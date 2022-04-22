10+ Best Family-Friendly Bike Trails: Paved Bike Paths, Mountain Biking Trails & More

Best Area Bike Trails for Families
Whether you’re looking for an urban trail, mountain bike trails, or something in between, the options in greater Grand Rapids are almost endless.
These are the best bike trails in West Michigan to help your family enjoy the outdoors this spring, summer, and fall.
Bike trails are just one part of the expansive parks systems around Grand Rapids. If you don’t have your bike with you, you can still enjoy hiking trails, parks & playgrounds, and even splash pads.
West Michigan Bike Trails You’ll Love
Training wheels or not, if you have a way to transport bikes to a different location, you’ll have miles of Michigan to explore.
You can do an easy 1- or 2-mile ride on a paved path, or venture out for something longer or more challenging. There are many Grand Rapids bike trails that hook up to other parks or scenic areas, and many include ice cream pitstops.
Our family loves biking the White Pines Trail at Comstock Park and riding to Rockford for dinner and then topping it off with ice cream at the end of the trip back in Comstock Park. Find this trip and other great family bike paths listed below.
#1 Best Bike Trails - Rockford
Trail Length: 4 miles
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Mountain Bike Trails
Bike Ride Best For: Families and beginner mountain bikers
Townsend Park connects to the paved Cannon Township Trail, which is great for walking or biking.
Cannon Trail is four miles long, winding through Townsend Park, woods, open areas, marshes, and wetlands, and eventually ends at Cannon Township Center at 6878 Belding Rd NE, Rockford.
You can also access the 1-mile long starter mountain biking trail from the Cannon Township Center. The Cannon Township Mountain Bike Trail loops through the woods and is a great way to test out mountain biking without a big commitment.
Cannon Township Trail uses boardwalks to cross marshy areas
Townsend Park & Cannon Trail
#2 Best Bike Trails - Holland
Trail Length: 7 miles (4.5 miles for mountain bikes)
Natural Hiking Trail
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Mountain Bike Trails
Bike Ride Best For: Beginner Mountain Bikers
Riley Trails sits on a 300-acre site. There are 7 miles of trails here, with 4.5 miles available for mountain biking.
Ride or hike the multi-use trail through rolling terrain, beech-maple forest, pine plantations, meadows, marshes, and a bridge crossing.
This is a great place for beginner mountain bikers.
The trail drains quickly after rain, making it one of the first to be ridable after a storm.
Riley Trails is a great place to try mountain biking for the first time
Riley Trails
#3 Best Bike Trails - Comstock Park
Trail Length: 8.3 miles one-way
Paved Walking Path
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Good for Rollerblading
Bike Ride Best For: Older kids and adults looking for a longer ride.
Park your car in Comstock Park (we use the parking lot by Dairy Delite Ice Cream shop at West River Drive & Lamoraux Dr NE or Dwight Lydell Park - a very lovely park!)
This route will take you north, past the West Michigan Whitecaps ballpark and up to Rogue River Park in Belmont. (Start at this park for a shorter ride.)
The route becomes more rural as you ride north on the mostly flat terrain.
A few miles before Rockford, you could make a pit stop at Third Nature Brewing Company for refreshments.
Continue pedaling to downtown Rockford where you can shop, dine, hang out at the waterfront park, or even go kayaking.
If you're in the mood, continue pedaling north - the White Pine Trail is a Rails-to-Trails linear State Park that is 92 miles long and extends all of the way to Cadillac, passing through Big Rapids on its way north.
Parking Near White Pine Trailhead in Comstock Park, MI
Comstock Park to Rockford via the White Pine Trail
#4 Best Bike Trails - Cascade
Trail Length: 1 mile
Paved Walking Path
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Good for Rollerblading
Bike Ride Best For: Kids that can ride up hills
The one-mile loop on the outskirts of the park is paved.
Several hills are on the route, although there is a portion by the volleyball courts that is relatively flat.
Cascade Township Park Bike Path, Playground & Basketball Courts
Cascade Township Park
#5 Best Bike Trails - Rockford
Trail Length: 10 miles
Natural Hiking Trail
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Mountain Bike Trails
Bike Ride Best For: Beginners (blue & green), Intermediate - all colors
Almost 10 miles of well-marked trails for hiking and biking. There is also a pump track.
The green loop (shortest) is mostly shaded and weaves through woods and over a tranquil creek.
The blue trail is double the length of the green trail, but is relatively flat and also recommended for younger kids.
The yellow, orange, red and black loops are a bit more challenging.
Luton is a great place for beginner mountain bikers as well as more advanced riders
Luton Park
#6 Best Bike Trails - Ada
Trail Length: 2.5 miles
Paved Walking Path
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Good for Rollerblading
Bike Ride Best For: Scooters, kids learning to ride, adults pushing jogging strollers
Ride, run, or walk down the flat paved pathway through a beautiful nature preserve full of wetlands, prairie, and forest.
This path is a great place to take your young child and their bike, whether they’re pedaling with training wheels, using a balance bike, or scooting along on their own.
*Mosquitos can be bad depending on the season.
Riding the Paved Path at Roselle Park in Ada
Roselle Park
#7 Best Bike Trails - Grand Rapids
Paved Walking Path
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Good for Rollerblading
Bike Ride Best For:
Riverside Park
#8 Best Bike Trails - East Grand Rapids
Trail Length: 4.2 mile loop
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Bike Ride Best For: Kids that can ride up a few really big hills and make it 4 miles.
Make your way around Reeds Lake (4.2 miles) in East Grand Rapids using the paved walking trails, boardwalks, and sidewalks in the neighborhoods.
Most of the trail is shady but there are parts in full sun.
Stop off at Waterfront Park to peek through lily pads to spot wildlife, including birds, minnows, and frogs.
There are several steep hills on the route around the lake.
Plan a stop at Jersey Junction for ice cream when you're done, or chill out in John Collins Park.
Scooters, Bikes, and people walking or jogging are common on the Reeds Lake Trail
Reeds Lake Loop
#9 Best Bike Trails - Ada, Cascade
Trail Length: 3.6 miles one-way
Paved Walking Path
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Good for Rollerblading
Bike Ride Best For: Older kids, strong adult bikers using a tag-along or bike trailer for littler kids.
Pedal along this bike trail from Cascade to Ada along boardwalks and paved pathways.
Park at Leslie Tassell Park in Cascade. (Free parking)
Bonus: There is a small splash fountain here, as well as 2 nearby ice cream shops. Also, Ever Play Cafe is right across the street and Village Bike Shop is on the corner if you need any bike supplies.
Follow the bike path north along the Thornapple River Dr. There are several large hills on this route - the first hill being the largest, followed by a series of smaller ups and downs. Most of the path is shaded.
At about the 2-mile mark, you'll pedal over the Thornapple River on the Camelback Bridge. It's a pretty spot.
Continue into Ada, where you can walk through the historic covered bridge, visit the new park & playground along the river, grab ice cream at the General Store or Scoopers, and generally enjoy a visit in this walkable little village. There's a bike shop in town, too.
Ada Park is not far away if you'd like to make a loop out of your ride, otherwise, head back the way you came.
This paved bike path is part of the Ada Township and Cascade Township Trail systems.
Leslie Tassell Park on the Thornapple River in Cascade, MI
Thornapple River Drive - Cascade to Ada
#10 Best Bike Trails - Lakeshore Area
Trail Length: 11 miles
Paved Walking Path
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Good for Rollerblading
Bike Ride Best For: Families wanted to spend a day biking around Holland. Bike trailers recommended for little kids.
Follow this route to explore several parks, beaches in the Holland area.
Park at Stu Visser Trails and take the Ottawa Beach Road bike path to Holland State Park. You'll pass the entrance to Mt. Pisgah - stop and climb if you want fantastic views.
Spend some time at the Holland State Park beach and then get back on your bikes to pedal up to Tunnel Park for another beach and playground stop.
Next stop: Bowerman Blueberries farm market for some yummy treats (seasonal hours, check before heading out.)
Finally, make your way back to the northern end of Stu Visser Trails. Pedal the natural trails back to your vehicle.
This route follows bike paths along busy roads. Watch out for cars coming in and out on driveways in residential areas.
Lots of activities along the way to break up your walk or ride - beaches, parks, dunes, playgrounds and more.
Holland Beaches, Blueberries & Parks Loop
#11 Best Bike Trails - Walker
Trail Length: 18 miles
Paved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Good for Rollerblading
Bike Ride Best For:
Millennium Park
#12 Best Bike Trails - Walker
Paved Walking Path
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Good for Rollerblading
Bike Ride Best For:
Kent Trails
#13 Best Bike Trails - Rockford
Trail Length: 6 miles
Natural Hiking Trail
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Mountain Bike Trails
Bike Ride Best For: Mountain Bikers
Merrell Trail
#14 Best Bike Trails - Comstock Park
Trail Length: 6.5 miles
Natural Hiking Trail
Trail Difficulty: Moderate
Mountain Bike Trails
Bike Ride Best For: Intermediate to advanced mountain bikers
The biking trails offer moderate to intense difficulty with tight switchbacks, steep hills, and portions of the trail are cliff-side with a steep drop-off.
A large portion of the trail system is wooded. Sections follow or cross a creek.
Most trails are open to mountain biking. Mix and match loops to create different length rides.
Course direction varies by day of the week - check signage to ensure you're riding in the right direction.
Mountain Bike Races are Held at Wahlfield Park
Wahlfield Park
West Michigan Bike Trail Systems
Looking for more places to go for a family bike ride? Try one of these West Michigan trail systems on for size:
- Paul Henry – Thornapple Trail Bike Trail
- Kal-Haven Trail State Park Bike Trail
- Forest Hills Trails in Ada
- Cannon Township Trail System
- Kalamazoo River Valley Trail Bike Trail
- M-6 Trail Bike Trail
- Grand Haven/Spring Lake/Ferrysburg Trail Network Bike Trail
- Lakeshore Trail Bike Trail in Holland
- Holland Metro Area Trails
- Muskegon Lakeshore Trail Bike Trail
- White Pine Trail (Comstock Park to Cadillac)
- Laketon Trail Bike Trail in Muskegon
- Hart-Montague Trail State Park Bike Trail
- Fremont Town and Country Trail Bike Trail
- Van Buren Trail State Park Bike Trail
More Outdoor Family Fun
Want more of our great Michigan outdoors? Here are more ways to get outside.
