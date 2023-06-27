Grand Haven State Park 2023: Beaches, Festivals, Food Trucks, & More For Your Best Beach Day Yet

Summer in Michigan Means Grand Haven State Park

Summer in Michigan is marked by trips to the lake, sunny beaches, and loads of fun, but with so many beaches and lake towns to choose from, deciding where to spend your vacation time is a challenge.

We’ve traveled the state and there’s nothing quite like Grand Haven State Park in Grand Haven, MI.

With its boardwalk, beach volleyball courts, marina, and sugar sand beach, this is the perfect spot to find yourself for a little sand, sun, and fun for the whole fam.



South Pier Lighthouse and beach at Grand Haven State Park

We’ve curated our ultimate guide to Grand Haven State Park right here, and we’ll spill all our insider tips on how to make the most out of your trip to this one-of-a-kind state park.