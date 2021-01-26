50+ Best Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants – Mapped Out

Do What You Can to Make Date Night Happen
Motherhood is exhausting. Date Night is a time for me to get away from my kids’ demands and focus on my relationship with my husband. After all, I tell my kids again and again that while I love them immensely, their dad is my favorite person.
We sometimes go out on our own for date night, but we often spend the evening with friends. It’s great to have adult conversations with no kid interruptions.
Use this great list to help you choose date night restaurants for amazing food, great ambiance, and time with each other.
- Map of Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants
- Top 5 Date Night Restaurants
- Date Night Restaurants by Location
Map of Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants
Find your next date night with this map of great date restaurants near you! Read on to see what delicious eats each establishment offers.
Here are Our Top 5 Favorite Date Night Restaurants
We went into detail on our top five. Every place on this list is a solid choice for a special night out, depending on your interests.
Ando Wins at Ramen
Butcher’s Union for Clean Plate Club
Max’s South Seas Hideaway for a Polynesian Getaway
San Chez for the Sharing
Zeytin for the Worldliness
The Growing List of Grand Rapids Restaurants for Date Night
Downtown Grand Rapids Restaurants
|The B.O.B.
|The Big Old Building is home to four favorite restaurants: Bob’s Brewery, Bobarino’s Pizzeria, Gilly’s Smokehouse, and Judson’s Steakhouse
|Bistro Bella Vita
|Essence Restaurant Group establishment, specializing in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine
|Brick & Porter
|Classic pub food and beer selection
|The Bull’s Head Tavern
|Local restaurant specializing in American fare
|The Chop House
|Prime American steak house, a Mainstreet Ventures restaurant
|Divani
|High end cuisine and cocktails
|Downtown Market
|houses several favorite restaurants like Aperitivo and Pho616 or you can go à la carte choosing from several different vendors
|Forty Pearl
|Oysters, craft cocktails, Michigan wine bar
|Haute at New Hotel Mertens
|Rooftop bar and lounge serving French style small plates
|HopCat
|Grand Rapids born American pub with ultimate deliciousness: Cosmik Fries
|The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck
|Made-from-scratch comfort fare meets authentic global classics in the kitchen of the world’s first celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck located in the Amway Grand Plaza
|Leo’s
|Long-time local restaurant, featuring seafood and classic cuisine
|Linear Restaurant
|Farm-fresh American
|Lumber Baron Bar
|Historic bar serving premium drinks and appetizers: Amway Grand Plaza
|Luna
|Farm-to-table taqueria, specializing in Latin cuisine
|Margaux
|French inspired cuisine in the J.W. Marriott
|Max’s South Seas Hideaway
|A three-story tiki bar (need we say more?)
|MDRD
|Pronounced “Madrid,” this lavish restaurant replaces the iconic Cygnus 27 aloft in Amway Grand’s 27th floor. Enjoy panoramic views and modern spanish cuisine.
|MeXo
|Pre-Hispanic Mexican cuisine with a tequila/mezcal bar
|one twenty three
|American tavern with cozy atmosphere
|Osteria Rossa
|Casual eatery specializing in rustic Italian cuisine featuring local ingredients
|Reserve Wine and Food
|Go-to spot for cheese, charcuterie and exceptional wine
|ROAM by San Chez
|Global street food from the team that created San Chez
|Rockwell Republic
|Gastropub with eclectic, seasonal cuisine
|Ruth’s Chris
|American steakhouse: Amway Grand
|San Chez
|A Tapas Bistro, blending European, Latin American and Mediterranean cuisine
|Zoko 822
|Spanish tapas and gin bar
Eastside Grand Rapids Restaurants
|7 Monks Taproom
|Serving world class beer and fantastic food
|Bowdie’s Chophouse
|Steakhouse with cocktail and wine bar
|Brewery Vivant
|LEED certified micro brewery, featuring Belgian and French inspired beer alongside European fare
|Carolina Low Country Kitchen
|Three local restaurateurs who joined forces to bring the flavors of South Carolina lowcountry to the GR area
|The Commons
|70’s style lounge
|Danzon Cubano
|Authentic Cuban
|Donkey Taqueria
|Full service bar, serving authentic Mexican food
|The Electric Cheetah
|Local restaurant, serving real food made from scratch using local and organic ingredients
|The Green Well
|Essence Restaurant Group Gastro Pub
|José Babushka’s
|A fun fusion of Polish and Mexican fare (trust us, it works)
|Marcona on Lyon
|Modern Mediterranean cuisine
|Matchbox Diner & Drinks
|Old school diner and delicatessen serving classic dinner food and drinks and a handful of seasonal entrees
|Palio
|Authentic Tuscan-style cuisine, Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant
|Rose’s
|Casual American, Gilmore Collection restaurant
|Terra
|Local farm-fresh American
|Vander Mill
|Pub fare and Michigan crafted hard ciders, live music
|WikiWiki Poke Shop
|Funky, fun mix of Hawaiian and Asian flavors
Westside Grand Rapids Restaurants
|Ando
|sushi and ramen heaven
|Blue Dog Tavern
|pub fare in a historic building
|Butcher’s Union
|American, exquisite food, inspired cocktails and an unrivaled whiskey collection
|The Jolly Pumpkin
|pizzeria and brewery
|The Knickerbocker
|Brewpub and distillery serving fresh-made beer-centric food
|The Mitten Brewing Co.
|Wood-fired pizza and beer selection
|One Bourbon
|Diverse menu and bourbon tasting room
|Salvatore’s
|Italian, family-run business with old-Italian favorites
|The Søvengård
|Scandinavian, biergarten and kitchen featuring hyper-local and seasonally based cuisine and drinks
Kentwood/Southeast GR Restaurants
|The Cheesecake Factory
|A vast menu of dinner options as well dozens of dessert options
|FireRock Grille
|Gourmet American fare with outdoor dining options in season
|Irie Kitchen
|Authentic Caribbean street food
|Ju Sushi & Lounge
|Sushi Lounge, featuring traditional Japanese entrees and a unique dining experience
|Shang Hai Ichiban
|Family-run Asian fine dining, featuring a Japanese Steakhouse, Chinese Dining and Sushi Bar
|Shiraz Grille
|Authentic Persian
|Tokyo Grill & Sushi
|Bringing the best Japanese sushi and cuisine to the area
Knapp’s Corner Restaurants
|Bravo Cucina Italiana
|Fresh, Mediterranean Italian
|Fuji Yama Japanese Steakhouse
|Hibachi grill and sushi bar
|JAKU
|Specializing in Japanese and Korean food along with a vast sushi menu
|Licari’s
|Sicilian pizza kitchen
|Melting Pot
|Dinner and dessert fondue
|Thai Chef
|Family owned Thai restaurant
Comstock Park/NE GR Restaurants
|Amore Trattoria Italiana
|Italian, award-winning, family-run business
|Mill Creek Tavern
|American, food and spirits
|Perrin Brewing Company
|Brewery serving pub fare
|Ramona’s Table
|Farm-to-table food in the heart of downtown Rockford
|Red’s at Thousand Oaks
|Modern American fare with wine bar
Hudsonville/Jenison/Grandville/Wyoming Restaurants
|Hudsonville Grille
|American, locally owned, family-friendly
|Licari’s
|Sicilian pizza kitchen
|Lindo Mexico
|Fresh Mexican fare with signature cocktails and live music
|Rush Creek Bistro
|American, casual dining atmosphere
|Sonder Eatery
|American, local, farm-fresh
|The Win Tavern 33
|Specializing in Michigan craft beers, pub fare accelerated
Walker/Standale NW GR Restaurants
|The Latin House
|serving authentic Peruvian, Argentinian, and Colombian cuisine
|Stan Diego
|Delicious baja style tacos with a fun, casual atmosphere (also they have board games to play while you dine)
|Walker Roadhouse
|Casual, yet an intimate atmosphere, with a diverse American menu
|Westside Social
|American tavern style food
CAN’T WAIT TO TRY THESE UP-AND-COMING DATE NIGHT EATS:
These restaurants aren’t open yet, but already are on our list of spots we think will make fantastic date nights.
|Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge
|Cajun infused American cuisine with a tasting room
|Opening late winter 2020
|The Electric Cheetah Cascade
|Soup City USA! Grilled Cheese, salads, breads, spreads
|Now Open
|GRNoir
|Wine bar serving small plates and hosting live jazz
|Now Open
|Texas de Bazil
|Brazilian steakhouse where they serve you meat fresh off the roasting skewer
|Opening winter 2021
|Tupelo Honey
|Southern cuisine from the Carolina mountains and local craft beer
|Now Open
Is your favorite on this list? Or do you have another special spot that you like to hit up with your date? Let us know in the comments so we can check it out, too!
3 thoughts on “50+ Best Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants – Mapped Out”
North Area – Bostwick Lake Inn – one of our favorite places. Food is great and view is wonderful!
We went to Amore Trattoria Italiana!! It was amazing!! Thanks for the idea!!
Six.one.six @j JW Marriott is pretty fantastic for a date night!