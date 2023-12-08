Alto’s Christmas Lights: Add this to Your Holiday Lights Tour!

Coopersville Shines on this West Michigan Christmas Lights Route
Take a short spin around Alto to see the Christmas lights southeast of Grand Rapids. This is a great add-on to the Caledonia Route.
This route includes a stop at the best convenience store around, Bricks at Campau Corner. (Stock up on snacks while you’re there.)
You’ll love this quick route with a little bit of everything.
Stops on the Alto Add-On Route
Here are details for each stop on the route.
Click on a (map it) link to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.
Alto Add On
Christmas Light Show: Tune to 90.1 FM. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - 7-8PM. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 7-9 PM. We are having a community event - 12/8 6:30-9. I'll have hot chocolate, music, a fire, and peppermint schnapps (for those of age) for anyone who wants to get out of their car and enjoy the lights.
AltoMap It
8100 52nd street SE
Alto Add On
House with Christmas Lights: Holy cow! Not a light show, but this yard is Christmas overload!!
AltoMap It
8790 Laurel Ridge Dr. SE
Alto Add On
House with Christmas Lights: The woods surrounding this festive house have been lined with lots and lots of lights, making a trail. Be careful of the uneven ground in places.
AltoMap It
8235 Clarkland Dr SE
Alto Add On
Fun Stop!: Service station running a Christmas lights contest. Has a great selection of snacks for the road!
AltoMap It
6785 Whitneyville SE
Alto Add On
House with Christmas Lights: Small, impactful display.
AltoMap It
6690 Chapin Ave SE
Alto Add On
House with Christmas Lights: Small house with a lot of Christmas spirit!
AltoMap It
6823 Thornapple River Dr SE
Alto Add On
House with Christmas Lights: Lights line the driveway and the house set on a hill, while tin soldiers stand guard. Watch out, because they are watching you!
CaledoniaMap It
7892 Anchorage Dr SE
Alto Add On
House with Christmas Lights: HUGE! Yard filled with classic light displays. Very fun! Lights are on Thanksgiving evening and every evening thereafter
AltoMap It
7594 McCords
Alto Add On
House with Christmas Lights: Skeleton dressed up for Christmas, and a Grinch.
Caledonia
7060 84th St SE
Alto Add On
House with Christmas Lights: Lights on the trees lining the driveway and the house can be seen from afar.
AltoMap It
8369 W Barber Ridge Dr
MORE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS
