12 Days of Giveaways

November 30, 2022
presented by John Ball Zoo

12 Days of Amazing Prizes from these Great Places

Prizes include tickets, memberships, birthday parties, gift cards, and more!

John Ball Zoo Holiday Membership Sale

Zoo memberships are 10% off through December 12th. Use code “2022GIFT” at checkout.

Members receive:
– Free general zoo admission for one full year
– 20% on all in-Zoo purchases including retail, food and beverage, and experiences like camel rides and zip-line
– Discounted admission to special events
– Early-access to registration for education programs
– Exclusive access to members-only hours during special events
– And more!

Get the Deal
Holiday Experience Gift Guide  →

Open Today’s Door to Enter

Important: Winners must pick up any prizes from John Ball Zoo in person at the Zoo after Dec 14, 2022.

Each door is programmed to open for 24 hours, starting at midnight.

Door 1 opens at 12 am on Dec 1, Door 2 opens at 12 am on Dec 2, etc.

FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on December 12, 2022, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

      A new giveaway will become available at midnight each day and remain available for 24 hours. The giveaways are housed behind each advent calendar door. On Dec 1, door #1 will open when clicked. On Dec 2, door #2 will open when clicked, etc. Info on each day's prizes, as well as an entry form, is behind each door.

