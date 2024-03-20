40 Unique Dates in Grand Rapids: Rock Climbing, Beer + Board Games or … Circus Classes?

Dates in Grand Rapids with your cutie are always fun, but sometimes you can get stuck in the traditional “dinner & a movie” rut. (We don’t blame you – Grand Rapids has some fab date night restaurants!)

We’ve been there, too, and wanted to know what else there is to do in Grand Rapids. Boy, did we find a lot!

Kiss the “same old-same old” good-bye with this list of unique dates in Grand Rapids.

From thrill seekers to chill seekers, creatives to puzzlers, sports fans to table gamers, Grand Rapids is challenging you to make your next date anything but ordinary!

Pick movie night if you must – as long as it’s with GR Symphony.

Feature image courtesy of Skydive Grand Haven.