3 Best Christmas Bars & Restaurants in West MI, Plus Honorable Mentions – Great Date Night Ideas!

West MI’s Most Decked-Out Christmas Bars & Restaurants, Plus More!

If you know where to go, you can get a seat at one of West Michigan’s festive restaurants and bars this holiday season for your next date night. Not sure where to find these fun places? Stick around for a jolly journey through the local hotspots that have decked their halls (and walls!) with everything you can imagine – and then some.

Honorable mentions go to those places that, while their decor isn’t over the top, it’s still worth noting.

Get ready to eat, drink, and be merry!