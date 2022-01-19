Kids Activities, Field Trips & Fun Places in Michigan: 2022 Guide

Kids Activities in Michigan & Field Trip Directory
Whether you are a teacher making plans for your class, a homeschool parent brainstorming ideas for your family, or a chaperone for an upcoming trip wondering what exactly you have gotten yourself into, our Field Trip Guide will help you as you prepare.
Search for outing ideas based upon the age level of the kids participating, or by the type of outing.
From A (ArtPrize) to Z (John Ball Zoo) and so many more in between, get ready to explore western Michigan this school year.
Our digital guide has over 25 featured field trip locations that will answer all of your questions and help you schedule the best field trip for your group.
Is one of your family’s favorite Field Trips missing from the guide? Let us know in the comments!
Featured Field Trips
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Grand Rapids
John Ball Zoo offers a variety of educational programs to meet all of your needs.
STEM focused programs keep students engaged, whether they’re engineering a new animal habitat, testing penguin nests against environmental constraints, or trying their hand at a zookeeper duty.
Traditional animal encounters bring topics like adaptations, classification, or habitats to life! Programs are available on-site, as travel zoos to your classroom, or virtually.
Kent County Schools enjoy FREE admission for self-guided visits, non-Kent County schools enjoy a discounted admission rate of $4/student for self-guided visits.
The Zoo has a variety of free resources available on our website to enhance in-classroom learning as well as easy ways to make your visit more impactful for your students.
“Extremely educational and our kids were very engaged with it!”
“Professional and knowledgeable staff. Cool animals. Great connection to classroom content.”
“Great program!! Perfectly suited for our grade level.”
“Professional and knowledgeable staff. Cool animals. Great connection to classroom content.”
“Great program!! Perfectly suited for our grade level.”
Grade Levels: Toddlers, Preschool, Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Daycare, Camp, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Guided Tours, Self Guided Tours, Guided Activities, Self Guided Activities, Overnight Experiences
Activities: Early Childhood, Animals or Farm Experience, Science and Nature, In Person Tours, Virtual Field Trips
Cost: Free, Admission Fee
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Wyoming
Fun memories start ‘where the fun never ends!’
Craig’s Cruisers is West Michigan’s premier destination for family fun, with over 120,000 square feet of recreation! Bring your group for indoor and outdoor fun!
Indoor offerings include:
• Go-Karts
• Laser Tag
• Cruiser Coaster
• Ninja Course
• Virtual Reality
• Arcade
• Bumper Cars
• Frog Hopper
Outdoor offerings include:
• Go-Karts
• Bumper Boats
• Mini Golf
• Zip Line
Grade Levels: Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Camp, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Self Guided Activities
Activities: Indoor Fun
Cost: Admission Fee
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Portage
The Air Zoo is a Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace and science center.
Learners of all ages will enjoy the hands-on and in-depth approach to aerospace, history and STEAM learning.
Individuals, and groups alike, can participate in on-site, outreach, and live-virtual education programs, as well as tours, rides, floor-shows, lectures, overnights and more.
Choose from an assortment of programs and disciplines, designed to engage and inspire guests of all ages. Scholarship opportunities available, learn more at airzoo.org/scholarships.
Grade Levels: Preschool, Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Daycare, Camp, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Guided Tours, Self Guided Tours, Guided Activities, Self Guided Activities, Overnight Experiences
Activities: Early Childhood, Childrens Museum, Indoor Fun, Museum, History and Social Studies, Science and Nature, Service Learning, In Person Tours, Virtual Field Trips
Cost: Admission Fee, Assistance Available
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is two floors of hands-on interactive exhibits and daily drop-in programs that encourage discovery and learning through play.
The philosophy of GRCM is based on the principle that children learn best when they direct their own learning.
GRCM's programs are designed with the purpose of educating the whole child -- encompassing all subject areas as well as the individual learning styles of children preschool through elementary school age.
GRCM's exhibits and programs consist of materials and activities that are participatory; and hands-on. GRCM is an environment for play and advocates for the value of play.
Lots of engineering centers, lots of discovery set ups, my grandkids loved the music area for kids who are often told “don’t touch”.
Grade Levels: Toddlers, Preschool, Elementary, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Daycare, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Self Guided Tours, Guided Activities, Self Guided Activities
Activities: Early Childhood, Childrens Museum, Indoor Fun, Museum, Science and Nature, Arts & Entertainment
Cost: Admission Fee, Assistance Available
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Allegan
Looking for a field trip destination with a major "wow!" factor?!
Conveniently located 30-minutes from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland, Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to connect, get active, and make lasting memories.
Attractions include the heart-pumping bi-level Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, Sky Tykes® course for small children, QUICKjump free-fall simulation, Vertical Drop Slide, Clip ‘n Climb® walls, arcade, and food and beverage area.
During the summer season, soar through open air on our 600-foot outdoor zip lines spanning the Kalamazoo River.
Conveniently located 30-minutes from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland, Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to connect, get active, and make lasting memories.
Attractions include the heart-pumping bi-level Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, Sky Tykes® course for small children, QUICKjump free-fall simulation, Vertical Drop Slide, Clip ‘n Climb® walls, arcade, and food and beverage area.
During the summer season, soar through open air on our 600-foot outdoor zip lines spanning the Kalamazoo River.
“Highly recommended! Had so much fun. Fun for kids of all ages and adults. The staff was very welcoming, friendly and helpful. Clean environment." - Gary
Grade Levels: Toddlers, Preschool, Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Daycare, Camp, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Guided Activities, Self Guided Activities, Overnight Experiences
Activities: Early Childhood, Childrens Museum, Indoor Fun
Cost: Admission Fee
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Ludington
Come visit and climb four Western Michigan Lighthouses!
1. The White River Light Station and Museum in Whitehall
2. The Little Point Sable Lighthouse in Silver Lake
3. The Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse
4. The Big Sable Point Lighthouse in Ludington.
Lighthouse are open in season May - October, 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday - Sunday. Closed on Mondays.
Grade Levels: Elementary, Middle School, High School
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Camp, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Guided Tours, Self Guided Tours, Self Guided Activities
Activities: History and Social Studies, Arts & Entertainment, In Person Tours, Virtual Field Trips
Cost: Free, Admission Fee, Donations Accepted
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Mears
Grace Adventures, located by the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, offers day and overnight camp experiences for public and private schools and homeschool co-ops.
We combine fun, adventure education, outdoor activities, and positive interactions to create healthy relationships among students and boost self-confidence.
Our team specializes in meeting the needs of your group to create a unique camp experience. Our campus is equipped for day and overnight groups of 10-300 people year-round.
We also have a traveling camp program called CAMP2U where we can bring camp to your school, anywhere in Michigan!
"Thank you for bringing Camp2U to our school. Our students loved the activities and were buzzing about them for weeks. We are looking forward to having you back next year!"
Grade Levels: Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Camp, Homeschool
Programs: Day Trips, Guided Activities, Overnight Experiences
Activities: Animals or Farm Experience, Science and Nature, Other
Cost: Admission Fee
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Grand Rapids
Kent County Department of Public Works offers both in-person and virtual education opportunities.
You can schedule a field trip to the Recycling Center, Waste to Energy Facility, the Landfill, or all three!
If you can't come to us, we can bring the experience to you through our various themed presentations. To take your learning a step further, borrow an EcoKit that includes pre-planned lessons and supplies.
Bus grants are available if transportation is a barrier.
Grade Levels: Toddlers, Preschool, Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Daycare, Camp, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Guided Tours, Self Guided Tours, Guided Activities, Self Guided Activities
Activities: Early Childhood, Indoor Fun, Science and Nature, In Person Tours, Virtual Field Trips
Cost: Free
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Rockford
Your group's hands-on experience in the growing and learning fields at Plainsong awaits.
Discover how food connects you to place, water, soil, seed, climate and community. Nourish your neighbor with a group service-learning experience; help grow fresh produce for people in west Michigan who can't easily afford it, or tend species to mitigate climate change.
Groups of all ages are welcome at Plainsong Farm, a place that nurtures belonging and the radical renewal of God's world.
Bring your group to volunteer. (Faith content is optional and will be provided only at your request.)
"Everyone at the farm was warm and welcoming and the kids had tons of fun. The lessons were hands-on and engaging for a variety of age groups."
Grade Levels: Preschool, Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Daycare, Camp, Homeschool
Programs: Guided Activities
Activities: Early Childhood, Animals or Farm Experience, Science and Nature, Service Learning
Cost: Free
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Jenison
Rebounderz is West Michigan’s Premier Family Entertainment Center.
An ideal destination for birthday parties, youth groups, team parties, corporate events, and FIELD TRIPS, Rebounderz features attractions that appeal to everyone!
Popular attractions include the area’s largest Ninja Course with lanes for all ability levels, Trampoline Activities, Laser Tag, Blacklight Mini Golf, Mini Escape Rooms, Arcade, and Virtual Reality.
You can even choose to cap off your event with some freshly baked pizza!
Grade Levels: Toddlers, Preschool, Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Self Guided Activities
Activities: Indoor Fun
Cost: Admission Fee
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Grand Rapids
The Mud Room is a local favorite and has been voted the BEST for multiple Grandtastic Awards. Kids and parents both love these artful activities!
Plan a creative activity at your place that’s FUN for your students… and SIMPLE for you. Easy and convenient DIY packages are perfect for schools and daycares.
In studio activities for kids’ groups are also available, with helpful staff to guide you. Perfect for scouts, birthdays or just for fun!
Grade Levels: Toddlers, Preschool, Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Daycare, Camp, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Guided Activities, Self Guided Activities
Activities: Early Childhood, Indoor Fun, Arts & Entertainment, Virtual Field Trips, Other
Cost: Admission Fee
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Coopersville
Experience an early form of transportation as the Coopersville & Marne Railway provides a 90-minute vintage train excursion.
Our train combines century old coaches along with 1950’s era locomotives; following a route that first carried train traffic in 1858.
The Coopersville & Marne Railway offers numerous excursion trains, as well as seasonal theme trains. We also offer charter excursions, for groups of 30 or more, and can include a pizza or hobo bindle lunch.
Grade Levels: Toddlers, Preschool, Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Daycare, Camp, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Guided Activities
Activities: In Person Tours, Other
Cost: Admission Fee
Featured Kids Activities & Fun Places in Comstock Park
BattleGR Tactical Games field trips are unlike anything else. Focusing on team building and interactive play, our engaging games entertain all ages.
We love customizing! Choose a curriculum-based outing, with topics like communication, teamwork and leadership - or opt for a fun, play trip.
We can even travel to YOU.
Grade Levels: Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adults
Good for: Schools, Scouts, Youth, Homeschool, Individual Families
Programs: Day Trips, Guided Activities
Activities: Indoor Fun
Cost: Admission Fee
Sky zone trampoline activities help loosen up, get competitive, and have a good time all while promoting exercise.
Fun, safe, unique, dynamic, and interactive activities; laser shows, dance parties, giant three story soft play castle , interactive toys, and lots more.
Hudsonville lanes cosmic bowling parties are a hit and they have lightweight balls, small bowling shoes, and bumpers so all ages can enjoy.
The Kroc Center offers full fitness center, aquatic center, two gymnasiums, climbing wall, weight room, child watch and game room.
Tours include; Storytime, introductions to using the library, research skills, and database training
Large Gym with ninja course, video games, indoor skate park, craft room, pool and foosball, theater room and lounge area.
An amazing bridge that brings learning from the classroom to the big screen. With free teacher resources, and IMAX documentaries that tie into STEM curriculum.
In-school Lego inspired STEM program where students can learn play.
Enjoy a Day with wagon rides, educational chicken show, petting zoo, juice and doughnuts, and over 46 outdoor play area activities
Three floors of exhibits focused on Grand Rapids and Michigan as a whole. Many hands-on experiences, plus a carousel.
Fall Tours include wagon ride through the orchard to pick an apple, our new apple storage facility, a mini-corn maze, and the children learn how cider is made.
Our Field Trip program offers hands-on horse fun which includes time with many different horses of all sizes and various stations getting to tour the barn, learn how to groom a horse, and how to be safe around them.
1 thought on “Kids Activities, Field Trips & Fun Places in Michigan: 2022 Guide”
Fellinlove Farm