50+ Best Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants – Mapped Out

Motherhood is exhausting. Date Night is a time for me to get away from my kids’ demands and focus on my relationship with my husband. After all, I tell my kids again and again that while I love them immensely, their dad is my favorite person.

We sometimes go out on our own for date night, but we often spend the evening with friends. It’s great to have adult conversations with no kid interruptions.

Use this great list to help you choose date night restaurants for amazing food, great ambiance, and time with each other.

Find your next date night with this map of great date restaurants near you! Read on to see what delicious eats each establishment offers.

We went into detail on our top five. Every place on this list is a solid choice for a special night out, depending on your interests.

Ando Wins at Ramen

Ando for the Ramen. Ando is like comfort food but without the artery-clogged regret afterward.



Their delicious ramen bowls are full-on taste and zing and pair perfectly with one of their fine mule selections. If ramen isn’t your thing, Ando’s sushi will be. I also love that they accommodate dietary restrictions and can cater to gluten-free, vegan, keto diets and more.



415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Butcher’s Union for Clean Plate Club

meat and whiskey, Butcher’s Union strives to use local ingredients in their mouthwatering dishes.



We are enamored with everything we’ve tried there. My husband even wanted to lick his plate clean last time, it was so good!



438 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids MI

tropical oasis, where an extensive cocktail selection and delicious menu awaits.



The drinks and food are both delicious. The unique atmosphere and relaxed vibe may even trick you into thinking you’re a few thousand miles south of the mitten.



58 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI

San Chez Bistro is a Grand Rapids icon, with its world-class tapas inspired by European, Mediterranean and Latin dishes. It’s a great place to sample lots of things and share incredible fare with your date.



Every plate is a hit, so it’s a safe place to be adventurous and try new things. Kick back and enjoy the ambience and be sure to order a pitcher of sangria.



38 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI

616-774-8272

This hidden gem in Ada features delicious traditional Turkish food.



The atmosphere at Zeytin is understated, but accented with comfy Turkish pillows in the booths.



The tomato spinach soup is amazing on a chilly night and the wide selection of entrees are made from scratch. It all makes for a truly unique experience.



7437 River Street SE, Ada, MI

616-682-2222

Downtown Grand Rapids Restaurants

Eastside Grand Rapids Restaurants

Westside Grand Rapids Restaurants

Kentwood/Southeast GR Restaurants

Knapp’s Corner Restaurants

Comstock Park/NE GR Restaurants

Hudsonville/Jenison/Grandville/Wyoming Restaurants

Walker/Standale NW GR Restaurants

The Latin House serving authentic Peruvian, Argentinian, and Colombian cuisine Stan Diego Delicious baja style tacos with a fun, casual atmosphere (also they have board games to play while you dine) Walker Roadhouse Casual, yet an intimate atmosphere, with a diverse American menu Westside Social American tavern style food

These restaurants aren’t open yet, but already are on our list of spots we think will make fantastic date nights.

Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge Cajun infused American cuisine with a tasting room Opening late winter 2020 The Electric Cheetah Cascade Soup City USA! Grilled Cheese, salads, breads, spreads Now Open GRNoir Wine bar serving small plates and hosting live jazz Now Open Texas de Bazil Brazilian steakhouse where they serve you meat fresh off the roasting skewer Opening winter 2021 Tupelo Honey Southern cuisine from the Carolina mountains and local craft beer Now Open

Is your favorite on this list? Or do you have another special spot that you like to hit up with your date? Let us know in the comments so we can check it out, too!

