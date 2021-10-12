Lewis Farms Trip Planner: What to Expect When Visiting Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

Lewis Farms is Now Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo is a 700-acre farm in New Era, MI that is open in spring, summer, and fall. It’s located near Lake Michigan, about an hour northwest of downtown Grand Rapids. In addition to their delicious farm market and old-fashioned bakery treats, there are acres and acres of activities for your kids and family to enjoy, including an extensive petting zoo.

What We Loved about Lewis Farms:

Admission includes unlimited time at almost every activity! Games, giant slide, one train and carousel ride, and so much more.

The farm is very clean and has a great layout. Paved paths ensure you won’t miss a thing. They are smooth and wide, allowing for stroller traffic and accessible movement for wheelchairs, walkers, etc.

Activities not found elsewhere. Their corn barn is literally a full size pole barn filled with corn. There are huge spinning tunnels that incite a lot of belly laughs (think a hamster on a wheel!), and have you seen this slide?

It’s really not that far! Located just north of Muskegon, it’s a quick trip for our Lakeshore friends. Even from my home southeast of GR, it was a quick hour of highway driving.

Lewis Farms: Adventure Farm & Zoo 4180 M-20, New Era, MI 49446

(231) 861-5730 HOURS

Lewis Farms is open Monday – Saturday: 9am – 6pm & Sunday 10am – 5pm.



They also have a full calendar of seasonal events.



The Fall Season starts September 4 with the same hours….but even more fun fall activities!



Admission

Admission is required for everyone 3 & up.



Pro Tip

Pay the extra $5 for the feed cup. These animals love treats! Entrance to grounds ends an hour prior to closing

What to Expect at Lewis Farms Lewis Farms opens in May with special spring activities. Summer is a busy time at the farm, as many families visit while on vacation in nearby Silver Lake, MI. The Sunflower Festival and Jeffrey’s Birthday Party are highlights of the summer at Lewis Farms. Fall brings out all of the harvest fun in addition to the farm’s regular offerings. This year, the last day of the season at Lewis Farms is October 31, 2021. When you visit, expect to pay an admission fee to access the activities.

The farm market and donut area do not require paid access but anything beyond that building – all of the play structures and hands-on fun -require admission.

Most activities are included with your admission ticket but several, like apple picking, require an additional fee.

Plan on spending a least two hours on your visit (see the map below – there’s a lot to do at Lewis Farms!)

You’ll likely want to stay longer and eat while you’re here.

Click Image to Expand Map

Lewis Farms: Petting Zoo & Animal Encounters The 100+ Animals at the Petting Zoo LOVE Visitors with Treats You can purchase a cup of animal feed, and the animals know exactly what that cup looks like. As soon as they see you with it, they’ll come right up to the fence to get their treats. We fed goats, donkeys, camels, llamas, and the friendliest deer.

My kiddos (ages 9 and 7) loved how eager the animals were to get treats, especially the goats.

We also were able to feed birds in the aviary by purchasing feed sticks at $1/each.

There are more exotic animals on the farm as well, including tortoises, lemurs, and wallabies, and everyone’s favorite – SLOTHS!

ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS Lewis Farms offers Sloth Encounters during select dates and times. You can feed and pet Brooke, Sid, or sweet baby Bella, and best of all – snap a sloth selfie! You will learn amazing fun sloth facts from the Zookeeper during your encounter including how they care for the sloths at the farm. (20-30 minute experience, ages 8 & up.) Sloth Encounters at Lewis Farms

The Sloth Experience isn’t the only hands-on encounter you can book at Lewis Farms.

They also have a ZooKeeper Experience where you learn to safely feed and pet kangaroos, capybaras, lemurs, and more.

Baby Animal Bottle Feeding is available as well. (Cue the “Awwwwww”!)

Pro tip: Plan ahead and book these encounters in advance on their website to ensure you don’t miss out.

JEFFERY THE CAMEL Lastly, I have to mention my favorite animal experience at Lewis Farms: Jeffery the camel. What’s so special about a camel? Jeffery is full of personality. He always comes over to greet you, he loves to be pet, and he poses for the camera better than your kids. Jeffery is the biggest sweetheart – the true star of Lewis Farms. Jeffery the camel is an icon at Lewis Farms

Even the handwashing stations are fun at Lewis Farms! Located throughout the farm, they make it easy to wash your hands after touching the animals.

Activities & Special Events at Lewis Farms Save Time for the Farm Games In addition to the animals, there are so many activities to entertain and exhaust your clan. There are giant jumping pillows for kids and adults, pedal cars, races, strength tests pulling tractors and lifting straw bales (which brought out my competitive side!), and good old fashioned farm-themed playground equipment. There is also a section dedicated to farm-inspired carnival or midway games: skee ball, basketball, and fast pitch.

New this year is an activity course reminiscent of the Ninja Warrior obstacles. Ropes, tunnels, bridges: there is something for all ages and abilities in this unique playset.

Here’s a closer look at the hands-on activities we found at Lewis Farms:

Giant Slide Climb to the top, sit on your bag, and race to the bottom!

Farm Skee-Ball A fun tossing game for all ages.

Jumping Pillow Take off your socks, this pillow rocks!

Obstacle Course Playground This activity course is reminiscent of the Ninja Warrior obstacles. Ropes, tunnels, bridges: there is something for all ages and abilities in this unique playset.



Pedal Carts Put the kids on 4 wheels close to the ground on a flat, paved surface and watch them go! Carts come in different sizes, so as long as a kid can pedal, they can drive.



Corny Barn The corn barn at Lewis Farms is unlike any other. It’s huge! As a parent, I appreciate that it is very clean and not at all dusty like one might expect. It’s one activity I can’t resist. There is something so soothing about walking through the corn and running it through your hands! We usually plan to spend a significant amount of time here while the kids bury each other and take turns on the twisty slide.





Bump Along Barrel Train Kids are pulled on a ride through the orchards and farms on this classic ride.





Farm Market & Bakery at Lewis Farms Come Hungry and Take enjoy the Homemade Eats After the running, playing, animal-feeding, and corn-lounging, you’ll no doubt work up an appetite.

Lewis Farms has delicious meals to quell those hunger pangs.

The farm market kitchen cooks up staples like chicken tenders, pretzel bites, and pulled pork sandwiches.

We ate lunch at Hilltop Cheese, the concession stand in the middle of the farm.

As the name implies, we devoured cheesy meals like brisket mac and cheese, grilled cheese on homemade bread, plain mac and cheese, and…wait for it…a mac and cheese grilled cheese!

The fresh lemonade and homemade chips were perfect accompaniments.

You can also purchase fudge, ice cream, donuts, kettle corn, or pies, among other tasty treats.

Lewis Farms Photo Ops Lewis Farms is an excellent spot for fall photo ops, from the sunflower field to the gorgeous landscaping and custom-made props. Lewis Farms Mitten Map

Fall Activities at Lewis Farms The Fall brings even more excitement to Lewis Farms with the addition of apple picking, the corn maze, and wagon rides to name a few. Don’t forget about the apple cannons in the back of the farm. Nothing says stress relief like watching apples explode on cars and other fun targets! Visit the Farm’s facebook page to learn more about special events and happenings.

U Pick Apples September & October U-Pick Apples Available U-Pick apples are a fall staple at Lewis Farms.



Depending on timing, you may be able to pick Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Janagold, McIntosh, Red Delicious, or other types of apples.

Corn Maze Opens September 4, 2021 The most fun you’ll ever have getting lost!

Pumpkin Patch Pick your own pumpkin in the pumpkin patch. They have lots to choose from! Lewis Farms Pumpkin Patch

Jackpine Lumberjack Show Saturday, September 11th – Sunday, September 12th

Saturday, September 18th – Sunday, September 19th See World Champion Lumberjacks in head to head competition!

Chopping, Sawing, Axe Throwing, Log Rolling and Speed Climbing – it’s a great combination of action packed fun and comedy!

Sunflower Festival Weekends Saturdays & Sundays, Sept 4 – Sept 19, 2021 Explore our fields of brilliant sunflowers during the Sunflower Harvest beginning September 4th!

U-pick bouquets and vases will be available for purchase.

Fall Festival Weekends Saturdays & Sundays, Sept 25 – Oct 31, 2021 Looking for something to do with the kids this fall? The Lewis Farms Fall Festival is a great place to start.



Capture the perfect photo in the Pumpkin Patch and enjoy 46+ farm attractions!



On the weekends, from September 25 – October 31, enjoy pig races, apple cannons, u-pick apples, a dog show, and stilt walkers in addition to all of the other attractions.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo Admission & Hours Fall Season HOURS September 4 – October 31, 2021

Monday – Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: 10am-6pm

Entrance to grounds ends an hour prior to close. Admission Tickets Weekday and Weekends have different pricing.

Check the attraction list on their website to see what’s open on weekdays vs. weekends. WEEKEND PRICES

Online: $18.95

Gate: $23.95



WEEKDAY PRICES

Online: $14.95

Gate: $17.95



General Admission is required for ages 3 & up and includes entrance into the farm.

ALL TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, THIS TICKET IS SINGLE USE, VALID ANY DAY OF OUR 2021 FALL SEASON

Take a Virtual Tour of Lewis Farms Here’s a 360-degree view of what’s in store when you visit Lewis Family Farms! </p> </p>

More to Explore Petting Farms and Animal Farms for Kids to Visit »