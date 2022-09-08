10+ Family Farms to Visit Near Grand Rapids

We Love Family Farms in Every Season
Getting out to some of the welcoming, picturesque family farms in West Michigan is a seasonal favorite for many local families.
In the summer, we brake for all of the fruit and flowers.
Fall activities include hayrides, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes are the ticket.
When winter rolls around, we head to the farm for Christmas trees.
Often, farm animals are there, waiting to be fed and petted. Wagon rides, yummy treats, festivals, and unique experiences make family farms easy, fun, and even educational, outings.
While there are many differences when it comes to area farms, we know the truth: West Michigan family farms are amazing.
They’re operated by hardworking, inviting farmers that open their homes and fields to visitors so we can experience the bounty of their efforts. (Thank you, farmers, for making it happen!)
Family Farms near Grand Rapids
1 – Deep Roots Produce
8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302
Admission charged for select activities.
If you’re looking for a down-to-earth place for farm fun around Grand Rapids, you need to check out Deep Roots Produce Farm. You won’t see a bunch of ticketed activities here (other than the corn maze), and we think that adds to its charm.
While you’re there, enjoy the friendly goats and alpacas in the petting zoo.
Relax with a game of corn hole or settle in at the shaded picnic tables. Take some time to shop the great produce in the airy old barn. And don’t forget to snap selfies and get family shots at their inviting photo stations.
Throughout the summer, special events, like yoga on the farm and Salsa Fest are held at Deep Roots.
In the fall, their corn maze is a local hit, but their sunflower fields may be even more popular. The 2.5-acre sunflower path blooms in mid-August and is the perfect spot for photos. The sunflowers are a paid attraction – admission is a small fee and u-cut stems are an additional fee.
Halloween is special with glow-in-the-dark maze nights and an epic community Trunk-or-Treat.
Deep Roots is located on the corner of 84th & Whitneyville in Caledonia.
2 – The Critter Barn Farm
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
Admission charged.
This year-round educational farm is a staple in the Lakeshore community and welcomes kids, families, and school groups even when it’s snowing. Volunteers are a crucial part of their operation, especially as they are building a new teaching farm.
In the springtime, the Running of the Lambs and Sheep Sheering are something everyone looks forward to.
In the summer, Critter Barn Farm summer camps let kids hold baby chicks and kittens, learn how to milk and bathe a goat, and wrangle ducks and chickens. There are even pony rides.
In the fall, Boo at the Barn is a big deal – it’s Halloween on the Farm – with decorations, costumes, candy, and visits with all of Critter Barn’s animals.
And, when Christmas rolls around, it’s time for the Live Nativity.
Want to have a birthday party at the Critter Barn? That’s a thing!
3 – Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo
4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
Admission charged.
Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo is a 700-acre farm in New Era, MI, about an hour northwest of downtown Grand Rapids. They are open in spring, summer, and fall.
In addition to their delicious farm market and old-fashioned bakery treats, there are acres and acres of farm games and activities for your kids and family to enjoy, including an extensive petting zoo.
We love the activities at Lewis Farms that are not found elsewhere. Their corn barn is literally a full-size pole barn filled with corn. They also have huge spinning tunnels (think a hamster on a wheel!), and have you seen their slide?!
You can sign up for a ZooKeeper Experience or Sloth Encounter to make your visit extra special, or visit during one of their themed celebration weekends, like Sunflower Festival Weekends or the Lumberjack Shows.
In the summer, look for Zinnia Mania weekends, so your visit can be filled with fields of stunning color.
In the fall, you can pick apples, show up for the Sunflower Festival, navigate the corn maze, visit the pumpkin patch, go on wagon rides, just to name a few things.
4 – Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Admission charged for select activities.
Primarily an autumn destination, many of Schwallier’s Country Basket activities are free, making this one of the most popular area farms for kids.
In addition to their free farm games, they’re also famous for their donuts, the giant hay bale mountain that you can climb on, over, and through, and their u-pick apples and pumpkins.
Plus, Schwallier’s lets you get up close and personal with most of their goats, bunnies, kittens, chickens, and the occasional dog. Get in the pen and pet the bunnies, or feed the goats!
Stick around for the corn maze and apple cannons, they’re a lot of fun, too.
5 – Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Admission charged for select activities.
This iconic 125-acre Grand Rapids farm has been around for generations. Locals routinely head here for donuts and cider in the fall, as well as a crunchy apple fix.
Robinette’s isn’t just an autumn destination, though – they’re open year-round.
The big red barn has a winery tasting room, gift shop, nut maker, and popcorn maker. The Apple Haus is where you’ll find a restaurant, bakery, donut makers, and cider mill.
Weekends in the fall are busy here. Plan plenty of time for your visit and enjoy this classic farm!
6 – Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Admission charged for select activities.
This fifth-generation family farm offers U-Pick apples and pumpkins along with a corn maze, market (featuring beer and hard cider!) and more.
This farm has really upped their game over the last several years.
Today, when you visit, you’ll find one a great food counter and often live music.
They do a wonderful sunflower field in late summer.
Sign up for their newsletter to get the latest event details emailed to you.
7 – Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park
7850 14 Mile Rd, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
Admission charged for select activities.
This is such a unique animal farm.
Open spring, summer, and fall, Deer Tracks Junction is the family farm that has Michigan’s only Drive thru Safari! You can also enjoy more animal interactions while strolling through the park-like setting.
As you might guess, there are dozens of deer to pet here, but there are also yak, elk, and goats at this petting farm. They even have baby bears on occasion.
Bonus: the one-of-a-kind giant play structures kids can climb on, over, and under. Oh, and the delicious homemade ice cream in the ice cream shop.
8 – Dairy Discovery
12877 84th St. SE, Alto, MI 49302
Admission charged for select activities.
Bottle feed a newborn calf and learn all about dairy cows in the Dairy Discovery Farm tours! Farm tours are available for school classes or groups Mon-Fri, April-October.
Summer and fall day camps are also offered. Kids complete farm chores, bond with their calf, and learn about what it takes to be a dairy farmer, gaining a greater appreciation of how dairy foods go from farm to table.
Seasonal special events, like Spring Break Bash and Christmas at the Farm let the wider community in on the fun.
9 – Anderson & Girls Orchards
2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
Admission charged for select activities.
Animal lovers – and fall fun enthusiasts – love Anderson & Girls Orchards.
What began as a small group of five goats and two Jersey calves has now grown to include over 140 animals – plus amazing homemade donuts and cider.
It’s not every day that you can mix feeding parakeets, petting baby goats, sloth-watching, and eating donuts and cider. It’s possible at Anderson and Girls, though.
Not only can you visit their petting zoo for free, but they also offer the Sweet Shop with a full menu and a gift shop including novelty gifts, and a farmers market stocked with fresh produce and foods.
Located in Stanton, MI, Anderson & Girls Orchards is about an hour north of Grand Rapids. Watch their website for seasonal events.
10 – Post Family Farm
5081 Bauer Rd., Hudsonville, MI 49426
Admission charged for select activities.
Started in 1969, Post Family Farm is an 80-acre family-owned and operated farm. They’re open to the general public for fall fun and they also host weddings, school tours, square dancing, line dancing, sleigh rides, Christmas parties, youth events, and more.
If you do visit in the fall, plan to take a tractor-driven hayride out to the pumpkin patch. Along the way, you’ll see the whole farm and pass by the corn maze. For an extra $1, you can be dropped off at the small corn maze.
Before you leave, stock up on homemade donuts and visit with the chickens or pigs inside the barn. Fall Festival Days typically happen each Saturday during the fall season. This farm is closed on Sundays.
Farms with Fall Experiences (Pumpkin Patches, Apple Orchards, Etc)
Some area farms are hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.
