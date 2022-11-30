12 Days of Giveaways

12 Days of Amazing Prizes from these Great Places
Prizes include tickets, memberships, birthday parties, gift cards, and more!
John Ball Zoo Holiday Membership Sale
Zoo memberships are 10% off through December 12th. Use code “2022GIFT” at checkout.
Members receive:
– Free general zoo admission for one full year
– 20% on all in-Zoo purchases including retail, food and beverage, and experiences like camel rides and zip-line
– Discounted admission to special events
– Early-access to registration for education programs
– Exclusive access to members-only hours during special events
– And more!
Meijer Gardens
Every year Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Parks kicks off the holiday season with their Christmas & Holiday Traditions Exhibit. From elaborately decorated trees to the railway garden to the new outdoor lightshow, Meijer Gardens is a treat at Christmastime. DETAILS
The Air Zoo
With more than 100+ air and spacecraft, hands-on learning stations, a world-renowned restoration center, and exciting flight-based rides, the opportunities at The Air Zoo are endless. WEBSITE
GR Children’s Museum
The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is two floors of hands-on interactive exhibits and daily drop-in programs located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. WEBSITE
Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids
LEGO® Brickday parties are for any age and any occasion, from birthdays to milestones to just because. Parties include LEGO® free building, LEGO® race car building & racing, minifig builds for every participant and more.
Brickday Party certificates & Party Package details are available on our website. Bookings begin in 2023. Call us today for more information! WEBSITE
Hearts in Motion Boutique
Dance is the perfect experience to gift your child. Dance helps students to gain confidence, build creativity, and explore their artistic side through movement.
With locations in both Northview and Forest Hills, we offer something for everyone at every age! WEBSITE
Love the Mouse Travel – Jennifer Buck
There is nothing more magical than knowing your family vacation is being taken care of by a local, former award-winning Disney Cast Member with insider knowledge, 25+ years hospitality experience, and complementary concierge-style services that will make your vacation dreams a reality. WEBSITE
BattleGR
BattleGR keeps things fun & interactive with different activities: open Gym, Tactical Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Axe Throwing, ESports. With over 30 different laser tag games to play, no one will be bored. WEBSITE
Tarry Hall Roller Rink
Roller skating makes a great experience gift to give this Holiday season!
Gift cards available that can be used toward admission, beginner lessons, our snack bar, birthday parties, even a new pair of skates.
We’re open all year round to all ages and host special events & guests too! WEBSITE
Amped Virtual Reality
At Amped Virtual Reality, there are over 40 experiences, including multiplayer options: be inside the MINECRAFT video game, battle zombies with your friends, draw with light, swing like SPIDER-MAN, complete spy missions, be inside a DISNEY movie, Create 3-D art, swim with dolphins, be inside the human heart or travel the world! Virtual Escape Rooms, too! WEBSITE
Legacy Stables & Karin’s Horse Connection
Give the gift of HORSES, FRESH AIR, EXERCISE and great MEMORIES!
At our peaceful farm with friendly staff and over 25 well trained horses & ponies, we have something for EVERYONE ~ all ages, skill levels, and abilities are welcome! WEBSITE
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center/SEA LIFE Aquarium
At LEGOLAND, enjoy two interactive LEGO rides, the 4D cinema showing different movie shorts, MINILAND Detroit—where dozens of local landmarks are built entirely out of LEGO bricks, the Creative workshop where they can take a class from an expert builder, Build & Test play zones, and more. WEBSITE
At SEA LIFE, come face to flipper with over 250 species of marine creatures including sharks, stingrays, green sea turtles and more as they journey through the freshwater lakes of Michigan all the way to the depths of the ocean.
You’ll even have the chance to pet sea anemones and sea stars at the Interactive Touchpool exhibit and stroll through Michigan’s ONLY underwater Ocean Tunnel! WEBSITE
Open Today’s Door to Enter
Important: Winners must pick up any prizes from John Ball Zoo in person at the Zoo after Dec 14, 2022.
Each door is programmed to open for 24 hours, starting at midnight.
Door 1 opens at 12 am on Dec 1, Door 2 opens at 12 am on Dec 2, etc.
|FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on December 12, 2022, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
2 thoughts on “12 Days of Giveaways”
How do you enter the giveaways?
A new giveaway will become available at midnight each day and remain available for 24 hours. The giveaways are housed behind each advent calendar door. On Dec 1, door #1 will open when clicked. On Dec 2, door #2 will open when clicked, etc. Info on each day’s prizes, as well as an entry form, is behind each door.