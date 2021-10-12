Lewis Farms Trip Planner: What to Expect When Visiting Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

Lewis Farms Adventure Petting Zoo

Lewis Farms is Now Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo is a 700-acre farm in New Era, MI that is open in spring, summer, and fall.

It’s located near Lake Michigan, about an hour northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.

Lewis Farms Adventure Zoo location map

In addition to their delicious farm market and old-fashioned bakery treats, there are acres and acres of activities for your kids and family to enjoy, including an extensive petting zoo.

Lewis Farms Adventure Zoo (1)

What We Loved about Lewis Farms:

  • Admission includes unlimited time at almost every activity! Games, giant slide, one train and carousel ride, and so much more. 
  • The farm is very clean and has a great layout. Paved paths ensure you won’t miss a thing. They are smooth and wide, allowing for stroller traffic and accessible movement for wheelchairs, walkers, etc.
  • Activities not found elsewhere. Their corn barn is literally a full size pole barn filled with corn. There are huge spinning tunnels that incite a lot of belly laughs (think a hamster on a wheel!), and have you seen this slide?
  • It’s really not that far! Located just north of Muskegon, it’s a quick trip for our Lakeshore friends. Even from my home southeast of GR, it was a quick hour of highway driving.

Lewis Farms: Adventure Farm & Zoo

4180 M-20, New Era, MI 49446
(231) 861-5730

HOURS
Lewis Farms is open Monday – Saturday: 9am – 6pm & Sunday 10am – 5pm.

They also have a full calendar of seasonal events.

The Fall Season starts September 4 with the same hours….but even more fun fall activities!

Admission
Admission is required for everyone 3 & up.

Pro Tip
Pay the extra $5 for the feed cup. These animals love treats! Entrance to grounds ends an hour prior to closing

What to Expect at Lewis Farms

Lewis Farms opens in May with special spring activities.

Summer is a busy time at the farm, as many families visit while on vacation in nearby Silver Lake, MI. The Sunflower Festival and Jeffrey’s Birthday Party are highlights of the summer at Lewis Farms.

Fall brings out all of the harvest fun in addition to the farm’s regular offerings. This year, the last day of the season at Lewis Farms is October 31, 2021.

When you visit, expect to pay an admission fee to access the activities.

Lewis Farms Farm Market

The farm market and donut area do not require paid access but anything beyond that building – all of the play structures and hands-on fun -require admission.

Most activities are included with your admission ticket but several, like apple picking, require an additional fee.

Plan on spending a least two hours on your visit (see the map below – there’s a lot to do at Lewis Farms!)

You’ll likely want to stay longer and eat while you’re here.

Lewis Farms Map 1
Click Image to Expand Map

Lewis Farms: Petting Zoo & Animal Encounters

The 100+ Animals at the Petting Zoo LOVE Visitors with Treats

You can purchase a cup of animal feed, and the animals know exactly what that cup looks like.

As soon as they see you with it, they’ll come right up to the fence to get their treats. We fed goats, donkeys, camels, llamas, and the friendliest deer.

Lewis Farms petting zoo

My kiddos (ages 9 and 7) loved how eager the animals were to get treats, especially the goats.

We also were able to feed birds in the aviary by purchasing feed sticks at $1/each.

There are more exotic animals on the farm as well, including tortoises, lemurs, and wallabies, and everyone’s favorite – SLOTHS!

ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS

Lewis Farms offers Sloth Encounters during select dates and times. You can feed and pet Brooke, Sid, or sweet baby Bella, and best of all – snap a sloth selfie!

You will learn amazing fun sloth facts from the Zookeeper during your encounter including how they care for the sloths at the farm. (20-30 minute experience, ages 8 & up.)

Lewis Farms Sloth Encounter 1
Sloth Encounters at Lewis Farms

The Sloth Experience isn’t the only hands-on encounter you can book at Lewis Farms.

They also have a ZooKeeper Experience where you learn to safely feed and pet kangaroos, capybaras, lemurs, and more.

Baby Animal Bottle Feeding is available as well. (Cue the “Awwwwww”!)

Pro tip: Plan ahead and book these encounters in advance on their website to ensure you don’t miss out.

JEFFERY THE CAMEL

Lastly, I have to mention my favorite animal experience at Lewis Farms: Jeffery the camel.

What’s so special about a camel? Jeffery is full of personality.

He always comes over to greet you, he loves to be pet, and he poses for the camera better than your kids. Jeffery is the biggest sweetheart – the true star of Lewis Farms.

Lewis Farms petting zoo Jeffrey the Camel
Jeffery the camel is an icon at Lewis Farms

Even the handwashing stations are fun at Lewis Farms! Located throughout the farm, they make it easy to wash your hands after touching the animals.

Lewis Farms handwashing station

Activities & Special Events at Lewis Farms

Save Time for the Farm Games

In addition to the animals, there are so many activities to entertain and exhaust your clan.

There are giant jumping pillows for kids and adults, pedal cars, races, strength tests pulling tractors and lifting straw bales (which brought out my competitive side!), and good old fashioned farm-themed playground equipment.

There is also a section dedicated to farm-inspired carnival or midway games: skee ball, basketball, and fast pitch.

New this year is an activity course reminiscent of the Ninja Warrior obstacles. Ropes, tunnels, bridges: there is something for all ages and abilities in this unique playset.

Here’s a closer look at the hands-on activities we found at Lewis Farms:

Giant Slide

Climb to the top, sit on your bag, and race to the bottom!

Farm Skee-Ball

A fun tossing game for all ages.

Jumping Pillow

Take off your socks, this pillow rocks!

Obstacle Course Playground

This activity course is reminiscent of the Ninja Warrior obstacles. Ropes, tunnels, bridges: there is something for all ages and abilities in this unique playset.

Pedal Carts

Put the kids on 4 wheels close to the ground on a flat, paved surface and watch them go! Carts come in different sizes, so as long as a kid can pedal, they can drive.

Corny Barn

The corn barn at Lewis Farms is unlike any other. It’s huge! As a parent, I appreciate that it is very clean and not at all dusty like one might expect. It’s one activity I can’t resist. There is something so soothing about walking through the corn and running it through your hands! We usually plan to spend a significant amount of time here while the kids bury each other and take turns on the twisty slide.

Bump Along Barrel Train

Kids are pulled on a ride through the orchards and farms on this classic ride.

fe6954 5f3aed170822439087b1668ad2b45217~mv2

Farm Market & Bakery at Lewis Farms

Come Hungry and Take enjoy the Homemade Eats

After the running, playing, animal-feeding, and corn-lounging, you’ll no doubt work up an appetite.

Lewis Farms has delicious meals to quell those hunger pangs.

Lewis Farms Farm Market

The farm market kitchen cooks up staples like chicken tenders, pretzel bites, and pulled pork sandwiches. 

We ate lunch at Hilltop Cheese, the concession stand in the middle of the farm.

As the name implies, we devoured cheesy meals like brisket mac and cheese, grilled cheese on homemade bread, plain mac and cheese, and…wait for it…a mac and cheese grilled cheese!

Lewis Farms Hilltop Cheese Co
Lewis Farms Hilltop Cheese Co Grilled Cheese

The fresh lemonade and homemade chips were perfect accompaniments.

You can also purchase fudge, ice cream, donuts, kettle corn, or pies, among other tasty treats.

Lewis-Donuts-and-Cider

Lewis Farms Photo Ops

 Lewis Farms is an excellent spot for fall photo ops, from the sunflower field to the gorgeous landscaping and custom-made props.

Lewis Farms Photo Ops
Lewis Farms Mitten Map
Lewis Farms Mitten Map

Fall Activities at Lewis Farms

The Fall brings even more excitement to Lewis Farms with the addition of apple picking, the corn maze, and wagon rides to name a few.

Don’t forget about the apple cannons in the back of the farm. Nothing says stress relief like watching apples explode on cars and other fun targets!

Visit the Farm’s facebook page to learn more about special events and happenings.

U Pick Apples

September & October U-Pick Apples Available

U-Pick apples are a fall staple at Lewis Farms.

Depending on timing, you may be able to pick Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Janagold, McIntosh, Red Delicious, or other types of apples.

lewis farms apple picking

Corn Maze

Opens September 4, 2021

The most fun you’ll ever have getting lost!

Pumpkin Patch

Pick your own pumpkin in the pumpkin patch. They have lots to choose from!

Lewis Farms Pumpkin Patch
Lewis Farms Pumpkin Patch

Jackpine Lumberjack Show

Saturday, September 11th – Sunday, September 12th
Saturday, September 18th – Sunday, September 19th

See World Champion Lumberjacks in head to head competition!
Chopping, Sawing, Axe Throwing, Log Rolling and Speed Climbing – it’s a great combination of action packed fun and comedy!

lewis farms lumberjack festival

Sunflower Festival Weekends

Saturdays & Sundays, Sept 4 – Sept 19, 2021

Explore our fields of brilliant sunflowers during the Sunflower Harvest beginning September 4th!
U-pick bouquets and vases will be available for purchase.

Fall Festival Weekends

Saturdays & Sundays, Sept 25 – Oct 31, 2021

Looking for something to do with the kids this fall?  The Lewis Farms Fall Festival is a great place to start.

Capture the perfect photo in the Pumpkin Patch and enjoy 46+ farm attractions!

On the weekends, from September 25 – October 31, enjoy pig races, apple cannons, u-pick apples, a dog show, and stilt walkers in addition to all of the other attractions.

fall-fun-banner-1

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo Admission & Hours

Fall Season HOURS

  • September 4 – October 31, 2021
  • Monday – Saturday: 9am-6pm
  • Sunday: 10am-6pm
  • Entrance to grounds ends an hour prior to close.

Admission Tickets

Weekday and Weekends have different pricing.
Check the attraction list on their website to see what’s open on weekdays vs. weekends.

WEEKEND PRICES
Online: $18.95
Gate: $23.95

WEEKDAY PRICES
Online: $14.95
Gate: $17.95

General Admission is required for ages 3 & up and includes entrance into the farm.
ALL TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, THIS TICKET IS SINGLE USE, VALID ANY DAY OF OUR 2021 FALL SEASON

Take a Virtual Tour of Lewis Farms

Here’s a 360-degree view of what’s in store when you visit Lewis Family Farms!

Load More
