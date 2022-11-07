Grand Rapids 9 Best Rooftop Bars Give Soaring Views of the City

Grab a Jacket, Order a Drink & Enjoy Views from Grand Rapids’ Best Rooftop Bars
Looking for a place to enjoy the seasons, a drink, and maybe even a sunset?
Grand Rapids is home to many elevated and rooftop bars, some with a view that can’t be missed.
Gather a few friends to check out the heights and sights these spots have to offer.
Downtown Grand Rapids: Best Rooftop Bars in the City
With amazing city views, these patio locations are top-notch.
When it comes to atmosphere and views they take you to new heights!
Knoop – Canopy Hotel
131 Ionia Ave SW 8th Floor, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Inside the Canopy Hotel, this upscale rooftop beer garden offers amazing skyline views of the city.
Shareable plates and an expansive drink menu (including several non-alcoholic choices) make this bar a perfect spot for a date night or drinks with friends.
Enter through the hotel, take the elevator to the top floor, and order a yummy cocktail to go with their delightful pretzel flight.
Fresian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Michigan Street’s first rooftop deck overlooks charming Heritage Hill homes and can seat 50.
Order from a full menu, including globally-inspired gastro-pub entrees while dining in this elevated atmosphere.
Pro Tip: The deck is gorgeous at night. Go later for a cocktail and don’t miss their brown butter caramel carrot cake! Reservations recommended.
Mertens Rooftop
35 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Impressive! Located in the historic 1914 New Hotel Mertens Brasserie on Oakes Street, this downtown GR rooftop bar offers unparalleled views of the city.
The rooftop menu features, while limited, hits the spot and adds to the atmosphere. Make your own spritz and settle in to watch the sunset.
MDRD
187 Monroe Ave NW 27th Floor, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This Spanish-themed, 4-star restaurant on the 27th floor of the Amway Grand Plaza has panoramic views of the Grand River. No reservation is needed to sit at the bar, and you can step outside for a suspended view.
Reserve the chef’s table and get access to a private balcony table overlooking the city!
Rockwell Republic
45 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Tucked away from noise, the patio at Rockwell Republic is a beer garden in the heart of the city.
Drink specials at happy hour and $7 select plates and makes this outdoor space a perfect spot to grab a snack and a drink before catching a show.
Best Elevated Bars in Downtown Grand Rapids
Not all the great outdoor dining spots are on rooftops.
Grand Rapids also has a nice selection of “elevated” bars. Not quite on the roof, but lifted up, showcasing city views from another vantage point.
IDC (I Don’t Care)
187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This private, covered balcony has a view of the street below and buildings above.
This secret speakeasy requires a password to get in, and the drinks and people-watching capabilities make this outdoor space a secret gem.
Reserve
201 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Tucked upstairs at Reserve is a small outdoor patio space.
Enjoy a big city feel on their secluded patio while you grab a glass of wine from their 900+ list and order up a cheese plate.
JDek at Margaux
235 Louis St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The JDek is located in the JW Marriott Grand Rapids on the Grand River. The patio is open year-round, offering domes in the winter.
There is a full menu available, but sharing a few flatbreads with friends is a great way to spend a day.
Sky Deck at The BOB
20 Monroe NW Grand Rapids MI 49503
The deck at Bobarinos at the BOB is a serene space overlooking the heart of downtown. Enjoy pizza and a drink on a beautiful day while the canopies block the sun and the city noises.
Try one of their special house-brewed craft beers.
Drinks, Dinner & Views!
From a birds-eye view to mixing in with the buildings, these elevated and rooftop bars all provide something different.
Whether you are on a date night or out with friends, Grand Rapids offers a wonderful selection of outdoor spaces to enjoy in all seasons.
Drop a comment and let us know where your favorite rooftop hangouts are!