2021’s Nice List: Where to See Santa, Including Pictures with Santa, Breakfasts, Parades & More

Santa Planner 2021 – Where to See Santa in West Michigan

Santa is back in action this year!

After surviving a season of visiting with kids virtually or through plexi-glass and face shields, Santa is ready to visit kids in-person again this year.

Not everything has returned yet for 2021, but the real Santa is back in Lowell, welcoming visitors on the showboat, so my Christmas is complete.

Many of these locations still have COVID safety measures in place, such as required face coverings, so be sure to check your destination’s rules before heading out to see Santa.

Wherever you greet our favorite Christmas elf, our full roundup here will help you locate Santa this season in Grand Rapids.

From meals with Santa to places to take pics with him, there’s an opportunity for everyone to see Santa in Grand Rapids this year.