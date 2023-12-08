Alto’s Christmas Lights: Add this to Your Holiday Lights Tour!

Take a short spin around Alto to see the Christmas lights southeast of Grand Rapids. This is a great add-on to the Caledonia Route.

This route includes a stop at the best convenience store around, Bricks at Campau Corner. (Stock up on snacks while you’re there.)

You’ll love this quick route with a little bit of everything.

Stops on the Alto Add-On Route

Here are details for each stop on the route.

Click on a (map it) link to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.
https://grkids.com/wp-content/uploads/gravity_forms/17-0760dc6b917cb85156755f9916654aa3/2020/11/8100-52nd-st-alto.jpg
Butler Light Show
✨ Stop 1
Alto Add On

Christmas Light Show: Tune to 90.1 FM. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - 7-8PM. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 7-9 PM. We are having a community event - 12/8 6:30-9. I'll have hot chocolate, music, a fire, and peppermint schnapps (for those of age) for anyone who wants to get out of their car and enjoy the lights.

Alto
8100 52nd street SE
Map It
✨ Stop 2
Alto Add On

House with Christmas Lights: Holy cow! Not a light show, but this yard is Christmas overload!!

Alto
8790 Laurel Ridge Dr. SE
Map It
✨ Stop 3
Alto Add On

House with Christmas Lights: The woods surrounding this festive house have been lined with lots and lots of lights, making a trail. Be careful of the uneven ground in places.

Alto
8235 Clarkland Dr SE
Map It
Bricks at Campau Corner
✨ Stop 4
Alto Add On

Fun Stop!: Service station running a Christmas lights contest. Has a great selection of snacks for the road!

Alto
6785 Whitneyville SE
Map It
✨ Stop 5
Alto Add On

House with Christmas Lights: Small, impactful display.

Alto
6690 Chapin Ave SE
Map It
✨ Stop 6
Alto Add On

House with Christmas Lights: Small house with a lot of Christmas spirit!

Alto
6823 Thornapple River Dr SE
Map It
✨ Stop 7
Alto Add On

House with Christmas Lights: Lights line the driveway and the house set on a hill, while tin soldiers stand guard. Watch out, because they are watching you!

Caledonia
7892 Anchorage Dr SE
Map It
✨ Stop 8
Alto Add On

House with Christmas Lights: HUGE! Yard filled with classic light displays. Very fun! Lights are on Thanksgiving evening and every evening thereafter

5:30 PM - 9:30 PM on weekdays, longer on the weekends.

Alto
7594 McCords
Map It
✨ Stop 9
Alto Add On

House with Christmas Lights: Skeleton dressed up for Christmas, and a Grinch.

Caledonia
7060 84th St SE
✨ Stop 10
Alto Add On

House with Christmas Lights: Lights on the trees lining the driveway and the house can be seen from afar.

Alto
8369 W Barber Ridge Dr
Map It

