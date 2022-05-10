14 Perks of Staying at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island

The Grand Hotel Mackinac Island is an Iconic Michigan Experience

The Grand Hotel is one of the most iconic places on Mackinac Island. When you plan your Mackinac Island vacation, the Grand Hotel is often top of the list of things to do.

Whether you stay there or just pay to stand on their majestic porch, it’s a total Insta-worthy experience.

But did you know all the things that you get with a stay at Grand Hotel? Free (delicious) dinner, reduced (or free) kids rates, activities and more are part of the Grand Hotel Mackinac Island experience.

But for all the fanfare the Grand Hotel and the island receives, I think too many people are doing it wrong.

Read on to see my tips for getting the most out of your Grand Hotel experience.