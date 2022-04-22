10+ Best Family-Friendly Bike Trails: Paved Bike Paths, Mountain Biking Trails & More

Best Area Bike Trails for Families

Whether you’re looking for an urban trail, mountain bike trails, or something in between, the options in greater Grand Rapids are almost endless. 

These are the best bike trails in West Michigan to help your family enjoy the outdoors this spring, summer, and fall.

Bike trails are just one part of the expansive parks systems around Grand Rapids. If you don’t have your bike with you, you can still enjoy hiking trails, parks & playgrounds, and even splash pads.

West Michigan Bike Trails You’ll Love

Training wheels or not, if you have a way to transport bikes to a different location, you’ll have miles of Michigan to explore.

You can do an easy 1- or 2-mile ride on a paved path, or venture out for something longer or more challenging. There are many Grand Rapids bike trails that hook up to other parks or scenic areas, and many include ice cream pitstops.

Our family loves biking the White Pines Trail at Comstock Park and riding to Rockford for dinner and then topping it off with ice cream at the end of the trip back in Comstock Park. Find this trip and other great family bike paths listed below.

#1 Best Bike Trails - Rockford

Townsend Park & Cannon Trail Bike Trail
8280 6 Mile Road, Rockford MI 49317

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 4 miles

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Easy

check mark 40x40 navy blueMountain Bike Trails

Bike Ride Best For: Families and beginner mountain bikers

Townsend Park connects to the paved Cannon Township Trail, which is great for walking or biking.

Cannon Trail is four miles long, winding through Townsend Park, woods, open areas, marshes, and wetlands, and eventually ends at Cannon Township Center at 6878 Belding Rd NE, Rockford.

You can also access the 1-mile long starter mountain biking trail from the Cannon Township Center. The Cannon Township Mountain Bike Trail loops through the woods and is a great way to test out mountain biking without a big commitment.

Townsend Park connects with Cannon Trails

Cannon Township Trail uses boardwalks to cross marshy areas

townsend park and cannon township trail map

Townsend Park & Cannon Trail

#2 Best Bike Trails - Holland

Riley Trails Bike Trail
16300 Riley St., Holland MI 49424

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 7 miles (4.5 miles for mountain bikes)

check mark 40x40 navy blueNatural Hiking Trail
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Easy

check mark 40x40 navy blueMountain Bike Trails

Bike Ride Best For: Beginner Mountain Bikers

Riley Trails sits on a 300-acre site. There are 7 miles of trails here, with 4.5 miles available for mountain biking.

Ride or hike the multi-use trail through rolling terrain, beech-maple forest, pine plantations, meadows, marshes, and a bridge crossing.

This is a great place for beginner mountain bikers.

The trail drains quickly after rain, making it one of the first to be ridable after a storm.

riley trails holland mountain bike trail

Riley Trails is a great place to try mountain biking for the first time

riley trails mountain bike course map

Riley Trails

#3 Best Bike Trails - Comstock Park

Comstock Park to Rockford via the White Pine Trail Bike Trail
Cedar Springs, Belmont, Rockford & More, Grand Rapids MI

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 8.3 miles one-way

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Easy

check mark 40x40 navy blueGood for Rollerblading

Bike Ride Best For: Older kids and adults looking for a longer ride.

Park your car in Comstock Park (we use the parking lot by Dairy Delite Ice Cream shop at West River Drive & Lamoraux Dr NE or Dwight Lydell Park - a very lovely park!)

This route will take you north, past the West Michigan Whitecaps ballpark and up to Rogue River Park in Belmont. (Start at this park for a shorter ride.)

The route becomes more rural as you ride north on the mostly flat terrain.

A few miles before Rockford, you could make a pit stop at Third Nature Brewing Company for refreshments.

Continue pedaling to downtown Rockford where you can shop, dine, hang out at the waterfront park, or even go kayaking.

If you're in the mood, continue pedaling north - the White Pine Trail is a Rails-to-Trails linear State Park that is 92 miles long and extends all of the way to Cadillac, passing through Big Rapids on its way north.

White Pine Trail Parking Comstock Park Near Dairy Delite

Parking Near White Pine Trailhead in Comstock Park, MI

comstock park to rockfod white pine trail map

Comstock Park to Rockford via the White Pine Trail

#4 Best Bike Trails - Cascade

Cascade Township Park Bike Trail
2865 Thornhills Avenue SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 1 mile

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Easy

check mark 40x40 navy blueGood for Rollerblading

Bike Ride Best For: Kids that can ride up hills

The one-mile loop on the outskirts of the park is paved.

Several hills are on the route, although there is a portion by the volleyball courts that is relatively flat.

cascade township park

Cascade Township Park Bike Path, Playground & Basketball Courts

cascade township park map 1

Cascade Township Park

#5 Best Bike Trails - Rockford

Luton Park Bike Trail
5950 10 Mile Rd NE, Rockford MI 49341

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 10 miles

check mark 40x40 navy blueNatural Hiking Trail
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Easy

check mark 40x40 navy blueMountain Bike Trails

Bike Ride Best For: Beginners (blue & green), Intermediate - all colors

Almost 10 miles of well-marked trails for hiking and biking. There is also a pump track.

The green loop (shortest) is mostly shaded and weaves through woods and over a tranquil creek.

The blue trail is double the length of the green trail, but is relatively flat and also recommended for younger kids.

The yellow, orange, red and black loops are a bit more challenging.

Feature Luton Bikes

Luton is a great place for beginner mountain bikers as well as more advanced riders

luton park trail map

Luton Park

#6 Best Bike Trails - Ada

Roselle Park Bike Trail
1010 Grand River Dr NE, Ada MI 49301

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 2.5 miles

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Easy

check mark 40x40 navy blueGood for Rollerblading

Bike Ride Best For: Scooters, kids learning to ride, adults pushing jogging strollers

Ride, run, or walk down the flat paved pathway through a beautiful nature preserve full of wetlands, prairie, and forest.

This path is a great place to take your young child and their bike, whether they’re pedaling with training wheels, using a balance bike, or scooting along on their own.

*Mosquitos can be bad depending on the season.

roselle park in ada bike path 1

Riding the Paved Path at Roselle Park in Ada

Roselle Park in Ada Map

Roselle Park

#7 Best Bike Trails - Grand Rapids

Riverside Park Bike Trail
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49505

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Easy

check mark 40x40 navy blueGood for Rollerblading

Bike Ride Best For:

Riverside Park

#8 Best Bike Trails - East Grand Rapids

Reeds Lake Loop Bike Trail
750 Lakeside Drive SE, East Grand Rapids MI 49506

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 4.2 mile loop

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Easy

Bike Ride Best For: Kids that can ride up a few really big hills and make it 4 miles.

Make your way around Reeds Lake (4.2 miles) in East Grand Rapids using the paved walking trails, boardwalks, and sidewalks in the neighborhoods.

Most of the trail is shady but there are parts in full sun.

Stop off at Waterfront Park to peek through lily pads to spot wildlife, including birds, minnows, and frogs.

There are several steep hills on the route around the lake.

Plan a stop at Jersey Junction for ice cream when you're done, or chill out in John Collins Park.

Jersey Junction East Grand Rapids
Reeds Lake Trails scooter

Scooters, Bikes, and people walking or jogging are common on the Reeds Lake Trail

riley lake trail map east grand rapids bike path

Reeds Lake Loop

#9 Best Bike Trails - Ada, Cascade

Thornapple River Drive - Cascade to Ada Bike Trail
2900 Thornapple River Dr SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 3.6 miles one-way

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Moderate

check mark 40x40 navy blueGood for Rollerblading

Bike Ride Best For: Older kids, strong adult bikers using a tag-along or bike trailer for littler kids.

Pedal along this bike trail from Cascade to Ada along boardwalks and paved pathways.

Park at Leslie Tassell Park in Cascade. (Free parking)
Bonus: There is a small splash fountain here, as well as 2 nearby ice cream shops. Also, Ever Play Cafe is right across the street and Village Bike Shop is on the corner if you need any bike supplies.

Follow the bike path north along the Thornapple River Dr. There are several large hills on this route - the first hill being the largest, followed by a series of smaller ups and downs. Most of the path is shaded.

At about the 2-mile mark, you'll pedal over the Thornapple River on the Camelback Bridge. It's a pretty spot.

Continue into Ada, where you can walk through the historic covered bridge, visit the new park & playground along the river, grab ice cream at the General Store or Scoopers, and generally enjoy a visit in this walkable little village. There's a bike shop in town, too.

Ada Park is not far away if you'd like to make a loop out of your ride, otherwise, head back the way you came.

This paved bike path is part of the Ada Township and Cascade Township Trail systems.

Leslie Tassell Park Thornapple River Cascade Dam

Leslie Tassell Park on the Thornapple River in Cascade, MI

Cascade to Ada Bike Path

Thornapple River Drive - Cascade to Ada

#10 Best Bike Trails - Lakeshore Area

Holland Beaches, Blueberries & Parks Loop Bike Trail
2215 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland MI 49424

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 11 miles

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Moderate

check mark 40x40 navy blueGood for Rollerblading

Bike Ride Best For: Families wanted to spend a day biking around Holland. Bike trailers recommended for little kids.

Follow this route to explore several parks, beaches in the Holland area.

Park at Stu Visser Trails and take the Ottawa Beach Road bike path to Holland State Park. You'll pass the entrance to Mt. Pisgah - stop and climb if you want fantastic views.

Spend some time at the Holland State Park beach and then get back on your bikes to pedal up to Tunnel Park for another beach and playground stop.

Next stop: Bowerman Blueberries farm market for some yummy treats (seasonal hours, check before heading out.)

Finally, make your way back to the northern end of Stu Visser Trails. Pedal the natural trails back to your vehicle.
This route follows bike paths along busy roads. Watch out for cars coming in and out on driveways in residential areas.

Lots of activities along the way to break up your walk or ride - beaches, parks, dunes, playgrounds and more.

Holland Beaches Parks Bike Route Loop

Holland Beaches, Blueberries & Parks Loop

#11 Best Bike Trails - Walker

Millennium Park Bike Trail
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker MI 49534

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 18 miles

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path, Natural Hiking Trail
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Moderate

check mark 40x40 navy blueGood for Rollerblading

Bike Ride Best For:

Millennium Park

#12 Best Bike Trails - Walker

Kent Trails Bike Trail
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker MI 49534

check mark 40x40 navy bluePaved Walking Path
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Moderate

check mark 40x40 navy blueGood for Rollerblading

Bike Ride Best For:

Kent Trails

#13 Best Bike Trails - Rockford

Merrell Trail Bike Trail
8320 Belmont Ave NE, Rockford MI 49306

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 6 miles

check mark 40x40 navy blueNatural Hiking Trail
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Moderate

check mark 40x40 navy blueMountain Bike Trails

Bike Ride Best For: Mountain Bikers

Merrell Trail

#14 Best Bike Trails - Comstock Park

Wahlfield Park Bike Trail
6811 Alpine Ave, Alpine Township MI 49321

check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Length: 6.5 miles

check mark 40x40 navy blueNatural Hiking Trail
check mark 40x40 navy blueTrail Difficulty: Moderate

check mark 40x40 navy blueMountain Bike Trails

Bike Ride Best For: Intermediate to advanced mountain bikers

The biking trails offer moderate to intense difficulty with tight switchbacks, steep hills, and portions of the trail are cliff-side with a steep drop-off.

A large portion of the trail system is wooded. Sections follow or cross a creek.

Most trails are open to mountain biking. Mix and match loops to create different length rides.

Course direction varies by day of the week - check signage to ensure you're riding in the right direction.

wahlfield park mountain bike trail

Mountain Bike Races are Held at Wahlfield Park

wahlfield park mountain bike trail map

Wahlfield Park

musketwa trail is one of Grand Rapids Bike Trails
*image courtesy of musketawatrail.com

West Michigan Bike Trail Systems

Looking for more places to go for a family bike ride? Try one of these West Michigan trail systems on for size:

More Outdoor Family Fun

Want more of our great Michigan outdoors? Here are more ways to get outside.

