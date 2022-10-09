You’ll Be Happy You Stopped at Bethke Farms & Pumpkin Patch

Pick Your Own Pumpkin

Families come from all over West Michigan to visit Bethke Farm’s large pumpkin-filled fields.



There’s not much better than towing the wagon out to the middle of the vine-covered landscape and picking the perfect pumpkin right from the field.



From little pumpkins to really large pumpkins, you’ll have quite a few to choose from. You’ll likely find the pumpkin that is just right for your Halloween Jack-O-Lantern.



10 AM to 7 PM Friday, Saturday and Sunday

4 PM to 7 PM Monday – Thursday self-service only