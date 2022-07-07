11 Raspberry Picking Farms Where you can get a Taste of “Michigan Gold”

Raspberry Picking Season in Michigan

Some of my best childhood memories are pickng the wild raspberries and blackberries on my farm’s “back 40.”

It was our own private berry patch and the jam my mom made with our finds has never been beat.

Raspberries are like the gold of u-pick fruits in Michigan.

They aren’t as plentiful as blueberries or strawberries, and the picking is trickier, since the bushes are picky and the raspberry fruit is softer (and susceptible to being squished).

But once you get your hands on some, it’s worth every penny (and possible scratch).

These farms are champions of raspberry picking. They are super helpful of first-time pickers, and want everyone to have a great experience.

And if you’d rather just buy some of this Michigan gold, most places have already-picked options.