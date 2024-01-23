Kids Activities, Field Trips in Michigan & Other Fun Places: 2024 Guide

Detroit Institute of Arts gallery

Field Trips in Michigan & Kids Activities Ideas

One of the best ways for kids to experience Michigan? Take them on a unique field trip in Michigan.

We have so many fascinating museums, zoos and interesting learning experiences in every corner of the state.

Whether you are a teacher making plans for your class, a homeschool parent brainstorming ideas, or a chaperone for an upcoming trip wondering what exactly you have gotten yourself into, our Field Trip Guide will help you as you prepare.

Search for outing ideas based upon the age level of the kids participating, or by the type of outing.

*feature image is of Detroit Institute of Arts

8 Types of Field Trips in Michigan

Michigan offers a wide variety of activities for kids that are both fun and educational. Here are a few broad topics to explore:

1 – Play at an Amusement Park or Family Fun Center
Michigan’s biggest amusement park is Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon. It’s open during the warmer months.

Family Fun Centers, both indoors and out, pepper the state’s landscape as well. In West Michigan, Craig’s Cruisers and BattleGR are popular options.

2 – Visit a Water Park
Michigan has several water parks, such as Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark in Boyne Falls.

3 – Explore Nature
Michigan has many parks and nature preserves that offer kids activities as well as hiking, biking, and park ranger programs.

Some popular parks include the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Ludington State Park and Muskegon State Park Adventure Center.

4 – Go to the Zoo
Michigan has several zoos, such as the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak, Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, and Potter Park Zoo in Lansing.

Popular field trips in Michigan include the Detroit Zoo
Detroit Zoo

5 – Visit a Science Center
Michigan has several science centers, such as the Michigan Science Center in Detroit, the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills, and the Grand Rapids Public Museum in Grand Rapids.

6 – Visit a Children’s Museum or Museum
Michigan has several children’s museums, such as the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum in Grand Rapids and the Ann Arbor Hands-on Museum.

7 – Tour a Factory
Some factories offer tours that are educational and entertaining for kids, such as the Ford Rouge Factory in Dearborn, where you can learn about the history of the factory and how cars are made.

8 – Attend a Sporting Event
Michigan has professional teams like Detroit Lions, Pistons, Tigers, Red Wings, regional teams like the West Michigan Whitecaps or Lansing Lug Nuts, and also college teams like Wolverines, Spartans, etc.

Attending a game is a great way to spend a day with the family.

Directory of Kids Activities and Field Trips in Michigan

Field Trip Guide

John Ball Zoo

Image for John Ball Zoo

Why John Ball Zoo Makes a Great Field Trip

John Ball Zoo offers a variety of educational programs to meet all of your needs including Zoo visits and travel zoos to your classroom.

STEM programs keep students engaged, whether they’re engineering a new animal habitat, testing penguin nests against environmental constraints, or trying their hand at a zookeeper duty.

Wild Encounters bring topics like adaptations or habitats to life allowing students to meet ambassador animals up close.

Kent County Schools enjoy FREE admission, and non-Kent County schools enjoy a discounted admission rate.

Educators can access free resources available on the Zoo website to enhance in-classroom learning as well as easy ways to make your Zoo visit more impactful for your students.


What People are Saying

"Extremely educational and our kids were very engaged with it!"
"Professional and knowledgeable staff. Cool animals. Great connection to classroom content."
"Great program!! Perfectly suited for our grade level."

(616) 336-4302 | Visit Website
Facebook | Instagram

1300 Fulton St. W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Image for Grand Rapids Public Museum

Why Grand Rapids Public Museum Makes a Great Field Trip

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is a 170-year-old publicly-owned institution home to more than 250,000 unique artifacts that tell the history of Kent County and beyond.

With three floors of exhibits and the region’s only planetarium, the GRPM is a highly sought-after destination for groups of all ages and sees thousands of school children each year for guided programs such as the week-long Immerse program or self-guided day trips.

The GRPM encourages hands-on learning with real artifacts to deepen curiosity and understanding of the world around us.

Group reservations are accepted and encouraged.


What People are Saying

"School isn't confined to the walls of a school building - this helps students understand they can learn to use the Museum as a place to learn throughout their life."

(616) 929-1700 | Visit Website
Facebook

272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Image for Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Why Grand Rapids Children's Museum Makes a Great Field Trip

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is two floors of hands-on interactive exhibits and daily drop-in programs that encourage discovery and learning through play.

The philosophy of GRCM is based on the principle that children learn best when they direct their own learning.

GRCM's programs are designed with the purpose of educating the whole child -- encompassing all subject areas as well as the individual learning styles of children preschool through elementary school age.

GRCM's exhibits and programs consist of materials and activities that are participatory; and hands-on. GRCM is an environment for play and advocates for the value of play.


What People are Saying

Lots of engineering centers, lots of discovery set ups, my grandkids loved the music area for kids who are often told “don’t touch”.

(616) 235-4726 | Visit Website
Facebook

11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Grace Adventures

Image for Grace Adventures

Why Grace Adventures Makes a Great Field Trip

Build Positive Culture at Your School!

Grace Adventures, located by the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, offers day and overnight camp experiences for public and private schools and homeschool co-ops.

You can build healthy relationships among students and staff to boost mental health and self-confidence. By partnering with us you can create positive interactions through fun, adventure education, and outdoor activities.

Our team specializes in meeting the needs of your group to create a unique experience. Our campus is equipped for groups of 10-300 people year-round.

We also have a traveling program where we bring camp to you, anywhere in Michigan!


What People are Saying

“The staff was committed to developing relationships and creating a positive experience. Everything ran smoothly. Allowing students to connect with each other in an active and outdoor setting was AMAZING!”

(231) 873-3662 | Visit Website
Facebook

2100 N Ridge Rd, Mears, MI 49436 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Allegan Event

Image for Allegan Event

Why Allegan Event Makes a Great Field Trip

Looking for a unique field trip destination? Michigan's largest indoor ropes course is just 30 minutes away from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland.

It offers exciting experiences for all ages, including 16 climbing walls, an arcade, and outdoor activities. Allegan Event also features a seasonal outdoor maze and mini-golf.

Book now for birthday parties, field trips, and team-building events!


(269) 430-3961 | Visit Website
Facebook

439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center

Image for Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center

Why Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center Makes a Great Field Trip

The Air Zoo is a Smithsonian-affiliated, highly charged, multi-sensory atmosphere that goes beyond anything you've ever seen!

Featuring 100+ rare and historic aircraft and spacecraft and engaging exhibits and hands-on STEAM stations.

Plus with flight-based rides and a renowned restoration center and theater, there is something for explorers of all ages.

Discover immersive STEAM education programs and tours that meet state standards and engage learners of all ages.

Scholarship programs available for families and organizations alike – apply today!


(269) 350-2848 | Visit Website
Facebook

6151 Portage Rd., Portage, MI 49002 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Rebounderz

Image for Rebounderz

Why Rebounderz Makes a Great Field Trip

Rebounderz is West Michigan’s Premier Family Entertainment Center.

An ideal destination for birthday parties, youth groups, team parties, corporate events, and FIELD TRIPS, Rebounderz features attractions that appeal to everyone!

Popular attractions include the area’s largest Ninja Course with lanes for all ability levels, Trampoline Activities, Laser Tag, Blacklight Mini Golf, Mini Escape Rooms, Arcade, and Golf Simulator.

You can even choose to cap off your event with some freshly baked pizza!


(616) 455-5600 | Visit Website
Facebook

7500 Cottonwood Dr, Jenison, MI 49428 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association

Image for Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association

Why Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association Makes a Great Field Trip

Come visit our 4 lighthouses located on the coast of Lake Michigan!

Big Sable Point, Little Sable Point, Ludington North Breakwater, & White River Light Station and Museum await.

Each lighthouse offers a unique history and experience.

Spend the rest of the day relaxing on the beach, taking a dune ride, or walking the state park trails!

Must be 40" to climb the lighthouses.


(231) 854-7417 | Visit Website
Facebook

PO Box 673, Ludington, MI 49431 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Plainsong Farm & Ministry

Image for Plainsong Farm & Ministry

Why Plainsong Farm & Ministry Makes a Great Field Trip

Discover where your food comes from through hands-on activities in our educational gardens.

Students learn the way their food connects them to nature, the way food choices impact the earth, and how to be good stewards of our land and water resources.

Schedule now for 2023 slots! Inquire for pricing.


(616) 747-0737 | Visit Website

6677 12 Mile Rd. NE, Rockford, MI 49341 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Hudsonville Lanes

Image for Hudsonville Lanes

Why Hudsonville Lanes Makes a Great Field Trip

Looking for something fun to do with your class and don’t want to worry about the weather? Hudsonville Lanes offers field trips and kids love our Glow Bowl party packages.

Glow Bowl - Fun new games (Angry Birds Bowling!?) - All ages and abilities

Email [email protected] to reserve your spot!


(616) 669-9380 | Visit Website

5775 Balsam Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Centers

Image for Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Centers
(616) 530-2900 | Visit Website

5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Critter Barn Educational Farm

Image for Critter Barn Educational Farm
(616) 748-1110 | Visit Website
Facebook

2950 80th Avenue, Zeeland, MI 49464-9079 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan

Image for LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan
(248) 289-9404 | Visit Website
Facebook

4240 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium

Image for SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium
(248) 289-9404 | Visit Website
Facebook

4316 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Peppa Pig World of Play Michigan

Image for Peppa Pig World of Play Michigan
(248) 289-9404 | Visit Website
Facebook

4362 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Michigan Maritime Museum

Image for Michigan Maritime Museum
(269) 637-8078 | Visit Website
Facebook

260 Dyckman Ave, South Haven, MI 49090 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Saugatuck Center for the Arts

Image for Saugatuck Center for the Arts
(269) 857-2399 | Visit Website
| Instagram

400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI 49453 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

BattleGR

Image for BattleGR
(616) 345-0698 | Visit Website
Facebook

284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Celebration Cinema

Image for Celebration Cinema
| Visit Website
Facebook

2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | Map It

123 Ionia SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Bricks 4 Kidz

Image for Bricks 4 Kidz
(616) 438-9993 | Visit Website

665 Krystal Kove NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Detroit Institute of Arts

Image for Detroit Institute of Arts
(313) 833-7900 | Visit Website
Facebook

5200 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Michigan's Adventure

Image for Michigan's Adventure
(231) 766-9959 | Visit Website

4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

Image for Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum
(734) 995-5439 | Visit Website

220 E. Ann St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Flint Children’s Museum

Image for Flint Children’s Museum
(810) 767-5437 | Visit Website

1602 W. University Ave., Flint, MI 48504 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Image for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
(616) 957-1580 | Visit Website

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Cranbrook Institute of Science

Image for Cranbrook Institute of Science
(248) 645-3210 | Visit Website

39221 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Impression 5 Science Center

Image for Impression 5 Science Center
(517) 485-8116 | Visit Website

200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Belle Isle State Park

Image for Belle Isle State Park
(313) 331-7760 | Visit Website

3 Inselrhue Ave., Detroit, MI 48207 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Michigan Science Center

Image for Michigan Science Center
| Visit Website

5020 John R St, Detroit, MI 48202 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Image for Kalamazoo Valley Museum
(269) 373-7990 | Visit Website

230 North Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Michigan State Capitol

Image for Michigan State Capitol
(517) 373-2348 | Visit Website

100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Potter Park Zoo

Image for Potter Park Zoo
(517) 342-2713 | Visit Website

1301 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

University of Michigan Museum of Natural History

Image for University of Michigan Museum of Natural History
(734) 764-0480 | Visit Website

Biological Sciences Building, 1105 North University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Greenfield Village

Image for Greenfield Village
(313) 982-6001 | Visit Website

20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Binder Park Zoo

Image for Binder Park Zoo
(269) 979-1351 | Visit Website

7400 Division Dr, Battle Creek, MI 49014 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Crossroads Village

Image for Crossroads Village
810-736-7100, ext. 6 | Visit Website

6140 N. Bray Rd, Flint, MI 48505 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

The Henry Ford Museum

Image for The Henry Ford Museum
(313) 982-6001 | Visit Website

20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Detroit Zoo

Image for Detroit Zoo
(248) 541-5717 | Visit Website

8450 W. 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48067 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

West Michigan Whitecaps

Image for West Michigan Whitecaps
(616) 784-4131 | Visit Website

4500 West River Drive, Comstock Park, MI 49321 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Kroc Center

Image for Kroc Center
| Visit Website

2500 S Division Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Grand Rapids Public Library

Image for Grand Rapids Public Library
| Visit Website

, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

3 mile project

Image for 3 mile project
| Visit Website

3050 WALKENT DR. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo

Image for Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo
| Visit Website

4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery

Image for Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
| Visit Website

3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Legacy Stables and Karin's Horse Connection

Image for Legacy Stables and Karin's Horse Connection
| Visit Website

8001 Patterson Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

GR Gymnastics

Image for GR Gymnastics
| Visit Website

1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Gerald R. Ford Museum

Image for Gerald R. Ford Museum
| Visit Website

303 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Post Family Farms

Image for Post Family Farms
| Visit Website

5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Sus Manos Gleaners

Image for Sus Manos Gleaners
| Visit Website

2464 Wilshere Drive, Jenison, MI 49428 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Sky Zone

Image for Sky Zone
| Visit Website

3636 29th Street SE, Kentwood, MI 49512 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Terry Hall Roller Rink

Image for Terry Hall Roller Rink
| Visit Website

3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Tree Runner Adventure Park

Image for Tree Runner Adventure Park
| Visit Website

2121 Celebration Dr Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Fruit Ridge Hayrides

Image for Fruit Ridge Hayrides
| Visit Website

11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Inland Seas Education Association

Image for Inland Seas Education Association
| Visit Website

100 Dame St #218, Suttons Bay, MI 49682 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Camp Blodgett

Image for Camp Blodgett
| Visit Website

528 Bridge Street NW, Suite 6, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Camp Henry

Image for Camp Henry
| Visit Website

5575 Gordon Ave, Newago, MI 49337 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Grand Rapids Art Museum

Image for Grand Rapids Art Museum
| Visit Website

101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Kent County Recycling Center

Image for Kent County Recycling Center
| Visit Website

977 Wealthy St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | Map It

Field Trip Guide

Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center at PJ Hoffmaster State Park

Image for Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center at PJ Hoffmaster State Park
| Visit Website

6585 Lake Harbor Road, Muskegon, MI 49441 | Map It

