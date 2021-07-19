Animal Farms & Petting Zoos: 25+ Farms for Kids to Visit in West Michigan

Animal Farms & Petting Zoos Kids Love
Every family has at least one kid who is passionate about animals.
These petting zoos and petting farms are their zen place. They can see all sorts of amazing creatures up close. At many of these destinations, your kid can pet, feed, and maybe even hold an animal!
Plus each season brings a different kind of fun on the farm for kids – and adults, too.
From Grand Rapids to Holland, West Michigan is fortunate to have many kid-friendly animal farms to visit.
There are hayrides to pumpkin patches in the fall, getting down in the dirt to pick strawberries in the summer, and petting animals in the spring and summer.
JOHN BALL ZOO
Thank you to our sponsor, John Ball Zoo!
Take a day trip to visit meerkats, tigers, chimpanzees, penguins, red panda cubs, otters, and more! Plus, don’t miss BRICKLIVE Supersized! – where nature’s small and mighty are magnified to eye-popping sizes with over 1.8 million toy building bricks.
Animal Farms & Petting Zoos, Listed
You don’t have to travel far to have an exotic animal experience.
*Please check with venues before heading out for up-to-date open hours and admissions policies.
John Ball Zoo Petting Zoo
1300 W Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
John Ball Zoo has everything you’d expect in a zoo… and more!
Offering camel rides, a funicular, lions, tigers, bears, monkeys, and an animal farm-like petting zoo, there is something for everyone.
The Zoo is built on a hillside, so come prepared to walk. It is stroller-friendly, but some find it easier to use a child carrier.
Our Review »
Petting Zoo farm at John Ball Zoo
Humane Society of West Michigan
3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
The Humane Society of West MI offers camps throughout the year that let kids get close to animals.
Sign up for one of their monthly Family Drop In Days.
Children must be 5 years or older (10 years or older to work with dogs). Spots are limited, so registration is required.
A $10 donation is requested to help cover the cost of staffing this program.
Other kid friendly opportunities are available- check out the website for the latest events!
Summer Camp at Humane Society of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Between the wildlife and the farm animals, there are opportunities everywhere at Blandford Nature Center to get close to animals!
Many of their resident animals are used for educational programs, both on the grounds and on excursions to local schools and other facilities.
Our Review »
Goats are one of the many animals on the petting farm at Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids, MI
Legacy Stables (Karin’s Horse Connection)
8001 Patterson Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
This is a horse lover’s playground where horse lovers can connect with horses in many different ways.
Programs available include vaulting, riding, therapeutic riding, 4-H, birthday parties, and own-a-horse camp!
Legacy Stables in Caledonia, MI, has many different ways to interact with horses
Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
This is a great animal farm!
Opportunities abound at Critter Barn to interact with rabbits, chickens, ducks, cats, hogs, cows, sheep, goats, donkeys, turkeys, pot-bellied pigs, geese, a pony and a horse!
From feeding and petting, to caring for the animals and learning all about them, Critter Barn has it all!
Kids can interact with a variety of animals at the Critter Barn in Holland, MI, including goats
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main Street, Coopersville, MI 49404
Visit on the last Saturday of the month for Kids, Crafts and Critters to participate in their indoor petting zoo, featuring small and baby farm animals for holding and learning about, to corn shelling, a bead table, rope making and more!
Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Primarily an autumn spot, most of Schwallier’s Country Basket activities are free, making this one of the most popular farms for kids.
Goats, bunnies, kittens, chickens, and the occasional dog, Schwallier’s lets you get up close and personal with most of them.
Get in the pen and pet the bunnies, or feed the goats!
If you take a stroller, make it a jogger; this is an orchard and not friendly to umbrella-type strollers.
Kids will love the goats at the petting farm at Schwallier’s Country Basket in Grand Rapids, MI
Deer Tracks Junction
7850 14 Mile Rd, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
As you might guess, there are dozens of deer to pet at Deer Tracks Junction. But there’s also yak, elk, and goats at this petting farm.
Visitors can take an air-conditioned stagecoach ride where the animals may come right up to you for a visit.
Feed cups are available to purchase for many of the animals and there’s also a giant play structure, making this a great animal farm for kids.
Our Review »
Deer are just one of the many kinds of animals at Deer Tracks Junction in Cedar Springs, MI
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 Pratt Lake SE, Alto, MI 49302
Located on 80 acres of land, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is a unique, hands-on experience for the entire family.
The park boasts a distinct collection of exotic animals and reptiles, and the variety and dynamic atmosphere make Boulder Ridge anything but your average zoo.
Our Review »
Feeding giraffes is fun for everyone at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto, MI
Dairy Discovery
12877 84th St. SE, Alto, MI 49302
Bottle feed a newborn calf and learn all about dairy cows in the Dairy Discovery Farm tours!
Explore in the straw fort, get lost in the straw maze, play in the corn box and meet animal friends.
There’s more than cows at Dairy Discovery in Alto, MI
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
The farm is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing dynamic experiences for all ages and abilities.
At this petting zoo farm, guests can not only pet the animals, but they can also get right into the pens with miniature llamas and donkeys.
Fellinlove Farm has over 65 animals (including rare Fell horses, an African Tortoise, and New Zealand pigs), a bunch of friendly barn cats, and over 25 koi.
Our Review »
Many animals wait for cuddles at Fellinlove Farm in Holland, MI
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Road, Holland, MI 49423
If you have 20 minutes or 2 hours, you will enjoy exploring the woodland, shrub, marsh and pond trails of this 18 acre nature preserve located within Holland city limits.
The Brower Interpretive Center is brimming with informative and hands-on displays and live animal exhibits.
Watch for animals in their natural habitats as you splash through the wetlands at DeGraaf Nature Center in Holland, MI
Nelis’ Dutch Village
12350 James Street, Holland, MI 49424
Children delight in feeding the farm animals, visiting the petting zoo and interacting with the farm animals including, “Taking A Goat For A Walk.”
The rides are age appropriate and include the giant wooden shoe slide, the restored antique carousel, and the “big swing” – the popular Zweefmolen (Dutch Swing Ride).
Our Review »
Feeding goats is just one of many ways kids can interact with animals at Nelis’ Dutch Village in Holland, MI
Double R Ranch
4424 Whites Bridge Rd, Belding, MI 48809
Offers camping, and while you’re there, go out on a horseback ride, canoe on the sparkling Flat River, tube with the family, or enjoy a game of golf on the 9-hole course!
Kalamazoo Nature Center
357 W. E Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Visit Lacey the Haflinger horse, Neo the pig, and all your farmyard favorites during the summer and weekends through September.
There are a variety of Family Programs that focus on animals – Creature Features, Farmyard Wednesdays and other opportunities.
Kids can learn about animals in their natural habitats as they explore the Kalamazoo Nature Center in Kalamazoo, MI
Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery
34270 County Road 652, Mattawan, MI 49071
Feed and view fish on the giant show pond, which include some sturgeon that are over 5 feet in length!
Binder Park Zoo
7400 Division Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49014
433 acres of animal-filled wonder in natural forests and wetlands.
This zoo offers the rare opportunity for you to get up close and personal with a giraffe feeding!
Our Review »
Feeding giraffes is a family favorite at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, MI
Anderson & Girls Orchards
2985 N Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
This farm offers a wide variety of animals not found anywhere else in Montcalm County.
He has everything from reindeer to camels to hedgehogs to lemurs. Don’t forget to visit the goats!
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
Lewis Adventure Farm is THE farm to visit for families.
In the summer months, kids will love the barrel train, skee ball, carousel, slides, play area, and more.
In the fall, additional experiences include hayrides, corn maze, corn pit, and a pumpkin patch.
The huge petting zoo farm includes zebus, llamas, alpacas, miniature horses, emus, wallabies, prairie dogs, and more. U-Pick apples in the fall. As far as farms for kids go, this one has just about everything.
Our Review »
Camels are just one of many animals to visit at Lewis Adventure Farm in New Era, MI
Scidmore Park Petting Zoo
112 Spring St, Three Rivers, MI 49093
In addition to playground equipment and a duck pond, this 18 acre park also has a seasonal petting farm.
Animals include llamas, python snakes, pot-bellied pigs, and much more. Make sure to check out the rabbits and hedgehogs, too.
Country Dairy
3476 S 80th Ave, New Era, MI 49446
Tour the farm and learn about the milking process and visit the cows.
Learn about making cheese and tour the factory. Includes a wagon ride.
Finish up with glasses of chocolate milk and samples of cheese curds.
Visit the cows after you tour the dairy and enjoy milk and cheese curds at Country Dairy in New Era, MI
Double JJ Resort
5900 S Water Rd, New Era MI, 49446
This resort offers many horse-related options. Choose from trail rides, private lessons, and more.
Stony Lake Stables (formerly Rainbow Ranch)
4345 South 44th Ave, New Era, MI 49446
Another place to get your horse fix, Stony Lake Stables is ready for riders as young as one-year old (they ride in a double saddle with an adult.)
Horse-drawn sleigh and hay rides are also available.
The whole family will love a horse-drawn sleigh ride this winter at Stony Lake Stables in New Era, MI
Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary
1698 M-66, Athens, MI 49011
This wildlife sanctuary houses hundreds of rescued reptiles that are able to live comfortably for the remainder of their lives.
Check out the alligators, tortoises, lizards, and even birds and fish.
The animals vary in age and size, from babies to “Godzilla,” a 30-year-old, ten-foot alligator that weighs over 350 pounds!
The Lemonade Farmhouse
8461 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
The Lemonade Farmhouse is a sensory-friendly petting farm offering a safe place for kids ages 4-17 to spend one-on-one time with animals.
Each child gets direct his or her own private 30 minute tour.
The Lemonade Farm is home to a variety of farm animals, including goats, chickens, dogs, bunnies, and cats.
Kids can find eggs, feed the goats, or brush the animals. Others want to sit and snuggle with a kitty or a bunny.
Our Review »
Kids with special needs can have their own 1-on-1 time with animals at the Lemonade Farmhouse in Allendale, MI
MAP of Petting Zoos and Kid-Friendly Animal Farms
find animal farms near me
21 thoughts on “Animal Farms & Petting Zoos: 25+ Farms for Kids to Visit in West Michigan”
Is there anywhere in West Michigan that offers the opportunity to milk a cow by hand?
Check out our farm Fellinlove Farm in Holland, MI 49423
http://Www.fellinlovefarm.com
Check out our farm Fellinlove Farm in Holland, MI 49423
Anderson and Girls Orchard should be included in this listing. It’s located in Stanton. It is wonderful and free. They operate off of donations.
You left out Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary! It’s in Athens, MI, just down 66! Took our cubs there last summer. Had a blast. Got to feed the gators!
Thank you! When we update this list we’ll make sure to include them and make this “18 Places to Get Close To Animals In West Michigan”.
Andrea Hall, Ariel Fernandez, Erica Sawmick, I think you guys should take your kids to these, and mine! Lol
Ron Coller
Anne Wheat Williamson
Anne Wheat Williamson
Anne Wheat Williamson
Hailey Jahn
Keri Pimental
RJ Reedy we must visit these!!!
RJ Reedy we must visit these!!!
Heather Ciccarelli
Jera Smith
Teisha Kladder
#10 has zebus, what is that?
A zebu is a type of cattle! Like a cow with a large hump on it’s back. Also spelled ‘cebu’. Check out this video by Veggie Tales for more ‘info’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uv8Ej4CEoQ
Allison ‘Hicks’ Downer the Degraff Nature center sounds cool!