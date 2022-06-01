U-Pick Strawberries: 7 West Michigan Farms With Perfect Picking

Summer U-Pick Fruit Season Kicks Off With Strawberries
When the school year begins to wind up and summer beckons, fruit picking season is approaching.
In West Michigan, summertime u-pick fruit kicks off with strawberries. U-pick strawberries is at the top of our list of Must Dos in the summer along with many other fun summer activities.
Raising my kids in West Michigan, surrounded by so many amazing farms, finding the best places for u-pick fruit is a given.
As a parent, this has become one of my favorite activities with my kids.
And of course, kids love it, too. We always make sure to pick extra to enjoy on the car ride home, and as soon as we get back, it’s time for strawberry shortcake!
Other area farms offer strawberries for sale at their stands, but these are the spots where you can pick your own. It’s cheaper, and you can have all the control over which berries you pick and pay for.
U-Pick Strawberries Directory
Strawberry picking season in West Michigan is in early to mid June.
Typically, berries ripen and are available to pick at Grand Rapids area fruit farms a week or two into June, but that varies from year to year.
Check with the local strawberry patch farmers on this list for their specific opening details.
Beard’s Produce
2751 140th Ave, Dorr MI 49323
616-896-8296
Families love the big, delicious berries at this well organized farm. U-pick strawberries and blueberries are available plus corn. Already picked berries and sweet corn available as well.
Bird Berry Farm
5256 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
616-794-5041
Get amazing strawberries and blueberries at Bird Berry Farm. This farm is great for kids with great pricing. Ready-picked strawberries and blueberries as well.
DeLange’s Redberry Farm
5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-875-6026
DeLange’s Redberry Farm is a family favorite. The U-pick strawberries are plentiful and easy picking. U-pick strawberries is located down the road from their store. U-pick raspberries also available. Stop by the store for farm fresh eggs, rhubarb, honey, pumpkins and apples as well as pre-picked berries.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
616-784-0058
Ed Dunneback & Girls is more than just u-pick strawberries… it’s a destination. Fantastic fruit, market, activities, special events and more. In addition to strawberries, there’s also u-pick sweet cherries, asparagus, apples and pumpkins.
Krupp Farms*
8025 Krupp Ave., Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-887-8271
It’s so easy to pick strawberries at Krupp Farms. Everything is well marked with a friendly staff. All at a great price for some fresh, delicious berries and a great picking experience.
Along with u-pick strawberries and raspberries, you’ll also find asparagus, cut flowers, petting zoo, and an ice cream shoppe.
Farming Practices: While not a totally organic farm, we employ many ecologically friendly practices such as fertilizing our crops with fish, sugar, garlic and compost.
Morse Brothers
2901 6 Mile Rd, Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-4776
Already picked strawberries, and in fall, gourds & pumpkins.
Visser Farms*
7530 112th Ave, Holland, MI 49424
616-875-8559
Picking is fast and easy at Visser Farms. The berries are large, plentiful and delicious. Find them throughout west Michigan at various farmer’s markets – and they have a CSA program.
Farming Practices: Sustainable Farming. We are not an organic farm, but we strive to only use chemicals when the quality of the crop is threatened by pests or disease.
Strawberry Picking Tips
Pro Tips: Before You Go Strawberry Picking
It’s a good idea to call ahead or visit the farm’s Facebook page before you head out to pick strawberries. Some places are only open by reservation.
When you call, ask:
“Are you picking today? When are you offering U-Pick?”
Not all U-pick days are created equal. Aim for a day where the berry picking is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.
“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.
“How do we find you?”
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a field of strawberries if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.
“What do we need to bring?”
Bringing your own containers to transport your fruit home is common across West Michigan.
Map of Strawberry Picking
find u-pick strawberries near me
What to Do With the Strawberries You Picked
Of course, there’s nothing quite like eating strawberries fresh off the vine. No extra sugar needed!
But if you come home with 17 pounds of strawberries like my family often does, you’ll need some more options.
Here’s some of my favorite ways to use all those fresh picked strawberries.