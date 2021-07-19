Animal Farms & Petting Zoos: 25+ Farms for Kids to Visit in West Michigan

Animal Farms & Petting Zoos Kids Love

Every family has at least one kid who is passionate about animals.

These petting zoos and petting farms are their zen place. They can see all sorts of amazing creatures up close. At many of these destinations, your kid can pet, feed, and maybe even hold an animal!

Plus each season brings a different kind of fun on the farm for kids – and adults, too.

From Grand Rapids to Holland, West Michigan is fortunate to have many kid-friendly animal farms to visit.

There are hayrides to pumpkin patches in the fall, getting down in the dirt to pick strawberries in the summer, and petting animals in the spring and summer.