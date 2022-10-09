You’ll Be Happy You Stopped at Bethke Farms & Pumpkin Patch

Bethke Farms & Pumpkin Patch
Head to Bethke Farms if you’re looking for an authentic pumpkin patch experience that has that home-grown feel.
What you’ll find: a welcoming place with an easy, fun corn maze, a giant pumpkin patch, and a just-right hayride.
This Grand Haven staple has been a family tradition for years and is just waiting for you to discover it for yourself. Bethke Farms is a winner.
Bethke Farms
12124 136th Ave Grand Haven, MI 49417
(616) 846-8986
Hayrides at Bethke Farms
Come out and take a 15+ minute tractor-driven hayride around Bethke Farm.
Have fun, see spooky and fun scenes, and familiar characters, see the 15+ acres of pumpkins, and have the kids smiling.
Hayrides are approximately every 30 minutes during open hours on the weekends, and after 4:30 on weekdays or by appointment.
This hayride has side rails, so the kids will be secure, and enjoy themselves.
$5 per person, free for infants under one
Corn Maze at Bethke Farms
The 2-acre corn maze is perfect for the whole family.
Get a clue card at the admission desk and see if you can solve all of the questions. Turn in your completed card at the end to be entered into a prize drawing.
Give yourself about 30 minutes for this experience.
$5 per person- ages 5 years old and under are free
Pick Your Own Pumpkin
Families come from all over West Michigan to visit Bethke Farm’s large pumpkin-filled fields.
There’s not much better than towing the wagon out to the middle of the vine-covered landscape and picking the perfect pumpkin right from the field.
From little pumpkins to really large pumpkins, you’ll have quite a few to choose from. You’ll likely find the pumpkin that is just right for your Halloween Jack-O-Lantern.
10 AM to 7 PM Friday, Saturday and Sunday
4 PM to 7 PM Monday – Thursday self-service only
Play Area at Bethke Farms
The play area has an old school bus that kids can climb through – and slide out the back!
Plus, there’s a wooden pirate ship and swings to play on as well.
Farm Store & Open Hours
The farm is open:
Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 10 am – 7 pm
Monday – Thursday from 4 pm – 7 pm.
The farm store is stocked with:
Corn Stalks-$7 per bundle
Ornamental Corn – $5 per bunch of 3 ears
Hay-Straw bales– $7 each when available
Snacks and drinks– $2 each
Gourds and Mini-pumpkins – 50 cents each
Have you visited Bethke Farms?
Let us know what you thought in the comments!