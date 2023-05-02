100+ Summer Activities for Kids: Your Go-to List of Summer Things to Do in West Michigan

Epic List of Things to do in the Summer in Greater Grand Rapids

Few things are as magical as summertime in West Michigan. But, as you know, summer is short and we have to plan to pack in as much warm-weather fun as possible.

To help, we put all of the family-friendly places to go and things to do in the summer in one spot.

Now you can spend less time scrolling and more time building sand castles, playing tag and eating popsicles with your family this summer. Hooray!

Take a look at this bucket list of 100+ summer activities for kids in Grand Rapids – it’s your ticket to West Michigan summer fun. Let’s go!