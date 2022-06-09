11 Exhilarating Things to Do at Lake Arvesta Farms, a South Haven Water Park & Outdoor Rec Destination

Water Park, Mermaid Shows, Pickleball & More at Arvesta Sports Complex
Arvesta Sports Complex at Lake Arvesta Farms
05264 Co Rd 687, South Haven, MI 49090
Located just 4 miles from downtown South Haven, Michigan and Lake Michigan, Arvesta Farms Water Sports Park is the perfect place to make your Michigan beach getaway complete.
Featuring three enormous waterslides, sandy beaches for relaxing and swimming, and several giant floating obstacle course “islands,” this water-based family entertainment center also offers an array of indoor and outdoor fun.
Visit and you’ll find pickleball, beach volleyball, disc golf and lawn game areas.
There are also paddleboats, kayaks, and SUPs of all shapes and sizes, and cable wakeboard park.
They also have a full-service bar available (with a huge lawn service area) if you want to enjoy a drink while watching the fun unfold.
Everyone that enters Lake Arvesta Farms needs to purchase general admission for that day.
Lifeguards are on Duty at Arvesta Sports Complex
Things to Do at Lake Arvesta Sports Complex
1 – Conquer the Giant Aqua Obstacle Courses
Strap on a life jacket!
There is a floating obstacle course for you, no matter your age, at Lake Arvesta Farms.
Your Aqua Park Pass lets you play on the giant inflatable obstacles all day long.
Climb, swing, and scramble over the course just like players on American Ninja Warrior – this is the newest thing for South Haven visitors to try this summer.
The junior Wibit (obstacle course) is for anyone under 42 inches tall. If you’re taller than that, you will use the larger obstacle course area.
2 – Learn to Wakeboard at the Cable Park
If you’re looking to learn how to wakeboard, then this is the place to do it.
There are helpful instructors who will teach you on our own private cable in a safe and secure location.
Depending on your previous experience skateboarding, skiing, or on other balanced-related activities, most people will find that a day at the park is sufficient to be able to learn how to wakeboard.
To access the cable park, you need to purchase a day pass for the Cable Wakeboard Park. Equipment rental is $10 per day.
3 – Hit the Crazy Waterslides
Lake Arvesta is now home to several giant inflatable waterslides.
You’ll need to climb to the top to ride the slide of your choice, but it’s worth it for the ride – and the view!
4 – Paddle Kayaks & SUPs
Lake Arvesta Sports Complex has a variety of self-propelled boats and floaties for you to play around on.
Choose from kayaks, stand up paddle boards, or paddle boats for your next adventure.
5 – Boat Rides & Tubing
You can even bring their own boats to Lake Arvesta!
If you don’t have your own watercraft, water skiing, tubing, and boat rides are also available by appointment.
6 – Play Disc Golf
Lake Arvesta’s 18-hole disc golf course features an 80′ elevation change and seven water hazards.
Email [email protected] or call 269-637-6464 to book a time.
7 – Swim at the Beach
If you’re looking for a low-key kind of day, or if Lake Michigan is just too windy, the sandy shores of Lake Arvesta invite you to lay out and hang there for the day.
RED FLAG BEACH DAY DISCOUNT
Red flag days at South Haven city beaches mean discount days at Lake Arvesta Farms!
8 – Have Dinner & a Drink on the Huge Patio
The Firewater Bar is ready to serve you!
State law requires that alcoholic beverages be consumed within a designated area. Luckily for Lake Arvesta patrons, that designated area is huge and includes outdoor patio areas, allowing you to relax and watch the action from a large number of places.
9 – Play Pickleball on 12 Courts
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the US, so it can be hard to find an open court to play on at times.
That’s why a lot of people are taking their game to Arvesta Sports Complex.
They have 12 pickleball courts, 9 outdoors and 3 indoors, that you can reserve by calling 269-637-6464.
10 – See Mermaid Shows, Live Music & Other Special Events
Lake Arvesta is host to a range of special events, including live music and live mermaid events. This year they’re hosting a tractor show, Biketober Fest and even a Mud Run.
Keep an eye on the Lake Arvesta Sports Complex Facebook page for event details as they’re released.
Mermaid MegaFest: June 24-26, 2022
Mermaid MegaFest will be held at Lake Arvesta Resort in South Haven, MI.
MerFest International is the new Mermaid MegaFest.
Come see mermaids, mermen, mermaid tanks, entertainment from live bands, enjoy waterpark fun, in addition to exciting nighttime aerial and water performances – and more!
One-Day General Admission – Adults
General Admission to MerFest International 2022 – No access to Aqua Park, Cable Park – Ages 13 and Up, 4 and under Free – $25
One-Day General Admission – Kids
General Admission to MerFest International 2022 – No access to Aqua Park, Cable Park – Ages 5-12 (4 and under Free) – $10
11 – Play Lawn Games
General admission includes access to lawn games, playground, and the beach area.
Private Events at Lake Arvesta
Birthday Parties, Family Reunions, Corporate Outings & Weddings
Customize your party with the activities you want, from private spaces to Wibit access and more.
You can even have a party with a Live Mermaid!
Lake Arvesta Farms offers several event spaces, from a modern silo to a whole island!
Call 269-637-6464 or email [email protected] for group info.
Lake Arvesta Visit Details
2022 Arvesta Sports Complex Summer Season Info
HOURS
|Sunday
|11 am – 6 pm
|Monday
|10 am – 8 pm
|Tuesday
|10 am – 8 pm
|Wednesday
|CLOSED to public, open for private parties
|Thursday
|10 am – 8 pm
|Friday
|10 am – 8 pm
|Saturday
|10 am – 8 pm
PRICING
|General Admission (Includes pickleball, playground areas & beach access)
|$10
|Children 4 and under
|Free
|Aqua Park Day pass (Includes Wibit (floating obstacle courses), waterslides, pickleball, playground areas & beach access)
|$30
|Cable Wakeboard Park
|$40
|Cable Park Daily Equipment Rental
|$10
|All Access Option (Rental equipment available for wakeboarding, paddleboarding & kayaking)
|$55
|Kayak & Paddleboard
|$10 general admission +$10/2 hrs
|Wakeboarding, water skiing, tubing and boat rides available by appointment
Anyone 42 inches and taller can do anything at the park.
Those under 42 inches must use the small floating obstacle course and small slide with an adult. Under 42″ cannot use cable wakeboard park.
Camping & Glamping Near Lake Arvesta
We stayed for a week at the Covert / South Haven KOA Holiday. Mad props to this campground for having wifi that could keep up with all of tech we brought with us.
This campground has a huge jumping pillow and new glamping teepees.
In season, you can u-pick blueberries right at the campground. They have a little dog park, too. One night, we texted the campground office for pizza delivery. That’s also how the firewood works.
We stayed in an RV rental from Nick at NV Trailer Rentals LLC. I made the campground reservation- Nick delivered and set up the camper. He let us bring our pup, too! Nick was great to work with.
|South Haven Jellystone Park
03403 64th St, South Haven, MI 49090
Fun stuff: Themed weekends, laser tag, paintball, crafts, hayride, pool, more.
|Covert/South Haven KOA
39397 M-140, Covert, MI 49043
Fun stuff: Pool, dog park, jumping pillow, corn hole, sand volleyball, basketball trampoline, activities, cabins, glamping teepees, fantastic wifi
|Van Buren State Park
23960 Ruggles Rd, South Haven, MI 49090