3 Best Christmas Bars & Restaurants in West MI, Plus Honorable Mentions – Great Date Night Ideas!

West MI’s Most Decked-Out Christmas Bars & Restaurants, Plus More!
If you know where to go, you can get a seat at one of West Michigan’s festive restaurants and bars this holiday season for your next date night. Not sure where to find these fun places? Stick around for a jolly journey through the local hotspots that have decked their halls (and walls!) with everything you can imagine – and then some.
Honorable mentions go to those places that, while their decor isn’t over the top, it’s still worth noting.
Get ready to eat, drink, and be merry!
Christmas Bars & Restaurants
1. BAM! Blitzen Bar Holiday Extravaganza
Address: 478 E 16th St, Holland, MI 49423 ✴ link
Step into the BAM Blitzen Bar and it’s like you’ve been hit with a Christmas spirit snowball!
This place isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a holiday-themed wonderland with twinkle in every corner. Santa hat chair covers and oodles of Christmas knickknacks, from snowmen to singing stuffed animals, add to the party.
But wait, there’s more!
Lots of fun activities are on the menu at this stop:
- Axe throwing with a side of trivia? Check!
- Want to relive your arcade glory days for just 25 cents a game? You got it!
- Darts, foosball, shuffleboard, and game systems, are here, too.
After working up an appetite, dive into their bar-style food – think juicy burgers, crispy chicken tenders, and mouth-watering pizza. Don’t forget to try their Christmas cocktails – they’re the cherry on top of this merry experience!
2. Broadway Bar: Christmas Cheer Overload
Address: 740 Broadway Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI ✴ link
Welcome to Broadway Bar, where it looks like Christmas exploded – in the best way possible!
Owned by the delightful Mommy Cindy for 35 years, this family-run bar is a West Michigan staple. Picture every inch covered in tinsel, baubles, and lights. It’s like an ugly sweater party took over the bar!
Warning: it’s super cozy (read: small), so come prepared! Reservations are a must in December.
Bar seating is first-come, first-served, so arrive early to grab a spot. Check their Facebook page for status updates.
3. Poncho’s Tacos: A Mexican Christmas Fiesta
Address: 1874 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 ✴ link
Celebrating its third anniversary at their Wyoming location, Poncho’s Tacos offers a Christmas twist with a Mexican flair.
The decor is sprinkled with magic, with pretty ornaments and a wall covered in lights giving winter wonderland vibes.
Whether you’re here for the mariachi band, the festive atmosphere, or delicious tacos and enchiladas, Poncho’s is a great place for filling up on holiday cheer.
Honorable Mentions: More Festive Spots in West Michigan
While the top three spots are dazzling in their own right, there are plenty more gems in West Michigan that get a shoutout for their holiday spirit.
Take a look at these honorable mentions and their Christmas decor:
Brass Ring Brewing – Alger Heights, SE Grand Rapids. Awesome ceiling snowflake display and snowflake lights. ✴ link
Elbow Room on Fuller NE – This bar is ready for your Christmassy Grand Rapids date night. ✴ link
Creston Brewing – This corner spot likes to put up the decorations for the holiday season. ✴ link
Long Road Distillers – Known for having lots of lights inside. Holidays Pop-Up Menu, including Christmas cocktails. ✴ link
Turks Tavern on the way to Grand Haven – Just off of I-96, on the way to Grand Haven. Every year they deck the halls in a delightful way. ✴ link
Bud and Stanley’s – A notable spot with lights and garlands lining the windows for a festive atmosphere. NE Grand Rapids ✴ link
Clifford Lake Inn – Up for a drive? This destination is known for their “Sparkies Christmastime Lounge.” Think Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and you’re on the right track. Stanton, MI✴ link