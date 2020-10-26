Grand Rapids Santa Parade is Still Happening in Person for 2020 – With a Big Twist

Several Changes for the Grand Rapids Santa Parade in 2020
The Christmas season in Grand Rapids, MI has historically (for the last 100 years) started with the Santa Parade. This year will be the 101st GR Santa Parade!
In recent years, Art Van was the presenting parade sponsor (the parade was formerly known as the Art Van Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Jaycees).
With Art Van going out of business, the GR Santa Parade has reverted to a name reflecting its philanthropic roots: the GR Jaycees Santa Parade.
Toss in the added challenge of hosting a parade during a pandemic, and you’ve got a recipe for big change.
Thankfully, the Grand Rapids Jaycees are not canceling the 2020 Grand Rapids Santa Parade. Rather, they are reimagining it. Even with the changes, tt’s sure to be a celebration to be remembered by all.
A RETOOLED PARADE
This Year the Grand Rapids Santa Parade Will Be a Reverse Parade
The Grand Rapids Santa Parade (currently organized by the Grand Rapids Jaycees) has been a local tradition since 1919
The parade is always held on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving in downtown Grand Rapids and serves to kick off the holiday season in West Michigan.
But in 2020, while the parade date remains fixed, the execution will be very different.
This year, the Grand Rapids Santa Parade will be a reverse parade.
A reverse parade simply means that the floats, balloons, and other parade units are parked along the parade route while the spectators slowly drive past the displays.
The Jaycees instruct, “All viewers should come in their cars to see the parade and drive through to see the holiday entrants.”
Parade-goers can expect a feast for the eyes with floats, giant balloons, marching bands, and of course, the real Santa Claus.
2020 Grand Rapids Santa Parade Details + Map
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Parade Day is Saturday, November 21, 2020.
The parade drive-through is from 10 am – 1 pm. In the past, WOOD-TV 8 has broadcast the parade live.
In addition to the iconic Santa float, spectators will also see balloons, fire engines, cool vehicles, animals, and more.
Wondering where to catch the spectacle?
Here’s a parade map for the GR Santa Parade 2020.
Entrants will be parked on Wealthy SW between Indiana and Garfield.
TIPS & TRICKS
Reverse GR Santa Parade Tips
As with anything new, plan for things to be a little clunky as people figure things out. Here are our best tips for experiencing the Reverse 2020 Grand Rapids Santa Parade
1) Think Through Restroom Matters
We haven’t done a reverse parade in Grand Rapids before, so we’re not sure how long you will be in your car. And once you’re in line and motoring through the parade route, there’s no stopping and no getting out of the car. Plan ahead for any restroom needs you may encounter while in line for the parade.
2) Make Waiting Fun
You’ll likely have time to kill in your car before you’re able to drive through the floats and displays. Have activities along to keep your kids occupied. Perhaps themed games, holiday snacks, and festive music would help pass the time.
A holiday podcast might just be the ticket. Try the free, seven-episode holiday podcast Welcome to Tinsel Town, where 8-year old Holly’s wish sends her on an adventure in Tinsel Town that includes a giant candy cane, a mysterious ornament, and a polar bear Queen.
3) Plan for Photos
Kids might want to bring cameras to capture what they see along the route. You might get a few selfies with Rudolph in the background.
If photos are important to you, strategically position riders in your car so that you have people capable of taking photos on each side of your vehicle. Remember, one adult will be driving and not be available for photo duty.
Normal Year Tips for the Best Grand Rapids Santa Parade Experience
In a normal year, the tips below would help you make it through a chilly parade morning. Save these for next year, when things are hopefully back to normal.
1) Bundle Up
Just like at the North Pole, you need to dress for the weather. Bundle up. Wear layers. Bring scarves, mittens, hats and bed your wagons with blankets. Warm boots and socks are a great touch, as well as hand and toe warmers. Nothing kills holiday spirit faster than a freezing child.
2) Parking
There are many parking ramps in downtown Grand Rapids close to the action. The Monroe Center parking lot (above Leo’s) has an hour of free parking. We’ve got the scoop on parking in downtown Grand Rapids if you’d like more info.
3) Bring a Bag
Some people in the parade toss candy and, while it’s nothing like what you score at Halloween, it’s nice to have a place to stash it.
4) Bring a Chair or Blanket
Bring chairs or a blanket to sit on and wrap up with – it’s a long parade.
5) Where to Watch the Grand Rapids Santa Parade
If you want less a crowded view, station yourself near the BOB, which is near the end of the parade route. If you want candy, sit near the front of the parade as they sometimes run out of candy.
Your Chance to Take a Photo with Santa
Meet Saint Nick directly after the parade and take your photo with him! This free event (sponsored by ITC) will be held in the lobby of the building at 250 Monroe. “We’re moving Santa indoors for a more pleasant experience for all,” says Sarah Fales, a parade organizer.
Have you been to the Grand Rapids Santa Parade? Any tips to share? Please leave a comment below!
23 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Santa Parade is Still Happening in Person for 2020 – With a Big Twist”
How long does the parade usually last?
My company is wanting to be in the parade ? How do we join or is there a phone number I can call to set up something ?
Where photos with Santa take place Disney’s Fancy Nancy star and Santa Parade Grand Marshall Mia Sinclair Jenness and Miss Michigan 2019 Mallory Rivard will be present for a Meet and Greet with fans as well until 12:15pm!
Did the parade EVER take place earlier in November, i.e. the first week of November?
Is there a map of the parade route??
Would you ever consider doing a night parade. So much prettier with the lights. I think you would get more people and easier for the little ones!
Hi Susan, You may enjoy the Holland Parade of Lights! Here’s more information on that fun event: https://grkids.com/events/holland-parade-lights/
would like to know where the route is located? I checked the website and nothing came up. Do you know which route the christmas parade is taking?
HI!
Please check your email. I will send you the info that I found! Thank you!
I am unable to find the route listed anywhere. Plz help! Lol
Here is a link to the parade route from the website.
http://www.santaparadegr.com
There is nothing about the actual parade route on this site
Mary, we had a link to the route, and now we have the route map included in the article. Thanks!
We drive from an hour away and yes we have to get up early but we have always enjoyed the entertainment and exciting floats and entries. We love hopping over to the library afterward.
Love this parade, it is a family tradition and helps us kick off the Christmas season! Thank you for sharing your tips!
Olivia Fitzpatrick
Let me wake my children up before 6 am to feed,dress, and drive to a cold side walk early so they can actually see it said no parent ever! This needs to start around 10 or 11 in my opinion
While our family likes to be at the beginning of the route you should be able to arrive around 10am if you plan to watch from the end of the parade route!
Andrew Engler
Who gets up that early?? 9-am wowzers!
Robert Alber
Angela VanSolkema
Why is the Santa parade before Thanksgiving every year lately? Why can’t it be the Saturday AFTER??!