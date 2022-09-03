See why Robinette’s Apple Haus Makes a Perfect Fall Day Trip Destination

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery

3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

(616) 361-5567

Ask locals where they love to go for fall activities and you’ll hear a chorus of votes for Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery.



Why Robinette’s? They’ve been here a long time, they bake delicious donuts, and they’re constantly innovating.



Plus they’re easy to get to. The Robinette’s farm is located just off of the East Beltline in Plainfield Township, which isn’t far from the city of Grand Rapids.



Read on to learn all about what you can expect on a visit to Robinette’s Apple Haus in the fall.