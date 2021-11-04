2021’s Nice List: Where to See Santa, Including Pictures with Santa, Breakfasts, Parades & More

Santa Planner 2021 – Where to See Santa in West Michigan

Santa is back in action this year!

After surviving a season of visiting with kids virtually or through plexi-glass and face shields, Santa is ready to visit kids in-person again this year.

Not everything has returned yet for 2021, but the real Santa is back in Lowell, welcoming visitors on the showboat, so my Christmas is complete.

Many of these locations still have COVID safety measures in place, such as required face coverings, so be sure to check your destination’s rules before heading out to see Santa.

Wherever you greet our favorite Christmas elf, our full roundup here will help you locate Santa this season in Grand Rapids.

From meals with Santa to places to take pics with him, there’s an opportunity for everyone to see Santa in Grand Rapids this year.

Pictures with Santa

Pictures with Santa can be some of the best ways to document and remember each holiday.  

Sure, some kids are petrified, but others are delighted to visit their favorite elf.

One year my daughter peppered Santa with questions on the North Pole, flying reindeer, Mrs. Claus, elves…  Poor Santa just wanted to know what the girl wanted for Christmas!

Whether you want a beautiful memento of that season or a way to thrill your kid with having a few minutes of Santa’s attention, here are places you can make that happen!

Santa visits at Woodland Mall
Visiting Santa at Woodland Mall

West MI Santa Photo Locations

Pictures with Santa at Cabelas 2021: Santa’s Wonderland

Cabela’s
3000 44th Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
November 6 – December 24, 2021
FREE PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link

Families who visit Santa receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital greeting card that can be shared on social media. During your visit, families can mail their letter to Santa and receive free giveaways while supplies last. Reservations required. Pre-book up to 7 days in advance.

Pictures with Santa at Woodland Mall

Woodland Mall
3195 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids 49512
November 17-December 24, 2021
PAID PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link

Get the milk and cookies ready because Santa Claus is coming to Woodland Mall by Macy’s! Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Pet photos on Mondays.

Pictures with Santa at Rivertown Crossings

Rivertown Crossings – Lower level, east wing
3700 RiverTown Parkway, Grandville, MI 49418
November 19 – December 24, 2021
PAID PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link

Santa’s helpers have been working hard decking the halls, so don’t miss out! Take photos with Santa and create magical moments for you and your family. Reservations are encouraged.

Pet photos on Mondays.

Pictures with Santa at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Tuesdays, November 23-December 21, 2021 | 5-8pm
ADMISSION REQUIRED. FREE PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link

Visit Santa in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, for a picture-perfect setting like no other!

Sensory-Friendly Santa Cares Pictures with Santa at Rivertown Crossings

Rivertown Crossings – Lower level, east wing
3700 RiverTown Parkway, Grandville, MI 49418
December 5, 2021 and December 12, 2021
PAID PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link

Children within all spectrums of special needs and their families are welcome to join us before the mall opens for our sensory-friendly event to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit and photos with Santa.
 
Reservations are encouraged.

kids with santa meijer garden
Santa at Meijer Gardens

Ongoing Santa Events

Ho ho ho! Some Santa events are so nice they need to happen twice … or for weeks on end!

Here’s a list of Santa Events that are on repeat for the holiday season.

Santa Train 2021

Coopersville & Marne Railway
306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
Saturday & Sunday, November 27 – December 19, 2021 | Various times
PAID SANTA EVENT
Link

Elves will escort the children to sit with Santa. All children get a present, even the shy ones! Our story-telling Princess will read Christmas-themed books to the children in each of the decorated railcars.

All of our cars are comfortably heated and each has a restroom on board. Online tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks requested. 90 minutes.

Santa Visits in Lowell

Lowell Showboat VI
110 Riverwalk Plaza, Lowell, MI 49331
Wednesdays Dec 8 – 22, 2021, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Saturdays Dec 11 & Dec 18, 2021, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM 
FREE SANTA EVENT
Link

Visit with the “real Santa” on his home base at the Lowell Showboat VI throughout December.

Santa at Lowell
Santa in Lowell

Santa Visits in Sparta

Sparta Chamber Office
194 E. Division, Sparta, MI 49345
December 9 – 23, 2021 |Various dates and times 
FREE SANTA EVENT
Link

Visit Santa in downtown Sparta. Some dates also have a horse-drawn carriage available. Check their website for dates and times.

Santa will also be outside the library on Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

More Christmas Events Featuring Santa Claus

Still wondering where to see Santa?

Lining up to visit Santa is special, but enjoying a full-on Christmas event, with Santa as the star guest, has a magic all its own. Here are the Christmas events around town where you can see Santa.

Browse the list below, organized by date. You’ll find Santa Brunches, a Santa Hot Cocoa date, Donuts with Santa – they’re all listed here.

Stroll the decorated streets filled with holiday carolers and shop the day away at stores, boutiques and galleries all featuring unique gift options you won't find anywhere else. Take a picture with Santa and his reindeer.

Free Photos with Santa

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
5:00 PM
Downtown Holland
8th Street, Holland, MI 49423

A lively holiday parade traveling from Highland Drive, along 32nd Ave., to Central Blvd. Ends at Terra Square with a community party complete with Santa, games, and crafts for the kids, hot chocolate, coffee & cookies.

Santa Parade

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
10:00 AM
Downtown Hudsonville
32nd Street, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Join us by welcoming Santa and kicking off the season with a holiday parade!

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
10:00 AM
Woodland Mall
3195 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer friends will be coming to Flowerland!

Free Photos with Santa

Friday, Nov 26, 2021
12:00 PM
Fruit Basket - Flowerland Wyoming
765 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Santa Paws Pet Parade (4:30pm), pictures with Santa (4:30-5:30 & 5:45-7:30pm), Mrs. Claus and their elves, ice skating, campfires and smores, hot chocolate and coffee, dessert truck, luminaries, plus the grand reveal of the new holiday lighting! 5:30 pm Lighting Ceremony

Free Photos with Santa

Friday, Nov 26, 2021
4:30 PM
South Haven/Van Buren County Convention & Visitors Bureau
546 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer friends will be coming to Flowerland!

Free Photos with Santa

Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
12:00 PM
Fruit Basket - Flowerland Alpine
3801 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer friends will be coming to Flowerland!

Free Photos with Santa

Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
12:00 PM
Fruit Basket - Flowerland Kentwood
4321 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512

A heart-warming, lighted parade with creative entries, walking groups & marching bands, and Santa Claus himself as the grand finale!

Santa Parade

Monday, Nov 29, 2021
6:30 PM
Downtown Zeeland
Main Street, Zeeland, MI 49464

Santa Claus arrives in Downtown Holland during the annual Parade of Lights, escorted by 75 floats, trucks, antique cars, walkers and marching bands...all decked out from top to bottom in thousands of sparkling lights!

Santa Parade

Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
6:30 PM
Downtown Holland
8th Street, Holland, MI

6pm Holiday Lights Parade, 6:30 Tree Lighting Ceremony & Caroling in front of the Library! There will also be carriage rides, kid’s crafts, holiday music, and of course a visit from Santa!

Santa Parade

Thursday, Dec 2, 2021
6:00 PM
KDL - Kentwood Branch
4950 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

A FREE event for the whole family! Pictures with Santa, Hot Cocoa and Cookies, Live Reindeer, crafts, & Free ice skating and skate rental for the first 300 guests!

Free Photos with Santa

Thursday, Dec 2, 2021
5:30 PM
Walker Ice & Fitness Center
4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Free kids activities, photos with Santa, complimentary snacks and beverages (while supplies last), horse and carriage rides throughout Hudsonville’s Downtown, and more! The Tree will be lit at 6pm.

Free Photos with Santa

Thursday, Dec 2, 2021
4:00 PM
Downtown Hudsonville
, Hudsonville, MI 49426

This special event celebrates Sinterklaas, the benevolent Dutch St. Nicholas. Head to the Holiday Kerstmarkt, where children can follow Sinterklaas through the Eighth Street Market Place, learn about the tradition of Sinterklaas, pose for photos and even get a special surprise from his helpers.

Free Photos with Santa

Friday, Dec 3, 2021
6:00 PM
Downtown Holland
8th Street, Holland, MI

A candy cane hunt & visiting with Santa. Pizza lunch after the hunt. Call to register.

Saturday, Dec 4, 2021
11:00 AM
Byron Township Recreation
2120 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

Craft show, Santa visits, live nativity, pancake supper, and more! Ending with the night-time Santa parade.

Santa Parade

Saturday, Dec 4, 2021
9:00 AM
Throughout Lowell Area
113 Riverwalk Plaza, Lowell, MI 49331

Polar Express Storytimes, Pictures with Santa, Train Rides Outside, Cookies and Hot Cocoa, Make and Take Crafts, Christmas Ornament Crafts and SO MUCH MORE!!

Free Photos with Santa

Saturday, Dec 4, 2021
9:00 AM
Cedar Springs Public Library
107 N Main St NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Rockford's 77th Annual Santa Parade! Bundle up, bring a blanket and chairs, and come watch local organizations and businesses in the parade!

Santa Parade

Saturday, Dec 4, 2021
11:00 AM
Downtown Rockford
, Rockford, MI

Parade starts at 1pm beginning at Wicks Park. Santa will be making a special appearance! Santa's Workshop (11am-4pm)- photo opportunities with Santa plus kids craft projects, tree decorating, music, refreshments and more!

Free Photos with Santa, Santa Parade

Saturday, Dec 4, 2021
11:00 AM
Downtown Saugatuck
Water Street, Saugatuck, MI

Mark your calendars for a memorable photo op to complete any Holiday card!

Free Photos with Santa, Dine with Santa

Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
3:00 PM
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Take your picture with real live Reindeer, visit Santa under the Gazebo, and ride the Holly Trolly to local businesses offering crafts, activities, and goodies for children, free of charge.

Free Photos with Santa

Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
5:00 PM
Sesquicentennial Park
91 E Main St, Middleville, MI 49333

Show off your holiday spirit by wearing the ugliest sweater you can find! Plus, Santa and his little helpers will be making their rounds to spread some holiday cheer!

Special Event with Santa

Friday, Dec 10, 2021
7:00 PM
Mercy Health Arena
470 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440

Holiday Market on Main Street (12pm-4pm), Christmas Tea & Cocoa under the pavilion with Santa and Mrs. Claus (3:30-5:30pm), & a Christmas parade at 6pm!

Free Photos with Santa, Santa Parade

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
12:00 PM
Sesquicentennial Park
91 E Main St, Middleville, MI 49333

More Holiday Fun

