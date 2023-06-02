2023’s Best 4th of July Parades & Events Around Grand Rapids

Where to Find 4th of July Parades or Fireworks Shows
Nothing says Independence Day like parades and fireworks.
Everyone loves dressing up in their red, white, and blue and heading out to a neighborhood celebration.
Many local municipalities put their own spin on celebrating the 4th of July, including parades, fireworks shows, car shows, food, and festivals.
Who has the best Independence Day Celebration in West MI?
Favorite 4th of July Festivities for 2023
Every fourth of July celebration is special but over the years, some have earned a reputation for their parades, fireworks, and other events.
Some to consider for this year:
Dorr July 4th Celebration
Friday, June 30 – Tuesday, July 4, 2023
West Michigan’s 4th of July celebrations kick off in Dorr.
The five day event begins with a carnival that runs all five days followed by the Freedom Run on July 1.
Other events throughout the week include a craft show, car show, corn hole tournament and more.
The big July 4th parade is at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 4.
Fireworks begin at sundown at Dorr Township Park. Details.
Caledonia Parade and Fireworks
Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10 AM
Caledonia celebrates the 4th on Saturday.
The parade starts at 11 AM.
Fireworks at dusk. Details
City of Grand Rapids Fireworks
Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 6 PM
Grand Rapids celebrates Independence Day early.
Show up on Saturday, July 1, 2023, for family fun activities and music in Ah-Nab-Awen Park beginning at 6 PM.
Fireworks are at 10:30 PM. Details
Grand Haven Musical Fountain: Fourth of July Fireworks Show
Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM
The City of Grand Haven Presents their 4th of July Fireworks show!
Join us as the Musical Fountain is paired with an exciting, 4th of July fireworks spectacular!
Where else can you find great music and fireworks along the waterfront?!
Fireworks are at 10:10 PM. Details
Ada Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM
Ada celebrates the 4th all day long.
The festivities begin with the Independence Day parade followed by a classic car show.
Kids’ activities take place all afternoon.
The fun concludes with music at Legacy Park and a fireworks display at dusk. Details
Holland 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 12 PM
Beechwood Grill and various fair food will be available from 12 PM – 10 PM.
Watch the Independence Day celebration fireworks over Lake Macatawa from Kollen Park.
Fireworks begin around dusk. Details
East Grand Rapids – 4th of July
Tuesday, July 4 at 12 PM
EGR celebrates on July 4th this year with a run around Reed’s Lake in the morning, a parade at noon, and kids inflatables from 1 PM – 3:30 PM.
Their famous water ski show with the Grand City Show Skiers will be back this year, too.
An 8 PM concert is followed by fireworks over Reed’s Lake at dusk.
Watch the fireworks over Reeds Lake from John Collins Park, the high school track practice field, or the middle school field. Details
Kentwood Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM
It’s a full day of festivities in Kentwood!
The celebration begins with a pancake breakfast and a 5K.
The day gets even more fun when the parade and carnival come around in the afternoon.
In the evening, come on out for food trucks, community booths, live music and a beer tent.
Fireworks at dusk wrap up the fun. Details
Grandville’s Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM
Grandville begins Independence Day with a flag-raising ceremony in the morning followed by an arts and crafts show.
At 11 AM, things get even more exciting. Expect a WWII Vintage Aircraft Flyover and a parade.
Food vendors and entertainment will keep you occupied after that, from noon-dark, at the Grandville Middle School.
Fireworks start when it gets dark. Details
Cascade Township July 4th Celebration
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 10 AM
The celebration begins with the 4th of July bike parade at 10 AM.
After the parade, enjoy games, rides and music. Highlights include bumper cars, face painting, bounce house, pony rides and music by Trilogy.
Cascade Township Library hosts a book sale from 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM.
Fireworks begin at dusk. Watch from Legacy Park in Ada or anywhere in downtown Ada. Details
Allendale’s July 4th Celebration
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11 AM
Head to Allendale Community Park for food, games and fun.
Check out the auto show, carnival games, face painting, petting zoo, food trucks and more.
Plus music at the bandshell from 11 AM – 1 PM.
Fireworks begin at dusk. Details.
4th of July Events Schedule
If you are looking for a July 4, 2023, event or wondering, “Where are the fireworks?” use the list below.
For more local events, activities, and ideas for what to do over the long Independence Day weekend, visit the COMMUNITY EVENT CALENDAR.
Dorr just canceled theirs…fyi