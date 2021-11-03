25+ Indoor Playgrounds Near Grand Rapids for Toddlers, Big Kids and maybe even Grownups

Living in West Michigan, we experience everything from sub-zero wind chills to excessive heat warnings, which means as parents, we have to get creative when it comes to planning activities for our families. Enter the Indoor Playground.

While Michigan weather can make outdoor play a challenge at times (or also super fun), it doesn’t have to affect your family’s ability to spend time together.

Kids indoor play places are a great option for:

– the rainy days of spring

– the hot humid days of summer where you want air-conditioned kids play places

– the bitter cold days of winter where you just want to burn off some energy