Best Coffee Shops in West MI: 15+ Tucked Away Places Perfect for Meetings, Working, or Just Hanging Out

These Local Coffee Shops Serve Up the Best Brews & Ambience
The coffee scene in Grand Rapids is no lightweight and for that, I’m grateful.
Truly, I love Grand Rapids coffee shops.
As a work-from-home editor, I spend a lot of time building creative energy at local coffee houses where the natural ambiance just can’t be beat.
Each spot has its own vibe.
From each locations’ unique music choices to the sound of the grinder cutting up another batch of amazing smelling beans, and from the wide array of visitors to snippets of interesting conversation, a coffee shop is a perfect place to meet, work, or be inspired.
So whether you need to get some work done, or want to meet up with a friend, these are the Grand Rapids coffee shops where you can do it.
Grand Rapids & West Michigan Coffee Shops
Confession: I’m not much of a coffee connoisseur. I can’t explain the differences between an American or Italian roast, and I don’t drink it black. But what’s great about these Grand Rapids coffee shops is that you don’t have to have a coffee PhD to get a good cup. You won’t find sub-par coffee here.
Use the search bar to filter coffee shops by location.
Rowster Coffee in
Belknap Lookout (GR)
225 Hastings St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Grand Rapids' first and original specialty coffee roaster.
They provide premium house-roasted coffees & house-pressed almond milk in a cute cafe. Located just north of the medical mile in the Belknap neighborhood.
Pro Tip: This seems like a more walkable coffee house, as parking is very limited.
Best Belknap Lookout (GR) Coffee Shop
Madcap Coffee in
Midtown (GR)
1041 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
This coffee joint in Grand Rapids offers a classic coffee menu along with seasonal/specialty drinks. You'll also find pastries from a variety of local vendors.
This location has a modern vibe with a sweet outdoor mural.
The other West Michigan location is on Monroe Center.
Pro Tip: See if they are offering their Monthly Roastery Tours. $25 gets you a brewed coffee, Madcap glass, 12oz bag of coffee, tour, roasting demo, and hands-on tasting experience.
Best Midtown (GR) Coffee Shop
Jam N’ Bean in
Cascade
6860 Cascade Rd. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
“The next generation of Craft coffee houses,” Jam N’ Bean has two locations in Ada and Cascade.
This location features a cute patio area with a beachy vibe. There is plenty of seating on picnic tables and colorful adirondack chairs.
Every year they tap 50 trees at the Cascade location and collect the sap for syrup. You can watch the clear tubbing going from tree to tree collecting the sap!
Pro Tip: Jam N’ Bean carries Guernsey ice cream and gourmet popcorn, if you're feeling up for a treat!
Best Cascade Coffee Shop
The Sparrows Coffee @ Kingma's Market in
Creston (GR)
2225 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Sparrows Coffee JUST opened a new location at Kingma’s Market in the Creston neighborhood.
This location features a large outdoor patio, cute pink seats, and special brews different from their original location in East Hills GR.
Pro Tip: It's not on the menu, but if you've got kids in tow, they can order regular lemonade, or choose from drinks in the cooler.
Best Creston (GR) Coffee Shop
Rowster Coffee in
East Hills (GR)
632 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Grand Rapids' first and original specialty coffee roaster.
They provide premium house-roasted coffees & house-pressed almond milk in a stylish and warm cafe with decor.
Their clean decor and beautiful plants make this one of the area's fave chilll spots to meet with a friend or read a good book.
Pro Tip: Stop by in summer for affogatos - a delicious ice cream + espresso delight.
Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Common Ground Coffee House in
Fulton Heights (GR)
1319 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Common Ground is the oldest coffee house in Grand Rapids! It is a cozy place to study, chat, or host a group meeting.
They serve local fair trade organic coffees and a wide variety of delicious specialty drinks and baked goods.
The shop also displays a variety of work from local Grand Rapids artists.
Pro Tip: Stop by the attached Schnitz Deli for a variety of soups, salads, and awesome sandwiches.
Best Fulton Heights (GR) Coffee Shop
The Bradbury Cafe in
East Hills (GR)
714 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Parisian inspired cafe featuring espresso drinks, tea, pastries, and more!
Flower arrangements available on the weekends. Small tables outside on sidewalk for warmer weather.
Pro Tip: Their french pastries might be to die for.
Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Kin Coffee and Craft House in
Holland
1200 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
With a shared love of coffee, the owners of Kin Coffee and Craft House dreamed of creating a cozy place for people to gather. This building is their desire come to life!
They offer coffee, tea, smoothies, and various types of toast.
They are very kid friendly with outdoor seating and a cute cart of colored pencils and postcards that kids can color.
Pro Tip: More than just coffee... they have various floats and ice cream!
Best Holland Coffee Shop
Stovetop Coffee Roasters in
East Hills (GR)
944 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Stovetop fans are pretty diehard, and it's not hard to see why. Every roast is perfect, and the baristas are known for going above and beyond. The atmosphere is positive, with lots of natural light.
Pro Tip: Get a free cup of coffee when you buy a bag of perfectly roasted coffee beans.
Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar in
East Hills (GR)
955 Wealthy, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Easygoing, cheery cafe offering coffee, tea drinks & baked goods plus cheese plates & wine.
They also know how to play good music.
Pro Tip: This is one of the best coffee shops for getting work done, between their nice workspace set up and pastry/cheese plate options. .
Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Jam N’ Bean in
Ada
590 Ada Dr., Ada, MI 48301
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
“The next generation of Craft coffee houses,” Jam N’ Bean has two locations in Ada and Cascade. Feeling extra? Give their S’mores Latte a try. Or mix things up with an organic loose leaf tea (They have 36 to choose from!).
Pro Tip: Put your feet up by the fireplace or watch their roaster when it’s in action. Plus they have a loyalty program.
Best Ada Coffee Shop
Lyon St. Cafe in
Grand Rapids
617 Lyon St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
A popular neighborhood spot, Lyon St. Cafe, is next door to Nantucket Baking Company and a hop, skip and a jump from Martha’s Vineyard. Their vanilla lattes are the talk of the town. Want to switch things up? They have craft beer and wine flights, too.
Pro Tip: Snagging a seat may be a challenge in the mornings and on weekends. Come in the evening (They’re open til 9 PM) and usually you’ll have your pick of a place to sit.
Best Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Cafe Mertens in
Downtown Grand Rapids
35 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
French breads and pastries are made in-house and their own “The Mertens Blend” by Sparrows Coffee is a delight.
And don’t let the early-19th century building confuse you...they have modern amenities like seating with power outlets and wifi.
Pro Tip: Need something more substantial than a pastry? Cafe Mertens has a menu that includes fries and poutine.
Best Downtown Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Le Bon Macaron in
East Hills (GR)
951 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Adventure to Paris (no passport required) when you visit Le Bon Macaron.
This very charming spot is ideal for an outing with your gal pals. Nibble a Marie Antoinette Cake Batter Macaron, sip a Lavender Latte, and let time slip away.
Pro Tip: For the ultimate indulgence, order a Macaron + Ice Cream Sundae.
Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
Side Bar Artisan Coffee in
Grand Haven
41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
A Grand Haven gem, Side Bar Artisan Coffee has won me (and my kids!) over. Their space is warm and welcoming, but also big enough to spread out with your brew and a board game.
Side Bar Artisan Coffee serves Madcap coffee and has a handful of signature lattes, but the real show-stoppers are their Artisan Hot Chocolates: Lucky Mellow, S’mores, and a rotating Seasonal creation.
Pro Tip: Side Bar Artisan Coffee occasionally hosts Children + Coffee Tuesday events. Bring the kids for an activity while you enjoy a coffee. Follow them on Instagram to find out when the next one will be.
Best Grand Haven Coffee Shop
Rise Authentic Baking Co. + Squibb Coffee in
Grand Rapids
1220 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
What do you get when you pair an allergy conscious bakery (Rise Authentic Baking Co.) with one of Grand Rapids’ favorite coffee shops (Squibb Coffee)? Perfection.
If you’re thinking “allergy conscious” equals bland, you’d be dead wrong. From donuts to yum tarts (my personal go-to) and Americanos to Tea Lattes, Rise + Squibb are a match made in heaven.
Pro Tip: This cozy space means nabbing a table can be tricky. Don’t mind stretching your legs? Head to the hallway where there’s a counter you can stand at. Nice weather? Head out back to their patio space and mural (a great Instagramable background for your latte art shot).
Best Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
The Sparrows Coffee in
East Hills (GR)
1035 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Bright red coffee cups, plants hanging in macrame holders and wood floors that creak a little. Sparrows Coffee is a cozy cafe in a historic building offering fair trade coffee, tea, locally baked goods & periodicals.
They’re also a solid post-dinner spot if you’re looking to linger over a steamy cup of bliss with that special someone.
Pro Tip: The Major Major is the latte you didn’t know you needed. Made with sweetened condensed milk & caramel, your tastebuds are gonna high-five you for this choice.
Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
The 205 Coffee Bar in
Holland
205 Columbia Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Nail the perfect selfie in front of The 205 Coffee Bar’s mural and then pop inside to check out their menu — Cappuccino? Cocktail? Spirited Steamer?
Yup, you read that right. After 11 AM, you can #treatyoself to an adult bevvie like “The Voice of Reason” (Amaretto, Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, vanilla, steamed milk, and cinnamon whip cream).
Close to the Hope College campus, The 205 Coffee Bar is the place to be, so if you’re in a hurry, place your order online and have your caffeine fix ready and waiting.
Pro Tip: Two words. Brazen. Latte. The secret ingredient that makes it so good? Cayenne pepper.
Best Holland Coffee Shop
Wildroast Coffee Co. in
Grandville
4035 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Wildroast Coffee is a triple-threat. A sweet coffee shop vibe, out-of-this-world lattes, and friendly baristas make it the perfect place to settle in and bang out that to-do list.
Dying for some adult convo? Wildroast is a kid-friendly spot.
Invite some mom friends, bring the kids, grab a Field & Fire Bakery treat, and settle in with something caffeinated (You know you need it!).
Pro Tip: They offer a private meeting space at no charge. Call them up to book it.
Best Grandville Coffee Shop
Mudpenny in
Downtown Grand Rapids
570 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Located down the street from Founders Brewing Co., Mudpenny has got it going on.
Their renovated space in a building that’s been around for over a century offers two dining spaces, a full coffee bar, and a kitchen that serves up great eats.
A second Mudpenny location opened in Ada Village in 2020. This location is open everyday until 4 pm, including Sundays with a special brunch menu.
Pro Tip: Sticking to a Keto, vegan, or gluten-free diet? Mudpenny is where it’s at for food (and coffee) for any special dietary needs.
Best Downtown Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Outside Coffee Co in
East Hills (GR)
734 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Ever since Outside Coffee Co. started slinging coffee out of a vintage camper (and now a food truck), Instagram has never been the same.
A coffee shop that embraces the outdoors, all their seating is in their picture-perfect garden.
Come in warm-weather months to hang in a hammock, but don’t let cold weather stop you from visiting. Their geodomes and cozy firepits in the wintertime make my heart skip a beat.
Offers free Wi-Fi with purchase.
Pro Tip: Kids (And us big kids, too.) think the Brother Bear Hot Cocoa with Mokaya Chocolate is the bomb dot com.
Best East Hills (GR) Coffee Shop
That Early Bird in
East Grand Rapids
1445 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
That Early Bird has coffee + breakfast. The perfect pair.
Offering breakfast and lunch options in a bright and cozy place with a community feel.
Baked goods, coffee and other drinks make this a perfect meeting place.
Pro Tip: Large outdoor patio is great for ambience and people watching.
Best East Grand Rapids Coffee Shop
Madcap Coffee Downtown in
Downtown Grand Rapids
98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why Visit this Coffee Shop:
Ask a local for a coffee shop rec and Madcap Coffee will likely be the answer.
Around since 2008, Madcap has two West Michigan locations- the other is on Fulton St E and offers a modern vibe with a sweet outdoor mural.
This flagship coffee joint in downtown Grand Rapids offers a classic coffee menu along with seasonal/specialty drinks. You'll also find pastries from a variety of local vendors.
This location is often quite busy, so plan on grab N go unless you get lucky enough to score a table.
Pro Tip: See if they are offering their Monthly Roastery Tours. $25 gets you a brewed coffee, Madcap glass, 12oz bag of coffee, tour, roasting demo, and hands-on tasting experience.