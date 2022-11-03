The 10 Jolliest Christmas Parades in West Michigan – And When to See Them

Christmas Parades & Santa Parades

Kicking off the holiday season with a Christmas parade is one of the most festive Christmas Events of the season.



Santa Parades are a wonderful way to usher in the holiday season and see the big guy in action!



Communities across West Michigan host holiday Christmas parades, many featuring Santa Claus.



For an extra treat, look for Santa parades on the event list that happen at night, like Zeeland’s Magical Christmas Parade (as seen in the feature image for this article).



These nighttime parades are filled with lights and bring a whole new element to the holiday parade experience.