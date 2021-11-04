2021’s Nice List: Where to See Santa, Including Pictures with Santa, Breakfasts, Parades & More

Santa Planner 2021 – Where to See Santa in West Michigan
Santa is back in action this year!
After surviving a season of visiting with kids virtually or through plexi-glass and face shields, Santa is ready to visit kids in-person again this year.
Not everything has returned yet for 2021, but the real Santa is back in Lowell, welcoming visitors on the showboat, so my Christmas is complete.
Many of these locations still have COVID safety measures in place, such as required face coverings, so be sure to check your destination’s rules before heading out to see Santa.
Wherever you greet our favorite Christmas elf, our full roundup here will help you locate Santa this season in Grand Rapids.
From meals with Santa to places to take pics with him, there’s an opportunity for everyone to see Santa in Grand Rapids this year.
Santa Quick Links
Pictures with Santa
Pictures with Santa can be some of the best ways to document and remember each holiday.
Sure, some kids are petrified, but others are delighted to visit their favorite elf.
One year my daughter peppered Santa with questions on the North Pole, flying reindeer, Mrs. Claus, elves… Poor Santa just wanted to know what the girl wanted for Christmas!
Whether you want a beautiful memento of that season or a way to thrill your kid with having a few minutes of Santa’s attention, here are places you can make that happen!
West MI Santa Photo Locations
Pictures with Santa at Cabelas 2021: Santa’s Wonderland
Cabela’s
3000 44th Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
November 6 – December 24, 2021
FREE PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link
Families who visit Santa receive a free 4×6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free digital greeting card that can be shared on social media. During your visit, families can mail their letter to Santa and receive free giveaways while supplies last. Reservations required. Pre-book up to 7 days in advance.
Pictures with Santa at Woodland Mall
Woodland Mall
3195 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids 49512
November 17-December 24, 2021
PAID PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link
Get the milk and cookies ready because Santa Claus is coming to Woodland Mall by Macy’s! Reservations are encouraged, but not required.
Pet photos on Mondays.
Pictures with Santa at Rivertown Crossings
Rivertown Crossings – Lower level, east wing
3700 RiverTown Parkway, Grandville, MI 49418
November 19 – December 24, 2021
PAID PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link
Santa’s helpers have been working hard decking the halls, so don’t miss out! Take photos with Santa and create magical moments for you and your family. Reservations are encouraged.
Pet photos on Mondays.
Pictures with Santa at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Tuesdays, November 23-December 21, 2021 | 5-8pm
ADMISSION REQUIRED. FREE PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link
Visit Santa in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory, for a picture-perfect setting like no other!
Sensory-Friendly Santa Cares Pictures with Santa at Rivertown Crossings
Rivertown Crossings – Lower level, east wing
3700 RiverTown Parkway, Grandville, MI 49418
December 5, 2021 and December 12, 2021
PAID PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Link
Children within all spectrums of special needs and their families are welcome to join us before the mall opens for our sensory-friendly event to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit and photos with Santa.
Reservations are encouraged.
Ongoing Santa Events
Ho ho ho! Some Santa events are so nice they need to happen twice … or for weeks on end!
Here’s a list of Santa Events that are on repeat for the holiday season.
Santa Train 2021
Coopersville & Marne Railway
306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
Saturday & Sunday, November 27 – December 19, 2021 | Various times
PAID SANTA EVENT
Link
Elves will escort the children to sit with Santa. All children get a present, even the shy ones! Our story-telling Princess will read Christmas-themed books to the children in each of the decorated railcars.
All of our cars are comfortably heated and each has a restroom on board. Online tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks requested. 90 minutes.
Santa Visits in Lowell
Lowell Showboat VI
110 Riverwalk Plaza, Lowell, MI 49331
Wednesdays Dec 8 – 22, 2021, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Saturdays Dec 11 & Dec 18, 2021, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM
FREE SANTA EVENT
Link
Visit with the “real Santa” on his home base at the Lowell Showboat VI throughout December.
Santa Visits in Sparta
Sparta Chamber Office
194 E. Division, Sparta, MI 49345
December 9 – 23, 2021 |Various dates and times
FREE SANTA EVENT
Link
Visit Santa in downtown Sparta. Some dates also have a horse-drawn carriage available. Check their website for dates and times.
Santa will also be outside the library on Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.
More Christmas Events Featuring Santa Claus
Still wondering where to see Santa?
Lining up to visit Santa is special, but enjoying a full-on Christmas event, with Santa as the star guest, has a magic all its own. Here are the Christmas events around town where you can see Santa.
Browse the list below, organized by date. You’ll find Santa Brunches, a Santa Hot Cocoa date, Donuts with Santa – they’re all listed here.
Stroll the decorated streets filled with holiday carolers and shop the day away at stores, boutiques and galleries all featuring unique gift options you won't find anywhere else. Take a picture with Santa and his reindeer.
Free Photos with Santa
A lively holiday parade traveling from Highland Drive, along 32nd Ave., to Central Blvd. Ends at Terra Square with a community party complete with Santa, games, and crafts for the kids, hot chocolate, coffee & cookies.
Santa Parade
Join us by welcoming Santa and kicking off the season with a holiday parade!
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer friends will be coming to Flowerland!
Free Photos with Santa
Santa Paws Pet Parade (4:30pm), pictures with Santa (4:30-5:30 & 5:45-7:30pm), Mrs. Claus and their elves, ice skating, campfires and smores, hot chocolate and coffee, dessert truck, luminaries, plus the grand reveal of the new holiday lighting! 5:30 pm Lighting Ceremony
Free Photos with Santa
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer friends will be coming to Flowerland!
Free Photos with Santa
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer friends will be coming to Flowerland!
Free Photos with Santa
A heart-warming, lighted parade with creative entries, walking groups & marching bands, and Santa Claus himself as the grand finale!
Santa Parade
Santa Claus arrives in Downtown Holland during the annual Parade of Lights, escorted by 75 floats, trucks, antique cars, walkers and marching bands...all decked out from top to bottom in thousands of sparkling lights!
Santa Parade
6pm Holiday Lights Parade, 6:30 Tree Lighting Ceremony & Caroling in front of the Library! There will also be carriage rides, kid’s crafts, holiday music, and of course a visit from Santa!
Santa Parade
A FREE event for the whole family! Pictures with Santa, Hot Cocoa and Cookies, Live Reindeer, crafts, & Free ice skating and skate rental for the first 300 guests!
Free Photos with Santa
Free kids activities, photos with Santa, complimentary snacks and beverages (while supplies last), horse and carriage rides throughout Hudsonville’s Downtown, and more! The Tree will be lit at 6pm.
Free Photos with Santa
This special event celebrates Sinterklaas, the benevolent Dutch St. Nicholas. Head to the Holiday Kerstmarkt, where children can follow Sinterklaas through the Eighth Street Market Place, learn about the tradition of Sinterklaas, pose for photos and even get a special surprise from his helpers.
Free Photos with Santa
A candy cane hunt & visiting with Santa. Pizza lunch after the hunt. Call to register.
Craft show, Santa visits, live nativity, pancake supper, and more! Ending with the night-time Santa parade.
Santa Parade
Polar Express Storytimes, Pictures with Santa, Train Rides Outside, Cookies and Hot Cocoa, Make and Take Crafts, Christmas Ornament Crafts and SO MUCH MORE!!
Free Photos with Santa
Rockford's 77th Annual Santa Parade! Bundle up, bring a blanket and chairs, and come watch local organizations and businesses in the parade!
Santa Parade
Parade starts at 1pm beginning at Wicks Park. Santa will be making a special appearance! Santa's Workshop (11am-4pm)- photo opportunities with Santa plus kids craft projects, tree decorating, music, refreshments and more!
Free Photos with Santa, Santa Parade
Mark your calendars for a memorable photo op to complete any Holiday card!
Free Photos with Santa, Dine with Santa
Take your picture with real live Reindeer, visit Santa under the Gazebo, and ride the Holly Trolly to local businesses offering crafts, activities, and goodies for children, free of charge.
Free Photos with Santa
Show off your holiday spirit by wearing the ugliest sweater you can find! Plus, Santa and his little helpers will be making their rounds to spread some holiday cheer!
Special Event with Santa
Holiday Market on Main Street (12pm-4pm), Christmas Tea & Cocoa under the pavilion with Santa and Mrs. Claus (3:30-5:30pm), & a Christmas parade at 6pm!
Free Photos with Santa, Santa Parade
1 thought on “2021’s Nice List: Where to See Santa, Including Pictures with Santa, Breakfasts, Parades & More”
