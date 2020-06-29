All the Things to Do with Kids in West Michigan: Grand Rapids to Holland & Beyond

Searching for family-friendly places and things to do with kids in West Michigan?
Search no more… Here’s your list of ultimate things to do in Grand Rapids and West Michigan with kids!
You’ll find details on hundreds of family-friendly events, activities and local attractions right here.
Use this list as a resource to visit and discover the many great local attractions across Grand Rapids and West Michigan. Many attractions are open all year round, while some are seasonal activities.
We’ve even included many FREE things to do with kids in Grand Rapids and West Michigan!
We hope you find it helpful while planning your upcoming trips and outings with friends and family.
And, if you happen to know of another great idea that isn’t listed, we’d love to hear about it. Send me an email. Thanks for letting us all know about the best places to go and things to do.
OUTDOOR AMUSEMENT CENTERS
Michigan is a giant outdoor playground. Whatever the season, there is outdoor adventure waiting for you. Are you ready to spend the day outside having fun with your family? There are so many things to do with kids in West Michigan when the weather is nice. Choose from mini-golf (putt putt,) practicing your skills in a batting cage, zipping through the trees at an outdoor adventure park, racing go-karts, riding roller coasters, or having too much fun on the bumper cars.
MUSEUMS, GARDENS, ZOOS & CULTURAL ATTRACTIONS
Museums, Zoos and Cultural Attractions around West Michigan – Kids learn about the world through play and hands-on activities.
West Michigan’s museums, zoos, and cultural attractions are host to art, animals, history, science, gardens and more. Have a favorite? Many organizations offer memberships so you can go again and again!
OUTDOOR RECREATION
Outdoor Recreation – Grand Rapids Guide to Getting Outside
Want to enjoy our lakes? Get out on the water in a canoe or kayak, try your hand at fishing, or relax in a hammock.
Grab your discs and visit one of many disc golf (or Frisbee golf) courses in the region. Saddle up a horse at one of several Grand Rapids area stables.
No matter where you are in West Michigan, you can be sure to say that there are dozens of opportunities to be active while enjoying family fun.
OUTDOOR WATER PARKS, SPLASH PADS & POOLS
Outdoor Water Parks, Splash Pads and Pools – Grand Rapids & West Michigan – If you live in Michigan then you are no stranger to big lakes and big water fun. But there’s also a lot of small water adventure for kids, from water slides, to water playgrounds, to kiddie pools and more.
PARKS & PLAYGROUNDS
Parks & Playgrounds – Grand Rapids & West Michigan
If you’re in West Michigan, you’re close to a park or playground. Locals love their parks and take every opportunity to get the family outside to play on playgrounds, toss the frisbee, or hike the trails. Many parks have special amenities or features covered in our West Michigan park and playground reviews.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
Festivals and Fairs Around West Michigan
Spending a day – or even a weekend – at a fair or festival is a memorable way to have family fun. Watching performances and checking out the sights is often a free thing to do with kids.
Have some fun with kids at summer festivals and fairs. Enjoy riding carnival rides, eating funnel cake, or attending concerts on the fairgrounds.
The family fun continues into the fall. Relish in donuts, cider, pumpkins, and autumn treats at fall festivals & fairs in Grand Rapids.
FARM FUN FOR FAMILIES
Fun on the Farm – Grand Rapids & West Michigan
West Michigan is home to a large number of farms offering family fun and educational tours. Get close to animals, learn about farming, pick fruit, and experience rural life with real farmers. Many local farms offer summer u-pick fruit options and will open up their farms to families with bounce houses, country stores, petting zoos and more.
Pick-Your-Own Fruit // Pumpkin Patches & Apple Picking // Christmas Tree Farms // Cornmaze & Hayrides // U-Pick Flowers
BEACHES
Lakeshore and Inland Lake Beaches – Michiganders live for beach season! There is nothing like the sound of water lapping the shore and the feeling of warm sun on your shoulders. Get to know the personality of the many beaches around Grand Rapids and West Michigan and soon you’ll have a favorite. From Lake Michigan to inland beaches, there is a beach near you right now.
SPORTS
Grand Rapids Sports Guide – There’s no shortage of places to go in West Michigan when it comes to playing sports or learning how to play sports.
Or, watch the pros play. Greater Grand Rapids is home to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Grand Rapids Griffins, GR Drive and a handful of other sports teams. Taking part in sports – or watching them – is one of the classic things to do with kids.
INDOOR WATER PARKS
Best Indoor Water Parks in Michigan – Plan a long weekend or a day trip to one of the best indoor waterparks in Michigan. The whole family will enjoy waterslides, lazy rivers, wave pools and more at these water-based attractions. If you’re looking for fun things to do with kids, a day at the waterpark is always at the top of the list.
INDOOR PLAY CENTERS
Indoor Play Centers – Grand Rapids & West Michigan
No matter the time of year, indoor play places and playgrounds are a great option for kids when they need to burn off extra energy.
If it’s raining or too cold to play outside, these are the places you will want to turn. Summertime is also a great time to visit an indoor trampoline park, rollerskating venue, bowling alley or museum – you can beat the heat by visiting these air-conditioned play spaces.
KIDS CLASSES, LESSONS & EXTRA CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES
Hands-On Activities and Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids – One great option for things to do includes enrolling kids in classes. Kids can learn how to cook, sew or knit. Enjoy some family fun painting pottery, making art or building something.
Is your child most interested in the fine arts? Find music lessons or dance classes at dozens of places around Grand Rapids. Little Picassos will find many things to do at art classes.
FREE FUN
Free Fun Things to Do With Kids Around Grand Rapids – There are dozens of free things to do in Grand Rapids and West Michigan, including beaches, playgrounds and storytimes.
Up for a road trip? Check out 101 free things to do with kids in Michigan. Stay local and explore the lakeshore or head up north to Traverse City and into the U.P. Or head east to Lansing and Detroit. No matter your final destination in Michigan, there are dozens of possibilities for free family fun.
Let the free things to do with kids continue into mealtime. Many restaurants offer kids eat free or cheap times throughout the week.