5+ Magical Michigan Christmas Trains, Polar Express Included, for 2022

Polar Express & Michigan Christmas Trains
There is something magical about trains at Christmas time! Plan now to experience the delight of Christmas trains with this list of train-themed Christmas events and ride-on Christmas trains in Michigan.
Many polar express train tickets are on sale now! The popular North Pole Express train ride tickets go on sale 9/22/22, and the Lansing train ride is almost sold out as of this writing.
Bottom line: If you want to go on one of the Michigan Christmas trains this year, get your tickets now.
Magical Michigan Christmas Trains
Coopersville Santa Train
Coopersville & Marne Railway
306 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
Saturdays & Sundays, Nov 26, 2021 – Dec 18, 2022
Tickets on sale now
$22-$26
Elves escort the children to sit with Santa on this 90-minute Christmas Train ride.
Every child passenger gets a present, even the shy ones!
And, as the train chugs down the tracks, the story-telling Princess reads Christmas-themed books to the children.
All of the decorated railcars are comfortably heated and each has a restroom on board. Online tickets must be purchased in advance.
Christmas at CrossRoads Village – Train Ride & Village Experience
6140 Bray Road, Flint, MI 48505
2022 Dates: Nov 25-27
Dec 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 21-23, 28-30
Tickets on sale now
$22-$24
Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad put on one of Michigan’s favorite Christmas trains each year. It’s been a Michigan family tradition for over 30 years!
Chug through the countryside, looking at all of the lights, aboard the Huckleberry Railroad. Enjoy the 40-minute steam train ride in an enclosed and heated train car.
Be sure to dress for the weather, though, because there are many outside components to enjoy here, too.
A combo ticket not only saves your place on the Christmas train but also grants admission to the historic village where you can watch artisans make vintage crafts. You’re sure to find gifts and treasures for many on your list.
To be sure, this is where to go if you want to experience Christmas in the air. Thousands of sparkling lights fill the streets and shops of Crossroads Village with holiday cheer.
Southern Michigan Railroad Santa Express Train Rides
101 East Chicago, Tecumseh MI 49286
(They park the train next to this building, the building doesn’t belong to the railroad)
2022 Dates TBA
This is a simple, small-town event with a kid-friendly price. They keep the event deliberately small, so it goes smoothly without big lines (or a big price.)
The Santa Express Christmas Train Tickets do tend to sell out.
What to expect:
You’ll have a 30-minute train ride, about an hour seeing Santa, and a 30-minute train ride back.
The Christmas Train will pick you up in Tecumseh and take you to a version of the North Pole, where you will meet Santa and give him your list.
Dress for the weather! Seriously! You may be standing outside for a while. While the coach and caboose are fully enclosed, please consider this a Michigan outdoor activity.
Once, you arrive at the village you will either go in and see Santa first or you will enter a warming tent to enjoy some Hot Chocolate and a Christmas video while waiting to see Santa. Make sure to bring your letter to put in Santa’s mailbox.
Finally, board the train for your ride back to Tecumseh.
2022 North Pole Express
405 S Washington St, Owosso, MI 48867
2022 Dates
Ticket Sales Start 9/22/22
$65+ per person
The North Pole Express is a Christmas journey that will have your family feeling like they’ve entered into the pages of Polar Express.
It’s a four-hour holiday experience that includes a ride in a steam locomotive that winds you through a winter wonderland, delivers you to a Christmas festival in a nearby village where you are dropped off to explore, and then returns you once again by Polar Express train.
All patrons receive complimentary admission to the Village of Ashley Country Christmas, a souvenir ticket and a “Believe” bell.
(Historically, the North Pole Express includes a ride in the world-famous Pere Marquette 1225 steam locomotive. However, PM 1225 is currently undergoing renovations. For 2022 only, the North Pole Express will use a diesel locomotive.)
Little River Railroad Holiday Express Steam-Powered Train Ride
29 W Park Ave, Coldwater, MI 49036
2022 Dates: Dec 3 & 4, 10 & 11
Tickets on sale now
ADULT: $20 / CHILD (3-11): $13
Clinton Township Parks and Recreation and the Michigan Transit Museum recreate the magical Holiday Polar Express train ride for children of all ages.
The Polar Express story will be read as the train begins its journey, while families feast on hot chocolate and cookies, sing carols, and more!
Train cars are enclosed but not heated – warm clothing is advised – please dress for the weather. Children over 12 months old and all adults must register and pay the fee. Under 12 months must sit in a lap – if you would prefer your infant to sit in their car seat, a ticket must be purchased. A child under 12 months may be registered if you would like them to receive the goodies, but it is not required.
~Souvenirs and concessions will be available.
The Peacock Express Christmas Train
11854 Peacock Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848
2022 Dates:
Tickets on sale now
Take the Peacock Express to see Santa and Mrs. Claus! The train leaves the station every half hour. You will travel past our Animal Park, go over the river, and through the woods to reach Santa’s cabin. Watch carefully, Santa will be waiting for you as you come around the bend!
The train has an Engine, a Tender, and 4 Passenger Cars.
Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows at their cabin.
Continue the magic at any of several other spots on the farm. Visitors can make a caramel apple with Chrissy the Elf at the Sugar Shack and visit the Christmas Shoppe. You can even cut down your own Christmas tree or pick one from the pre-cut lot.
The Santa Experience sells out every year so be sure to get your tickets early. Tickets typically go on sale beginning August 1.
Instead of selling individual tickets, each group will have a private train car. One ticket ($85.00) is valid for up to 7 people to ride in the train car.
For larger groups, we do have the party wagon available. One ticket ($160.00) is valid for up to 16 people to ride the wagon.
Northern Star Railroad
Downtown Midland Michigan
2022 Dates: TBA
Christmas trains powered by holiday spirit? That’s what you get when volunteers come together like they do in Midland to pull off Santa’s House & the Northern Star Railroad, an epic community holiday event.
When operational, The Northern Star Train provides tours of downtown Midland during the Santa House season. The train takes from the Midland County Courthouse (Main St.) and takes a 10-15 minute trip before safely bringing passengers back to the courthouse.
The Santa House, built in 1987 with stucco and fieldstone exterior to match area historical homes, has been a staple in the community for decades. Families trek to the Santa House, throughout the holiday season to visit with the jolly old elf, and sometimes, Santa’s reindeer are able to visit as well.
Model Displays – Christmas Trains
Railway Garden at Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World
Frederik Meijer Gardens – 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
November 22, 2022 through January 8, 2023
At Meijer Gardens, model trains and trolleys run through an incredible miniature Grand Rapids village that spans several indoor gardens.
Each village piece is crafted from natural materials and features many popular Grand Rapids area buildings and spaces.
Holiday Train Show – Zeeland
2022 Dates TBA
Howard Miller Community Center
14 South Church St, Zeeland, MI 49464
The Holland Modular Railroad Club, fondly called ‘a traveling railroad club,’ takes their train all over West Michigan.
This holiday season, their holiday-themed models return to the Howard Miller Community Center in Zeeland.
“Breton Village Train” at the Gerald R. Ford Museum
2022 dates TBA
Gerald R. Ford Museum
303 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
For nearly thirty years a whimsical miniature train display brought families and train enthusiasts alike to the Breton Village Mall each holiday season.
Since the remodel of Breton Village, their famed train has found a new home at the Gerald R. Ford Museum.
4 thoughts on “5+ Magical Michigan Christmas Trains, Polar Express Included, for 2022”
Tina Wong
Lori Walsh
There are also several model train clubs around the area as well for those who enjoy model trains. One is located at Hobby World 2851 Clyde park, Wyoming Michigan. It is run by the Western Michigan Model Rail Road club and is open to the public Tuesday from 6pm -8pm(all year) and Saturdays during the Christmas season. Call the store for more info or message them at grhobbyworld.com
Hobby world is long gone