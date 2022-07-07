11 Raspberry Picking Farms Where you can get a Taste of “Michigan Gold”

Raspberry Picking Season in Michigan
Some of my best childhood memories are pickng the wild raspberries and blackberries on my farm’s “back 40.”
It was our own private berry patch and the jam my mom made with our finds has never been beat.
Raspberries are like the gold of u-pick fruits in Michigan.
They aren’t as plentiful as blueberries or strawberries, and the picking is trickier, since the bushes are picky and the raspberry fruit is softer (and susceptible to being squished).
But once you get your hands on some, it’s worth every penny (and possible scratch).
These farms are champions of raspberry picking. They are super helpful of first-time pickers, and want everyone to have a great experience.
And if you’d rather just buy some of this Michigan gold, most places have already-picked options.
Raspberry Picking FAQs
When is raspberry picking season in Michigan?
Raspberry picking includes two crop times in Michigan.
Summer raspberries start in mid-July and run through early-August.
Fall raspberries come mid-August and often run through the first frost.
What is special about picking raspberries?
Raspberry bushes tend to be pokey–bring gloves along to protect your hands from any irritation.
They’re also a much softer fruit, so while you can pick blueberries into 5-gallon buckets, raspberries can get smashed unless collected into smaller containers.
Raspberry Picking Directory
Many farms also offer pre-picked berries–just ask!
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1153
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
Blok Orchard is a great no-frills farm near Egypt Valley with all kinds of u-pick fruit options including cherries, blueberries, blackberries, peaches, apples and raspberries.
The staff is very friendly and the prices are reasonable. You can also get tomatoes and other fresh produce items.
Be sure to stop into their market for jams and salsa before heading home.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Sustainability, Locally Grown, Organic & Fresh
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm
1672 S. 70th St., Fennville, MI 49408
269-227-3287
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm has raspberry picking, as well as blueberries.
This family farm offers a wide variety of fruits and vegetables such as apples, asparagus, blueberries, red raspberries, cherries, peaches, plums, pumpkins, sweet corn, tomatoes, squash, potatoes, and more.
Other offerings include free-range eggs, fresh-cut flowers, herbs, homemade jams, and jellies.
DeLange’s Redberry Farm
5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-875-6026
OPENING DAY:
August 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
DeLange’s Redberry Farm is a family favorite.
The U-pick raspberries are plentiful and easy to pick.
Stop by the store for farm-fresh eggs, rhubarb, honey, pumpkins, and apples as well as pre-picked berries.
Grange Fruit Farm
1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
OPENING DAY:
Mid-July 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
Families love to pick raspberries at Grange Fruit Farm in Rockford.
Grange Fruit Farm is known for their reasonable prices and keeping a well-marked orchard.
Other u-pick and already picked fruits include cherries, peaches, plums, nectarines, blueberries, apples, pumpkins, and more. They also have a small u-cut sunflower patch.
Krupp Farms
8025 Krupp Ave., Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-887-8271
OPENING DAY:
July 6, 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
It’s so easy to pick raspberries at Krupp Farms. Everything is well marked with a friendly staff. All at a great price for some fresh, delicious berries and a great picking experience.
Along with u-pick strawberries and raspberries, you’ll also find asparagus, cut flowers, a petting zoo, and an ice cream shop.
FARMING PRACTICES:
While not a totally organic farm, we employ many ecologically friendly practices such as fertilizing our crops with fish, sugar, garlic and compost.
North Ridge Berries
3555 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, MI 49330
616-675-5919
OPENING DAY:
July 8, 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
North Ridge Berries is a peaceful picking experience where the berries are huge and the prices are reasonable.
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and currants. Buy at the stand, call in orders, or u-pick.
Riverbend Farms
44 72nd Street, South Haven, MI 49090
269-350-9529
OPENING DAY:
July 2, 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
Offering Nova and Cascade types, the raspberries at Riverbend Farms are big and tasty. The rows are well groomed with easy picking.
Their blackberries are also incredible.
And if you’re looking for a vacation spot, Riverbend Farms has cottage rentals and is a popular spot for weddings.
Sandy Bottom Berries
11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
616-225-9376
OPENING DAY:
July 8, 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
Sandy Bottom Berries is very well kept and family-friendly. The berries are big and plentiful and the friendly staff is also very laid back.
U-pick blueberries, raspberries, and tart cherries. Also red, black, and white currants available.
Cash and check only
FARMING PRACTICES:
Sandy Bottom Berries practices Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a strategy for managing pests giving preference to those remedies with the fewest effects on the environment.
Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Road, Sparta, MI 49345
616-785-9856
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
Schwallier’s is a fun destination for families.
Come for u-pick raspberries, and say for the kid fun and farm stand. (Buy already-picked berries if you prefer.)
There’s a corn maze, play area, animals to pet and wagon rides.
It’s a very popular fall destination, with apples and pumpkins and all sorts of hands on fun.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Minimizes chemical and pesticide use.
Trapp’s Berry Farm
7820 Tiffany Avenue NE, Rockford, MI 49341
616-874-5935
OPENING DAY:
Late summer 2022
Monday and Tuesday; Thursday thru Saturday: 9 AM – 6 PM.
Sunday: 1 – 6 PM.
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
The late summer raspberries are big, beautiful and plentiful at Trapp’s Berry Farm.
This is also a fun place for gorgeous fall flowers. You can buy tomatoes, peaches, honey, beans and other fresh produce at Trapp’s.
CASH OR CHECK ONLY
VenRoy Blueberries
14564- 84th St. Ave., Coopersville, MI 49404
616-997-6482
OPENING DAY:
July 5, 2022
$2.50/pint.
Please call ahead to make an appointment. 616-997-6482
ABOUT RASPBERRY PICKING HERE:
Families love the great picking at VenRoy where the raspberries are clean, plentiful and delicious.
A very limited amount of u-pick raspberries are available.
Also find u-pick blueberries here.
Raspberry Picking Tips
Pro Tips: Before You Go Raspberry Picking
It’s a good idea to call ahead or visit the farm’s Facebook page before you head out to pick raspberries.
Some places on this list are only open by reservation.
Raspberry bushes are picky, so prepare to pick carefully or bring gloves. This may be a better activity for older children who can be careful.
When you call, ask:
“What are you picking today? When are you offering U-Pick?”
Not all U-pick days are created equal. Aim for a day where the berry picking is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.
“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.
“How do we find you?”
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a field of raspberries if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.
“What do we need to bring?”
Bringing your own containers to transport your fruit home is common across West Michigan.
Map of Raspberry Picking
find u-pick raspberries near me