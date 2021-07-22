Best Coffee Shops in West MI: 15+ Tucked Away Places Perfect for Meetings, Working, or Just Hanging Out

By / July 22, 2021 / ,
best coffee shops grand rapids 1

These Local Coffee Shops Serve Up the Best Brews & Ambience

The coffee scene in Grand Rapids is no lightweight and for that, I’m grateful.

Truly, I love Grand Rapids coffee shops.

As a work-from-home editor, I spend a lot of time building creative energy at local coffee houses where the natural ambiance just can’t be beat.

Each spot has its own vibe.

From each locations’ unique music choices to the sound of the grinder cutting up another batch of amazing smelling beans, and from the wide array of visitors to snippets of interesting conversation, a coffee shop is a perfect place to meet, work, or be inspired.

So whether you need to get some work done, or want to meet up with a friend, these are the Grand Rapids coffee shops where you can do it.

Latte from Coffee shops

Grand Rapids & West Michigan Coffee Shops

Confession: I’m not much of a coffee connoisseur. I can’t explain the differences between an American or Italian roast, and I don’t drink it black. But what’s great about these Grand Rapids coffee shops is that you don’t have to have a coffee PhD to get a good cup. You won’t find sub-par coffee here.

Use the search bar to filter coffee shops by location.

Clear

Rowster Coffee in
Belknap Lookout (GR)

225 Hastings St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Grand Rapids' first and original specialty coffee roaster.

They provide premium house-roasted coffees & house-pressed almond milk in a cute cafe. Located just north of the medical mile in the Belknap neighborhood.

Pro Tip: This seems like a more walkable coffee house, as parking is very limited.

Coffee shop Rowsters Belknap 1

Best Belknap Lookout (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 3 pm Monday-Saturday.
Parking? Street parking seems to be by permit only.

Madcap Coffee in
Midtown (GR)

1041 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
This coffee joint in Grand Rapids offers a classic coffee menu along with seasonal/specialty drinks. You'll also find pastries from a variety of local vendors.

This location has a modern vibe with a sweet outdoor mural.
The other West Michigan location is on Monroe Center.

Pro Tip: See if they are offering their Monthly Roastery Tours. $25 gets you a brewed coffee, Madcap glass, 12oz bag of coffee, tour, roasting demo, and hands-on tasting experience.

coffee shops madcap fulton

Best Midtown (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 3 pm Monday-Friday, and 4 pm Saturday-Sunday.
Parking? Street parking.

Jam N’ Bean in
Cascade

6860 Cascade Rd. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
“The next generation of Craft coffee houses,” Jam N’ Bean has two locations in Ada and Cascade.

This location features a cute patio area with a beachy vibe. There is plenty of seating on picnic tables and colorful adirondack chairs.

Every year they tap 50 trees at the Cascade location and collect the sap for syrup. You can watch the clear tubbing going from tree to tree collecting the sap!

Pro Tip: Jam N’ Bean carries Guernsey ice cream and gourmet popcorn, if you're feeling up for a treat!

coffee shops jam n bean cascade

Best Cascade Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? Yes. Closes at 9:30 pm Monday-Friday, 10 pm on Saturday, and 9 pm on Sunday.
Parking? Parking lot located behind coffee shop.

The Sparrows Coffee @ Kingma's Market in
Creston (GR)

2225 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Sparrows Coffee JUST opened a new location at Kingma’s Market in the Creston neighborhood.

This location features a large outdoor patio, cute pink seats, and special brews different from their original location in East Hills GR.

Pro Tip: It's not on the menu, but if you've got kids in tow, they can order regular lemonade, or choose from drinks in the cooler.

the sparrows at kingmas Hunt

Best Creston (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Open till 4 PM daily.
Parking? Parking lot and street parking.

Rowster Coffee in
East Hills (GR)

632 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Grand Rapids' first and original specialty coffee roaster.

They provide premium house-roasted coffees & house-pressed almond milk in a stylish and warm cafe with decor.

Their clean decor and beautiful plants make this one of the area's fave chilll spots to meet with a friend or read a good book.

Pro Tip: Stop by in summer for affogatos - a delicious ice cream + espresso delight.

Coffee shops Rowster

Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 7 pm on weekdays, and 6 pm on weekends.
Parking? Paid street parking.

Common Ground Coffee House in
Fulton Heights (GR)

1319 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Common Ground is the oldest coffee house in Grand Rapids! It is a cozy place to study, chat, or host a group meeting.

They serve local fair trade organic coffees and a wide variety of delicious specialty drinks and baked goods.

The shop also displays a variety of work from local Grand Rapids artists.

Pro Tip: Stop by the attached Schnitz Deli for a variety of soups, salads, and awesome sandwiches.

Coffee shop common grounds

Best Fulton Heights (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 3 pm daily.
Parking? Parking lot behind building, or street parking.

The Bradbury Cafe in
East Hills (GR)

714 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Parisian inspired cafe featuring espresso drinks, tea, pastries, and more!

Flower arrangements available on the weekends. Small tables outside on sidewalk for warmer weather.

Pro Tip: Their french pastries might be to die for.

Coffee Shop Bradbury Cafe

Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? No
Good place for a meeting? No
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 5 pm Tuesday-Friday and 4 pm on Saturday.
Parking? Metered street parking

Kin Coffee and Craft House in
Holland

1200 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
With a shared love of coffee, the owners of Kin Coffee and Craft House dreamed of creating a cozy place for people to gather. This building is their desire come to life!

They offer coffee, tea, smoothies, and various types of toast.

They are very kid friendly with outdoor seating and a cute cart of colored pencils and postcards that kids can color.

Pro Tip: More than just coffee... they have various floats and ice cream!

Coffee Shops Kin Coffee and Craft House

Best Holland Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 3 pm Monday-Saturday.
Parking? Parking lot.

Stovetop Coffee Roasters in
East Hills (GR)

944 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Stovetop fans are pretty diehard, and it's not hard to see why. Every roast is perfect, and the baristas are known for going above and beyond. The atmosphere is positive, with lots of natural light.

Pro Tip: Get a free cup of coffee when you buy a bag of perfectly roasted coffee beans.

Coffee shops Stovetop Roasters

Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 2 pm daily.
Parking? Metered street parking

Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar in
East Hills (GR)

955 Wealthy, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Easygoing, cheery cafe offering coffee, tea drinks & baked goods plus cheese plates & wine.

They also know how to play good music.

Pro Tip: This is one of the best coffee shops for getting work done, between their nice workspace set up and pastry/cheese plate options. .

Coffee Shops Squibb coffee and wine bar

Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? No
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 7 pm Monday-Saturday, and 4 pm on Sundays.
Parking? Metered street parking

Jam N’ Bean in
Ada

590 Ada Dr., Ada, MI 48301

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
“The next generation of Craft coffee houses,” Jam N’ Bean has two locations in Ada and Cascade. Feeling extra? Give their S’mores Latte a try. Or mix things up with an organic loose leaf tea (They have 36 to choose from!).

Pro Tip: Put your feet up by the fireplace or watch their roaster when it’s in action. Plus they have a loyalty program.

Coffee Shops Jam n Bean

Best Ada Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 2 pm on weekdays, and 3 pm on Saturdays
Parking? Street parking, free.

Lyon St. Cafe in
Grand Rapids

617 Lyon St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
A popular neighborhood spot, Lyon St. Cafe, is next door to Nantucket Baking Company and a hop, skip and a jump from Martha’s Vineyard. Their vanilla lattes are the talk of the town. Want to switch things up? They have craft beer and wine flights, too.

Pro Tip: Snagging a seat may be a challenge in the mornings and on weekends. Come in the evening (They’re open til 9 PM) and usually you’ll have your pick of a place to sit.

Coffee Shops Lyon Street

Best Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? No
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? Yes. Closes at 9 pm every night.
Parking? Onsite parking lot and street parking, free.

Cafe Mertens in
Downtown Grand Rapids

35 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
French breads and pastries are made in-house and their own “The Mertens Blend” by Sparrows Coffee is a delight.

And don’t let the early-19th century building confuse you...they have modern amenities like seating with power outlets and wifi.

Pro Tip: Need something more substantial than a pastry? Cafe Mertens has a menu that includes fries and poutine.

Coffee Shops New Hotel Mertens

Best Downtown Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Hours currently vary due to staffing.
Parking? Metered street parking.

Le Bon Macaron in
East Hills (GR)

951 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Adventure to Paris (no passport required) when you visit Le Bon Macaron.

This very charming spot is ideal for an outing with your gal pals. Nibble a Marie Antoinette Cake Batter Macaron, sip a Lavender Latte, and let time slip away.

Pro Tip: For the ultimate indulgence, order a Macaron + Ice Cream Sundae.

Coffee Shops Le Bon Macaron

Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? No
Good place for a meeting? No
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? Yes. Closes 8 pm Thursday-Saturday.
Parking? Metered street parking

Side Bar Artisan Coffee in
Grand Haven

41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
A Grand Haven gem, Side Bar Artisan Coffee has won me (and my kids!) over. Their space is warm and welcoming, but also big enough to spread out with your brew and a board game.

Side Bar Artisan Coffee serves Madcap coffee and has a handful of signature lattes, but the real show-stoppers are their Artisan Hot Chocolates: Lucky Mellow, S’mores, and a rotating Seasonal creation.

Pro Tip: Side Bar Artisan Coffee occasionally hosts Children + Coffee Tuesday events. Bring the kids for an activity while you enjoy a coffee. Follow them on Instagram to find out when the next one will be.

Coffee Shops Side Bar

Best Grand Haven Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 3:30 pm Monday-Wednesday and 7 pm Thursday-Sunday.
Parking? Onsite parking behind building and street parking, free.

Rise Authentic Baking Co. + Squibb Coffee in
Grand Rapids

1220 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
What do you get when you pair an allergy conscious bakery (Rise Authentic Baking Co.) with one of Grand Rapids’ favorite coffee shops (Squibb Coffee)? Perfection.

If you’re thinking “allergy conscious” equals bland, you’d be dead wrong. From donuts to yum tarts (my personal go-to) and Americanos to Tea Lattes, Rise + Squibb are a match made in heaven.

Pro Tip: This cozy space means nabbing a table can be tricky. Don’t mind stretching your legs? Head to the hallway where there’s a counter you can stand at. Nice weather? Head out back to their patio space and mural (a great Instagramable background for your latte art shot).

Coffee Shops Rise Baking

Best Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? No
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 5 pm on weekdays and 4 pm on weekends.
Parking? Onsite parking behind building and street parking, free.

The Sparrows Coffee in
East Hills (GR)

1035 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Bright red coffee cups, plants hanging in macrame holders and wood floors that creak a little. Sparrows Coffee is a cozy cafe in a historic building offering fair trade coffee, tea, locally baked goods & periodicals.

They’re also a solid post-dinner spot if you’re looking to linger over a steamy cup of bliss with that special someone.

Pro Tip: The Major Major is the latte you didn’t know you needed. Made with sweetened condensed milk & caramel, your tastebuds are gonna high-five you for this choice.

the sparrows coffee barista eastown hunt

Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? Yes. Closes at 8 pm most nights.
Parking? Metered Street Parking.

The 205 Coffee Bar in
Holland

205 Columbia Ave, Holland, MI 49423

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Nail the perfect selfie in front of The 205 Coffee Bar’s mural and then pop inside to check out their menu — Cappuccino? Cocktail? Spirited Steamer?

Yup, you read that right. After 11 AM, you can #treatyoself to an adult bevvie like “The Voice of Reason” (Amaretto, Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, vanilla, steamed milk, and cinnamon whip cream).

Close to the Hope College campus, The 205 Coffee Bar is the place to be, so if you’re in a hurry, place your order online and have your caffeine fix ready and waiting.

Pro Tip: Two words. Brazen. Latte. The secret ingredient that makes it so good? Cayenne pepper.

Coffee shops the 205 coffee bar

Best Holland Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? No
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 1pm Tuesday-Sunday. Closed on Mondays.
Parking? Onsite parking lot and street parking, free.

Wildroast Coffee Co. in
Grandville

4035 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Wildroast Coffee is a triple-threat. A sweet coffee shop vibe, out-of-this-world lattes, and friendly baristas make it the perfect place to settle in and bang out that to-do list.

Dying for some adult convo? Wildroast is a kid-friendly spot.

Invite some mom friends, bring the kids, grab a Field & Fire Bakery treat, and settle in with something caffeinated (You know you need it!).

Pro Tip: They offer a private meeting space at no charge. Call them up to book it.

Coffee Shops Wildroast

Best Grandville Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 6 pm Monday-Saturday and 4 pm on Sunday.
Parking? Onsite parking lot, free.

Mudpenny in
Downtown Grand Rapids

570 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Located down the street from Founders Brewing Co., Mudpenny has got it going on.

Their renovated space in a building that’s been around for over a century offers two dining spaces, a full coffee bar, and a kitchen that serves up great eats.

A second Mudpenny location opened in Ada Village in 2020. This location is open everyday until 4 pm, including Sundays with a special brunch menu.

Pro Tip: Sticking to a Keto, vegan, or gluten-free diet? Mudpenny is where it’s at for food (and coffee) for any special dietary needs.

Coffee Shops Mudpenny

Best Downtown Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 2 pm, Monday-Saturday. Closed on Sundays.
Parking? Onsite parking lot, free.

Outside Coffee Co in
East Hills (GR)

734 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Ever since Outside Coffee Co. started slinging coffee out of a vintage camper (and now a food truck), Instagram has never been the same.

A coffee shop that embraces the outdoors, all their seating is in their picture-perfect garden.

Come in warm-weather months to hang in a hammock, but don’t let cold weather stop you from visiting. Their geodomes and cozy firepits in the wintertime make my heart skip a beat.

Offers free Wi-Fi with purchase.

Pro Tip: Kids (And us big kids, too.) think the Brother Bear Hot Cocoa with Mokaya Chocolate is the bomb dot com.

Coffee Shops Outside Coffee

Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? No
Good place for a meeting? No
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No. Closes at 7 pm.
Parking? Metered Street Parking

That Early Bird in
East Grand Rapids

1445 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
That Early Bird has coffee + breakfast. The perfect pair.

Offering breakfast and lunch options in a bright and cozy place with a community feel.

Baked goods, coffee and other drinks make this a perfect meeting place.

Pro Tip: Large outdoor patio is great for ambience and people watching.

Best East Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? Yes
Kid-friendly? Yes
Open Late? No, 5 PM Mon-Sat and 4 PM Sunday
Parking? Street parking.

Madcap Coffee Downtown in
Downtown Grand Rapids

98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Ask a local for a coffee shop rec and Madcap Coffee will likely be the answer.

Around since 2008, Madcap has two West Michigan locations- the other is on Fulton St E and offers a modern vibe with a sweet outdoor mural.

This flagship coffee joint in downtown Grand Rapids offers a classic coffee menu along with seasonal/specialty drinks. You'll also find pastries from a variety of local vendors.

This location is often quite busy, so plan on grab N go unless you get lucky enough to score a table.

Pro Tip: See if they are offering their Monthly Roastery Tours. $25 gets you a brewed coffee, Madcap glass, 12oz bag of coffee, tour, roasting demo, and hands-on tasting experience.

madcap coffee shop grand rapids

Best Downtown Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Good for getting work done? Yes
Good place for a meeting? No
Kid-friendly? No
Open Late? No. Closes at 3 pm on weekdays, 4 pm on weekends.
Parking? Metered parking.

More to Explore

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *