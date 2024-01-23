Kids Activities, Field Trips in Michigan & Other Fun Places: 2024 Guide

Field Trips in Michigan & Kids Activities Ideas
One of the best ways for kids to experience Michigan? Take them on a unique field trip in Michigan.
We have so many fascinating museums, zoos and interesting learning experiences in every corner of the state.
Whether you are a teacher making plans for your class, a homeschool parent brainstorming ideas, or a chaperone for an upcoming trip wondering what exactly you have gotten yourself into, our Field Trip Guide will help you as you prepare.
Search for outing ideas based upon the age level of the kids participating, or by the type of outing.
*feature image is of Detroit Institute of Arts
8 Types of Field Trips in Michigan
Michigan offers a wide variety of activities for kids that are both fun and educational. Here are a few broad topics to explore:
1 – Play at an Amusement Park or Family Fun Center
Michigan’s biggest amusement park is Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon. It’s open during the warmer months.
Family Fun Centers, both indoors and out, pepper the state’s landscape as well. In West Michigan, Craig’s Cruisers and BattleGR are popular options.
2 – Visit a Water Park
Michigan has several water parks, such as Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark in Boyne Falls.
3 – Explore Nature
Michigan has many parks and nature preserves that offer kids activities as well as hiking, biking, and park ranger programs.
Some popular parks include the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Ludington State Park and Muskegon State Park Adventure Center.
4 – Go to the Zoo
Michigan has several zoos, such as the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, and Potter Park Zoo in Lansing.
5 – Visit a Science Center
Michigan has several science centers, such as the Michigan Science Center in Detroit, the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills, and the Grand Rapids Public Museum in Grand Rapids.
6 – Visit a Children’s Museum or Museum
Michigan has several children’s museums, such as the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum in Grand Rapids and the Ann Arbor Hands-on Museum.
7 – Tour a Factory
Some factories offer tours that are educational and entertaining for kids, such as the Ford Rouge Factory in Dearborn, where you can learn about the history of the factory and how cars are made.
8 – Attend a Sporting Event
Michigan has professional teams like Detroit Lions, Pistons, Tigers, Red Wings, regional teams like the West Michigan Whitecaps or Lansing Lug Nuts, and also college teams like Wolverines, Spartans, etc.
Attending a game is a great way to spend a day with the family.
Directory of Kids Activities and Field Trips in Michigan
Field Trip Guide
John Ball Zoo
Why John Ball Zoo Makes a Great Field Trip
John Ball Zoo offers a variety of educational programs to meet all of your needs including Zoo visits and travel zoos to your classroom.
STEM programs keep students engaged, whether they’re engineering a new animal habitat, testing penguin nests against environmental constraints, or trying their hand at a zookeeper duty.
Wild Encounters bring topics like adaptations or habitats to life allowing students to meet ambassador animals up close.
Kent County Schools enjoy FREE admission, and non-Kent County schools enjoy a discounted admission rate.
Educators can access free resources available on the Zoo website to enhance in-classroom learning as well as easy ways to make your Zoo visit more impactful for your students.
What People are Saying
"Extremely educational and our kids were very engaged with it!"
"Professional and knowledgeable staff. Cool animals. Great connection to classroom content."
"Great program!! Perfectly suited for our grade level."
(616) 336-4302 | Visit Website
1300 Fulton St. W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Grand Rapids Public Museum
Why Grand Rapids Public Museum Makes a Great Field Trip
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is a 170-year-old publicly-owned institution home to more than 250,000 unique artifacts that tell the history of Kent County and beyond.
With three floors of exhibits and the region’s only planetarium, the GRPM is a highly sought-after destination for groups of all ages and sees thousands of school children each year for guided programs such as the week-long Immerse program or self-guided day trips.
The GRPM encourages hands-on learning with real artifacts to deepen curiosity and understanding of the world around us.
Group reservations are accepted and encouraged.
What People are Saying
"School isn't confined to the walls of a school building - this helps students understand they can learn to use the Museum as a place to learn throughout their life."
(616) 929-1700 | Visit Website
272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Grand Rapids Children's Museum
Why Grand Rapids Children's Museum Makes a Great Field Trip
The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is two floors of hands-on interactive exhibits and daily drop-in programs that encourage discovery and learning through play.
The philosophy of GRCM is based on the principle that children learn best when they direct their own learning.
GRCM's programs are designed with the purpose of educating the whole child -- encompassing all subject areas as well as the individual learning styles of children preschool through elementary school age.
GRCM's exhibits and programs consist of materials and activities that are participatory; and hands-on. GRCM is an environment for play and advocates for the value of play.
What People are Saying
Lots of engineering centers, lots of discovery set ups, my grandkids loved the music area for kids who are often told “don’t touch”.
(616) 235-4726 | Visit Website
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Grace Adventures
Why Grace Adventures Makes a Great Field Trip
Build Positive Culture at Your School!
Grace Adventures, located by the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, offers day and overnight camp experiences for public and private schools and homeschool co-ops.
You can build healthy relationships among students and staff to boost mental health and self-confidence. By partnering with us you can create positive interactions through fun, adventure education, and outdoor activities.
Our team specializes in meeting the needs of your group to create a unique experience. Our campus is equipped for groups of 10-300 people year-round.
We also have a traveling program where we bring camp to you, anywhere in Michigan!
What People are Saying
“The staff was committed to developing relationships and creating a positive experience. Everything ran smoothly. Allowing students to connect with each other in an active and outdoor setting was AMAZING!”
(231) 873-3662 | Visit Website
2100 N Ridge Rd, Mears, MI 49436 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Allegan Event
Why Allegan Event Makes a Great Field Trip
Looking for a unique field trip destination? Michigan's largest indoor ropes course is just 30 minutes away from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland.
It offers exciting experiences for all ages, including 16 climbing walls, an arcade, and outdoor activities. Allegan Event also features a seasonal outdoor maze and mini-golf.
Book now for birthday parties, field trips, and team-building events!
(269) 430-3961 | Visit Website
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center
Why Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center Makes a Great Field Trip
The Air Zoo is a Smithsonian-affiliated, highly charged, multi-sensory atmosphere that goes beyond anything you've ever seen!
Featuring 100+ rare and historic aircraft and spacecraft and engaging exhibits and hands-on STEAM stations.
Plus with flight-based rides and a renowned restoration center and theater, there is something for explorers of all ages.
Discover immersive STEAM education programs and tours that meet state standards and engage learners of all ages.
Scholarship programs available for families and organizations alike – apply today!
(269) 350-2848 | Visit Website
6151 Portage Rd., Portage, MI 49002 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Rebounderz
Why Rebounderz Makes a Great Field Trip
Rebounderz is West Michigan’s Premier Family Entertainment Center.
An ideal destination for birthday parties, youth groups, team parties, corporate events, and FIELD TRIPS, Rebounderz features attractions that appeal to everyone!
Popular attractions include the area’s largest Ninja Course with lanes for all ability levels, Trampoline Activities, Laser Tag, Blacklight Mini Golf, Mini Escape Rooms, Arcade, and Golf Simulator.
You can even choose to cap off your event with some freshly baked pizza!
(616) 455-5600 | Visit Website
7500 Cottonwood Dr, Jenison, MI 49428 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association
Why Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association Makes a Great Field Trip
Come visit our 4 lighthouses located on the coast of Lake Michigan!
Big Sable Point, Little Sable Point, Ludington North Breakwater, & White River Light Station and Museum await.
Each lighthouse offers a unique history and experience.
Spend the rest of the day relaxing on the beach, taking a dune ride, or walking the state park trails!
Must be 40" to climb the lighthouses.
(231) 854-7417 | Visit Website
PO Box 673, Ludington, MI 49431 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Plainsong Farm & Ministry
Why Plainsong Farm & Ministry Makes a Great Field Trip
Discover where your food comes from through hands-on activities in our educational gardens.
Students learn the way their food connects them to nature, the way food choices impact the earth, and how to be good stewards of our land and water resources.
Schedule now for 2023 slots! Inquire for pricing.
(616) 747-0737 | Visit Website
6677 12 Mile Rd. NE, Rockford, MI 49341 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Hudsonville Lanes
Why Hudsonville Lanes Makes a Great Field Trip
Looking for something fun to do with your class and don’t want to worry about the weather? Hudsonville Lanes offers field trips and kids love our Glow Bowl party packages.
Glow Bowl - Fun new games (Angry Birds Bowling!?) - All ages and abilities
Email [email protected] to reserve your spot!
(616) 669-9380 | Visit Website
5775 Balsam Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Centers
(616) 530-2900 | Visit Website
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Critter Barn Educational Farm
(616) 748-1110 | Visit Website
2950 80th Avenue, Zeeland, MI 49464-9079 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan
4240 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium
4316 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Peppa Pig World of Play Michigan
4362 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Michigan Maritime Museum
(269) 637-8078 | Visit Website
260 Dyckman Ave, South Haven, MI 49090 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
(269) 857-2399 | Visit Website
400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI 49453 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
BattleGR
(616) 345-0698 | Visit Website
284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Celebration Cinema
Field Trip Guide
Bricks 4 Kidz
(616) 438-9993 | Visit Website
665 Krystal Kove NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Detroit Institute of Arts
(313) 833-7900 | Visit Website
5200 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Michigan's Adventure
(231) 766-9959 | Visit Website
4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum
(734) 995-5439 | Visit Website
220 E. Ann St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Flint Children’s Museum
(810) 767-5437 | Visit Website
1602 W. University Ave., Flint, MI 48504 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
(616) 957-1580 | Visit Website
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Cranbrook Institute of Science
(248) 645-3210 | Visit Website
39221 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Impression 5 Science Center
(517) 485-8116 | Visit Website
200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Belle Isle State Park
(313) 331-7760 | Visit Website
3 Inselrhue Ave., Detroit, MI 48207 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Kalamazoo Valley Museum
(269) 373-7990 | Visit Website
230 North Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Michigan State Capitol
(517) 373-2348 | Visit Website
100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Potter Park Zoo
(517) 342-2713 | Visit Website
1301 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
University of Michigan Museum of Natural History
(734) 764-0480 | Visit Website
Biological Sciences Building, 1105 North University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Greenfield Village
(313) 982-6001 | Visit Website
20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Binder Park Zoo
(269) 979-1351 | Visit Website
7400 Division Dr, Battle Creek, MI 49014 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Crossroads Village
810-736-7100, ext. 6 | Visit Website
6140 N. Bray Rd, Flint, MI 48505 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
The Henry Ford Museum
(313) 982-6001 | Visit Website
20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Detroit Zoo
(248) 541-5717 | Visit Website
8450 W. 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48067 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
West Michigan Whitecaps
(616) 784-4131 | Visit Website
4500 West River Drive, Comstock Park, MI 49321 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
3 mile project
3050 WALKENT DR. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo
4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Legacy Stables and Karin's Horse Connection
8001 Patterson Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
GR Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Gerald R. Ford Museum
303 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Terry Hall Roller Rink
3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Tree Runner Adventure Park
2121 Celebration Dr Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Fruit Ridge Hayrides
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Inland Seas Education Association
100 Dame St #218, Suttons Bay, MI 49682 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Camp Blodgett
528 Bridge Street NW, Suite 6, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Kent County Recycling Center
977 Wealthy St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | Map It
Field Trip Guide
Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center at PJ Hoffmaster State Park
6585 Lake Harbor Road, Muskegon, MI 49441 | Map It
1 thought on “Kids Activities, Field Trips in Michigan & Other Fun Places: 2024 Guide”
Fellinlove Farm