Grand Rapids Santa Parade is Still Happening in Person for 2020 – With a Big Twist

TIPS & TRICKS

Reverse GR Santa Parade Tips

As with anything new, plan for things to be a little clunky as people figure things out. Here are our best tips for experiencing the Reverse 2020 Grand Rapids Santa Parade

1) Think Through Restroom Matters

We haven’t done a reverse parade in Grand Rapids before, so we’re not sure how long you will be in your car. And once you’re in line and motoring through the parade route, there’s no stopping and no getting out of the car. Plan ahead for any restroom needs you may encounter while in line for the parade.

2) Make Waiting Fun

You’ll likely have time to kill in your car before you’re able to drive through the floats and displays. Have activities along to keep your kids occupied. Perhaps themed games, holiday snacks, and festive music would help pass the time.

A holiday podcast might just be the ticket. Try the free, seven-episode holiday podcast Welcome to Tinsel Town, where 8-year old Holly’s wish sends her on an adventure in Tinsel Town that includes a giant candy cane, a mysterious ornament, and a polar bear Queen.

3) Plan for Photos

Kids might want to bring cameras to capture what they see along the route. You might get a few selfies with Rudolph in the background.

If photos are important to you, strategically position riders in your car so that you have people capable of taking photos on each side of your vehicle. Remember, one adult will be driving and not be available for photo duty.

Normal Year Tips for the Best Grand Rapids Santa Parade Experience

In a normal year, the tips below would help you make it through a chilly parade morning. Save these for next year, when things are hopefully back to normal.

1) Bundle Up

Just like at the North Pole, you need to dress for the weather. Bundle up. Wear layers. Bring scarves, mittens, hats and bed your wagons with blankets. Warm boots and socks are a great touch, as well as hand and toe warmers. Nothing kills holiday spirit faster than a freezing child.

2) Parking

3) Bring a Bag

Some people in the parade toss candy and, while it’s nothing like what you score at Halloween, it’s nice to have a place to stash it.

4) Bring a Chair or Blanket

Bring chairs or a blanket to sit on and wrap up with – it’s a long parade.

5) Where to Watch the Grand Rapids Santa Parade

If you want less a crowded view, station yourself near the BOB, which is near the end of the parade route. If you want candy, sit near the front of the parade as they sometimes run out of candy.

Your Chance to Take a Photo with Santa

Meet Saint Nick directly after the parade and take your photo with him! This free event (sponsored by ITC) will be held in the lobby of the building at 250 Monroe. “We’re moving Santa indoors for a more pleasant experience for all,” says Sarah Fales, a parade organizer.

Have you been to the Grand Rapids Santa Parade? Any tips to share? Please leave a comment below!