Grand Hotel Inside Out: Nooks, Crannies, and All – A $10 Self-Guided Tour for Mackinac Island Visitors

Welcome to the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island!

Ah, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. This timeless Michigan venue is known for its rich past, timeless elegance, lush gardens, and never-ending front porch.

It really is an irresistible destination, especially if you’re interested in architecture, Mackinac Island history, or culture.

Maybe some day I’ll be able to check an overnight stay off of my bucket list.