50+ Best Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants – Mapped Out

By / January 26, 2021 / ,
Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants Third Nature Brewing VanderW

Do What You Can to Make Date Night Happen

Motherhood is exhausting. Date Night is a time for me to get away from my kids’ demands and focus on my relationship with my husband. After all, I tell my kids again and again that while I love them immensely, their dad is my favorite person.

We sometimes go out on our own for date night, but we often spend the evening with friends. It’s great to have adult conversations with no kid interruptions.

Use this great list to help you choose date night restaurants for amazing food, great ambiance, and time with each other. 

Map of Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants

Find your next date night with this map of great date restaurants near you! Read on to see what delicious eats each establishment offers.

Here are Our Top 5 Favorite Date Night Restaurants

We went into detail on our top five. Every place on this list is a solid choice for a special night out, depending on your interests.

Ando Wins at Ramen

Head to Ando for the Ramen. Ando is like comfort food but without the artery-clogged regret afterward.

Their delicious ramen bowls are full-on taste and zing and pair perfectly with one of their fine mule selections. If ramen isn’t your thing, Ando’s sushi will be. I also love that they accommodate dietary restrictions and can cater to gluten-free, vegan, keto diets and more.

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
616-608-0789
Date Night Restaurants: Ando Sushi

Butcher’s Union for Clean Plate Club

Delicious cocktails, an extensive whiskey selection, and perfect dishes come together in this welcoming haunt on GR’s northwest side. Majoring in meat and whiskey, Butcher’s Union strives to use local ingredients in their mouthwatering dishes.

We are enamored with everything we’ve tried there. My husband even wanted to lick his plate clean last time, it was so good! 

438 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids MI
616-551-1323
Butchers Union outdoor dining restaurant

Max’s South Seas Hideaway for a Polynesian Getaway

Max’s Tiki Bar is for diners who want an experience. Shrug off the Michigan chill as you step into this tropical oasis, where an extensive cocktail selection and delicious menu awaits.

The drinks and food are both delicious. The unique atmosphere and relaxed vibe may even trick you into thinking you’re a few thousand miles south of the mitten.

58 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI
616-551-0016

San Chez for the Sharing

San Chez Bistro is a Grand Rapids icon, with its world-class tapas inspired by European, Mediterranean and Latin dishes. It’s a great place to sample lots of things and share incredible fare with your date.

Every plate is a hit, so it’s a safe place to be adventurous and try new things. Kick back and enjoy the ambience and be sure to order a pitcher of sangria.

38 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI
616-774-8272

San Chez Tapas Bistro plates

Zeytin for the Worldliness  

This hidden gem in Ada features delicious traditional Turkish food.  

The atmosphere at Zeytin is understated, but accented with comfy Turkish pillows in the booths.  

The tomato spinach soup is amazing on a chilly night and the wide selection of entrees are made from scratch. It all makes for a truly unique experience.

7437 River Street SE, Ada, MI
616-682-2222

Zeytin Ada restaurant

The Growing List of Grand Rapids Restaurants for Date Night

Downtown Grand Rapids Restaurants

The B.O.B.The Big Old Building is home to four favorite restaurants: Bob’s Brewery, Bobarino’s Pizzeria, Gilly’s Smokehouse, and Judson’s Steakhouse
Bistro Bella VitaEssence Restaurant Group establishment, specializing in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine
Brick & PorterClassic pub food and beer selection
The Bull’s Head TavernLocal restaurant specializing in American fare
The Chop HousePrime American steak house, a Mainstreet Ventures restaurant
DivaniHigh end cuisine and cocktails
Downtown Markethouses several favorite restaurants like Aperitivo and Pho616 or you can go à la carte choosing from several different vendors
Forty PearlOysters, craft cocktails, Michigan wine bar
Haute at New Hotel MertensRooftop bar and lounge serving French style small plates
HopCatGrand Rapids born American pub with ultimate deliciousness: Cosmik Fries
The Kitchen by Wolfgang PuckMade-from-scratch comfort fare meets authentic global classics in the kitchen of the world’s first celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck located in the Amway Grand Plaza
Leo’sLong-time local restaurant, featuring seafood and classic cuisine
Linear RestaurantFarm-fresh American
Lumber Baron BarHistoric bar serving premium drinks and appetizers: Amway Grand Plaza
LunaFarm-to-table taqueria, specializing in Latin cuisine
MargauxFrench inspired cuisine in the J.W. Marriott
Max’s South Seas HideawayA three-story tiki bar (need we say more?)
MDRDPronounced “Madrid,” this lavish restaurant replaces the iconic Cygnus 27 aloft in Amway Grand’s 27th floor. Enjoy panoramic views and modern spanish cuisine.
MeXoPre-Hispanic Mexican cuisine with a tequila/mezcal bar
one twenty threeAmerican tavern with cozy atmosphere
Osteria RossaCasual eatery specializing in rustic Italian cuisine featuring local ingredients
Reserve Wine and FoodGo-to spot for cheese, charcuterie and exceptional wine
ROAM by San ChezGlobal street food from the team that created San Chez
Rockwell RepublicGastropub with eclectic, seasonal cuisine
Ruth’s ChrisAmerican steakhouse: Amway Grand
San ChezA Tapas Bistro, blending European, Latin American and Mediterranean cuisine
Zoko 822Spanish tapas and gin bar

Eastside Grand Rapids Restaurants

7 Monks TaproomServing world class beer and fantastic food
Bowdie’s ChophouseSteakhouse with cocktail and wine bar
Brewery VivantLEED certified micro brewery, featuring Belgian and French inspired beer alongside European fare
Carolina Low Country KitchenThree local restaurateurs who joined forces to bring the flavors of South Carolina lowcountry to the GR area
The Commons70’s style lounge
Danzon CubanoAuthentic Cuban
Donkey TaqueriaFull service bar, serving authentic Mexican food
The Electric CheetahLocal restaurant, serving real food made from scratch using local and organic ingredients
The Green Well Essence Restaurant Group Gastro Pub
José Babushka’sA fun fusion of Polish and Mexican fare (trust us, it works)
Marcona on LyonModern Mediterranean cuisine
Matchbox Diner & DrinksOld school diner and delicatessen serving classic dinner food and drinks and a handful of seasonal entrees
PalioAuthentic Tuscan-style cuisine, Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant
Rose’sCasual American, Gilmore Collection restaurant
TerraLocal farm-fresh American
Vander MillPub fare and Michigan crafted hard ciders, live music
WikiWiki Poke ShopFunky, fun mix of Hawaiian and Asian flavors

Westside Grand Rapids Restaurants

Ando sushi and ramen heaven
Blue Dog Tavernpub fare in a historic building
Butcher’s UnionAmerican, exquisite food, inspired cocktails and an unrivaled whiskey collection
The Jolly Pumpkinpizzeria and brewery
The KnickerbockerBrewpub and distillery serving fresh-made beer-centric food
The Mitten Brewing Co.Wood-fired pizza and beer selection
One BourbonDiverse menu and bourbon tasting room
Salvatore’s Italian, family-run business with old-Italian favorites
The SøvengårdScandinavian, biergarten and kitchen featuring hyper-local and seasonally based cuisine and drinks

Kentwood/Southeast GR Restaurants

The Cheesecake FactoryA vast menu of dinner options as well dozens of dessert options
FireRock Grille Gourmet American fare with outdoor dining options in season
Irie KitchenAuthentic Caribbean street food
Ju Sushi & LoungeSushi Lounge, featuring traditional Japanese entrees and a unique dining experience
Shang Hai IchibanFamily-run Asian fine dining, featuring a Japanese Steakhouse, Chinese Dining and Sushi Bar
Shiraz GrilleAuthentic Persian
Tokyo Grill & SushiBringing the best Japanese sushi and cuisine to the area

Knapp’s Corner Restaurants

Bravo Cucina ItalianaFresh, Mediterranean Italian
Fuji Yama Japanese SteakhouseHibachi grill and sushi bar
JAKUSpecializing in Japanese and Korean food along with a vast sushi menu
Licari’sSicilian pizza kitchen
Melting PotDinner and dessert fondue
Thai ChefFamily owned Thai restaurant

Comstock Park/NE GR Restaurants

Amore Trattoria ItalianaItalian, award-winning, family-run business
Mill Creek TavernAmerican, food and spirits
Perrin Brewing CompanyBrewery serving pub fare
Ramona’s TableFarm-to-table food in the heart of downtown Rockford
Red’s at Thousand OaksModern American fare with wine bar

Hudsonville/Jenison/Grandville/Wyoming Restaurants

Hudsonville GrilleAmerican, locally owned, family-friendly
Licari’sSicilian pizza kitchen
Lindo MexicoFresh Mexican fare with signature cocktails and live music
Rush Creek BistroAmerican, casual dining atmosphere
Sonder EateryAmerican, local, farm-fresh
The Win Tavern 33Specializing in Michigan craft beers, pub fare accelerated

Walker/Standale NW GR Restaurants

The Latin Houseserving authentic Peruvian, Argentinian, and Colombian cuisine
Stan DiegoDelicious baja style tacos with a fun, casual atmosphere (also they have board games to play while you dine)
Walker RoadhouseCasual, yet an intimate atmosphere, with a diverse American menu
Westside SocialAmerican tavern style food

CAN’T WAIT TO TRY THESE UP-AND-COMING DATE NIGHT EATS:

These restaurants aren’t open yet, but already are on our list of spots we think will make fantastic date nights.

Ambiance GR Kitchen & LoungeCajun infused American cuisine with a tasting roomOpening late winter 2020
The Electric Cheetah CascadeSoup City USA! Grilled Cheese, salads, breads, spreadsNow Open
GRNoirWine bar serving small plates and hosting live jazzNow Open
Texas de BazilBrazilian steakhouse where they serve you meat fresh off the roasting skewerOpening winter 2021
Tupelo HoneySouthern cuisine from the Carolina mountains and local craft beerNow Open

Is your favorite on this list? Or do you have another special spot that you like to hit up with your date? Let us know in the comments so we can check it out, too!

Date Night Restaurants Around Grand Rapids

