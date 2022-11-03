The 10 Jolliest Christmas Parades in West Michigan – And When to See Them

By / November 3, 2022
Zeeland Magical Christmas Parade

Christmas Parades & Santa Parades

Kicking off the holiday season with a Christmas parade is one of the most festive Christmas Events of the season.

Santa Parades are a wonderful way to usher in the holiday season and see the big guy in action!

Communities across West Michigan host holiday Christmas parades, many featuring Santa Claus.

For an extra treat, look for Santa parades on the event list that happen at night, like Zeeland’s Magical Christmas Parade (as seen in the feature image for this article).

These nighttime parades are filled with lights and bring a whole new element to the holiday parade experience.

Grand Rapids Santa Parade

Sat Nov 19, 2022 – 10:00am

Grand-Rapids-Christmas-Parade-nutcracker

Hudsonville Holiday Parade

Sat Nov 19, 2022 – 6:00 PM

Hudsonville Holiday Parade carriage

Zeeland Christmas Parade

Mon Nov 28, 2022 – 6:30pm

West Michigan Christmas Parades Zeeland

Holland Christmas Parade

Tue Nov 29, 2022 at 6:30pm
Downtown Holland, 150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423

Parade of Lights Holland Christmas Parade
Parade of Lights Holland Christmas Parade

Greenville Christmas Parade

Fri Dec 2, 2022 – 5:30pm – 8:00pm

Cedar Springs Christmas Parade

Sat Dec 3, 2022 – 9:00am – 7:00pm

Rockford Santa Parade

Sat Dec 3, 2022 – 11:00am – 2:00pm

Grandville Christmas Parade

Sat Dec 3, 2022 – 5:00pm – 8:30pm

Lowell Santa Parade

Sat Dec 3, 2022 – 6:00pm

Lowell MI Santa Christmas Parade

Up Next

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *