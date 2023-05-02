100+ Summer Activities for Kids: Your Go-to List of Summer Things to Do in West Michigan

Epic List of Things to do in the Summer in Greater Grand Rapids
Few things are as magical as summertime in West Michigan. But, as you know, summer is short and we have to plan to pack in as much warm-weather fun as possible.
To help, we put all of the family-friendly places to go and things to do in the summer in one spot.
Now you can spend less time scrolling and more time building sand castles, playing tag and eating popsicles with your family this summer. Hooray!
Take a look at this bucket list of 100+ summer activities for kids in Grand Rapids – it’s your ticket to West Michigan summer fun. Let’s go!
The West Michigan Summer Bucket List for 2023
Summer is short and sweet in Michigan and we’re determined to enjoy every minute. Thankfully, we have a ton of summer outing ideas to pick from.
No matter how you choose to enjoy the summer, you can say there are lots of summer activities for kids near me in West Michigan.
Featured Summer Activities for Kids
What to Expect:
We are open for skating this summer!
Thursday afternoons: 12:30-2:30 ( June 16 - August 18)
Thursday evenings *Adult Night* 18+ only: 8:30-11pm
Friday evenings: 7-10pm
Saturday evenings: 6:30-9:30pm
Check our FB or website for updated info & events!
Birthday party availability during public sessions or rent the whole rink for a private party!
$8 Skater admission
$2 Roller skate rental
$3 Rollerblade rental
Parent admission only $5
Non-skaters don't pay
Fisher-price skates available
What to Expect:
Come enjoy our peaceful, laidback atmosphere with our thirty well trained and gentle horses and ponies. Any level, age or ability is welcome!
RIDING LESSONS for youth and adults feature holistic teaching in small group settings.
KINDERPONY PROGRAM is for kids 2-6.
EQUESTRIAN VAULTING is an awesome alternative to traditional horseback riding!
GUIDED TRAIL RIDES create special memories.
Weekly or Drop-In Classes available. Open year-round.
Also available: BIRTHDAY PARTIES, OWN-A-HORSE CAMP & THERAPEUTIC RIDING!
What to Expect:
GRCM is two floors of hands-on interactive exhibits and daily drop-in programs that encourage discovery and learning through play.
New exhibit opening this June! Come play down(town) on the Rapid River Farm!
Pick apples, feed animals, grow plants, gather eggs, slide down the cornfield slide, and find out what it's like to live, work, and PLAY on a farm!
This exhibit was made possible with support from Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, Inc and the Michigan Apple Committee.
What to Expect:
Sun’s out, fun’s out! Summer memories start at Craig’s Cruisers.
Open daily all summer long!
Craig’s Cruisers is West Michigan’s destination for family fun with three locations, including Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon.
Heat up the competition with a round of mini-golf or go-karts. Laugh and play on the arcade floor and refuel with pizza.
Plan your visit at craigscruisers.com.
What to Expect:
With summer just around the corner, the time has come for you to bring your family to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, Michigan's ultimate LEGO®-themed playground!
You can inspire their imaginations with educational play here.
With two rides, a 4D theater, and ten different play zones, LEGOLAND Discovery Center is the perfect place to visit when you and your family need a quick escape or want to get away on a rainy day.
What to Expect:
Visit SEA LIFE, Michigan's largest aquarium for a summer getaway.
Get up close and personal with some of your favorite deep-sea creatures including sharks, stingrays and sea turtles!
Experience what it's like to touch a sea star or anemone at the Touchpool, then walk through Michigan's only 180-degree ocean tunnel!
Get ready to be amazed this Spring as you discover the stories of the oceans' most fascinating creatures at SEA LIFE!
What to Expect:
Peppa Pig World of Play is the perfect summer destination for families with young children!
You and your little piggies will enjoy exploring more than a dozen free-roaming play areas, all lovingly inspired by the cherished TV series. This indoor attraction is perfect for children ages 1-year-old to 8-years-old.
You'll explore 14 oink-tastic play areas: Peppa's Treehouse, Rebecca Rabbit's Underground Adventure, George's Fort, Granddad Dog's Garage, Madame Gazelle's School, and more!
What to Expect:
Visit The Mud Room during your summer staycation and see why this Grandtastic studio has been a local favorite since 1996!
All ages are welcome to walk-in and paint pottery (check their website for hours). Or sign up ages 7-15 in advance for a Camp Mud potter’s wheel class.
This family-friendly art studio is fun for the whole family and no experience is necessary. Their helpful staff will help anyone feel like an artist!
What to Expect:
Summer Reading Challenge
May 29 - September 4, 2023
Join the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge!
Pick up a Summer Reading Challenge passport and complete reading challenges designed for all ages.
Track your progress and earn prizes as you go!
Participation (at any Grand Rapids Public Library location) is free and does not require a library card.
Learn more at https://www.grpl.org/summerreading
What to Expect:
Pottery painting at Accidental Art should be on your summer bucket list!
Accidental Art is a paint your own pottery studio located just outside downtown Rockford. This hidden gem has been open for over seven years.
No experience or talent necessary!
Come on in and pick out a piece of pottery. We supply all of the paint and supplies needed to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art.
We can't wait to help you create a masterpiece and memories that will last a lifetime!
What to Expect:
Looking for a summer fun destination with a major "wow!" factor?!
Conveniently located 30-minutes from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland, Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to connect, get active, and make lasting memories.
Attractions include the heart-pumping bi-level Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, Sky Tykes® course for small children, QUICKjump free-fall simulation, Vertical Drop Slide, Clip ‘n Climb®
What to Expect:
Join us this summer at John Ball Zoo and meet our new pygmy hippos, Jahari and Penelope.
Get ready for a season loaded with close encounters, special experiences, hands-on fun and of course, lots of animal friends who are eager for you to visit.
Stay tuned to our website for the latest exciting events happening this summer such as Hippopalooza, the Lantern Festival, Breakfast with the Animals and more.
What to Expect:
Pinball Land is West Michigan's ultimate retro arcade experience.
Here, you don't need any quarters or tokens - just pay admission and the games are free to play!
We have beautifully maintained pinball machines and all of your favorite classic video arcade games. Come in and play whenever you'd like, or host a birthday party or field trip.
Relive your favorite arcade memories and make new ones with your kids at Pinball Land!
What to Expect:
A visit to the Holland Farmers Market in Downtown Holland is fun for everyone in the family!
The Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM, rain or shine.
There are more than 75 local vendors and farmers, street performers, food trucks, and more!
Don't miss the free Market Story Time and hands-on Kids Activities every Wednesday from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM from June 14 - August 16.
What to Expect:
Downtown Holland is your destination for summer fun every Thursday evening!
Over 25 performing artists and groups perform free for the public all throughout Downtown Holland during the Thursday night Street Performer Series. (Just don't forget to tip!)
From musicians and jugglers to face painters, caricature artists, break dancers, magicians, and so much more...you'll find them all at the Street Performer Series!
The series runs June 15 - August 17 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM.
Summer Events in Grand Rapids for Today & This Weekend
Looking for last minute ideas for things to do in the summer? Stay up-to-date on summer events in Grand Rapids with our fully-loaded events calendar.
Or, use our weekend planner to create the most amazing summer weekends.
If you’d rather get summer things to do delivered to you, the GRKIDS newsletter is the place to be.
If social media is how you like to stay informed, join us over there. We’re on the TikTok, the Facebook, and the Instagram.
Summer Festivals & Events
Fairs and Festivals are a big part of West Michigan’s things to do in the summer, perhaps because we love community and celebrations.
It’s easy to enjoy walking around in the warm sunshine, listening to the sounds of kids laughing and playing nearby, trying elephant ears, shopping with local artisans, or taking a spin on the colorful Ferris Wheel.
Here are a few of our favorite Grand Rapids summer events for your summer bucket list:
Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo. April 19 – June 11, 2023. 1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Tulip Time in Holland. May 6 – 14, 2023. In addition to the millions of tulips, festival-goers can expect parades, Dutch dancing, carnival activities and more. Holland, MI 49423
Festival of the Arts in downtown Grand Rapids. June 2 – 4, 2023. With performance stages across the city and a street lined with cultural food booths, the Festival of the Arts is a delight for your senses and is one of the highly anticipated Grand Rapids summer events.
Kent County Youth Fair in Lowell. July 31 – August 5, 2023. Animals, cotton candy, and rides, oh my! This week-long county fair features themed days like Heroes Day and Auction Day. Tuesday is Reading for Rides Day, where kids earn free rides for reading. 225 S Hudson St, Lowell, MI 49331.
Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. July 28 – August 6, 2023. This annual celebration of all things Coast Guard includes parades, memorials, picnics, carnival rides, fireworks, car show, craft fair and so many more summer things to do.
Concerts & Movies in the Park
Back on the the Grand Rapids summer events roster: Concerts in the Park!
Whether at Meijer Gardens or in a local neighborhood, concerts and movies in the park are on the calendar most every day of the week of the summer. Toss a blanket in the car – you never know when you might want to stop and listen to the music.
In addition to the main event, you’ll often find food trucks and other entertainment on hand before the show.
Bonus: These events are typically one of the free things to do in the summer, so get ready to soak up the sights and sounds at your favorite park.
Treat Your Taste Buds
Summertime is all about the treats! Whether it’s Superman ice cream, fresh picked produce or following your favorite food truck around town, this list is full of tasty summer outings.
Ice Cream
Is it even summer until you get a scoop of Superman ice cream? Beat the heat by visiting local West Michigan West Michigan ice cream shops like Jersey Junction or Frosty Boy, where you can cool off with unique flavors and indulge your sweet tooth.
Downtown Market – 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Grab lunch and check out a Kid’s Wednesday in July at the Downtown Market.
Food Trucks
Find a food truck and order something you’ve never tasted before. There are about 60 food trucks in Grand Rapids as of 2023!
Farmer’s Markets
Fill your basket with fresh produce at a farmer’s market.
Fruit & Flower Picking
We are lucky to live in West Michigan for so many reasons. But one of the best is the easy access to so much fresh produce and opportunities to head out to a variety of U-Pick Fruit stands. Same goes for U-pick flower places!
Fruit picking schedule:
Strawberries – early June
Cherries – early July
Raspberries – mid-July
Blueberries – early August
Peaches – mid-August
Apples – early September
Flower Picking – different varieties are ready for picking at different times of the year.
Lavender – peeks in mid-July
Sunflowers – late summer.
Hit the Beach
Pack the towels and toys, slather on the sunscreen and spend the day at one Lake Michigan’s best beaches.
North Beach Park – 18775 N Shore Dr, Ferrysburg, MI 49409
Head to Ferrysburg for the Grand Haven beach without the state park crowds. In addition to the beach, North Beach Park has playgrounds, hiking trails and amazing views.
Versluis Park – 3650 Versluis Park NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
No time to head to the big lake? Get your beach fix right here in Plainfield Township at Versluis Park. It has an accessible beach ramp, two playgrounds, hiking trails – and it’s free.
Splash Pads & Pools
Not a fan of the sand at the beach? Or no time for a road trip?
West Michigan is filled with amazing splash pads and pools. There’s sure to be one near you.
Millennium Park – 1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
This place is full of outdoor summer activities for kids. The splash pad is a favorite because it’s really big and completely fenced in. Parents of little kids don’t have to worry about someone wandering off – hooray!
Lamar Park – 2561 Porter Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
This park features an accessible playground and the splash pad is no exception.
Aqua chairs allow people of every ability to enjoy the splash pad, complete with soaker stations, a water tunnel, a fire hydrant, and dumping buckets in a variety of bright, vibrant colors.
Grand Rapids City Pools
While splash pads are great for little kids, sometimes nothing beats plunging into an outdoor pool.
The city of Grand Rapids maintains several pools throughout the city. They’re typically open from early June through Labor Day weekend.
Amusement Parks
It’s hard to beat the excitement of a day out at a local amusement or adventure park.
From putt putt to go-karts and everything in between, West Michigan is home to a variety of outdoor family fun centers for you to explore.
Take a wild ride on Shivering Timbers and the other roller coasters at Michigan’s Adventure – 4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445
Be Dutch for the day at Nelis’ Dutch Village – 12350 James St, Holland, MI 49424
Craig’s Cruisers – 5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Heat up the competition with a round of mini-golf or go-karts. Laugh and play on the arcade floor and refuel with pizza. Find more family fun at their Holland, Muskegon, and Silver Lake locations.
Water Parks
When it’s hot outside, we need refreshing things to do in the summer. The solution: splish-splash and with just a quick dash, you could be frolicking at a nearby water park destination.
Michigan’s Adventure – 4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445)
Most of waterparks in Michigan are indoors. That alone sets the WildWater Adventure outdoor water park at Michigan’s Adventure apart from the crowd. (This seasonal park opens on June 10, 2023.)
Favorite features include lazy river, wave pool, water slides and kiddie area.
Action Wake Park – 3320 Hudson Trails Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Known for their water sports and wake boarding, Action Wake Park now has a water park, too. This inflatable aqua park features 10 elements and is a fantastic option for cooling off on a warm summer day.
Holland Aquatic Park – 150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Renovated in 2021 and reopened in January 2022, the play area at the Holland Community Aquatic Center includes a children’s play area, circular slide and lazy river. Plus a zero entry wading pool for the littlest splashers.
Urban Adventures
There are so many things to do in Grand Rapids. Here’s some of our favorites.
Grand Rapids Hidden Gem Walk – 560 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
This FREE Hidden Gem Walk around downtown begins and ends at Fish Ladder Park. It includes stops at Caldar Plaza and Ah-Nab-Awen Park.
Mural Crawl
Grand Rapids is full of amazing art. Street art is no exception.
Use our mural crawl to create your own scavenger hunt to find the best murals in Grand Rapids.
Tag Tour
Grab your phone and scan QR codes around town on the Grand Rapids tag tour.
Enjoy Nature
Get into the great outdoors by exploring an area nature center, hitting the water or hopping on your bike.
Blandford Nature Center – 1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Check out a backpack for a themed hiking experience at Blandford Nature Center.
Outdoor Discovery Center – 4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
Observe the quiet beauty along the Rabbit River Preserve at the Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland.
Kayak
Marvel at the scenery in a more active way as you paddle a kayak down a local river.
Biking
Gather up your friends and take in the sights as you bike down a West Michigan bike path.
~ nature centers and bike paths
Family Fun Centers
Beat the heat at an indoor family fun center around west Michigan.
Craig’s Cruisers – 5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Ride the indoor roller coaster or play on the bumper cars
BattleGR – 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Your mission (if you choose to accept it) is to have a blast playing tactical laser-tag
Urban Air – 12331 James Street, Holland, Michigan 49424
Bounce on the trampolines, climb the walls and more at Urban Air.
Rebounderz – 7500 Cottonwood Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
Play life-sized Foosball in a specially designed arena
Amped Virtual Reality – 2923 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Explore alternate realities or go inside your favorite video games
Animal Adventures
Whether it’s at a zoo or a petting farm, west Michigan has plenty of options to get up close and personal with animals.
John Ball Zoo – 1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Pygmy hippos join the line-up at John Ball Zoo in 2023, as well as several other new animals.
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park – 8313 Pratt Lake SE, Alto, MI 49302
See the rhinos and take a walking safari tour at Boulder Ridge. Pay extra to experience special animal adventures.
Deer Tracks Junction – 7850 14 Mile Road NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
Sign up for the safari ride and play in the giant, unique play structures. Or, interact with the deer, yak, elk, goats and more.
Lewis Farms – 4180 M-20, New Era, MI 49446
Animals at Lewis Farms include zebus, llamas, alpacas, miniature horses, emus, wallabies, prairie dogs, to name a few. If you go, be sure to enjoy all of the other things to do in the summer, from the giant slide, to playgrounds and more.
Critter Barn – 2950 80th Avenue, Zeeland, MI 49464
Visit their new barn and get ready to interact with rabbits, chickens, ducks, cats, hogs, cows, sheep, goats, donkeys, turkeys, pot-bellied pigs, geese, a pony and a horse!
Anderson & Girls Orchards – 2985 N Sheridan Rd, Stanton, MI 48888
This farm is packed with summer activities for kids, with everything from reindeer to camels to hedgehogs to lemurs. Don’t forget to visit the goats! Bonus, it’s free to visit!
Cultural Attractions
West Michigan has fantastic museums and cultural attractions, both indoors and outdoors.
Frederik Meijer Gardens – 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Search for all the “animals” at the Michigan Farm Garden, take a tram ride, or play in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens.
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Go for a scenic carousel ride at Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Grand Rapids Children Museum – 11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Kids (and kids at heart) love to play and learn at the Grand Rapids Children Museum.
Windmill Island Gardens – 1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Dance to the music of an Amsterdam Street Organ at Windmill Island Gardens.
Creative Things to Do in the Summer
Take a break from the summer heat and make something beautiful at an area art studio.
The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Get creative at The Mud Room by painting pottery pieces, wooden signs, fusing glass and more.
Accidental Art – 355 Northland Drive NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Brush up some fun by painting pottery at Accidental Art
Camps & Classes
Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean learning has to stop. Your kids can expand their knowledge and skills all summer long, even on break from school.
It’s all about finding the right rhythm and balance for your tribe. Whether you’re a list-making taskmaster or a carpe diem drifter, we’ve brainstormed some of our favorite ways to learn from the classroom of life.
Vacation Bible School
Find a nearby VBS program with our West Michigan VBS Round-Up.
Summer Camp
Sports, arts, STEM, day camp or overnight camp. Find whatever fits your needs in our summer camp guide.
~ VBS and summer camps
Old Fashioned Fun
Arcade games, drive-in movies, baseball games… some things to do in the summer are classics for a reason. They never stop being fun!
Pinball Land – 114 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341
No need any quarters or tokens at Pinball Land – just pay admission and the games are free to play!
Retro Electric Arcade – 2163 W. Main Street Lowell, MI 49331
Retro Electric Arcade is a free-play arcade and nostalgic retail shop with all the old arcade games you remember (if you were around in the 80’s), awesome pinball machines, and a whole bunch of rad retro toys and collectibles.
The Lost City – 12330 James St., Holland, MI 49424
Try for a new skee-ball high score or play other arcade games at The Lost City.
Whitecaps – 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Take the kids out for peanuts and Cracker Jacks at a Whitecaps baseball game.
Getty Drive In – 920 E Summit Ave, Muskegon, MI 49444
Take in a double feature from the comfort of your minivan at an area drive-in movie.
Free Things to Do
No need to pay for summer fun. West Michigan has plenty of free summer things to do.
Lace up and get steps in on one of our local hiking trails.
Do a playground crawl this summer and find a new-to-you park to enjoy.
Log some books and earn loot with a summer reading program.
Splash pad here, a splash pad there – when it comes to spray parks, there are dozens of options.
Get a Michigan Activity Pass for free or discounted admission—or other discounts—at hundreds of Michigan state parks, campgrounds, museums, trails, arts & cultural destinations and more.
Holland Playland – 446 W 40th St, Holland, MI 49423
Kids won’t tire of all the fun to be had at the two-story-tall Holland Playland indoor playground.
KDL Perks Pass
Get into area attractions for free with your Kent District Library card. Check out complimentary guest passes to places like Circle Theater, Meijer Gardens, and more.
GRPL library card – Main Branch – 111 Library St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Kids will feel so grown up when they get their very own library card from Grand Rapids Public Library.
Musical Fountain
Don’t miss the musical fountain in Grand Haven as lights and water synchronize to popular music. Special themed nights occur throughout the summer.
Get bowled over and save when you sign your kids up at KidBowlFree.com that allow kids to bowl for free all summer long at area locations like Hudsonville Lanes or BAM! in Holland.
Favorite Parks
Parks are one of the best summer activities for kids. Visit an old favorite or find a new one near you.
Millennium Park – 1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Paddle around in a tandem kayak or paddle boats at Millennium Park.
Airport Observation Park – 4820 Kraft Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Picnic while you watch airplanes land and take off at the Airport Observation Park. Visit on the first and third Wednesday of the month to grab something from a food truck.
Fallasburg Park – 1124 Fallasburg Park Dr NE, Lowell, MI 49331
March through the covered bridge and splash in the stream at Fallasburg Park.
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park – 462 N Scenic Dr, Muskegon, MI 49445
Head on over to Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park within Muskegon State Park for zip line and archery, or ride the luge – on wheels!
Saugatuck Dunes State Park – 6575 138th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Hike through the delightful 300+ acres of parkland at Saugatuck Dunes State Park. It not only includes 2.5 miles of Lake Michigan, but it’s also home to 13 miles of hiking trails through the sand dunes.
Adrenaline Rush Summer Things to Do
Get your heart pumping with one of these more adventurous things to do in the summer.
Cannonsburg – 6800 Cannonsburg Rd., Belmont, MI 49306
Soar through the skies on the zipline at Cannonsburg.
Muskegon Sports Park – 62 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI 49445
Try the summer luge at Muskegon Sports Park – it’s the only wheeled luge track in the United States.
TreeRunner Adventure Park – 2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Conquer one of the seven courses offered at TreeRunner Adventure Park, an aerial park full of climbing and zipline thrills.
Action Wake Park – 3320 Hudson Trails Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Learn how to wakeboard at Action Wake Park.
Allegan Event – 439 River Street, Allegan MI 49010
Master the rope courses at Allegan Event.
Tubing
Can you really call yourself a Michigander if you haven’t been tubing down a river?
Day Trips
With their long days and short nights, the summer months are the perfect time for a day trip. Here’s some of our favorite places for summer fun in Michigan.
The Ledges at Fitzgerald Park – 133 Fitzgerald Park Dr, Grand Ledge, MI 48837
Explore the majestic ledges, 300 million-year-old ancient sandstone rock formations, at Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge, just west of Lansing.
Muskegon Submarine – 1346 Bluff St, Muskegon, MI 49441
Check out USS Silversides, a real WWII submarine, in Muskegon. Groups of 20 or more can even sleep on board.
Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary – 1698 M-66, Athens MI 49011
Turtles, snakes, lizards, and, of course, alligators (and more) are all waiting to greet you on your visit to Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary.
WMU Dinosaurs – Rood Hall, Western Michigan University, 2101 Wilbur Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Western Michigan University’s Dinosaur Park offers an immersive experience with 10 scale-sized dinos. Future paleontologists, geologists and other curious visitors will love it!
Muskegon Boat Ride – 560 Mart St, Muskegon, MI 49440
Level up your next date night with a boat ride down the Muskegon Channel on board the Aquastar.
The Capitol Building – 100 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933
Spend the day in Lansing and be sure to tour the Capitol.
Sleep Under the Stars
Summer is the perfect time to star gaze at your favorite West Michigan campground.
Or upgrade your camping trip and go glamping instead.
Road Trip
If travel plans are on your summer bucket list, then you are in the right spot.
There are so many fun road trip ideas from Grand Rapids to beautiful places around pure Michigan, the surrounding Midwest region, and even Canada. There’s no better time to pack the car and hit the road than during the summer season.
Heading up north to find more things to do in the summer in Michigan is a ritual for many families.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph has more than just beautiful beaches; this Lake Michigan town is worth the visit all year round with food, shopping, hiking and its own little piece of Michigan wine country.
Detroit
Discover the zoo, Belle Isle, local gems and more when you visit Detroit.
Mackinac Island – 286 Grand Ave, Mackinac Island, MI 49757
Put your pedal to the metal as you bike your way around Mackinac Island. Stay at the Grand Hotel for the most iconic island experience.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
Head to one of Michigan’s national parks and climb the dunes at Sleeping Bear Dunes – plus 4th grade families can visit for free.
Upper Peninsula
Venture over the bridge to the land of the Yooper when you go to Marquette, Pictured Rocks, Tahquamenon Falls and beyond.
Frankenmuth
Immerse yourself in rustic German culture (or enjoy the indoor water parks) as you stay at “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth.
Indianapolis, IN – 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Fedoras are optional as you take on the role of archaeologist at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum – an absolute must when you visit Indianapolis.
Chicago, IL
Hop aboard the Amtrack and take the train to Chicago.
Niagara Falls
With its close proximity to Canada, Niagara Falls is easy to get to from Port Huron, MI. It’s a great way to save time to see this breathtaking wonder.
Travel Farther
Take your road trip a beyond the tri-state area and visit one of these great places.
Milwaukee
Load the car right onto the high speed ferry from Muskegon to Milwaukee.
Kentucky
There’s more than just horses in Kentucky. Along with aquarium, zoos and parks, there’s also plenty of caves to explore.
St. Louis
Visit the science center, botanical gardens, zoo and of course the famous arch when you visit St. Louis.
Have fun!
Need a few more ideas for things to do in the summer? We have even more places in our kids activites guide.
Leave us a comment and tell us your favorite summer activities for kids!
Map of Summer Things to Do
find summer things to do near me