, they bake delicious donuts, and they’re constantly innovating.
Plus they’re easy to get to. The Robinette’s farm is located just off of the East Beltline in Plainfield Township, which isn’t far from the city of Grand Rapids.
Read on to learn all about what you can expect on a visit to Robinette’s Apple Haus in the fall.
FAQs
How long has Robinette’s been around?
Robinette’s has been around for a long time! It was started in 1911 and has been owned by the same family for four generations.
What does Robinette’s offer?
In addition to growing apples, peaches, cherries, nectarines, and apricots, among other things, Robinette’s also has several outbuildings that house a variety of amenities.
The Apple Haus is where you’ll find a restaurant, bakery, donut makers, and cider mill.
The big red barn has a winery tasting room, gift shop, nut maker, and popcorn maker.
Additional attractions include hayrides, a corn maze, play area, farm market, and farm animals.
When is the best time to visit Robinette’s?
Fall weekends are notoriously busy at Robinette’s. Visit on a weekday to beat the crowds or plan ample time into your schedule if visiting on the weekend.
Fun Things to Do at Robinette’s
Open year-round, this Grand Rapids mainstay is famous for its fall offerings, including hayrides, apple picking, donuts, and many family-friendly activities.
1 – Taste their Famous Donuts & Cider
Robinette’s started making donuts back in 1972. Today, the Apple Haus bakery has expanded to offer breads, pies, and pastries in addition to donuts.
Robinette’s famous pumpkin spice donut is available from Labor Day through Thanksgiving.
Fun fact: Their donut machine can make 200 dozen donuts per hour!
They also have gluten-free options, using Kind Crumbs ingredients.
As far as cider is concerned, apple cider is made fresh at their mill starting the Tuesday after Labor Day through April or early May.
2 – Horse-drawn Hayrides
Offered at select times, usually on the weekends, hayrides are a fall favorite at Robinette’s.
For 2022, hayrides are offered on Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays.
Prices:
$12 for ages 3+
Kids 2 & under are free!
Timing:
Rides start at 1 pm on Thursdays and Fridays.
Hayrides start at 11 am on Saturdays.
The last ride is at 5:30 pm.
Walk-ups are welcome on Saturdays.
3 – Beat the Corn Maze
The family-friendly 6.5-acre corn maze is available after Labor Day and is open through the end of October.
The 2022 maze design is a large apple – Robinette Apple Haus’ largest crop, namesake, and business staple.
Corn Maze Hours:
Mon-Sat 10 am – 5pm (last entry)
Sunday noon- 5pm (last entry)
Maze Prices:
$9 per person
Ages 0-2 are free
No pets are allowed in the Corn Maze.
4 – Pick Apples in the Orchard
A classic apple picking destination, Robinette’s 18 varieties of apples are available for U-pick. Look for Gala, Macintosh, Honeycrisp, Ida, Red and Pink Lady.
U-Pick is available at select times. Check the Robinette’s Apple Hause website or call them for an up-to-date list of varieties and picking times.
The orchards are off-limits during apple season unless u-pick is in session.
5 – Visit the Winery
Sample house-made and Michigan-made wines and hard ciders at the tasting room bar.
The wine and cider lists vary by season and availability, but I hope you get to try their delicious mulled wine this fall.
Wine tasting is $9 per person.
Ages 21+ allowed in the tasting room.
6 – Have Lunch
Robinette’s Apple Haus serves up tasty lunches all year long. Their soups, sandwiches, and pie hit the spot, or get a lunch box to go.
Lunch is served from 11 am to 3 pm on days when they are open.
Menu offerings are seasonal and change regularly; call the Apple Haus for the latest info: (616) 361-5567
7 – Play, Play, Play
Robinette’s has a small, free-to-use, play area with a slide near the bakery and picnic tables.
You can also play on the huge 30′ x 60′ jumping pillow (fee). Weather permitting, the pillow is open every day the store is open, spring through fall.
Jumping Pillow Fee:
$6 per person for unlimited jumping for the day.
225-pound weight limit.
8 – Stop at the Petting Zoo
It’s free to visit the petting zoo at Robinette’s.
Animals at the petting zoo include sheep, goats, ponies, and ducks.
2022 Petting Zoo Hours:
Sunday in Sept & Oct, 1-5 pm
Pony rides are also available for $7 each.
9 – Stock up at the Farm Market
Yes, Robinette’s Apple Haus is home to a bakery and lunch counter. It’s also a great place to find pre-picked apples, produce, and lots of tasty treats, like gourmet caramel apples.
Depending on the season, you can purchase sweet and tart cherries, peaches, apricots, apples, nectarines and pumpkins.
What’s your favorite thing to do at Robinette’s?
