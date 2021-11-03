25+ Indoor Playgrounds Near Grand Rapids for Toddlers, Big Kids and maybe even Grownups

Indoor Playgrounds are a Year-Round Haven for Families
Living in West Michigan, we experience everything from sub-zero wind chills to excessive heat warnings, which means as parents, we have to get creative when it comes to planning activities for our families. Enter the Indoor Playground.
While Michigan weather can make outdoor play a challenge at times (or also super fun), it doesn’t have to affect your family’s ability to spend time together.
Kids indoor play places are a great option for:
– the rainy days of spring
– the hot humid days of summer where you want air-conditioned kids play places
– the bitter cold days of winter where you just want to burn off some energy
Indoor playgrounds are also just great places to interact and have fun with friends and family. Some of these places even have outdoor options if the weather is great so you can enjoy the sunshine. (Think Craig’s Cruisers or Allegan Event.)
Below you’ll find the premier indoor playgrounds around West Michigan.
Grand Rapids Indoor Playgrounds
Kids Indoor Play Place in Grand Rapids
Ages: 0-99
Admission Fee: n/a
Play Place Offers: Birthday Parties, Field Trips
If you’re looking for a creative day in, visit this popular studio! The Mud Room is a local favorite and has been voted the BEST for multiple Grandtastic Awards. All ages are welcome, and no experience is necessary. Their helpful staff will help anyone feel like an artist!
Stop in during open studio hours to paint pottery, make handprint keepsakes or paint your own wood sign. For a truly unique experience, sign up ages 7-adult for a potter's wheel class! Be sure to follow them on social media or sign up for their newsletter to hear about other artful happenings, like glass fusing classes, Story Time (for ages 3-6) and other seasonal events.
If a visit to the studio is not an option, get some take-home projects to create at home instead! Choose your projects at the studio or visit their website for easy and convenient online ordering.
"Have an hour or more and want to do something fun and creative? This is the place. Nice staff. Wonderful pottery to select from... Friendly and safe and clean." -Laura
Kids Indoor Play Place in Wyoming
Ages: -
Admission Fee:
Play Place Offers: Indoor Trampoline Park, Indoor Rock Climbing, Arcade, Birthday Parties, Food Available, Laser tag
"Where the fun never ends!"
Craig's Cruisers is West Michigan's largest family fun center with 120,000 square feet of indoor fun!
Attractions and offerings include:
• Indoor Go-Karts
• Laser Tag
• Ninja Course
• Bumper Cars
• Trampoline Park
• Huge Arcade
• Buffet with menu featuring salad, pasta, pizza, dessert, and beverages
Craig's Cruisers offers fun for all ages. Contact us or visit our website to learn about our specials and packages!
Kids Indoor Play Place in Comstock Park
Ages: 5+-
Admission Fee: Rates Vary
Play Place Offers: Indoor Gym, Arcade, Birthday Parties, e-sports, Field Trips, Food Available, Laser tag
Looking for a fun & memorable time? At BattleGR we have many options to fit your needs & ages: Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Sports, Axe Throwing, & E-Sports.
With over 30 different games to choose from we are not your typical laser tag. BattleGR is the 1st E-Sports Gaming facility in Grand Rapids!
Not sure about axe throwing? That is ok because we will teach you the correct and safe way to throw.
We can also bring the entertainment to you & set up at your location. Our goal is for you to enjoy the memories instead of scrambling.
"Great place to take friends & family. Friendly & helpful staff. We rented the court for two hours & an hour for archery and laser tag."
Kids Indoor Play Place in Allegan
Ages: 18 months-101
Admission Fee: $25 Premier Combo, $20 Premier Tykes Combo, $15 Sky Trail® with Sky Rail®, $10 Clip ‘n Climb® (5 climbs), $10 Vertical Drop Slide (2 rides), $10 Sky Tykes® with Sky Rail®.
Play Place Offers: Toddler Play Area, Indoor Gym, Indoor Playground, Indoor Zipline, Indoor Rock Climbing, Arcade, Birthday Parties, Field Trips, Food Available
Looking for an indoor fun destination with a major "wow!" factor?!
Conveniently located 30-minutes from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland, Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to connect, get active, and make lasting memories.
Attractions include the heart-pumping bi-level Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, Sky Tykes® course for small children, QUICKjump free-fall simulation, Vertical Drop Slide, Clip ‘n Climb® walls, arcade, and food and beverage area.
During the summer season, soar through open air on our 600-foot outdoor zip lines spanning the Kalamazoo River.
“Highly recommended and so fun! Fun for kids of all ages and adults. The staff was very friendly. Clean environment. Excellent pizza and ice cream! We'll be back!" -Toni K
Kids Indoor Play Place in Portage
Ages: 0-18
Admission Fee: $0-$15.95
Play Place Offers: Birthday Parties, Field Trips, Food Available
There's always something new to discover at the Air Zoo!
This world-class, Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace and science museum, has more than 100 air and space artifacts, inspiring interactive exhibits, full-motion flight simulators, indoor amusement park-style rides, hands-on STEM stations, an array of science-based education programming, and exciting restoration center.
Kids and adults of all ages will create lasting memories and find hours of inspiration at the Air Zoo. A great place for birthday parties, family outings, education programs and gloomy-day adventures, the Air Zoo is open 7 days a week.
Come imagine, explore and discover with us!
Kids Indoor Play Place in Grand Rapids
Ages: 0-100
Admission Fee: https://www.grcm.org/visit
Play Place Offers: Toddler Play Area, Indoor Playground, Birthday Parties, Field Trips
GRCM is two floors of hands-on interactive exhibits and daily drop-in programs that encourage discovery & learning through play.
The philosophy of GRCM is based on the principle that children learn best when they direct their own learning. GRCM's programs are designed with the purpose of educating the whole child - encompassing all subject areas as well as the individual learning styles of children preschool through elementary school age.
GRCM's exhibits and programs consist of materials and activities that are hands-on. GRCM is an environment for play, advocates for the value of play, and builds minds through play.
"Today was our first day at the children’s museum and it was absolutely amazing. My almost 2 year old had the best time and we spent nearly 2 hours there."
Kids Indoor Play Place in Grandville
Ages: 0-150
Admission Fee: $8 Admission, $2 roller skate rental, $3 Rollerblade rental, $5 Admission for parents including free rental!
Play Place Offers: Arcade, Birthday Parties, Field Trips, Food Available
Come roller skating with us to get the kids off the screens and have some good family fun! We provide 17,000 square feet of indoor entertainment with a DJ/state of the art sound system, fully stocked snack bar, arcade, light shows, roller skates & Rollerblades & Fisher price skates & Skate-mate helpers available to rent.
We have birthday packages available during public sessions or for private parties. You can also rent our venue for engagement parties, school/church/work parties, family reunions, Christmas parties, fundraisers, you name it!
Beginner skating lessons are held on Saturday mornings and Adult Skate every Thursday night!
"Staff was amazing! Very helpful and quick to take care of their customers. The roller rink was fun with bright lights and music! Options for all ages and skill levels."
Kids Indoor Play Place in Kentwood
Ages: 0-10
Admission Fee:
Play Place Offers: Toddler Play Area, Indoor Playground, Birthday Parties
Catch Air is the very best indoor play area for children 10 and under!
Catch Air can provide hours of fun for children and caretakers alike! From Tiny Town, for our younger guests, to a three-story structure with slides and obstacle courses and even a Nerf ball shooting area! Additionally, there is a bouncy house maze and a bouncy castle slide. We encourage parents to safely play with their children on most of the toys!
We also specialize in parties which can be held during business hours or after business hours for a private experience for you and your guests!
Kids Indoor Play Place in Walker
Ages: -
Admission Fee:
Play Place Offers: Indoor Trampoline Park, Birthday Parties, Food Available
With 23,000 square feet of indoor trampolines and 9 epic attractions, this place is jumping!
Channel your energy, cut loose with your best flips and tricks, and prepare for the Jump Life℠!
Now you can jump any day, any time with our new $10 membership program! Learn more by visiting our website or visiting us in-park.
Kids Indoor Play Place in Holland
Ages: N/a-N/a
Admission Fee: Vary depending on activity and residency.
Play Place Offers: Indoor Gym, Indoor Zipline, Aquatic Center, Birthday Parties, Field Trips
The Holland Community Aquatic Center opened in 1968, and since then, we have served over 200,000 local families. We are proud to be one of our area’s most popular community assets!
Surrounded by water, our region has always appreciated the fun that can be had at the beach, at local swim meets, through water safety classes for young children, or at the community pool with friends and family throughout the week. Every day, we serve individuals, families, area schools, senior citizens and visitors to our community.
Come visit us today!
"This facility has it all & I cant wait for the new expansion to open. My kids and I absolutely loved our experience there!" - Patty S. (2021)
Kids Indoor Play Place in Rockford
Ages: 6-106
Admission Fee: $7 for 1 hour, $12 for 2 hours, $15 for all day
Play Place Offers: Arcade, Birthday Parties, Field Trips
Pinball Land is a retro arcade with a twist! Here, you don't need any quarters or tokens - just pay admission and the games are free to play!
We have beautifully maintained pinball machines as well as classic video arcade games like Pac Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong and many more! Birthday parties and field trips are also available.
Relive your favorite arcade memories and make new ones with your kids at Pinball Land!
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams St, Zeeland, MI 49464
Indoor play area offers Animals, Birthday Parties, Field Trips. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Zeeland Recreation Aquatic Center
320 E Main, Zeeland, MI 49464
Indoor play area offers Aquatic Center. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Forest Hills Public Schools Community and Aquatic Center
660 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Indoor play area offers Aquatic Center. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Indoor play area offers Birthday Parties, Field Trips. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Indoor play area offers Field Trips, Food Available. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Grand Rapids Public Library
Multiple Locations, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Indoor play area offers . Good for ages 0 to 18.
Rivertown Crossings
3700 Rivertown Pkwy, Grandville, MI 49418
Indoor play area offers Indoor Playground, Food Available. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Woodland Mall
3195 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Indoor play area offers Indoor Playground, Food Available. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Clique Lanes
533 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Indoor play area offers Birthday Parties, Food Available. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Kent District Library
Multiple Locations, Kent County, MI 49321
Indoor play area offers Toddler Play Area. Good for ages 0 to 18.
AMF Eastbrook Lanes
3500 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Indoor play area offers Arcade, Birthday Parties, Food Available. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Rockford Lanes
117 E Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Indoor play area offers Birthday Parties, Food Available. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Wengers Bowling Center
629 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Indoor play area offers Birthday Parties, Food Available. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Spectrum Entertainment Complex
5656 Clyde Park Avenue Southwest, Wyoming, MI 49509
Indoor play area offers Arcade, Birthday Parties, Food Available. Good for ages 0 to 18.
Top-Voted Indoor Play Places
Families around West Michigan told use that these are the best places for indoor fun in our annual Grandtastic Awards.
Best Indoor Play Venue
Winner: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Best Indoor Play Venues
1. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
2. Amped Virtual Reality
3. Craig’s Cruisers
4. Catch Air (Kentwood)
5. Altitude
5. Rebounderz Indoor Trampoline Arena (Jenison)
7. Dave & Busters
8. Allegan Event
8. BattleGR Tactical Games
10. Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park (Kentwood)
Catch Air in Grand Rapids
Top Indoor Play Venue (Paid)
About Catch Air
Catch Air is West Michigan's largest and most fun, indoor play facility for children 10 and under!
T E S T I M O N I A L
My kids love this place. I think they’ve done great with maintaining a clean and safe environment and it will continue to be part of our family fun days for years to come.
WHOLE FAMILY FUN Indoor Play Places
Having indoor play areas on your radar is a must! Space to run, jump, create, and compete is what dreams are made of for most kids.
Defy gravity at Altitude Trampoline Park, Sky Zone Trampoline Park or Rebounderz Adventure Park.
Paint, design and create at the Mud Room. Kids of all ages can select from a variety of pottery pieces and wood signs to paint and express their creative side during open studio hours.
Kids can try a favorite outdoor summertime activity inside! Great Lakes Glow Golf features 18 holes of indoor miniature golf played under black lights.
Do it all, virtually, at Amped Virtual Reality. Kids can become a space pirate, soar over the Grand Canyon, or follow a Velociraptor as she tries to survive on her island.
HIGH ACTION Indoor Playgrounds
Nothing beats cabin fever better than some action-packed indoor play areas for kids.
If your kids like to tumble, jump or swing, try out Gymco or For the Kidz Gymnastics for unending open gym fun.
Spend an afternoon climbing, jumping, and sliding on inflatables at Catch Air.
Check out Tarry Hall, Jumpin’ Jupiter Skate Center, or GR Skate and Event Center for some roller-skating fun.
Looking to cool things down? Drop in during open skate at Walker Ice and Fitness or Southside Ice Arena and practice your ice-skating skills.
Allegan Event Center brings adventure to the indoor playground. Try a climbing wall or an indoor ropes course.
If your kids love water play, Holland Aquatic Center will keep kids entertained with their splash pad, vortex pool and 150 foot water slide. Or splash around at Goldfish Swim School’s family swim time.
PLAY & LEARN Play Places
Yes, you can find an indoor play area for kids that combines fun and play with a little bit of learning! It’s a win-win for both kids and parents.
Explore one of the many engaging exhibits at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Extend your visit with a stop at the planetarium and learn about constellations and distant planets.
Spend a whole day at a popular indoor play place — the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Make some noise on a whale drum, play at the train table, or steer a fire truck.
Admire the exhibits at the Grand Rapids Art Museum or create art yourself at one of the GRAM studio’s drop-in programs.
Libraries offer so much more than just books. Story times and kids indoor play stations will keep everyone engaged. Plan a trip to your neighborhood library branch or check out a new-to-you location.
Hop in the car and head to Portage to visit the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Experience. Explore their hands-on learning opportunities and engaging exhibits.
Curious about wildlife and plants? View educational displays at the Bunker Interpretive Center at Calvin University’s Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens. Or check out the Kitty Corral or the Bunny Room at the Critter Barn’s big red barn.
GREAT FOR TODDLERS Play Places
Toddlers bring energy and excitement to playtime, but they also have different needs in an indoor play area than preschool and elementary-aged kids. Luckily, many kids play places cater specifically to toddlers.
Toddlers who love to tumble, move and explore will want to check out the Mini Movers Open Gym at Gymco, Munchkin and Me time at Rebounderz, or the five-years-and-under Open Gym at For the Kidz Gymnastics.
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s Wee Discover exhibit is made just for kids ages three and under. Toddlers will explore shapes and colors all while having a blast.
If your toddler loves bath time, they might enjoy splashing around with other toddlers in a big pool at Zeeland Recreation’s Parent and Tot Paddle and Play.
Many libraries host interactive story times that toddlers will love. Bring your toddler to Georgetown Charter Township Library for books, songs and fingerplays. Both Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library host Toddler Times at their many branches.
GREAT FOR BIG KIDS Play Places
If you are trying to find kids play places to get your big kid out of the house, there are plenty of options to keep them entertained.
Craig’s Cruisers is one of the few kids play places where they can ride electric go-karts inside, as well as a ROLLER COASTER! And if that isn’t enough, there is laser tag, bumper cars and a ninja course to keep your big kid entertained.
Looking for a little competition? Then check out Battle GR, the first e-sports gaming facility in Grand Rapids. While you are there, continue your competitive spirit with a game of laser tag or archery tag.
Kids of all ages love bowling. Bowl a few frames at one of these many local bowling centers: AMF Eastbrook Lanes, Clique Lanes, Hudsonville Lanes, Rockford Lanes, Spectrum Entertainment Complex, or Wengers Bowling Center.
Parents will enjoy a trip down memory lane at Pinball Land, where you can challenge your kid to a video arcade game like Pac Man or try your hand at one of several pinball machines.
Dave and Busters boasts a variety of games that appeal to both little and big kids and yes, even adults.
FREE Kids Play Places
Looking for some kid indoor play options that won’t break the bank?
When the weather is cold and wet, stay warm and dry playing at one of our local malls. Try the Magic Tree House at Rivertown Crossings Mall or the forest-themed play area at Woodland Mall.
Have fun playing and learning at one or several of the amazing libraries on this list.
And don’t forget, many favorite indoor playgrounds offer free admission on special days or with special promotions.
The Grand Rapids Art Museum offers free general admission one day and one evening a week and the Grand Rapids Public Museum offers free admission for kids up to age 17, who live in Kent County with proof of a Kent County billing address. Check their websites for more details.
FIND INDOOR PLAYGROUND NEAR ME
Use our handy Google Map to find indoor play areas near you.
2 thoughts on “25+ Indoor Playgrounds Near Grand Rapids for Toddlers, Big Kids and maybe even Grownups”
Love your site! EverPlay Cafe would be a great addition to the indoor play list. Just opened this week in Ada!
This is great! Definitely going to share this with the other moms in our homeschool co-op. Thank you!