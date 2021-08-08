Detroit Zoo Trip Planner: Fantastic Things to Do on Your Visit

Detroit Zoo: A Lovely Park with Incredible Animal Views

Detroit Zoo

8450 W 10 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Located 14 miles north of downtown Detroit, the Detroit Zoo is a Michigan staple.

With over 3,300 animals of 280 species, you could spend an entire day at the Detroit Zoo and still not take in all of the exhibits.

And its cageless mission means you’ll get some stunning animal sightings and pics.

You literally feel like you’re getting a peek at animals in their natural habitats.

When the zoo’s current 125-acre location was built back in 1928 it was the first in America to use barless exhibits. Its creators wanted a wildlife refuge that also felt like a big park.

Walking the Detroit Zoo is so relaxing and beautiful. In between exhibits, there were wide pathways lined with lush trees and beautifully landscaped grassy areas.

Add in attractions like the carousel, the Wild Adventure Zone, and a mini railroad, and it’s a recipe for one of the best days ever.

Detroit Zoo has wide walkways and a park-like feel.

How Long Does it Take to Go Through the Detroit Zoo?

Be sure to plan for a full day at the Detroit Zoo. There’s a lot to do and you won’t want to miss any of it!