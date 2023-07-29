Grand Hotel Inside Out: Nooks, Crannies, and All – A $10 Self-Guided Tour for Mackinac Island Visitors

Grand Hotel Tour Hours & Admission
At just $10 per adult and $5 for ages 6-9, the hotel’s inviting spaces are open to daytime guests daily from 9 AM to 6 PM. (Those 5 and under get to explore free of charge.)
The tour admissions desk is located at the East Entrance, near – but not in – Sadie’s Ice Cream Shop.
Self-guided Grand Hotel tour admission can be purchased in person or online.
With your admission, you’ll get several coupons as well as a stamped brochure, which gives access to the grand porch, public areas, and gorgeous grounds.
Note: the pool and guest room areas are exclusive to hotel guests; a Grand Hotel pool day pass is not available.
This is a look at many, but not stops available with a day pass.
The Famous Grand Hotel Porch
Welcome to the World’s Longest Front Porch! This iconic 660-foot long relaxation station is an absolute must-see.
Here, an endless line of white rocking chairs begs the question: which one will you choose?
No matter, they all lull and soothe the same in their front-porch kind of way.
While you rock, notice the vibrant red geraniums lining the banister – a Grand Hotel trademark, while a life-sized chess game adds a touch of fun.
Front Porch Ceiling Color: Look up at the front porch ceiling and you’ll notice it’s painted a lovely shade of aquamarine blue. What you don’t see: nesting birds.
This “Dew Kiss” turquoise paint shade (Pittsburgh Paints Dew Kiss) is an aesthetic and ingenious bird-deterrent, as are other blue-hued ceiling colors.
Good to know: Stepping onto the Grand Hotel’s inviting red-carpeted stairs requires a $10 admission fee. Unlike other hotels, casual walk-ins to the lobby aren’t permitted here.
Great Lawn & Gardens
Second to the front porch, the exquisite Grand Hotel gardens and lawns also cannot be missed. They’re legendary!
The cool Mackinac summer growing season means an explosion of color in the gardens, courtesy of the thousands of annuals and perennials planted here. Be on the look out for geraniums, roses, peonies, daisies, coleus, cosmos, lilies, begonias and more.
Cheery flowers, fountains, and a life-sized chess game flank the giant lawn to brighten the day.
In what looks to go on for a mile or more, annuals line the front of the hotel, layering color in a spectacular way.
You’ll be hard-pressed to leave this floral wonderland!
Find the Secret Garden
Perhaps the most exciting garden of all is the secret garden.
It really is a secret.
It doesn’t show up on the hotel map, and when you’re walking the grounds, there is no sign.
We walked past the entrance twice and had to diligently look for the entrance in the hedge to final deduce it’s location.
As you wind your way into the labyrinth-like secret garden, get ready. The first scene is the most breath-taking: from your spot, look up to see the Grand Hotel perched above a river of colorful garden blossoms.
Hall of History
Located on the main level near the admission desk, the Hall of History includes a treasure trove of artifacts from the “Somewhere in Time” movie.
Fun Fact: The 1980 film Somewhere in Time, starring Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour and Christopher Plummer, was filmed on location at Grand Hotel. Every year, the movie’s huge fan club meets at Grand Hotel in late October.
You’ll also find historic photos of this great destination, plus numerous celebrities and politicians who’ve visited the Grand Hotel and other monumental events.
Grand Hotel Dining
All Grand Hotel restaurants and bars are open to non-hotel guests.
Salle a Manger
Also known as the Main Dining Room, Salle A Manger is where you can eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner while overlooking the world’s longest porch and the Straits of Mackinac.
Grand Luncheon Experience
Are you looking for a Grand Hotel Lunch?
The Grand Luncheon Experience, available daily in the main dining room from noon – 2 PM, with a spread of salads, cheeses, meats, seafood, fresh fruit, and topped off with a lavish and bountiful dessert display.
2023 Pricing:
- Adults: $75
- Children: $37
Dinner in the Main Dining Room
Served from 6:30 PM – 8:45 PM, this five-course meal begins with an appetizer followed by soup, salad, entrée, and dessert.
- Adults: $121; Children: $63 (2023 pricing)
- Reservations accepted for parties of 10 or more people. To make a reservation dial the Concierge at (906) 847-3331 ext. 567
The Parlor
Afternoon Tea
Afternoon Tea, a British tradition from the 1840s to tide over hunger before evening meals, continues in The Parlor at the Grand Hotel.
Enjoy live harp music while sampling tasty bites and premium teas.
Served Daily
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM
2023 Afternoon Tea Prices
Adults: $65 + tax
Ages 6 – 17: $32.50 + tax
Non-Hotel Guest Admission Fee: $10
The Parlor after Dinner
The Parlor is also the place for the harpist to play during post-dinner coffee (demitasse) while guests anticipate the opening of the Terrace Room for dancing.
Cupola Bar
Ascend the winding staircase to the 5th floor, or take the red elevator next to the large ship, to reach the Cupola Bar.
Here, starry carpeting and one of the best views on Mackinac Island create an unforgettable experience.
Open daily from noon – 11:00 PM.
Terrace Room
Every evening after dinner, the Grand Hotel’s live orchestra fills the Terrace Room with music, keeping a long-standing tradition of late-night dancing alive.
Dancing is open to the public!
Make sure to follow the dress code, grab a cocktail, and dance your heart out. Daily: 9:30 PM – 11:30 PM
More Stops on the Self-Guided Tour
Audoban Wine Bar
Next to the Parlor, the Audoban Wine Bar serves cocktails, wine, and sells cigars.
Geranium Bar
Surrounded by their signature geraniums and just off of the front porch, the Geranium Bar is where you can order up a Big Porch Ale.
It’s brewed specially for the Grand Hotel by Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo, MI.
Trophy Room
Sadie (the family dog the ice cream place is named after) needed a place to keep her dog-show trophies. Today, you can view her impressive prizes in the Trophy Room.
Grand Hotel Shopping & Snacks
The Grand Hotel offers a range of shopping and dining options, on which you can use some of your coupons..
Pamper yourself at Astor’s Salon and Spa, pick up fresh flowers from Margaret’s Garden, or grab a scoop of ice cream from Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor.
Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor
Open to the public daily from 11 AM – 10 PM, Sadie’s scoops up Michigan ice cream from Gurnsey Farms Dairy.
Woodlands Activity Center
Enjoy the 18-hole mini golf course at the Woodlands Activity Center or the Cedar Grove Bike Track for some added adventure (fee, reservation required.)
Miniature Golf
Greenhouse & Nature Center
Bike Rentals & Cedar Grove Bike Track
More Grand Hotel Tours
Don’t forget to check out the additional tours and activities, included with admission, pending availability.
- Grand Hotel Garden Tour: Enjoy a guided tour of Grand Hotel’s elaborate flower beds and a staggering variety of plants and flowers. Garden tours are available on select dates throughout peak season.
- History of Grand Hotel Part I & Part II, Movies on Mackinac, or the Prohibition & the Roaring 20’s at Grand Hotel tour: Complimentary to Grand Hotel guests & day visitors.
Visit the Concierge Desk for the weekly schedule of History Tours and Lectures.
FAQs
How long does it take to tour the Grand Hotel?
Plan on at least an hour to do a very quick walk-through of the property. If you want to dig in, dine, lounge on the porch, or play lawn games, plan to stay onsite for 3 – 4 hours.
Does the Grand Hotel have a dress code?
Yes, there is a dress code at the Grand Hotel. During the day, the code is casual resort clothing. After 6:00 PM, gentlemen are required to wear a suit or sport coat, necktie, and dress pants. Ladies wear dresses, skirts, dress slacks, or other dressy attire.
