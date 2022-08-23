Ope! This List of 100 Free Things to do in Michigan Keeps Growing!

How to Experience the Mitten State – for Free

Yes, we are biased, but Michigan really is the best.

For starters, our peninsulas mean we basically have two great states in one. And who else is bordered by four out of the five Great Lakes?

Or boasts so many majestic sand dunes and thousands of miles of freshwater shoreline?

Lake Superior – Whitefish Point

Michigan is overflowing so much with history, nature, invention, art that you’ll never tire of finding something to do in this great state.

And since we don’t think adventure needs to break the bank, we raised the stakes a little and compiled a list of nearly free or FREE things to do in Michigan with kids – or without.

And we are guessing this is just the tip of the iceberg because every time we look, we find more ideas!

Whether you are searching for urban adventure, rural vibes or experiences in the great outdoors, you can do that in Michigan, affordably.

All it takes is probably some transportation, a spirit of adventure and snacks. Lots of snacks.