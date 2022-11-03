The 10 Jolliest Christmas Parades in West Michigan – And When to See Them

Christmas Parades & Santa Parades
Kicking off the holiday season with a Christmas parade is one of the most festive Christmas Events of the season.
Santa Parades are a wonderful way to usher in the holiday season and see the big guy in action!
Communities across West Michigan host holiday Christmas parades, many featuring Santa Claus.
For an extra treat, look for Santa parades on the event list that happen at night, like Zeeland’s Magical Christmas Parade (as seen in the feature image for this article).
These nighttime parades are filled with lights and bring a whole new element to the holiday parade experience.
Grand Rapids Santa Parade
Sat Nov 19, 2022 – 10:00am
Hudsonville Holiday Parade
Sat Nov 19, 2022 – 6:00 PM
Zeeland Christmas Parade
Mon Nov 28, 2022 – 6:30pm
Holland Christmas Parade
Tue Nov 29, 2022 at 6:30pm
Downtown Holland, 150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Greenville Christmas Parade
Fri Dec 2, 2022 – 5:30pm – 8:00pm
Cedar Springs Christmas Parade
Sat Dec 3, 2022 – 9:00am – 7:00pm
Rockford Santa Parade
Sat Dec 3, 2022 – 11:00am – 2:00pm
Grandville Christmas Parade
Sat Dec 3, 2022 – 5:00pm – 8:30pm
Lowell Santa Parade
Sat Dec 3, 2022 – 6:00pm
